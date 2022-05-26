FPL Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank after the 2021/22 season?

Our Live Hall of Fame has been given a refresh at the end of 2021/22, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has been affected by this season’s points.

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame, which will be refreshed soon, by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

We’ll have more analysis of how the top 10 did in 2021/22, from chip strategy to captaincy, in a follow-up article.

2021/22 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS

2021/22 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE TOP TEN

1. FABIO BORGES

2021/22 overall rank : 222nd

: 222nd Seasons played : 8

: 8 Top 1k ranks : 3

: 3 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 7

: 7 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 1st (-)

How does he do it? Fábio consolidated his position at the top of the Hall of Fame with a top 250 finish in 2021/22.

The Portugal number one made his move over Christmas, climbing from 140k to the top 5,000 within six Gameweeks.

Fábio has never ended up outside of the top 20,000 in eight seasons of playing, with the campaign just gone his sixth successive finish within the top 5k.

READ MORE: Our recent Q&A with Fábio Borges

2. FINN SOLLIE

2021/22 overall rank : 210th

: 210th Seasons played : 15

: 15 Top 1k ranks : 3

: 3 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 10

: 10 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 3rd (up 1)

Finishing ahead of even Fábio in the season just gone was Finn Sollie, who has now hit double figures for top 10k finishes.

This was also Finn’s second successive overall rank inside the top 1,000, and the Norwegian was even threatening to win the whole thing when positioned at 35th in the world after Gameweek 32.

Only once in the last 14 seasons has Finn finished outside the top 50k.

READ MORE: Our interview with Finn Sollie last summer

3. JOHN CANNING

2021/22 overall rank : 60th

: 60th Seasons played : 16

: 16 Top 1k ranks : 3

: 3 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 8

: 8 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 61st (up 58)

Another manager to string together back-to-back top 1k finishes was John Canning, who ended an excellent 60th in 2021/22.

A total of 13 finishes inside the top 40k have been recorded by John, eight of which have been inside the magic 10,000 mark.

4. BRUSDAL BRUSDAL

2021/22 overall rank : 2,554th

: 2,554th Seasons played : 15

: 15 Top 1k ranks : 3

: 3 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 7

: 7 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 6th (up 2)

So good they named him twice, the mysterious Brusdal Brusdal came within a whisker of bettering the three names above when it comes to top 1k finishes.

The new Hall of Fame number four made an incredible leap from 1.2 million in Gameweek 8 to 3.6k in Gameweek 18, subsequently spending eight Gameweeks bobbing around the top 1,000.

A final overall rank of 2,554 was still excellent and the Norwegian’s seventh inside the top 10k.

5. MATT CORBRIDGE

2021/22 overall rank : 1,180th

: 1,180th Seasons played : 8

: 8 Top 1k ranks : 0

: 0 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 6

: 6 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 27th (up 22)

A relative newcomer like Fábio, Matt has ‘only’ been playing FPL for eight seasons – and has never finished outside the top 23k in any of them.

A cool half-dozen ranks have been inside the top 10,000, including in the campaign just gone.

6. SEAN CONNORS

2021/22 overall rank : 278th

: 278th Seasons played : 14

: 14 Top 1k ranks : 2

: 2 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 7

: 7 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 83rd (up 77)

Sean Connors was another Hall of Famer to finish inside the top 300 this season.

A run of 13 green arrows in the final 15 Gameweeks, plus a Gameweek 21 rank of 105th, helped Sean up to 278th in the world.

This was Sean’s second top 1k finish but there were two other ranks (1,044th and 1,002nd) that fell just short of that landmark number.

7. DAVID WILLIAMS

2021/22 overall rank : 1,668th

: 1,668th Seasons played : 8

: 8 Top 1k ranks : 1

: 1 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 4

: 4 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 31st (up 24)

The world number 11 in 2018/19 added to their list of impressive finishes in 2021/22.

This was David’s third overall rank within the top 3k in the last four years.

David has yet to finish outside the top 50,000 in eight seasons of playing FPL.

8. MARKKU OJALA

2021/22 overall rank : 123rd

: 123rd Seasons played : 15

: 15 Top 1k ranks : 2

: 2 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 5

: 5 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 165th (up 157)

The last seven seasons for Markku Ojala have been a real success story.

The Finn has finished inside the top 25k in each of those campaigns, with two of the last three being within the top 1k.

A 2021/22 rank of 123rd was achieved with seven green arrows in the last eight Gameweeks, despite all but one chip having been spent before that point.

9. TOM STEPHENSON

2021/22 overall rank : 22,133rd

: 22,133rd Seasons played : 15

: 15 Top 1k ranks : 1

: 1 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 6

: 6 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 2nd (down 7)

One of the most consistent managers since the turn of the last decade, Tom Stephenson has never finished outside the top 30k in his last 12 seasons.

The fact that an overall rank of 22,133 was enough to see Tom drop seven places is a reflection of how ridiculous the standard is at the upper echelons of the Hall of Fame.

Tom spent the entirety of 2021/22 inside the top 60,000.

10. PETTERI YLIMAA

2021/22 overall rank : 837th

: 837th Seasons played : 11

: 11 Top 1k ranks : 3

: 3 Top 10k ranks (inc top 1k) : 6

: 6 Position in 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame: 68th (up 58)

Another flying Finn in our table-topping list, Petteri finished 837th in 2021/22.

Gameweek 38 was the first time that our new Hall of Fame number 10 had ventured inside the top 1k in the season just gone, with five chips deployed in the final nine Gameweeks to aid with that late surge.

Three top 1k finishes and a further three within the top 10,000 have been recorded in the last eight years.

2020/21 CAREER HALL OF FAME TOP TEN: WHERE ARE THEY NOW

Manager 2020/21 Career Hall of Fame rank 2021/22 Live Hall of Fame rank 2021/22 FPL rank Morten Tveito 4th 15th 20,780th Yavuz Kabuk 5th 40th 49,380th Mark Mansfield 7th 11th 13,730th Jon Ballantyne 8th 12th 11,698th Garry Murray 9th 74th 65,837th Alistair Hughes 10th 43rd 40,301st

2021/22 LIVE HALL OF FAME: OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Joe Sherman finished 19th in the world in 2021/22, moving up to 22nd in our Live Hall of Fame as a result.

Joe had finished inside the top 10k in the previous two campaigns, too.

Fantasy Football Scout mini-league winner and world number three Brett Taylor climbs to 1,869th, while Fantasy Football Scout Members champion, overall 2021/22 runner-up and FPL debutant Suvansh Singh enters at 3,271st.

The manager finishing fifth in the world, and second only to Suvansh in our Members league, Damien Ruigrok, is now 141st in our Hall of Fame.

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each corresponding season weighted at roughly 80% that of the previous season. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2021/22 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2007/08. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame

Simply sign up to our leagues next season, either the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a member, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league – the code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.

