FPL June 23

‘Five substitutes’ rule: How will FPL be affected?

90 Comments
From the start of 2022/23, Premier League clubs will be allowed to make five substitutions per match.

We previously saw this rule temporarily brought into play at the back-end of 2019/20, when a Covid-interrupted campaign had to be played to a conclusion over the summer months.

Here we take a general look at what the overall impact could be on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) next season.

We’ll follow this up with a more focused club-by-club piece on the players who look the likeliest to avoid a withdrawal – and those who are most prone to being substituted.

FIVE SUBSTITUTES: WHAT’S ALLOWED

→ Who was substituted off on more occasions (23) than any other player?

“Clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the teamsheet.” – Premier League statement

In short, managers can’t make substitutions on five different occasions in order to waste time.

The game can be stopped for substitutions on a maximum of six occasions (three per side), as was previously the case in 2021/22, with half-time offering an additional window for changes.

WHAT HAPPENED IN 2019/20

The five-substitutes rule ran for nine Gameweeks at the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign.

Four teams – Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Sheffield United – each had an extra fixture during the run-in, so contested 10 games in total.

Below, we look at what each Premier League manager did with their permitted allocation.

Managers highlighted in bold are still at the helm of a top-flight club in 2022/23.

TeamManagerSubstitutions madeGames playedAverage subs per gameNumber of times all five subs were used
BrightonGraham Potter4394.88
LiverpoolJurgen Klopp4294.77
NorwichDaniel Farke4294.76
ArsenalMikel Arteta45104.55
BournemouthEddie Howe3894.26
NewcastleSteve Bruce3894.24
Manchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaer3794.15
Man CityPep Guardiola41104.14
EvertonCarlo Ancelotti3694.04
ChelseaFrank Lampard3694.02
Aston VillaDean Smith38103.81
LeicesterBrendan Rodgers3493.83
WatfordNigel Pearson/Hayden Mullins3293.61
SpursJose Mourinho3093.30
Sheffield UnitedChris Wilder32103.20
SouthamptonRalph Hasenhuttl2893.11
WolvesNuno Espirito Santo2893.11
Crystal PalaceRoy Hodgson2893.10
West HamDavid Moyes2793.01
BurnleySean Dyche1691.80

A total of nine Premier League managers from 2019/20 will still be in charge come Gameweek 1 of the upcoming season, with seven of them at the same clubs.

Four of the six most active head coaches are still in the managerial hotseat, with Graham Potter the most prolific tinkerer: the Brighton and Hove Albion boss averaged 4.8 changes per match from Gameweeks 30+ to 38+ of 2019/20.

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t far behind the Albion manager (4.7), with David Moyes relatively hands-off with an average of three alterations per game.

A CLOSER LOOK AT LIVERPOOL AND MAN CITY

There’ll be plenty of FPL investment in the top two in 2022/23, so it’s worth a quick look at these clubs in more focus.

Given that Liverpool had the league sewn up by Gameweek 31+ and City’s focus was on the latter stages of the Champions League, the above tables perhaps aren’t the best sample if we’re looking for clues for next season.

Despite having his focus on Europe, Guardiola was far from the most prolific tinkerer during this period (more of which below).

What he did do, however, was use the half-time window: a total of seven substitutes were made across three matches when City were coasting at 2-0 at the interval. A further 17 of his 41 changes were made in that uncomfortable 55th-to-65th-minute zone where we Fantasy managers are fretting over appearance points.

As for Jurgen Klopp, he was more prolific with his changes (averaging 4.7 per match) but only three of his 42 alterations came before the 60th-minute mark. One of those was enforced because of injury, while the other two were half-time substitutions after poor performances from Joe Gomez and Takumi Minamino.

