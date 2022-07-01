138
FPL July 1

Every FPL player price released so far

138 Comments
The first round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices for 2022/23 were released on Friday.

We’ve seen 11 players priced up from each of Manchester City, Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United so far, with Erling Haaland (£11.5m), Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) and Ivan Toney (£7.0m) among them.

Our live blog has reaction to each club’s reveals but here we – or rather, the very clever TopMarx – has cobbled together this list of every single player price released to date.

We’ll be adding to this document when we get more player price announcements, which will hopefully come over the weekend.

The table is customisable and you can sort by team, position and price.

You can make your own copy of the read-only file below by clicking this link.

  1. rupopo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    I was feeling semi comfortable with going Salah-less at the start of the season, expecting him to leave on a free next year. But hearing his new deal, and that he gets more £ for goals and goal involvements, I'm probably gonna scrap that.

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Don’t do it

      1. rupopo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Don't go Salah-less or don't scrap the idea of going Salah-less?

        1. yousunkmybattleship
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          The one where you don’t kill your whole season in the first few game weeks

    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I wouldn't dare going Salah-less.

      1. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        I said the same about Michu once

        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          10 years ago now!

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      And me.

      Can’t risk him not going ballistic against Fulham on opening weekend.

    4. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Mane (C) v Leeds 2020 opener

      Scarred for life

    5. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      i don't think whatever bonus he's on will necessarily make him score more, as he was always pretty greedy to begin with which is why he has been such a great FPL asset,

      i was planning on going without him too, partly because he's been mostly poor in 2022, but mostly because i've grown to hate owning him, i triple capped him in gw 26 last year for a great score and a massive red arrow, the dgw too after that i capped him out of fear when he got 2 blanks when i had other good options available, so i don't get much benefit from owning him and he makes the game less fun for me personally so i think this year Nunez + around 3mil extra to spend is more enticing

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I wouldn't go without him, but I might consider not captaining him GW1. That would only happen if I start and skipper Kane v Saints before switching to Haaland for GW2 and captaining him. Probably won't do that, mind.

    6. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yeah this is me now too. Nothing to do with bonuses or anything but it's simply that he's gone from a position where a lot was up in the air to a position where he's dedicated himself to the club for the next few years and so there are no more worries or stresses about it.

      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Succinctly put

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          He's doubled his money but he's still on less than a lot of United wasters. Madness.
          But I too am reassured and will keep him as first name in my drafts.

          1. jason_ni
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            There's a lot of overpaid playes at utd, but based on reports only 1 is on more than salah. Cr7.

            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              DDG

  2. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours ago

    To be honest, after a second thought, only Arsenal boys look underpriced to me, Raya will be popular, but can also understand why he is 4.5. Haaland will be very popular, but given that forwards usually get fewer points than mids and doubts over his nailedness, 11.5 seems about right imho. Let's see how the rest of prices look like.

    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      and it's only 2 links in Tomi and White, possibly Gabriel too. At 5.5 you're heading towards premium defences though and Arsenal isn't one.

      KDB is the one that's overpriced imho. Tailor made for 11m with Bruno at 10.5

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        I can see KDB being this season's Mane. No one got Mane last season cos he was priced too close to Salah and you don't have both. Same with Haaland and Kev now.

        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          yes, they I think a few of us see those parallels. Mane was always a bit overpriced. Should have been 11 as well

          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Mane's breakout season 9.5 18-19
            KDB's breakout season 9.5 19-20

            set their pricing for life

            But Sterling at 10m gives us hope

        2. Arn De Gothia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Im going for KDB, proven and reliable

          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Intriguing and it's very viable

            Salah and KDB? Son accessible

            1. Arn De Gothia
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Those 3 will be my core yes

              1. Ser Davos
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                powerhouse midfield

  3. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    4 hours ago

    Classic, it's Laporte's price I'm really intrigued by... 6.0 and he's in

    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Over Dias at the same price?

