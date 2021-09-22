250
Hall of Fame September 22

FPL Hall of Fame: Tips and strategy from nine-time 10k finisher Finn Sollie

We hear from nine-time top 10k finisher Finn Sollie as we continue to champion those in our Hall of Fame roll of honour.

Here at Fantasy Football Scout, we are acknowledging the best of the best when it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

And so, every year, we will salute the top five managers in our prestigious Career Hall of Fame.

The managers who can break into the top five will be immortalised on our Hall of Fame page.

You can check your own position in the Hall of Fame by becoming a Fantasy Football Scout Member and joining either of our two FPL mini-leagues.

Our Live Hall of Fame, which is updated throughout the season, had its first refresh for 2021/22 over the September international break and you’ll be able to see all the correct new IDs attached to the managers in question.

Having previously heard from Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges, we ask a few questions of Finn, who is third in the standings after an exceptional overall rank of 39th in 2021/22.

Hall of Fame Career #1-#5 2
HOW DO YOU GENERALLY APPROACH FPL? WHAT IS YOUR MAIN STRATEGY/STYLE?

Finn: I mainly play relatively boring/template FPL and try to avoid punts and unproven players.

I’ll try to watch quite a few games each week to scout potential transfers, but I’ll also listen to several stats-based podcasts and follow Twitter accounts that share a lot of useful and interesting information/statistics that influence my decision-making process.

I don’t plan too far ahead and will generally just try to transfer in good players who have relatively strong fixtures and who I think will get strong returns in the next 5-10 Gameweeks, and then adapt to injuries/suspensions/formational changes/’form’ after each Gameweek.

I don’t aim to take too many hits during a season, but I will probably take a few at the start to increase team value and correct my initial mistakes. Later, I will probably not be taking too many if I don’t have to due to injuries/suspensions.

WHAT IS YOUR BEST FPL MOMENT?

Finn: I don’t really have any single moments/Gameweeks that stand out, but finishing 39th last season was good!

WHAT ARE YOUR TOP TIPS FOR SECURING A GOOD FINISH?

Finn: Buy players that you think will perform well over the next 5-10 Gameweeks, and be patient even if they don’t perform straight away.

Listen to content providers (podcast/Twitter) who do a lot of research and have some good historical finishes. They will save you a lot of time, and make sure that you have all the relevant information you need to make good decisions (stats/press conferences/fixture swings etc).

Don’t try to be smarter than everyone else. The template is popular for a reason.

Don’t take hits every week: around 10-12 hits per season should be more than enough.

WHAT STATS DO YOU PAY MOST ATTENTION TO? WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE TOOL IN THE PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA?

Finn: I don’t really have a “go-to” stat, but obviously expected goals (xG) and expected assists (xA) will be important for attacking players, and expected goals conceded (xGC) when considering defences.

I do like to look at heatmaps, attempted shots/assists, and I pay attention to touches in the final third and the opposition’s penalty area.

In the Premium Members Area, I like to use the comparison tool when in doubt about a transfer decision, and I’ll probably look at more or less all the stats available when using this tool.

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

  1. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Jota to Sarr (2-week punt before GW8 WC)

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Not this week.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Just worry after 2 blanks Jota hauls. That’s the way things work out so often when you sell a player…….Other than that awful miss he has played pretty well. Mané missed 2 sitters in week 4 which he would have assisted. But he does have City in week 7 and Firmino back by then. And if you WC in 8 you get 2 good games for Sarr. Difficult- on balance would keep and have 2 transfers for week 7 to perhaps bring in Chelsea defence if you don’t have.

      Open Controls
      1. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        still angry with that awful miss...
        mrs. redknapp would have scored that one...or even timo werner..
        considering jota has city in gw7 i think sarr may outscore jot over gw6 and 7.
        in gw7 i am planning to get kaku and a chels def for minus 4.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Fair enough. Good luck. I am tempted to keep Ronaldo for Everton and Leicester and get Lukaku week 9 v Norwich- Lukaku has Southampton and Brentford weeks 7 and 8 which are not easy - but no right answer!