NUMBER OF SUBSTITUTIONS MADE IN 2021/22

  1. Brimble82
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    This was a really interesting read and great content to put out, thanks FFS.
    It's reassuring as someone who is looking at loading up on defence to see that the impact on 5-subs didn't appear to massively impact defenders as much as those further forward (unsurprising, but good to have confirmed).
    Obviously those 'attacking' defenders (WB's etc) may be more at risk than our CBs, but still good to see relatively low subs made across those 'Premium WBs' (looking at the 2nd table of LIV/MCI comparison, focusing on TAA/Robbo and Walker/Cancelo - who were first choices in 19/20)

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      My pleasure, thanks for reading! I'll be taking a bit of a closer look at a few current managers in the next piece to see how the most popular defenders in particular may fare (eg Conte subbed a wing-back off on 30 occasions last season!).

      1. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Hadn't clocked the author - but should've realised it was you SR.
        Big fan of your writing and analytical perspective.
        Look forward to a more in-depth article next time then.

        If I could be so bold... and I realise this would add work to the analysis, but it would be interesting to look at the 'minute subs were made' too.
        If only within 15min breakdowns.

        I think this would be interesting for two reasons;
        1. MIDs/FWDs; how many minutes are subs in getting to attack tired defences.
        2. DEFs; arguably more importantly, how often are managers subbing defenders pre-60! Because I'm actually fine with owning a defender who gets subbed after 65, banks a CS, and then often can score BAPs too if his tired teammates (or second string replacement) concede a late 89th min goal!

        I think it'd be an interesting analysis - but also realise there are only so many hours in the day!
        Keep up the great work

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          You've read my mind, Brimble! Unfortunately the substitute minutes data isn't easy to get from our Members Area but I briefly covered Liverpool/City above with some manual totting up! I'm going to take a bit of a closer look at withdrawal times in the next piece on a selection of managers (Pep, Klopp, Conte, Tuchel etc) to see what they did last season. It'll probably most cover the key assets, particularly wing-backs.

          Thanks for the kind words, btw, they're always much appreciated.

          1. Brimble82
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I figured that data would be difficult to mine!
            Rather you than me 😉

            And yeah, I think all to often round here, we jump straight to the comments and ignore the content!
            Obviously 'we are a community' - and I hugely appreciate the comment section - but, I don't think we do enough of showing our appreciation.
            Anyway, enough of that... back to complaining about the game not being live yet!

  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Price estimation for cancelo?

    Hard to see a reason why he shouldn’t be 7m really ?

    Will you have him at that price ? It’s going to be really tough to pick defence with chillwell, James, Robbo, Trent, cancel, spurs full backs etc in the mix and many of them getting price bumps, love it !

    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I wouldn't be surprised at all to see 8m for TAA, 7.5 for Robbo and Cancelo and 7m for James, Chilwell 6.5 - in fact i kinda hope they do to cause decisions to be made

      1. Darwin von Humboldt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        "in fact i kinda hope they do to cause decisions to be made" - I 100% agree. It makes the game far more interesting, and it's not like every other FPL player won't be in the same boat.

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I expect 7.5 and will be getting him at that price. Initially I wasn't planning on getting him and thought I'd go for Dias or Laporte but I had briefly forgotten how much of a bps monster he was, and how many shots he had. He was unlucky at times and also a bit wayward but he loves taking on shots and I expect a few goals this season. His assist potential has to improve too with Haaland, like for his cross to Jesus against Liverpool, he's excellent at whipping crosses in from the half-space

  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Ffs is great value, £15 a year that’s not bad really

    1. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      £29.99 from 1st July.

      FPL is a game with no cash prizes, so why I'm even considering spending money on it I don't know 😆

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Where is it £15 a year?

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        54 mins ago

        I paid £17.50 in June ?

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          I am confused

          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            Would £17.50= £15.00 make you less confused or more?

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Yes thanks!

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            You pay the price that FPL membership was when you first signed up providing you don't cancel the auto renew, £17.50 for me, but others who signed up in previous seasons are paying less, and those who signed up since pay more. Full price is £36 now, or £24.99 before 1 July, so if you signed up at that price today you will pay that price again next year, and the years after providing you don't cancel.

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              17 mins ago

              It doesn't answer my question, but thanks! MynameisIQ sorted me out

              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                You can't sign up at £15 a year anywhere now, you had to signed up years ago and not cancel the auto-renewal to get it at that price for the coming season.

