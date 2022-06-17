91
Fixtures June 17

FPL 2022/23: Who are the best teams to pair in rotation?

91 Comments
Share

We continue our analysis of the newly released 2022/23 Premier League fixture list with a look at which teams rotate well from a Fantasy perspective.

We’re using our customisable Season Ticker for this article, a tool that allows you to filter clubs by rotation amongst other sortable options.

The idea here is to simply find a couple of low-cost Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets whose fixtures dovetail, either to offer successive home matches or, at the very least, a prolonged spell of favourable opponents.

We’re focusing on budget defensive options, mainly because many Fantasy managers will resist benching premium assets.

In theory, this approach can help maximise the points returns from two low-cost picks, freeing up funds for the premium assets like Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

It should be said that the rotation strategy is shunned by some Fantasy managers, as anticipating where a clean sheet or attacking return will come from is often not just as straightforward as picking the player with a home match or better-on-paper fixture. The move towards ‘big at the back’ also means fewer of us will consider having two £4.5m-and-under defenders in our squads.

HOME/AWAY ROTATION PAIRINGS IN 2022/23

There are 10 pairings that alternate home fixtures perfectly next season (credit goes to Fantasy Football Scout user Portsmouth Bubblejet for the research):

Paired team 1Paired team 2
ArsenalTottenham Hotspur
Aston VillaBournemouth
Brighton and Hove AlbionLeeds United
ChelseaFulham
Leicester CityNottingham Forest
LiverpoolEverton
Manchester CityManchester United
Newcastle UnitedSouthampton
West Ham UnitedBrentford
Wolverhampton WanderersCrystal Palace

Some of the above couplings are decided by geographical proximity, created by the need to spread police resourcing: Liverpool/Everton, Manchester United/Manchester City and Spurs/Arsenal being notable examples.

And a number of these combinations are largely irrelevant when it comes to rotation pairings because of the price tags associated with at least one of the respective clubs’ assets and their ability to score points on the road – Fantasy managers aren’t likely to alternate benchings for Kieran Tierney or Ivan Perisic simply because they have an away fixture, for example.

So for more realistic pairings, we have to box a little bit more clever.

BEST ROTATION PAIRINGS: GAMEWEEKS 1-16

For these pairings, we’ll look no further than Gameweek 16. It’s after that point that the Premier League takes a six-week break for the World Cup, which will be a good time to take stock. Wildcards or – if we are given them – unlimited transfers will also be flying at this point.

BRENTFORD/NEWCASTLE

Pairing Brentford and Newcastle through to Gameweek 15 avoids any meeting with a side that finished in the top seven last season.

A third of the 15 matches are against newly promoted clubs, while there are two home fixtures against an Everton side who had a woeful away record in 2021/22 and a brace of meetings with a Wolverhampton Wanderes outfit who were the division’s fourth-lowest scorers.

We’ve stopped before Gameweek 16 as Manchester City and Chelsea provide the opposition in the final round of matches before the World Cup.

There should be plenty of Brentford defensive options in the £4.5m bracket, although it remains to be seen how FPL price up Newcastle assets such as Dan Burn given the money being pumped into the club. We can certainly forget about full-backs Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier being any cheaper than £5.0m.

FPL managers might just want to ‘set and forget’ Bees assets such as David Raya anyway: Thomas Frank’s troops don’t meet one of last season’s top four until Gameweek 12, while Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool aren’t concerns until November onwards.

WOLVES/WEST HAM

West Ham United are a bit like Newcastle in that their first-choice full-backs, Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell, aren’t going to be anything less than £5.0m.

FPL could price up their centre-halves a tad cheaper, however, given that only four clubs kept fewer clean sheets than the Hammers (eight) last season.

Wolves should be able to offer us a couple of viable options in the £4.5m bracket, with the likes of Jonny and Rayan Ait-Nouri potentially listed at that price point.

Rotating defenders from these two sides in the first 16 Gameweeks again gives us five fixtures against the three teams who have just come up from the Championship.

Like the Brentford/Newcastle pairing, it avoids any club who finished in the top seven of the Premier League in 2021/22.

