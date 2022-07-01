Every FPL player price released so far

The first round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices for 2022/23 were released on Friday.
We’ve seen 11 players priced up from each of Manchester City, Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United so far, with Erling Haaland (£11.5m), Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) and Ivan Toney (£7.0m) among them.
Our live blog has reaction to each club’s reveals but here we – or rather, the very clever TopMarx – has cobbled together this list of every single player price released to date.
We’ll be adding to this document when we get more player price announcements, which will hopefully come over the weekend.
The table is customisable and you can sort by team, position and price.
You can make your own copy of the read-only file below by clicking this link.
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
4 hours, 23 mins ago
I was feeling semi comfortable with going Salah-less at the start of the season, expecting him to leave on a free next year. But hearing his new deal, and that he gets more £ for goals and goal involvements, I'm probably gonna scrap that.