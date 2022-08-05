FPL team guides: Tottenham Hotspur – Best players, predicted line-up + more

Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is drawing ever nearer and we’re profiling all 20 Premier League teams before the season starts.

We continue our team-by-team guides with Tottenham Hotspur, seeing what their players have to offer.

Data in this article comes from our Premium Members Area, which you can access with a discounted subscription for as little as £2.49 a month today.

LAST SEASON: ATTACK

Total since GW11 Rank v other Premier League clubs Goals scored 60 3rd Shots 388 5th Shots in the box 267 5th Shots on target 152 4th Big chances 90 3rd Expected goals (xG) 56.83 3rd

The attacking and defensive stats are taken from Gameweek 11 onwards, such has been the huge transformation since Antonio Conte arrived in north London.

Despite beginning the 2021/22 campaign with three 1-0 victories – including one against Manchester City – five defeats from the next seven quickly brought an end to Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign.

So in came this elite head coach, boosting Spurs from ninth to fourth thanks to a final-day hammering over Norwich City that brought Champions League football and ensured Conte’s side had the third-best record since Gameweek 11.

What defined the contrasting fortunes of both himself and Santo was the form of Harry Kane (£11.5m). The England captain only scored once in his first 12 league starts, before bagging 16 goals and ten assists in the remaining 24 outings.

Since finally getting that second goal in Gameweek 15, no other FPL player has more attacking returns. He is joint, however, with partner-in-crime Son Heung-min (£12.0m).

A phenomenal 23 goals and ten assists arrived for Son, with his 258 points only narrowly beaten by the man he shared the Golden Boot with – Mohamed Salah (£13.0m). Together, Kane and Son form a record-breaking pair, where their 41 goal combinations shatter the previous best from Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36).

Therefore it’s no surprise to see Spurs so heavily-reliant on them, with January signing Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) their only other to score more than three times.

LAST SEASON: DEFENCE

Total since GW11 Rank v other Premier League clubs Goals conceded 24 3rd Clean sheets 13 3rd Shots conceded 346 7th Shots in the box conceded 212 7th Shots on target conceded 93 4th Big chances conceded 28 1st Expected goals conceded (xGC) 30.93 4th

Although Spurs under Conte only rank seventh-best for allowing goal attempts, they are number one for preventing big chances.

With a full summer to work with his squad, alongside the addition of Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) in midfield, expect this defence to become even more resolute – making their assets very attractive to FPL managers.

As well as clean sheets, nine goals and 17 assists arrived from Spurs’ backline, with a wing-back system that allowed the likes of Matt Doherty (£5.0m) and Sergio Reguilon (£4.5m) to get involved higher up the pitch.

The Spaniard is being linked with a move away now that Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) has arrived on a free transfer. Not that Conte guarantees game time to any wing-back, which could infuriate the FPL community during this season.

Between them, Doherty, Reguilon, Emerson Royal (£5.0m) and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) started nine, 20, 13 and 13 league games respectively under Conte.

OPENING FIXTURES

If it wasn’t for that pesky Gameweek 2 trip to Chelsea, the Spurs start would have surely been deemed the best. Home games against Southampton, Wolves and Fulham, plus a trip to Nottingham Forest, all within their first six encounters.

One potential problem is schedule congestion. Every midweek from Gameweeks 4 to 16 has a fixture for Spurs – either in the league, Champions League or EFL Cup. There is also an international break.

PREDICTED GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UP

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.