A total of 11 out of the 16 matches would be on home soil, too.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST/WOLVES

If FPL don’t oblige us with cheap West Ham defenders, then Nottingham Forest’s fixtures dovetail fairly well with those of Wolves – if not quite as favourably, with Gameweek 9 a bit problematic.

The first eight Gameweeks are pretty good, however, for those FPL managers looking to Wildcard over the September international break.

There are four fixtures against Fulham and Bournemouth, along with a pair of matches against Leeds.

Forest conceded just 28 goals in Steve Cooper’s 38 league matches in charge last season, while it’s easy to forget that Wolves boasted one of the Premier League’s best defensive records – even if they were ‘overachieving’ based on the expected goals data.

FULHAM/LEEDS
FPL 2022/23: Who are the best teams to pair in rotation? 1

Fulham and Leeds defenders won’t be top of many Fantasy managers’ shopping lists but Rasmus Kristensen could be one of the more attacking options at £4.5m, should FPL Towers be feeling generous with their pricing.

The Whites have improved at the back since Jesse Marsch was appointed, while they’ve added a much-needed defensive midfielder in the form of Marc Roca from Bayern Munich over the summer.

We’ve got 10 fairly favourable home fixtures by pairing the two clubs together in Gameweeks 1-15, again stopping at that point due to two unappealing matches in Gameweek 16.

There are no meetings with any of last season’s top eight Premier League sides in the above sequence but five games against the newly promoted trio.

The Cottagers admittedly came up from the English second tier with a reputation for more attacking football, so there has to be a degree of scepticism about their clean sheet potential.

COVER FOR PREMIUM DEFENDERS

If we’re being realistic, the current trend for owning premium defenders will leave many FPL managers feeling cold about the above approach.

So what if we look at this another way and ask if there are any budget defenders who can step in on the rare occasions when we might be thinking about benching our three or four heavy hitters at the back?

TeamBenchable fixtures?Top of the ticker (budget teams only)
LiverpoolGameweek 11: Man City (h)Gameweek 11: Wolves v Nottm Forest (h)
Man CityGameweek 11: Liverpool (a)Gameweek 11: Wolves v Nottm Forest (h)
SpursGameweek 2: Chelsea (a)
Gameweek 7: Man City (a)
Gameweek 15: Liverpool (h)		Gameweek 2: Wolves v Fulham (h)
Gameweek 7: Leeds v Nottm Forest (h)
Gameweek 15: Leeds v Bournemouth (h)
ChelseaGameweek 8: Liverpool (h)Gameweek 8: Nottm Forest v Fulham (h)

Wolves provide good cover in Gameweeks 2 and 11 but have a rotten pair of matches against Liverpool and Manchester City in Gameweeks 7 and 8, to temper their appeal.

Any prospective owners of Ivan Perisic (presuming he’s a defender) could instead look to cover from the Leeds backline for meetings with City and Liverpool in Gameweeks 7 and 15. The Whites also face Southampton away in Gameweek 2.

Focusing only on the five Gameweeks above, Forest just about come out on top for fixture difficulty in our bespoke Season Ticker.

HOW IMPORTANT IS HOME ADVANTAGE AND OPPOSITION WEAKNESS?

2021/22 CLEAN SHEET STATS
2021/22 Premier League
% of total clean sheets kept by home sides56.1
% of total goals conceded by home sides46.3
% of games in which the home side kept a clean sheet31.3
% of games in which the away side kept a clean sheet24.5
% of games in which a ‘big six’ side kept a clean sheet41.7
% of games in which a ‘non-big six side kept a clean sheet22.0
% of games in which a ‘big six’ home side kept a clean sheet43.0
% of games in which a ‘non-big six home side kept a clean sheet26.3
% of games in which a ‘big six’ away side kept a clean sheet40.4
% of games in which a ‘non-big six’ away side kept a clean sheet17.7
% of games in which a ‘big six’ side kept a clean sheet against a ‘non-big six’ side48.2
% of games in which a ‘big six’ side kept a clean sheet against another ‘big six’ side23.3
% of games in which a ‘non-big six’ side kept a clean sheet against another ‘non-big six’ side25.3
% of games in which a ‘non-big six’ side kept a clean sheet against a ‘big six’ side14.9

A quick look at the clean sheet breakdown illustrates that while home advantage and opposition difficulty isn’t the be-all and end-all, it unsurprisingly does make a difference.