          Open Controls
          1. acidicleo
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Ronaldo can score vs anyone... Its a hard call.. But I have set my mind on that move in GW7 anyway..

            Open Controls
    3. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      I’m doing this move...JOTA out for SARR...he’s just scored 2 and has Newcastle at home next.

      After Jota missing that sitter against Palace I’m booting him out.

      Open Controls
    4. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      NO

      Open Controls
  2. whitearselane
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Advise reqiuired:-
    Playing Ron (C) Antonio, Salah and Sarr
    Drop one of Dennis, Son or Raphina
    Thx

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Bench?
      Dennis out of those 3.

      Open Controls
    2. whitearselane
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Sorry, incude Benrahma as well in choice to drop

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Still Dennis, though Raph might go regardless.

        Open Controls
        1. whitearselane
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Thx, was thinking Son as Arsenal shoring up at the back, But Raph might not play anyway, so have Dennis as 1st Sub

          Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. whitearselane
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Thx all

        Open Controls
    4. Angelic upstart
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Dennis

      Open Controls
  3. Angelic upstart
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Raya to ramsdale or mount to sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      latter as mount has lost his goal scoring boots..

      Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Raya is good. Definitely the Sarr option

      Open Controls
    3. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Get Sarr In.

      Ramsdale not nailed on yet..and it’s thee derby...which normally means goals. Best goalkeeper for next 7 GWs is McCARTY ( Soton) imo

      Open Controls
  4. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Evening....0.7mitb....2fts....likely wildcard gw8......what would you do here? Probably only want to use 1 ft.....

    Thinking ayling to christiansen

    Sanchez
    Taa shaw white ayling livra
    Salah greenwood benrahma jota gilmour
    Ronaldo Antonio toney

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Get SARR in for JOTA or GREENWOOD

      I wud bring in a Chelsea defender after this GW, when they play Man City.

      I also wud not go for Christiansen, Rudiger better cos he’s nailed on

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thanks.....seems crazy to lose greenwood or jota who should both start this week

        If I get christiansen I can upgrade to rudiger on gw8 wildcard.....thanks

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Don’t lose Jota yet. Would expect Firmino to start vs city and maybe cameo vs Brentford

          Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Difficult- not keen on Christensen - plays City week 6 and if you WC in 8 you can get Rüdiger and Alonso or James. Toney has 2 tough fixtures and ASM might be shout with Watford and Wolves

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks mate....tough one isnt it

        I can bench christiansen this week and then take a risk that he starts v saints gw7

        Was v impressed with toney v wolves....he is finding his feet and not comfortable to sell for Newcastle winger effectively....

        Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      city can keep cs against anyone. If you have a decent bench, christensen at 5 is a bargain. Go for it, not all chelsea players are nailed anyway

      Open Controls
  5. Lovren an elevator
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I don't really understand why Buendia isn't nailed for Villa?!

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      he is

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        well he was ; then South American adventures got in the way

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I think will be but combo of injury and South American adventure has meant not really had opportunity to get established

      Open Controls
  6. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Play 2 out these 4..

    A) Livramento (WOL)
    B) Semedo (sou)
    C) Coufal (lee)
    D) Toney (LIV)

    Currently thinking A and B.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      A & C

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Agree with A and C

      Open Controls
    3. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A & C

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      cheers both...makes sense..

      Open Controls
    5. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A & D I wouldn't bench a penalty taking striker for a defender ever

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        This, especially at home.

        Open Controls
    6. Lightning Bolt
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A & D all day

      Open Controls
  7. Mutter's Munters
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Who would you play out of Torres (che) Marcal (Sou) Livramento (wol) Bissouma (cry)? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Livra

      Open Controls
    2. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Torres

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Play the attacker-Torres

      Open Controls
  8. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    99% of the time I'm a believer in playing premium defenders every game but this weekend I might bench two:
    Trent Shaw Livramento (James Cancelo)

    A Cancelo blank and James cameo could easily happen or am I over thinking it? Plus Livramento has looked really good!

