FPL 2022/23 prices released: Live updates – Son’s price revealed

More Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player prices for the 2022/23 season are being released today and we’re bringing you live updates as and when they drop.

Tottenham Hotspur were first up this morning, with Son Heung-min‘s price – and Fantasy position – the headline news.

Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Everton and Nottingham Forest will follow later.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

After a superb season in which he delivered 33 attacking returns and 258 points, Son Heung-min has been handed the inevitable price rise.

He’ll now cost Fantasy managers £12.0m, which is two million more than what his starting price was 12 months ago.

Son is now the joint-second most-expensive asset in FPL alongside Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), with only Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) pricier.

The South Korea international will also still be a midfielder in FPL this season; once Salah had avoided a reclassification on Saturday and it became clear that the game-makers weren’t about to overhaul the positional structures, it always looked unlikely that Son would become a forward.

Cheaper than Son is Harry Kane (£11.5m), who drops a whole million pounds from last summer and re-enters FPL at the same price as Erling Haaland. Kane’s total of 192 points was a whopping 66 short of what Son managed in 2021/22 but that was in part thanks to a dismal first 17 Gameweeks in which he delivered just one goal and one assist.

From Gameweek 18 onwards, he was second among all Fantasy assets for points, first for attacking returns and first for double-digit hauls:

Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) gets a significant rise too but is still £4.0m cheaper than Son, and the Swede will surely attract plenty of suitors as a result.

Kulusevski was actually an impressive fourth overall for FPL points after his full Gameweek 26 debut, although still a considerable 45 short of an in-form Son over that period.

The arrival of the as-yet-unpriced Richarlison, the introduction of five substitutions and Spurs’ qualification for the UEFA Champions League also raises some doubts about sustained game-time.

That’s one of the downsides to Ivan Perisic (£5.5m), too, given that Antonio Conte loves a wing-back substitution. In fact, Perisic – who thankfully is a defender in FPL – lasted 60 minutes in only 17 of his 32 Serie A appearances for Conte’s Inter Milan in 2020/21.

Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) remains a bargain buy, likely due to Perisic’s arrival, but Eric Dier (£5.0m), Matt Doherty (£5.0m) and Sergio Romero (£5.0m) are mid-price defenders and Hugo Lloris remains at £5.5m despite the fire-sale of premium goalkeepers elsewhere this weekend. The possible arrival of Djed Spence would add to Doherty’s competition at right wing-back but the former Wolves man is one for the watchlist if reinforcements don’t arrive.

Spurs had the third-best defensive record in the Premier League after Conte’s arrival, conceding just 24 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets in the Italian’s 28 fixtures in charge.

Central midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) and Emile Hojbjerg (£5.5m) were the other two Spurs assets priced up today.

LEICESTER CITY

Jamie Vardy (£9.5m) is at his lowest starting price since 2019/20, having dropped a million from last summer’s initial listing.

Ageing limbs and competition from Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.5m) and Patson Daka (£6.0m) are of course considerations with the veteran striker but he remained Brendan Rodgers’ man for the big occasions in 2021/22 and the Foxes, unlike last season, no longer have to juggle European commitments with domestic matters.

Vardy might also be a beneficiary of the ‘five substitution’ rule, with more in-game minute management but fewer rests overall.

The 35-year-old hitman scored 15 goals last season despite being reduced to just 20 starts in an injury-affected campaign, with his shot-to-goal conversion rate (27.8%) the best among first-choice FPL forwards – not the first time he’s been in the upper echelons for that stat.

James Maddison joins a throng of midfielders at the £8.0m mark, up one million on where he was a year ago.

Maddison had a Kane-esque beginning to 2021/22, delivering just one assist in the first 12 Gameweeks, but went on to plunder 22 attacking returns in his final 23 appearances, averaging a remarkable 7.4 points per start in that time.

He, like Vardy and the rest of his teammates, will benefit from the easing of fixture congestion in 2022/23 as a result of the Foxes’ non-involvement in Europe.

Youri Tielemans (£6.5m), Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) are all cheaper midfield alternatives to Maddison, with the more rotation-prone Barnes another one whose form improved in the autumn: he delivered 17 attacking returns from Gameweek 11 onwards, despite making just 17 starts in that time.

There are potential bargans at the back, too.

Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) won’t have many takers but there’ll be a lot more interest in Ricardo Pereira (£4.5m), James Justin (£4.5m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) at the tier below that.

Only three clubs kept fewer clean sheets than Leicester (seven) last season but they were decimated by injury for long periods of that campaign, so expectations will be higher this time around. Pereira was a £6.0m asset just two years ago and delivered 10 attacking returns and as many clean sheets in his debut campaign back in 2018/19.

