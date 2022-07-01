Every FPL player price released so far

The first round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices for 2022/23 were released on Friday.

We’ve seen 11 players priced up from each of Manchester City, Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United so far, with Erling Haaland (£11.5m), Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) and Ivan Toney (£7.0m) among them.

Our live blog has reaction to each club’s reveals but here we – or rather, the very clever TopMarx – has cobbled together this list of every single player price released to date.

We’ll be adding to this document when we get more player price announcements, which will hopefully come over the weekend.

The table is customisable and you can sort by team, position and price.

You can make your own copy of the read-only file below by clicking this link.