    Open Controls
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Seems reasonable to bench them both this week but this is why I dislike having so much money tied up in defence - feels really bad to be benching so much money

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        true but it's a once off really and a good bench seems vital this season

        Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      i would bench those 2 as well..

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Would never bench Cancelo. Chelsea are good but City have conceded just 5 shots on target in 5 games. The game could easily be a cagey 0-0 and he gets bonus points too.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        fair point, 0-0 looks a likely enough result but Livramento could do even better v Wolves and an excuse to give him a very rare start

        Open Controls
  9. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I’ve got huge buyers remorse in Reece James especially since he played the full game today.
    Feel like I’ll go Torres to Sarr or Raph once pressers are out.
    With Livra Semedo white to come in, can you talk me out swapping James to Rudiger or Alonso? Seems silly to do it ahead of city…equally I couldn’t stomach another benching

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      just play those 3 imo and then reassess - Chelsea play Juve after City so I'd keep James until after Juve personally

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers Sadio

        Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      thats good cover..
      and i think james will start vs city too...

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Thanks. It’s the cover that makes me want to avoid the hit. Alonso and Azpi would make sense to start. So Rudiger Christensen and James?

        Open Controls
    3. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Meh..do you really want him against city anyways? I’m holding. If he’s benched again, then I’ll consider the switch to Rudiger next week. But I’m not wasting a transfer to bring in a D to play City!

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Needed this common sense trying not to react.
        Off to a poor start this season so any wrong decision hurts

        Open Controls
      2. Paddyburns
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Foster
        Shaw - Livra - TAA
        Mount - Jota - Sarr - Gray
        Ronaldo - Lukaku - Antonio

        Bench Sanchez, sissoko, Tierney, Williams.

        I feel like I have to spent those 2,8 somewhere, I’m just not sure where or should I just save the FT.

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          seems an easy save imo

          Open Controls
    4. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      James is the least nailed in chelsea team. If you want someone go for rudiger, or christ

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        If he’s benched again then most likely to start next match which is frustrating

        Open Controls
    5. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Tommy is getting worse than Pep these days. I will likely swap for Alonso soon who I think is less likely to cameo

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        …whats really needed is a back 3 injury to either Dave himself or to pin Dave back into that back 3

        Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      James really good option and will start more often than not. So attacking and getting into box I would keep but be prepared for the odd 1 pointer and if you have Livramento or Semedo to come in if does not come on then great

      Open Controls
    7. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yup. Benching this weekend but likely out next week.

      Open Controls
  10. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Start one?

    A) Semedo (sou)
    B) Duffy (cry)
    C) Christensen (MCI)

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Lightning Bolt
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    From what I have read in comments about Chilwell performance suggests he is far off from taking Alonso's spot.

    Alonso in that case in my team from GW7 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Alonso’s a gr8 shout....l love the way he gets right into that attacking position.

      I’ve read the current debate about which Chelsea defenders are a guaranteed starter.

      I’ve got James. He played well tonight...assisted, man of the match and hit the winning pen all despite having his house burgled....surely he must start on Sat.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        :s

        Open Controls
  12. Paddyburns
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Foster
    Shaw - Livra - TAA
    Mount - Jota - Sarr - Gray
    Ronaldo - Lukaku - Antonio

    Bench Sanchez, sissoko, Tierney, Williams.

    I feel like I have to spent those 2,8 somewhere, I’m just not sure where or just save the FT?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Get salah

      Open Controls
      1. F_Ivanovic
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        They have Ronaldo and Lukaku... how are you expecting them to get Salah in?

        Open Controls
        1. dabber7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Mount, Jota and Tierney out plus the 2.8 ITB = Salah and 10 mil.

          Open Controls
    2. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Mount and Jota r not guaranteed to play this gw or longterm.

      Risky w/o the top performing FPL performer = SALAH

      Not sure about Shaw delivering min 6pt hauls going forward.