      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        quite possibly. Dias slightly more nailed, Laporte slightly more goal threat is how I vaguely see it

        Laporte 18-19 was a tour-de-force before getting crocked

    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I was thinking Laporte would be 5.5, 6 max given Dias is 6

      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        with Stones at 5? My prediction would be Laporte at 6.5, so it is intriguing, as I say

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          I'd expect Laporte to be same as Dias and Stones prob 5.5.
          Ake at Chelsea, 5.5 would be intriguing.

          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Not enough defender slots! 😆

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              If I could play 8-1-1 I would 😉

  4. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    My predictions for this season's template:
    1) treble Arsenal
    2) Haaland
    3) Salah (because Salah is always template)
    4) a 3 forward formation
    5) a Wolves £4.5 defender

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      First 3 should be common enough.
      4 - not at all. I think we'll see a range of 1 (Haaland), 2 and 3 striker formations.
      5 - semi-common, not template due to their form late last season and many good 4.5 options elsewhere, as we've seen at Brentford and Brighton.

    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      It'll probably end up whatever those who shout the loudest and most often make it.

      1. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        I really want to just try to go with my first draft..

        But I know I won’t hold to that

  5. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Of the players whose prices have been released ones that I am interested in are:

    GK: Sanchez
    DF: White, Dias, Cucurella (if he goes to City)
    MF: Bernardo
    FW: Haaland

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If Cucurella goes to City he wont be assured of starts, and would waste a city slot

  6. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Latest draft with big hitters:

    Raya
    TAA - Cancelo - Tomiyasu - Sanchez
    Salah - Saka - Erikson - Lazini
    Haaland - Mitro

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      thats the first lanzini,jolly good player

      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Definitely the first “Lazini”

  7. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Bit mad that this is affordable:

    *5.0 could be Ramsey/Wissa if Chilwell comes in at 5.5.

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Doherty Tierney Chilwell
    Salah Son Martinelli 5.0*
    Haaland

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Damn good.

    2. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      It is excellent

      Worth considering that 3 premiums is really prohibitive... iirc there were quite a few teams that went without Bruno, spreaded the cash and outscored a lot of Bruno VC teams back in GW1 last season

      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        and that was two premiums

    3. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Very nice

    4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Similar to my draft before price releases, very good!

    5. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      This looks really good if you can find a £5.0 that scores around 100 points.

    6. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      At 5.0 can you not just go Dewsbury-Hall?

  8. Davros
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Sterling 10.0 (possibly OOP) mid at Chelsea. Any takers?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Raphinha on the other side might be considerably cheaper. Chelsea have a lot of incoming business to do - I'd wait and see.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Looking less and less likely they get Raphinha.
        But also who knows until we know.

    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Few I imagine every1 2 scared about Salah and Haaland.

      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I not. I love Sterling. 1 of my fav players. gon get him for sure if he and raph go chels

    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      No thanks

    4. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not at all- his finishing wont get better, and wont be in as strong a team.

  9. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Salah’s now on as much as Jadon Sancho. Liverpool are out of control.

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Sancho is at 350k/w net? Wow.

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Apparently https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/.amp/nonlfc/reported-manchester-united-player-salaries-2021-22-premier-league-season

  10. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Another thing to consider with the pricing and its landscape is that their are more 11m+ assets than ever (though Mane's departure and Sterling's drop may have altered that state)

    I would say this conundrum really emerged the summer of 2020 where the premium choice was overwhelming, but in the end a Salah 12 - Bruno 10.5 - Son 9.0 template never shifted and then last season Salah was perma cap with Bruno VC who was then replaced by faltering premium forwards / Son

    So what I'm getting at is what has threatened to be a landscape of bewildering premium assets has ended up with a narrow template quickly and set over a prolonged phase. Perhaps they see a real conundrum with all/most premium assets firing simultaneously?

    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      KDB, Haaland, Salah, Son, Kane, not that many imho, similiar to previous seasons I would say.

