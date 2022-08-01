1
Community August 1

Quick tips for building the best FPL Gameweek 1 squad

1 Comments
Share

In this article, community writer FPL Paz gives us a checklist on how to build the best Gameweek 1 squad for the upcoming season.

There are five simple things to consider when building a Gameweek 1 squad and they are broken down into five categories for the purpose of this piece. They are: Team Structure, Captaincy, Fixtures, Money, and Pre-Season:

Team Structure

  • Pick players from different price points to allow you to make easy future moves
    • Allows you to fix any post-Gameweek 1 holes in your team quickly.
    • Two mid-priced midfielders allow you to quickly jump on players like Mount, Foden, Diaz, Maddison, Bowen, Saka or other expensive mids.
  • Having the most expensive players in each position (except the goalkeeper) allows you to have “cash cows”
    • Allows you to get direct replacements at each position in one move.
    • Example: if Haaland is a flop, then a direct move to Kane is doable in one transfer.
  • Limit promoted players/punts
    • No need to fall into the trap of “this player can cover for x” (i.e., Diaz can cover Salah).
    • Good to pick proven FPL assets.
    • Bournemouth, Fulham and Forest have bad fixtures and are unknown assets.
  • Avoid booking in transfers
    • There will be other fires to put out post-Gameweek 1.
    • More information regarding minutes, formation, and assets will come up, so booking in a transfer reduces your flexibility.

Captaincy

  • Pick two premium assets to attack easy fixtures each Gameweek
    • Allows you to switch to another premium asset in case of injuries quickly.
    • With Salah/Haaland, you have the two best captains in seven of the first eight Gameweeks.
  • Plan 6-8 Gameweeks ahead
    • You never get to a Gameweek without knowing who your captain will be.
    • It allows you to plan for those Gameweeks in which there are better options.
    • Example: Salah/Haaland owners in Gameweek 6 know Kane/Son are better options)
  • Don’t try to use “cover” for captaincy
    • Captaincy is your most critical decision, so give it to consistent FPL assets.
    • Example: Captaining Kulusevski in Gameweek 6 to cover for Kane/Son.

Fixtures

  • Look at the first 6-8 Gameweeks only
    • No need to plan for the whole season because of the Wildcard and unlimited transfers after Gameweek 16.
    • The earlier you plan to Wildcard, the less ahead you should look.
  • Use a Fixture Ticker for breaking down the best fixtures for both attackers and defenders
    • Ignore the unreliable FPL Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR)
  • Pick players from the best teams
    • Liverpool, City, Spurs and Arsenal all have good opening eight fixtures
    • Bournemouth, Fulham and Palace have the worst opening eight fixtures

Money

  • Spend most of your money on your starting XI
    • Bench needed less with five subs now brought into play.
    • Leaving 0.5m in the bank allows you to account for price rises/falls.
    • One or two playing subs is fine.
  • Look for value/minutes
    • Easier to find a £4.5m playing defender than a £4.5m playing forward
    • Spending money on players with more expected minutes reduces the chance you will have to rely on your bench.
    • Avoid hyped-up cheap options as they can decrease your team value. Example: Sam Greenwood is highly owned but will get few minutes, which may make tons of managers sell him and decrease his price.

Pre-Season

  • Use it to scout players and teams
    • Is anyone playing ‘out of position’?
    • Who is getting the most minutes?
    • What formations are teams putting out?
  • Look at the context of the results
    • Who was the opponent?
    • Are any key players missing?
  • Avoid drawing definite conclusions
    • Only because someone scored does not make them “essential.”
    • Use pre-season as supportive data and not conclusive data.
    • Keep track of transfers as bad picks can suddenly become good picks.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

1 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Thanks for this, Paz! Good to get back to basics with a checklist like this when you're wrapped up in pre-season form, bandwagons and who knows what else.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.