Non-‘big six’ sides kept a clean sheet in 26.3% of their home matches versus 17.7% away.

They also registered shut-outs in 25.3% of their fixtures against fellow non-‘big six’ sides, compared to 14.9% of their meetings with the top half-dozen teams.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

91 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Is the 'rotating budget defensive assets' thing a long-dead duck now with such gung-ho options at the back? Anyone still do it (if they ever did)? Obviously we haven't seen the new FPL prices yet but, even though the budget is going to be tight, the sacrifices are probably going to come further up the pitch for most.

    I'll have a look into last year's rotating pairings in a bit.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'll use rotating defenders if Chelsea & Spurs don't get 15+ clean sheets each

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        And how pray tell will u know before the games happen 😆

        Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Interesting thought. I used to always have a space for 2x 4.5m defenders.

      There has been some terrific signings so far this transfer window.

      Bissouma is a great signing for Spurs, could improve their assets
      Jesus would be interestingly priced for Arsenal
      Luis Diaz now that Mane has gone
      Haaland of course

      Might be the case we want to save some money again..

      Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Didn't consider it for a second tbh

      Open Controls
    5. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Budget defenders can also be rotated on occasion with budget midfielders or forwards.
      It's often difficult to find more than ten non-budget players of sufficient quality to be regular starters.

      Open Controls
    6. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      you mean 5 budget defenders rotating to have a stellar attack ? i've always been tempted to try it but it will likely be a giant headache,

      this year i'll probably start with something like, Robbo, Cancelo, Trippier, Henry, Fodder, it will only be Trips and Henry doing the rotating unless the fodder turns into another 4m gem

      Open Controls
    7. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Have used it with mixed success. Most successful was 4 or 5 seasons ago with a BHA / WBA rotation using Dunk and Dawson. But that was midway through a season not at the start.

      Never done it with GKs, only DFs. And only ever used one rotation pair. Not a 2 from 3 or 3 from 5 rotation or something similar.

      Open Controls
    8. FPL Theorist
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      For this year, I would certainly think so.

      Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Anyone else noticed it is difficult to select captains from GW7-12?

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Haaland permanent captain

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        This.

        None of this messing about chopping and changing captains.

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      7: Chelsea def (Fulham)
      8. Son/Kane (Leicester) / City (Wolves)
      9. Salah/Nunez/Diaz (Brighton)
      10. City (Southampton)
      11. Son/Kane (Everton)
      12. Son/Kane (ManUtd) / Chelsea def (Brentford)

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        8,9,12 can still not be that high scoring

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          Then pick the player you know will score more

          Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      It's really early to be looking at that. Form, injuries etc.

      Open Controls
  3. Valdez
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Looks like I can get my Veira shirt back out. If he’s one of those that uses his first name on his shirt I’ll be fuming!

    Open Controls
  4. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Which combo will be better to start with?

    1. Jesus + Mbeumo + Olise
    2. Watkins + Neto + Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Out of these only like Jesus and Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      neither

      Open Controls
  5. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    What are peoples thoughts on Harrison? Expecting him to come at 5.5. Could be a nice little cheap option to start with and help fit those heavy hitters in your team.

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Got my eye on him too, finished the season well

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Definitely keeping an eye, seems to fit into Marsch's style, looked great in their first season back in the PL too so he certainly has it in him

      Open Controls
    3. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Started with him last season but it didn't work out. But beggars can't be choosers so who knows, maybe again.

      Open Controls
    4. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Really rate him as a player but feel like he’s one that’s always going to frustrate in terms of FPL

      Open Controls
  6. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Spurs' team is looking good. Building to be able to cope with CL football

    Lloris
    Dier Romero Davies
    Doherty Bissouma Bentancur Perisic
    Kulusevski Kane Son

    Forster
    Sanchez Rodon Tanganga
    Royal Hojbjerg Winks Sessegnon
    Bergwijn Moura Reguilon

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      That 2nd XI wouldn’t make Top 10 in the PL, but I guess you have to start somewhere

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        That’s quite a high bar you’re setting for a second 11

        Open Controls
  7. Krapgame
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    If the new pricing allows, its going to be difficult to go against big at the back with Trent, Robertson, Cancelo, James, Chilwell & Perisic. All with decent fixtures for the first 7 gameweeks with maybe one cheapie from Wolves or Leeds on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      I might go 5-4-1

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      I'm probably sacrificing Haaland to get four of them

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        U don't have to ._. Look. I'm currently thinking this.