      You’re team doesn’t give you flexibility.

      Gr8 forward line but remember u can only captain one of them in any given GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Paddyburns
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        I might get rid of Jota next GW, I’m pretty sure he will play this GW, but not sure about Mount, just don’t know who to replace him with.

        Open Controls
        1. StingRay
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Benrahma’s a good shout as he plays leaky Leeds

          Open Controls
  13. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Were UTD out of there depth tonight?

    Not a manc fan but kind of wondering whether the wheels will start coming off again like they so often do under Ole and that Ronaldo ends up looking hopeless in matches?

    Anyone wondering the same?

    Open Controls
    1. TAArt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Using user name as an insult I like it lol

        Open Controls
        1. TAArt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Totally unintentional but quite apt

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      It was a completely changed side. Wouldn't draw too many conclusions from it.

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nope.

      Open Controls
  14. Chopmahoney
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is anybody else benching lukuku this week. I know most people would totally advise against it I was just wondering if anybody was with me. My onfield include Benrahma Raphina Gallagher Sarr and Dennis.

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Only injury will get him out my starting team now

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No chance, benching a fit premium is just not right. Chelsea at home and Lukaku more than capable of scoring vs City.

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Don't Overthink

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No- Lukaku can easily get return. Surely bench Dennis

      Open Controls
    5. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I’m going even more stir crazy and transferring him out out for Antonio, who l will also be captaining....

      Open Controls
    6. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      please tell the listeners you're not playing Dennis over Lukaku?

      Open Controls
      1. Chopmahoney
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That was the plan

        Open Controls
    7. F4L
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      City are missing Stones, Laporte and Rodri...the only way City beat Chelsea is by outscoring them on Saturday, should be a good open game

      Open Controls
    8. Lightning Bolt
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I still remember lukaku can scoring vs city when he still in everton.. No for me

      Open Controls
      1. Chopmahoney
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks for replies some of u are so strong you’ve swayed me Dennis sub it is.

        Open Controls
  15. MikeLowrey
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    0.3m bank and 1FT, and 0 ideas of what to do

    GW6:
    Bachman
    TAA Shaw Veltman
    Salah Jota Raph Ben
    Ronaldo Antonio Ings

    (Foster Ayling Gilmour Omo)

    A) Ings to Bamf
    B) Ings to ASM
    C) Roll FT - Take a hit in GW7 to bring in Lukaku and save WC
    D) WC

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Kind of alright this week.

      Would slightly be tempted to hold Ings, if only for the Bamford injury (in case he is out, or gets subbed early etc).

      C is a fine choice.

      I do think Livramento would be a good buy (for Ayling or Omo), but it's not high priority per se until GW9 or so (maybe you'd get him on WC then?)

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I would roll.

      Open Controls
    3. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      C
      Always good to have 2 FT....and another week to gather more info.

      Open Controls
  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Slighty tricky decision on which two to bench this weekend:

    A) Livramento
    B) Semedo
    C) Traore
    D) White
    E) Bamford
    F) Raphina

    Included the Leeds two for general opinion, although feels like I shouldn't bench them. Your choice?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Bench B and D.

      Open Controls
    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      D and B.... but if you want to maximise gains maybe you bench Livramento over Semedo as there's not much in it

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thanks. As you say Ivanovic, decision is really between Semedo/Livramento. Still haven't decided really. Originally had Semedo starting.

      Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      start both EF if passed fit

      I'm likely benching White, its the NLD and always goals. How do you feel playing 2 defenders against each other?
      I own Livra Semedo too and need to decide, unless Reece James is benched again.
      Semedo more attacking but team can't score

      which 2 are you thinking?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think you should bench James, honestly. Not sure I see him starting & stops him getting a cameo. I could be wrong, but hmm. Tough.

        I haven't decided on Semedo/Livramento yet. Got a few days to decide at least. Covered for any injuries at least.