    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      51 mins ago

      They did it for me for a tenner

      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        50 mins ago

        Neutrals discount

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          42 mins ago

          😀

    4. DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Can I cancel my current 2.99 a month?? I'm all for saving money

  4. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Nice article. Midfielders look the ones mostly subbed off then!

    But is a post-60 substitution really that bad?

    1. They're more likely to start the next game
    2. They'll be fresher and sharper, therefore more likely to return
    3. Getting more starts may increase their total minutes played

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      There is definitely a risk of trying to be to clever and avoiding great options through fear of them being subbed now and again

      Having someone nailed for 90 mins is appealing but 2 points is still 2 points!

      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yeah you'd think a manager would want their best players on the pitch for as long as they're capable.

        The worry is if it results in more pre-60 subs for wingbacks. Hopefully Neale's future article will shine some light on that.

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Thanks, Giggs.

      I think that's the thing with KDB - he was subbed off quite a lot last season but generally it happens because the game is already won and he's often inflicted that damage on the opposing team to get City into that position.

      I'm going to have a closer look at Conte's (and others) sub times in the next piece too. My first instinct, from memory, is that the wing-back changes tend to be mostly after 60+ mins. I wonder how many clean sheets were banked by Sess, Doherty and co in early withdrawals when Spurs went onto concede.

      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Ooh that sounds great. Look forward to it.

      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        That's going to be a key issue with Haaland. If he's scored once and City are cruising at 2-0, does he get hoiked? Contrast with Sir Harry who almost always plays 90 mins whatever.

        The Spurs wingback issue is very important to me too. In fact, I'd love to see a breakdown of wingback substitutions (eg compare Chelsea and Spurs with the likes of Villa) and wingbacks compared to central defenders.
        Also (getting so greedy here!), how about an analysis of the chances of retaining baps if subbed off early.

        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Very good points on Haaland, if he comes in .5 more than kane and is at risk to a fair few 70 minute games may have to reconsider where the value lies. That said, going to have that issue with any Man City asset less ederson.

        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          55 mins ago

          Will try and address as much as I can in the next piece, Andy!

          1. pilgrimchris
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Great piece. Do you think there will be a difference though between the 19/20 situation which was essentially a short term change of rules in order to complete the season compared to this season where managers have had know the change is coming and have had a chance to plan and prepare (and even recruit) on the 5 sub basis?

  5. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Great article, many thanks. would be interested to know (a) when defenders were subbed, what % where done when a CS was already banked, and, (b) what minute was the average for midfielders being taken off, I.e. had they already got their 2 pts for appearance.

    On a side note, when I click ‘manage subscription’ it seems to just take me back a step and seemingly to the incorrect page, not sure if anyone else has had the same issue?

    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Seems like (b) was somewhat asked above during my writing time!

      1. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Looks like we had the exact same thoughts on the article!
        https://tinyurl.com/yytce3b9

        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Just read your comments on the top post and seems you have covered all my queries, that’s what happens when I get sidetracked when writing a comment! Great minds think alike and all that good stuff.

  6. Chappers96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I think I am liking 5 at the back to start, flexibility a bit of an issue if another mid goes big early and not much of a bench..

    Got this team on livefpl with 0.5m to spare
    Raya
    Doherty, TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo, Tomiyasu
    Kulu, Saka, Salah
    Johnson, Haaland

    4.0, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Gelhardt

  7. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Great article Neale, thanks! I must say, however, that I can't stand the gradients you do on the tables, sorry. It serves to add visual noise rather than clarity. Love the words you write though 🙂

    1. SteJ
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      "Visual noise" what a phrase

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Thanks! 😀

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Ha, thanks Deulofail. Duly noted! Can't promise we'll do away with them altogether (I think we introduced them to visually break up my endless waffle) but I'll maybe look to see if there are any less jarring colour combinations...

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        55 mins ago

        I like pretty things, but it should serve the functionality imo. Changing colour of specific or alternate cells/rows/columns is a pretty standard way of helping the viewer segment and attend to the important information. Time to get creative! Just remember that green is not a creative colour.

  8. Tomerick
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I remember when VAR was going to make a seismic change to the amount of penalties too.

