FPL Hall of Fame: Tips and strategy from nine-time 10k finisher Finn Sollie

HOW DO YOU GENERALLY APPROACH FPL? WHAT IS YOUR MAIN STRATEGY/STYLE?

Finn: I mainly play relatively boring/template FPL and try to avoid punts and unproven players.

I’ll try to watch quite a few games each week to scout potential transfers, but I’ll also listen to several stats-based podcasts and follow Twitter accounts that share a lot of useful and interesting information/statistics that influence my decision-making process.

I don’t plan too far ahead and will generally just try to transfer in good players who have relatively strong fixtures and who I think will get strong returns in the next 5-10 Gameweeks, and then adapt to injuries/suspensions/formational changes/’form’ after each Gameweek.

I don’t aim to take too many hits during a season, but I will probably take a few at the start to increase team value and correct my initial mistakes. Later, I will probably not be taking too many if I don’t have to due to injuries/suspensions.

WHAT IS YOUR BEST FPL MOMENT?

Finn: I don’t really have any single moments/Gameweeks that stand out, but finishing 39th last season was good!

WHAT ARE YOUR TOP TIPS FOR SECURING A GOOD FINISH?

Finn: Buy players that you think will perform well over the next 5-10 Gameweeks, and be patient even if they don’t perform straight away.

Listen to content providers (podcast/Twitter) who do a lot of research and have some good historical finishes. They will save you a lot of time, and make sure that you have all the relevant information you need to make good decisions (stats/press conferences/fixture swings etc).

Don’t try to be smarter than everyone else. The template is popular for a reason.

Don’t take hits every week: around 10-12 hits per season should be more than enough.

WHAT STATS DO YOU PAY MOST ATTENTION TO? WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE TOOL IN THE PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA?

Finn: I don’t really have a “go-to” stat, but obviously expected goals (xG) and expected assists (xA) will be important for attacking players, and expected goals conceded (xGC) when considering defences.

I do like to look at heatmaps, attempted shots/assists, and I pay attention to touches in the final third and the opposition’s penalty area.

In the Premium Members Area, I like to use the comparison tool when in doubt about a transfer decision, and I’ll probably look at more or less all the stats available when using this tool.