        Raya
        Robbo Cancelo Chilwell Perisic Digne
        Salah Kulu Saka Harrison
        Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          It's a LB party

          Open Controls
        2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          4.5
          7.5 7.5 6.0 6.0 5.0
          12.5 8.0 7.5 5.5
          12.0

          Fair play, you’re tempting me now too!

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            Actually I think Salah will be 13, Cancelo 7, and Saka 8. It should add up to 100m still. But obviously I'm probably wrong on some of them. We will just have to see.

            Open Controls
        3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Raya
          Robbo Cancelo Chilwell Perisic
          Son Bowen Maddison Buendia
          Nunez Wilson

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            I'd go Diaz over Nunez personally. Klopps comments make me think he's gonna bed him in over time and he won't start consistently. And I don't like Buendia as an option. Gerrard rotates his attackers too much. Rest looks good. I was gonna go with Bowen Maddison to start with initially as well before the fixtures released. I just prefer Saka and Kulusevski now.

            Open Controls
    3. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      That would be 7 defenders.

      Open Controls
  8. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Liverpool are the first premier league side to play against a newly promoted team in their opening league game in four straight season:

    Norwich 19/20
    Leeds 20/21
    Norwich 21/22
    Fulham 22/23

    Salah, Trent and Robbo/VvD/Diaz from the get go 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Championship champs too?

      Open Controls
  9. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Anyone considering going slightly lesser at the back to save money?
    Roberton instead of TTA
    Chilwell instead of James.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Me

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      yeah, although i have rotten luck with Chelsea assets so i might just avoid them completely

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Trust in Chilwell. Till he inevitably gets injured again at least

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          it would be silly of me to completely rule him out but last year i a few times bought James, Alonso & Chilwell at the exact wrong times, they either each got injured or dropped while one of the others hauled, very annoying team for me usually 🙁

          Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Me as well.

      I think prices are going to be evil this season.

      Open Controls
    4. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Chilwell over James would be tempting as I’m not sure that’s a downgrade. Despite owning Robbo for most of his great form last season I’d still expect him to be outperformed by Trent over the course of the season so probably won’t look to save there

      Open Controls
  10. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    As ever Im looking at building a team for the medium term when I know that I will inevitably wildcard between GWs 3 and 8. Its happened every year for a dozen years. Anyone else do this? So this year Im building a team for 8 GWs. Makes more sense you reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      That's what I'm planning for.
      Then a nicely timed international break.

      Open Controls
  11. Marmalade Forest
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Every single year people tout big at the back. Never happens.

    People will end on rotating 4.5 defenders. Just hope there are no second choice 4.0 keepers, then all we will see is

    -Boring 8.5 keeper pair
    -Same two 4.5 rotating defenders
    -Trent
    -Salah
    -At least one 4.5 mid who should be -5.0
    -Haaland

    Any RMT with five of these six can get in the bin.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      What r u talking about? Last year everyone had big at the back.

      Open Controls
      1. Marmalade Forest
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Big at the back at the start of last season?

        I’d say everyone had Trent. Tsmikas. Shaw. Veltmann. White. Ayling.

        Can’t class that as big at the back.

        Some big names went four of the more expensive defenders around GW8, even then I’d not see any with five of the most expensive defenders in the game.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          And howd that go? Clearly big at the back is the way to go

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Obviously no one goes with 5. Big at the back usually means at least 3 premium Defenders

          Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Not sure. The CS stats above in the article actually give you an idea of how to place value on Big 6 vs Non-Big 6.

      Given the rate at which a Liverpool or Man City defender keeps a CS vs a non-big 6 team, there is an argument that they are worth double what a non-big 6 defender is worth.

      Look at this way. A playing defender will cost you min 4.5m. That will give you a CS rate against a non-big 6 side of 25%. Say Robertson is 7.5m. For 3.5m more I get a defender that has a 50% CS rate against a non-big 6 side. In order to achieve a 50% CS rate with two rotating defenders I would have to pay out 9.0m (two 4.5m).

