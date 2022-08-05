434
FPL August 5

FPL team guides: Tottenham Hotspur – Best players, predicted line-up + more

434 Comments
Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is drawing ever nearer and we’re profiling all 20 Premier League teams before the season starts.

We continue our team-by-team guides with Tottenham Hotspur, seeing what their players have to offer.

LAST SEASON: ATTACK

Total since GW11Rank v other Premier League clubs
Goals scored603rd
Shots3885th
Shots in the box2675th
Shots on target1524th
Big chances903rd
Expected goals (xG)56.833rd

The attacking and defensive stats are taken from Gameweek 11 onwards, such has been the huge transformation since Antonio Conte arrived in north London.

Despite beginning the 2021/22 campaign with three 1-0 victories – including one against Manchester City – five defeats from the next seven quickly brought an end to Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign.

So in came this elite head coach, boosting Spurs from ninth to fourth thanks to a final-day hammering over Norwich City that brought Champions League football and ensured Conte’s side had the third-best record since Gameweek 11.

What defined the contrasting fortunes of both himself and Santo was the form of Harry Kane (£11.5m). The England captain only scored once in his first 12 league starts, before bagging 16 goals and ten assists in the remaining 24 outings.

Since finally getting that second goal in Gameweek 15, no other FPL player has more attacking returns. He is joint, however, with partner-in-crime Son Heung-min (£12.0m).

A phenomenal 23 goals and ten assists arrived for Son, with his 258 points only narrowly beaten by the man he shared the Golden Boot with – Mohamed Salah (£13.0m). Together, Kane and Son form a record-breaking pair, where their 41 goal combinations shatter the previous best from Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36).

Therefore it’s no surprise to see Spurs so heavily-reliant on them, with January signing Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) their only other to score more than three times.

LAST SEASON: DEFENCE

Total since GW11Rank v other Premier League clubs
Goals conceded243rd
Clean sheets133rd
Shots conceded3467th
Shots in the box conceded2127th
Shots on target conceded934th
Big chances conceded281st
Expected goals conceded (xGC)30.934th

Although Spurs under Conte only rank seventh-best for allowing goal attempts, they are number one for preventing big chances.

With a full summer to work with his squad, alongside the addition of Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) in midfield, expect this defence to become even more resolute – making their assets very attractive to FPL managers.

As well as clean sheets, nine goals and 17 assists arrived from Spurs’ backline, with a wing-back system that allowed the likes of Matt Doherty (£5.0m) and Sergio Reguilon (£4.5m) to get involved higher up the pitch.

The Spaniard is being linked with a move away now that Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) has arrived on a free transfer. Not that Conte guarantees game time to any wing-back, which could infuriate the FPL community during this season.

Between them, Doherty, Reguilon, Emerson Royal (£5.0m) and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) started nine, 20, 13 and 13 league games respectively under Conte.

OPENING FIXTURES

If it wasn’t for that pesky Gameweek 2 trip to Chelsea, the Spurs start would have surely been deemed the best. Home games against Southampton, Wolves and Fulham, plus a trip to Nottingham Forest, all within their first six encounters.

One potential problem is schedule congestion. Every midweek from Gameweeks 4 to 16 has a fixture for Spurs – either in the league, Champions League or EFL Cup. There is also an international break.

PREDICTED GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UP

 

1

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.