FPL team reveals: Hall of Fame managers’ Gameweek 1 drafts

Two of the top three managers in Fantasy Football Scout’s Hall of Fame have exclusively revealed their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams ahead of Friday’s Gameweek 1 deadline.

These are the cream of the crop; the FPL bosses who haven’t just racked up one outstanding overall rank but several of them.

The Hall of Famers have been good enough to share their drafts with us ahead of Gameweek 1 although we’ve ‘anonymised’ their teams as per their wishes – perhaps you don’t get to where they are in the Hall of Fame without keeping some things close to your chest!

TEAM REVEALS

WHO ARE THE TOP MANAGERS IN OUR HALL OF FAME?

Fábio Borges: The Hall of Fame number 1. Has finished in the top 5k in each of the last seven seasons and never outside of the top 20,000.

The Hall of Fame number 1. Has finished in the top 5k in each of the last seven seasons and never outside of the top 20,000. Finn Sollie : Eight top 10k finishes in the last 12 seasons, including three inside the top 500 in the last six years.

: Eight top 10k finishes in the last 12 seasons, including three inside the top 500 in the last six years. John Canning: Two successive top 200 finishes, following on from another in 2011/12.