      Now that is simplistic because there may be occasions where I could play both 4.5m defenders, but it shows the value of a Robertson vs two 4.5m defenders. And we should probably remember that often the 4.5m defenders are dross (lack playing time, injury prone or just play for a team that can't keep that many CS) and so we may have to pay 5.0m or more to actually get that 25% CS rate. In that case, a Robertson becomes even more valuable, and that is excluding his attacking potential.

      Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      How many of the 6 will you have?

      Open Controls
      1. Marmalade Forest
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        All six.
        Ahaha.

        I’ll try and keep it down.

        Convince myself Trent is bad value if he’s 7.0 or more.
        Tell myself that the 8.5 keeper combo is rubbish and to go for a better one.
        Be sure that my pair of 4.5 defenders are better than everyone else’s
        Say “no I’m not having a 4.5 mid”…

        I’ll be wrong on all counts.

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          😆 you and me both

          Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Had Trent, Robbo and Cancelo most of season just gone!

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      The only one of these 6 I'm currently planning on having is Haaland, although I do tend to go against the grain quite often much to my own detriment

      Open Controls
  12. The Dark Lord
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Offtopic: Does anyone have a booking.com promo code that soon expires and doesn't plan to use it? Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Nazgul in the repair shop, huh?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        42 mins ago

        😆 you have been the best poster of the summer break

        Open Controls
  13. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    So its Wed or Thurs next week then for the release given previous years.

    Open Controls
    1. Marmalade Forest
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I hope they wait until late July.

      Gets less chance of getting prices wrong and reduces the number of players who leave pre season but are in the game and can’t be removed.

      Open Controls
  14. FFSbet.com
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    'Tottenham 'will offer €90M for Lautaro Martinez'

    'Tottenham move to beat Arsenal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen'

    Why Spurs go for these star strikers,Kane about to leave maybe or change of formation?

    Cant see them coming to be 2nd choice.

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Agreed. Think the rumours are probably BS. Just wouldn’t make sense

      Open Controls
  15. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Surprised no price leaks today!

    Open Controls
  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Started off with 100 points in GW1 last season, would be elated to get off to the same start this season coming!

    Open Controls
  17. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Good article - appreciate the 2021/22 CS stats table.

    Open Controls
  18. zeslinguer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What do people think of the leak that we’ll be given 105m this year due to inflation?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Even if they did that, prices would also be inflated by 5%

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      At current UK inflation levels and weakening of their currency I'm afraid I'll be doing the FPL equivalent of buying marked down day old bread to afford a couple of premiums.

      Open Controls
    3. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Economists recommend lowering the budget to £98M to curb runaway inflation.

      Open Controls
    4. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Makes it more interesting on a tighter budget, if can't by as many premiums as you want.
      Hopefully people will head off in different directions rather than too many team the same.
      Nice to have bigger budget, but why make the game easier?

      Open Controls
  19. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    VVD at 6.5m? Laporte at 6.0m? Or add 0.5m to both?

    Open Controls
    1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Higher... higher..

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Think VVD will be the one to have this season, underperformed his xG last season

      Open Controls
  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Who are you looking at as 7.5m forward? Watkins, DCL or someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      No-one really interests me. Could see myself going with just 1 up top yet

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Wilson and Watkins if u need one or Everton strikers if they stay but I'm just gonna have Haaland personally

      Open Controls
  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Hoping livefpl have nailed the prices

    Raya
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Jonny
    Salah Diaz Mount Neto/6m
    Jesus DCL

    Cox Bissouma Gelhardt Bradley

    Open Controls
  22. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA - Cancelo - Doherty
    Salah - Diaz - Neto - Gray
    EBH - Jesus - Watkins

    4m - Ait Nouri - Romeu - 4m

    Affordable?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Should still have money itb to

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        ...play about with...?

        Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      Stay tuned to find out!

      Open Controls
    4. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Wow, six RMTs and the game hasn't even launched yet.

      Open Controls
    5. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gray of Everton?

      Open Controls
  23. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    When do you think fpl will launch? Around week after fixtures announcement?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.