    1. SteJ
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      It did for a bit though. Wasn't the first 12 games or so one season dominated by penalty takers?

      1. Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Maybe. I don’t have the stats but I don’t remember there being much of an impact in the end and there were people stuck with dross just because they thought they might be penalty takers.

        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          54 mins ago

          My memory isn't the best but I remember an absolute avalanche of penalties being given initially then they toned it down

          1. Tomerick
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Fair enough

  9. Tinslinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour ago

    Anyone know of an app/website that holds wagers? Had a few people not pay up at the end of last season

    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I’ll send you a sort code and account number and look after it for you.

      1. Tinslinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Perfect

  10. SteJ
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    I'd be interested to see how many CS were lost after the 60th minute. There could be some upside for wingbacks being pulled in the 5 subs era if they bank the CS as opposed to losing it to a 90th min consolation goal

  11. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Nick Pope having his medical at Newcastle today, set and forget GK at 5.0m?

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Started at 5.5 last year for Burnley

    2. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      If Dubravka goes sure. They have some pretty poor games to start though so maybe worth bringing in on a wild card later on. I’d prefer Trippier at 0.5 more personally.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Do you think there's a chance Dubravka starts ahead of Pope? I've seen Pope described as "competition" for him but has assumed Pope would be 1st choice.

        I'm pretty keen on one of Pope / Trippier. Not too worried about the fixtures (could sub out Trippier for City & Pool / treat Pope as set & forget)

        1. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Speaking to my mate who’s a Newcastle supporter, he doesn’t think it’s clear cut that Pope walks into the team. Could see a period where they’re battling it out a bit so might be better to go for a defender.

    3. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Do you think Martinez will be 5.5? My watchlist is pope, Martinez and Sa at the 5.0 bracket

      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Think they all could be 5.5 which is too much, whereas 5.0 is a bit of a bargain. Dunno why they have to price in increments of 0.5m really.

        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          I think if they all come in at 5.5 my eye will turn to the 4.5 range of Sanchez and raya (assuming they remain there)

          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            doubt Sanchez would be 4.5

        2. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          I think it’s because we all start with 100m. You’d have loads of pricing headaches or wasted budget if they didn’t start at 0.5 increments

          1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Yeah for sure, definitely makes it easier to start with. Just think by doing it they'd increase the player pool a bit. Martinez was 5.5 last season for example and never dropped in price. Can't remember even thinking about owning him.

            1. Tomerick
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I think it’s more an example of them just overpricing him really then. 5 would probably have been fair given their frailties for much of the season. Can’t get them all right just like they underprice a few each season too.

  12. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    I’m looking at a premium double up of KDB and Vardy to start the season, safe starters and Vardy usually has good early season form with a juicy GW3 fixture home to Southampton. Allows a back line of TAA, Robbo, Cancelo and Cash.

    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Vardy could be a great differential. I think most will be going Maddison.

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Will certainly be a differential premium match-up! Nice to see a bit of variation in ideas so far this year

    3. ElliotJHP
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Arsenal GW2 as well, a famous Vardy Party venue

    4. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Think vardy could be a great shout if opting for 2 or more forwards!

    5. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Oscar Wilde’s sequel will shortly be released, The Picture of Jamie Vardy!

    6. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Takes me back to the season KDB was 9.5 or something after injury. I had KDB and Vardy from the start. Took me to a 3k finish!

  13. Camzy
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    FanTeam draft:

    Martinez Rodak
    Cancelo Laporte Doherty Coady Salisu
    Salah KdB Coutinho Martinelli Wissa
    Ronaldo Wilson Davis

    Ronaldo is 10m in the game and considering you get extra points for shots on target, I think he'll be better value than Haaland out the door.

    De Bruyne + Ronaldo OR Haaland + Fernandes?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Coady > Ayling

      1. Camzy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Nah. Leeds defense is awful. Wolves at least when they're on form are tough to break down.

    2. Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is there a season long game this year?

      1. Camzy
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes. But it's 5eur to enter. There's also a 50eur.

  14. Shattered Dreams
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Funny that Dyche only made 1.8 subs on average. Almost like he was trying to prove a point.