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I would be more annoyed if I benched him and he got cs + bonus, its more the cameo i'm worried about.
          just trying to resist hits so waiting on Raphinha news as he has better fixtures than Sarr and saves me a transfer in 2 weeks which is important since I just wc'd

          Open Controls
  17. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Veltman
    Salah Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma
    Ronaldo Bamford Antonio

    Steele Tsimikas Ayling Brownhill

    1FT, 0.4 itb

    1. Benrahma >> Sarr
    2. Ayling >> Semedo / Livramento
    3. Save FT

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Save.

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      1. Benny could do well vs. Leeds

      2. Think you'll want Livramento but he doesn't massively help your squad until GW9. Semedo is okay for these two perhaps but 2/3 after are a bit hit and miss.

      3. See no issue with this. Alternatively could sell Greenwood? Could got for Sarr but then I suppose you have both Benny/Sarr to move on later which is trickier.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks mate… is Sarr essential this week or can I get away with now having him… barring injuries of course

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          its still watford and west ham scoring well
          i'm looking at torres for sarr but that's a different story

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Sarr is not essential; he's 9% owned. Great short term fixtures but Norwich really do inflate everyone else's attacking prowess - his stats before that match weren't amazing.

          Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      looks an easy save to have more flexibility for chelsea from next week

      Open Controls
  18. BeWater
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    A. Ayling to Christensen
    B. Shaw to Rudiger
    C. Jota or Greenwood to Sarr
    D. Burn a transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      currently I am doing gw to sarr and I say yes, C

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Sarr is a short term pick. He wont score 2 every match. Look at his fixture after next 2. Either burn or bring christ

      Open Controls
    3. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  19. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Sanchez - matip christensen shaw (white amrty) - green salah jota benrhma (sisoko) - antonio bamford ronaldo

    Which?

    A) gw6 jota green -4 to raphinha galagher/5.7-5.9 mid., Gw7 shaw bamford -4 to lukaku rudiger/alonso
    B) gw6 roll ft, gw7 bamford jota/green benrahma shaw -8 to rudiger lukaku raphinha 4.5 mid.
    C) gw6 roll ft, gw7 antonio jota/green shaw -4 to lukaku rudiger 4.5 mid

    Open Controls
  20. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Greenwood to Sarr and upgrade a defender to Chelsea defence will happen next week but is it worth it to do Gw to Sarr this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who does Greenwood become if you delay the Sarr move?

      Assuming not Sarr as fixtures turn afterwards?

      Open Controls
  21. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    If Morecombe can score against Citeh so can Lukaku.
    Be Wise.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not sure that Morecambe have ever played Manchester City professional, hence have never scored.

      Therefore bench Lukaku 😉

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        😆 I got the mighty Wycombe Wanderers mixed up with Morecome so my failed post makes no sense whatsoever..as usual! tx.

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          'Combe*
          Combe ya me Lord Combe ya
          Oh Lord 'Combe ya. Ya!

          Open Controls
    2. Lightning Bolt
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think lukaku is not a bet, come on big rom..

      Open Controls
  22. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Will Sarr and Lukaku rise before the deadline? Looking likely?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I estimate a 98.2% and 98.9% chance respectively. Wanna know how I calculated that?

      Open Controls
  23. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bench James or Semedo?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Semedo

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      hey mate, got the same duo alongside White and Livra.
      Can't get myself to bench Reece unless we get news of him not starting, too much upside
      it's the fear of a cameo but would still start him ahead of semedo

      Open Controls
  24. dshv
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Captain Antonio???

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wouldn't be the worst choice.

      Open Controls
    2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Could be mint.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      0/

      Open Controls
    4. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Traore this week for me. It's that time when all the buses arrive at once.

      Open Controls
  25. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/lateriser12/status/1440650916470812674?s=20

    % of PL games started under Tuchel that Chelsea DFD have been available for:

    Rudiger 91
    Azpi 88
    Silva 73
    Christensen 70
    James 61
    Alonso 54
    Chilwell 48

    #FPL

    Open Controls
  26. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Rudiger or Duffy?

    Open Controls