      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        True, but I meant the premium mids options specifically. Haaland and Kane do now spread the premiums about a bit

        Back in 2020:

        Salah Mane
        Sterling KDB
        Bruno

        not so much now, but back then we were bewildered as to how we would scramble them all in and then quickly realised we couldn't and so thought that all our transfers would be focussed on juggling them about, but in the end the likes of KDB, Mane, Sterling weren't much in the way of picks in the end

  11. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is Steele still number 2 at Brighton? Can't beat that 4.5m/4m pairing

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Torturous repetition compulsion

      See if there's a Foster type lurking

  12. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Rodrigo reclassified

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yes interesting one

  13. KujaliaFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I like this squad for GW1.

    Raya (Sanchez)
    Trent Targett Cash (Tomiyasu Lamptey)
    Ødegaard Son(c) Diaz Mount Neto
    Undav Haaland (Mitrovic)

    It's what I have pencilled in so far.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Rotating Raya and Sanchez is nightmare. Having backup gk isn't bad idea, but Sanchez could be tv risk with those fixtures.

      1. KujaliaFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        The fixture ticker tells me that they rotate very well with each other, and at 4.5 a piece, the price is right.

        The Sanchez pick means that I have 3 Brighton though, which is quite wild. Given LANGERZNMASH's misgivings apropos Undav, I might swap him out if I find a viable alternative.

    2. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Assuming Mitro is £6.5m i'd say £20.0 is slightly too much to have on your bench.

      Is Undav nailed?

      I like the Neto punt.

      1. KujaliaFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I don't think Undav is nailed. I like his price though, and Mitro will be first sub and Mitro is nailed. I might swap him out if I find someone at that price point.

        His initial fixtures are tough, though, which is why I'm benching him at first. Including him is more planning for the future than for GW1 itself.

        Thanks for affirmation around Neto. I think he has a lot of undercover potential.

        Not sure that this team is under budget, as some of the prices aren't released. I'm bucking the big at the back trend though, given the value we're getting in Arsenal defs (for example).

  14. daftvaper
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Anyone considering ASM and/or Joelinton?

    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      No

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      No, not yet. But out of 6 million managers some may later.

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Howdy, will try to correct last season's mistake with you, lol.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Howdy. You may try, but I don't plan to let you win me this time either;)

    4. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      If ASM becomes a midfielder again

    5. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I hope this is a joke

    6. daitheboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      No

    7. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes, I think they'll both be good options during the season, as long as they are both under 6. Good shout.

    8. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Goalinton is playing box to box, more defensive. He won't score or assist many. But i think of him everyday

    9. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      ASM could be a good shout GWs 6 - 12... all of his 12 attack returns came against teams outside of the top8.

      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Yes I'm a toon fan and yes I'm slightly tipsy. But if Newcastle players are priced as I suspect there might be one or two season keepers in there!

        1. Monty the Magpie
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Wilson £6.5m?

          1. LangerznMash
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            LiveFPL have Wilson at £7.5m

      2. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Looking deeper into it, ASM is clearly a bully.
        His record against non-top8 teams that he started the match equals 0.59 attack returns per game.
        Against the top8 it is only 0.15

  15. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Should we have a sweepstake on how quickly Haaland will get injured in PL ?
    I'll start - he will be yellow flagged before GW4.

    1. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Everyone would jump from Haaland to Ronaldo if you are correct.

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Doubt he suffers from Sturridgeosis.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Frequently injured last season.

    3. daitheboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Gw2

    4. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      GW16.

      He'll be out for a month and be back by GW17.

    5. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Easy switch to Bamford if he does

  16. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Must be a new site this season, old one still up for last year

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Where’s your old man

  17. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Looks like spurs will sign lenglet on loan, it is almost done apparently

    Anyone know anything about him? good player ?

    1. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Saw him at Anfield. Played amazing - lost 4-0

  18. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Salah-less draft?