  15. Sickboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Very basic question here so apologies in advance for being thick, but I presume that if I can still access the members area my membership has renewed automatically?

    Thanks.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends on the date of your renewal. Mine is due in August.

      1. Sickboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah right, thanks mate.

  16. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Apologies if you hate long posts and scrolling. Here's a link to the next comment if you want to skip the next 3 metres of text 🙂

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25025380

    ______

    Last season I planned to start with 4 or 5 Man City attackers, and play with a dead team for as long as possible. Until around GW1 deadline day, I had Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish and Kane in my team, with the hope that both Grealish and Kane would move to Man City. Of course, the Kane deal didn't go through, but I still figured it was a fun and reasonable strategy with 4 players that overlap in playing areas and responsibilities.

    Knowing City would score lots of goals, I would be much more likely to have the right player(s) when the floodgates opened on any particular week, owning players that were quite cheap, but still low-owned due to the rational fears of rotation.

    My rationale was that the value was increased by owning them all, because a benching of one, increased the value of the other, who would be playing. And this even incorporates injuries short (medium?)-term injuries. Their price is low for a reason (the cost of rotation), and I was mitigating that cost to some extent to raise their value.

    Unfortunately, Foden was injured before the start of the season, and I figured that my risky plan was now not optimal, for sure, and I went for only 3 City attackers, Mahrez, Grealish and Torres. Needless to say, this didn't work as well as hoped for various reasons.

    _______

    Anyway, was I a year ahead of schedule for a strategy like this? Picking a team with plenty of rotation (bringing the price of their players down), and filling your FPL team with those players in an attempt to raise their value? Does this even make economic sense?

    If you were to do this, which players would you pick? One of my only hypothetical drafts so far included both ESR and Martinelli, for instance, whose prices would likely be as high, or higher, than Saka's if they were equally as nailed. I would be tempted to at Nketiah to this group as well (though less overlapping), assuming his price will take into account his competition with an incoming striker.

    Nketiah and ESR, in particular, have the potential to capitalise on lesser minutes as they are opportunistic and good finishers imo. And with 5 subs raising their overall expected gametime, could be a golden opportunity that many will avoid due to the traditional fear of rotation. The Arsenal plan would be muddied a bit by the arrival of other attacking players. So who might you consider in this approach (from Arsenal or elsewhere)?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I've already rationalised a weird mini-version of this and it's seems to be going viral here.

      I'm in the one-up-top camp, with two benchie forwards. So what I've done is pair Gelhardt and Greenwood. My reasoning is that Bamford will often sub off and a youngster will come on for a few minutes - but which one? Having both maximises the chance of getting a cameo off the bench rather than risk 2 non-appearances (of course all being well, they stay on my bench anyway).

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ah, yes it definitely makes sense if the price is right. Much like having a backup keeper from the same team as your #1 if the price is 4.0.

  17. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Have a nice day 🙂

  18. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bored

    Sanchez
    Robertson-Cancelo-Coady-Cash
    Salah-KDB-Kulusevski-Saka-Guimaraes
    Mitrovic

  19. Return Of Chamakh
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is an one else on mobile (android) getting a constant HUGE advert at the bottom of the page as soon as they try and scroll? Like, a third of the entire screen...

    I've tried and blockers but it's still there, makes the site horrible to use so I'll just have to go elsewhere if it continues which would be a shame!

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sometimes, yes. One of the reasons I rarely use mobile. There was a time I turned off my adblockers on desktop for FFS, but the ads were too intrusive, blocking my view, etc, so ads are blocked again now.

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not for me but I use duckduckgo

    3. Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah, I get it (using Safari on iPhone).
      It's annoying, so instead I just use FFS whilst 'working' on my laptop! 😉

    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I use a VPN with an adblocker, so don’t see them. It also blocks YouTube ads! Really good

  20. Return Of Chamakh
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Seems crazy to me, if they carry on with massive ads and constant gambling promotions then it just makes sense for people to go somewhere that doesn't do that - I know money needs to be made but there's a limit when the site becomes something horrible to actually use 🙁

    1. Return Of Chamakh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      (reply fail)

