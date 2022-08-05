1392
Hall of Fame August 5

FPL team reveals: Hall of Fame managers’ Gameweek 1 drafts

Two of the top three managers in Fantasy Football Scout’s Hall of Fame have exclusively revealed their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams ahead of Friday’s Gameweek 1 deadline.

These are the cream of the crop; the FPL bosses who haven’t just racked up one outstanding overall rank but several of them.

The Hall of Famers have been good enough to share their drafts with us ahead of Gameweek 1 although we’ve ‘anonymised’ their teams as per their wishes – perhaps you don’t get to where they are in the Hall of Fame without keeping some things close to your chest!

  • Fábio Borges: The Hall of Fame number 1. Has finished in the top 5k in each of the last seven seasons and never outside of the top 20,000.
  • Finn Sollie: Eight top 10k finishes in the last 12 seasons, including three inside the top 500 in the last six years.
  • John Canning: Two successive top 200 finishes, following on from another in 2011/12.

  1. MHG
    • 5 Years
    13 hours, 6 mins ago

    A) Robbo+ Archer
    or
    B) Gabriel+ Nunez

    I have Kane+ Jesus but adding Nunez makes it easier to move to Haaland and Kane if I have to.

    Open Controls
  2. Sly Fly
    • 12 Years
    13 hours, 6 mins ago

    Struggling to finalise a team. Not sure if this is too weak in a couple of areas or "about right" across defence / midfield / attack:

    Ward / Sanchez

    TAA / James / Walker / Dalot / N Williams

    Salah / Saka / Neto / Bailey / Andreas

    Haaland / Darwin / Jesus

    I guess the obvious is to downgrade Nunez and upgrade elsewhere, but I really think he'll be on fire and like the idea of playing 3-4-3 with Andreas as bench fodder...

    Open Controls
    1. lonecomander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 hours, 1 min ago

      Brother at this point you should play what you think is best. Darwin could smash it. I’m seeing all these people who are planning to wildcard in a few weeks but who are not willing to take a risk on their gw1 teams. We know the 5 subs could have a huge impact and Darwin scored 5 off the bench in preseason. If you like the pick stick with it.

      Open Controls
      1. Sly Fly
        • 12 Years
        12 hours, 54 mins ago

        Thanks Lonecommander - some very wise words there. I think I will stick... it's just so tempting to tweak things when you look at another person's team and you think "Ah. Son. How can I get him into the team...?" and then up screwing your own template 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. MHG
      • 5 Years
      12 hours, 47 mins ago

      I have a similar issue with Nunez.
      I'm tempted to have him as there are a few big hitters up front that one might need to get to - eg if you want Haaland and Kane.
      I think your team has enough balance in midfield and defence to go with Nunez - at least that's my plan.
      Nunez means we have to sacrifice Robbo as can't have 4 Reds which is a drawback but you can't have everyone!

      Open Controls
  3. Chief Break-Everything
    • 6 Years
    12 hours, 30 mins ago

    Ward (Sanchez)
    TAA James Trippier Perisic (Neco)
    Salah Diaz Neto Bailey (Andreas)
    Kane Haaland (Archer)

    I like this anti Jesus draft. No city defence is the only bummer. Is Walker really cover?

    Open Controls
    1. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 8 mins ago

      No Arsenal = no party!!

      Open Controls
  4. daaze
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 hours, 32 mins ago

    final team

    sanchez
    james, trent , cancelo, perisic
    diaz, martinelli, salah (C) , neto
    Haaland, wilson

    neco, greenwood,andreas

    improvements?
    also 0.5 million left in the bank

    Open Controls
  5. cmorris22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hmmm a or b ?

    A ) Martinelli and Neto

    Or

    B) Rashford and Bailey

    Open Controls
    1. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 49 mins ago

      I have gone B but mainly because I have Jesus.

      Open Controls
    2. ToonIn
      • 11 Years
      9 hours, 28 mins ago

      A if you don’t have Jesus

      Open Controls
  6. Millie7
    • 8 Years
    10 hours, 10 mins ago

    RMT

    Iverson
    James TAA Cancelo Walker
    Dias Salah Grealish Martinelli
    Jesus Kane

    Ward Neco Andreas Archer

    Open Controls
  7. Ronanm
    • 1 Year
    10 hours, 6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this:
    Ward (Sanchez)
    TAA, Cancelo, James, (tomy, n Williams)
    Salah, saka, rashford, Bailey guimares
    Haaland, Jesus (greenwood)

    Or do I swap Cancelo and guimares for tripper and Mahrez.