    Henderson
    Trent, Robbo, Van Dijk, Chilwell, Trippier
    Son, Maddison, Rodrigo
    Jesus, C.Wilson
    (Raya, Wissa, Awoniyi, Diallo)

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Don’t really like it I just can’t explain why

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Maybe Covid is affecting your judgement 🙂 hope you feel better btw…

        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          Cheers gaz

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            No worries Steve.
            I myself am starting to get quite excited with FPL this season. Few spanner’s thrown in, what with the World Cup and the 5 subs rule and whatever FPL have got up their sleeves as it does seem to need a bit of a facelift but, I’m sat here while my Wife and Daughter who are watching Love Island (I know) pouring myself my second glass of Red thinking to myself, I’ve really missed you FPL, I know we had our ups and downs last season but we made up towards the end primarily because of the Kevin masterclass scoring his quad and throwing the captaincy on him, so, here’s to FPL and here’s to our long suffering families who have to put up with us and our moods for 9 months of the year 😀

            1. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              That’s the spirit gaz, for a while I was actually planning to not make a team at all for this season but here we are, the excitement is real

    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      It’s missing the 3 highest scoring players of this upcoming season.

      Other than that looks decent

      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        he has Son

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Salah
          Haaland
          Cancelo

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Early wildcard waiting to happen for me tbh when Salah and Haaland haul in the early weeks with great fixtures

  19. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Love how we’re all assuming Haaland will be pretty much nailed lol.
    Remember Grealish, wasn’t he even more expensive

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Difference is Haaland has no competition. If you drop Haaland you change formation - drop Grealish and little changes

      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        so whenever Pep randomly feels the need to play a false-9 Haaland will be rotated? luckily Pep has never done that so it should be okay 😆

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          55 mins ago

          How often did he play a false nine when he had a properly fit Aguero - from memory he was only ever really replaced by Jesus

          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 7 Years
            47 mins ago

            2021 CL Final? no idea how often during the league, either way the guy is a maverick

          2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Well he did when KdB scored 4…

            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Ignore me that was after Kun

    2. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Haaland’s dufferent gravy son

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Still very young though, decent likelihood his gametime will be managed closely.
        Either way I’ll more than likely start with him at that price

    3. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Different scenario. Haaland cost a lot more than the disclosed fee.

    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don’t think he’s worth it? Then don’t get him, innit. Simples.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oh I think he is most likely is, just something nibbling at me - like the old if it seems too good to be true it probably is.

        Almost like the ladies at fpl know something we don’t.

  20. SADIO SANÉ
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    is there any way to look at the following list and come to the conclusion that spending money on forwards is a good idea? https://fantasy.premierleague.com/statistics

    1. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Well you gotta play a forward. So spend money on one.

      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        yeah, trying to find a way around this one but it's proving challenging; I assume a 4.5 4.5 4.5 front-line isn't exactly going to work 😀

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yes - you can make decent points cheaply in midfield but you need to spend money to get returns up front so do so …

    3. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yep, it shows you should only have 1 forward and he should be an expensive one.

      Haaland ownership will surely be 50% or so GW1.

    4. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Toney and 2 fodders

  21. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Sterling and Ake to Chelsea, Sterling at 45 million, Ake may be 20 to 30 mill?

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      City trying to help Chelsea take points off Liverpool, interesting tactic

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        I think Liverpool will be fine now that Salah has committed himself for 3 more years, interestingly after Mane was confirmed as a Bayern player. Good timing or?

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          they've just added Mane's 100k onto Salah's new contract right? makes sense I suppose, harsh on Sadio though

  22. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Both Sterling and Ake saying they want to leave and go to Chelsea Hmm will Chelsea bite?

  23. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    More the case of Chelsea trying to sign anything City have available, after Sterling and Ake look for Zinchenko going there

  24. All Muxed Ip
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Are we seeing the next Ozil?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      who?

  25. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    My half-effort draft;

    Ramsdale, Areola
    Robertson, Cancelo, Chilwell, Walker, White
    Salah, Son, Gray, Dewsbury-Hall, Douglas Luiz
    Haaland, Greenwood, Archer

    0.5 ITB.

    Any issues I'm missing?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I suspect Areola will be 5.0 alongside Fabianski.
      Unclear who will emerge as number 1 and so I feel like FPL Towers will make both 5.0 just in case.

      I think a bench of Luiz, Greenwood & Archer might be too thin...especially as not sure if Gray & D-H are really guaranteed starters.