    Open Controls
    1. fivetothree
        9 hours, 57 mins ago

        I would keep Cancelo for sure. He is absolutely nailed on to start and Mahrez isnt.

        Open Controls
    2. fivetothree
        9 hours, 58 mins ago

        Why do people keep putting in Ward and Iveson? Yeah, they are cheap but they aren't that solid. Just to free up £0.5m odd.

        Open Controls
        1. JohannaAdams10
          • 3 Years
          7 hours, 53 mins ago

          Which 4.5 goalie is gonna outscore them!?! Let along by an extra 0.5 million!

          Open Controls
      • AlexDelPiero
        • 3 Years
        9 hours, 55 mins ago

        A) Jesus + Neto
        B) Wilson + Martinelli

        Come on guys I'm feeling spicy

        Open Controls
      • T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 40 mins ago

        Kulusevski… any love? Can he be enough spurs cover?

        Open Controls
      • ToonIn
        • 11 Years
        9 hours, 31 mins ago

        A) Dias and De Bruyne
        Or
        B) Salah and Grealish

        I really want to go no Salah… But FOMO

        Open Controls
      • ToonIn
        • 11 Years
        9 hours, 26 mins ago

        A) Diaz and De Bruyne
        Or
        B) Salah and Grealish

        I really want to go no Salah… But FOMO

        Open Controls
      • LukaD
          9 hours, 16 mins ago

          1. kane, kdb
          2. son, haaland

          Open Controls
          1. DaftPunk
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 hours, 57 mins ago

            Flip a coin. Do you have any other premiums?

            Open Controls
            1. LukaD
                8 hours, 56 mins ago

                salah

                Open Controls
                1. DaftPunk
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Kane has a great record against Southampton, so for GW1 I'd back him. I'm sure he'll also achieve a higher points total this season - last season started so badly for him.

                  I suppose the Kane/KDB combo is more proven at this stage, but keep an eye on it in case Haaland hits the ground running.

                  Open Controls
          2. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 hours, 13 mins ago

            Saka and jesus too much arsenal?

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              9 hours, 12 mins ago

              Not at all

              Open Controls
            2. DaftPunk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 hours, 2 mins ago

              Saka is supposedly the designated penalty taker now, could be a wise move.

              Open Controls
          3. DaftPunk
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 hours, 6 mins ago

            The initial setup I had was too predictable, so I've changed it a little - I think I'll need to take one or two risks:

            GK: Raya (Ward)
            DEF: TAA, Cancelo, Robertson, Zinchenko, Cash
            MID: Salah, Martinelli, Rashford (Dewsbury-Hall, Andreas)
            FWD: Haaland, Wilson (Archer)

            Thought process (subject to change, depending on outcomes):
            - Jumped off the Jesus bandwagon for GW1. His ownership level is so high that no attacking output from him tonight might see his value drop, Palace away will be tough.
            - Wilson could start well against Forest. I can replace him with Jesus for GW2.
            - Dewsbury-Hall is my designated deputy in case any of the first XI don't play. Hardly spectacular, but he'll be a regular and will help keep the points total ticking along, in pre-season he has responded well to Rodgers challenge to increase his attacking output.
            - Raya and Ward can rotate, their teams have a fairly decent opening set of fixtures.
            - Rashford is my main risk, will monitor closely. He's had a much-needed break, and pre-season has gone fairly well for him.
            - Looking at the fixtures, will consider replacing Cash with James for GW4 onwards. Currently have £1.5m itb, which will become £1.0m after replacing Wilson with Jesus beforehand in GW2.

            Any thoughts?

            Open Controls
          4. MT180
            • 3 Years
            8 hours, 36 mins ago

            Any last minute changes to this?

            0.5 ITB
            Considering Perisic - James

            Saka - diaz, and Trippier - Walker//Cash

            Also haaland - Kane GW2

            Ederson

            TAA — Cancelo — Trippier — Perisic

            Salah — Martinelli — Saka — Neto

            Haaland — Jesus

            Ward — Williams — Archer — Andreas

            Open Controls
          5. Kane Train
            • 7 Years
            8 hours, 5 mins ago

            Which one?

            A) Neto
            B) Bailey

            Open Controls
          6. saifulnizam
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 hours, 42 mins ago

            which one?
            A) cancelo + grealish
            B) dias + mount

            Open Controls

