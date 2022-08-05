43
Scout Notes August 5

Jesus blanks but Arsenal get off to perfect start: FPL notes

43 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Crystal Palace v Arsenal in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

ENCOURAGING SIGNS FOR ARSENAL ATTACK

Jesus blanks but Arsenal get off to perfect start: FPL notes 1

Arsenal were left frustrated at missing out on Champions League football last season, but there was a lot to like about their performance at Selhurst Park on Friday, especially in an attacking sense.

In the early stages, they were electric up front, with Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) – owned by a whopping 77.1% of FPL managers at kick-off – showing glimpses that the hype built up in pre-season was justified.

The opener arrived from a set-piece routine after some sloppy marking, an ongoing issue for Palace that clearly hasn’t been fixed over the summer.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) headed home Oleksandr Zinchenko’s (£5.0m) nod back from a corner, a relief for the Brazilian after he had missed a huge chance earlier on after some good work from Jesus.

As a result, only Liverpool and Manchester City (15) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than Arsenal (14) since the start of last season, which is worth noting with Leicester City up next, another side who struggled to defend dead-ball situations in 2021/22.

Arsenal secured the three points against the run of play as Bukayo Saka’s (£8.0m) cross took a huge deflection and hit the net.

“The game he (Jesus) played right from the start is just a nightmare for defenders. He is electric, he never stops, he is always on your shoulder, he is ready to go with and without the ball and I am really pleased with his performance.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

ZINCHENKO AND SALIBA IMPRESS

Oleksandr Zinchenko put in a solid shift for Arsenal at left-back, producing a 12-point haul via an assist, clean sheet and maximum bonus.

During the match, he registered one shot in the box and created two chances for his team-mate, whilst his movement often saw him invert as Arsenal settled into a 3-2-4-1 shape in possession.

And it worked very well for the most part, with Martinelli and Jesus linking up nicely in the final-third.

Above: Arsenal’s average position map v Crystal Palace in Gameweek 1, featuring no 35 Oleksandr Zinchenko

“Both of them (Jesus and Zinchenko), the way we started shows how hungry they are, the risks they take, the initiative they give in the game. They are really big additions for us. That is something he (Zinchenko) gives, that ability and versatility – and it is something we don’t have.” – Mikel Arteta

Elsewhere, French defender William Saliba (£4.5m) made his first start in an Arsenal shirt and was excellent, while Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) made two important saves to deny Odsonne Edouard (£5.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.5m), ensuring the Gunners clean sheet was kept intact.

“Wili (Saliba) was phenomenal – his relationship with Gabriel, his understanding with the back four, for him to play his first Premier League game away from home against Palace, really credit to the boy because he stood with a big presence and a lot of composure.” – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s side now have an appealing set of games to come, which includes back-to-back matches against newly-promoted sides in Gameweeks 3 and 4.

PALACE START SLOWLY

Palace improved as the game wore on, with Edouard and Eze forcing Ramsdale into a couple of fine stops, but a slow start essentially cost them.

Patrick Vieira had said on Thursday that his team were behind tactically after being split up during pre-season, and it was evident as Arsenal launched wave after wave of attacks in the early stages.

Eze, meanwhile, didn’t see enough of the ball during that spell but improved significantly after the break and should have scored, while Joachim Andersen’s (£4.5m) long-range passes to the flanks caught the eye.

“It’s something we spoke about: we know Arsenal shuffle a lot and switch sides, so it worked well. I found Wilf and Jordan a few times.” – Joachim Andersen

The Eagles will be disappointed with their start in Gameweek 1, and it doesn’t get any easier with trips to Liverpool and Man City in their next three fixtures.

“Football is about trying to score goals and we played against a good side. It’s really difficult to control the game against teams that have really good players. We had the ball, we had situations but we didn’t create very much. In the key moments, we didn’t score to lift the crowd and build momentum. That is something we have to work on.” – Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure (Milivojevic 75), Schlupp (Hughes 86), Eze (Ebiowei), Ayew, Zaha, Edouard (Mateta 58)

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko (Tierney 83), Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard (Lokonga 90+3), Martinelli, Jesus (Nketiah 83)

43 Comments
  1. Sif
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Good luck to everyone this season 🙂

  2. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    The guy who got the most points got 36 points from triple captaining Zinchenko, that is maverick genius lmfao.

    1. Zim0
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I think he has like 2000 teams

      1. Baps hunter
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Nope, only 999. Rules are rules.

        1. Baps hunter
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Or maybe one extra. Only 1k allowed?

  3. 824545201
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Salah is gonna rip Palace a new one if Mitchell repeats his performance.

    1. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Actually yes.

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He does tend to do well against Palace

  4. lugs
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Saliba got the Sky MOTM, but the Sky game got rid of the MOTM bonus points this year smh, he was surprisingly outscored by White 9-7, he will really shine in home games though where he'll likely pick up alot of passing and tackle bonuses, and will continue to be a beast for FPL

    1. Tabasco
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Aye, Saliba’s class

    2. hitenabler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      suh-lee-buh pronunciation check done, can't wait to scoff at first person to correct me

      1. lugs
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Sally-Ba ?

  5. Hinchcliffe Thumper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Didn't pick Martinelli. Season ruined.

    1. hitenabler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      the "lol at Martinelli non owners" on here less half hour into the first match of the season were hilarious

      1. Baps hunter
        • 4 Years
        just now

        They are always 😉

    2. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      No-one serious did not pick Martinelli.

    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      I didn't either but had Saliba. Plenty of ways to pick up points, and sounded like Martinelli wasn't exactly amazing tonight

    4. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Those who chose Martinelli did so only because they couldn't afford Saka, budget restraints.

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Nonsense. I didn't pick Saka because on penalties doesn't make him better FPL asset

      2. No Need
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Did so because of value mate

  6. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Well I guess I’m not winning FPL this year then. Was a nice run while it lasted

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      me neither, gw rank of almost 6m so far 😆

    2. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Has to be game over. See ya next season!

  7. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    anyone have a link to the FFS Mods & Cons league they can share ? or links to the big cheese type players ?

    Would be nice to see how rubbish my team is in comparison to the experts

    1. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      At this point we can't find it out. But if something is funny, it's "experts" who try reach top 100k OR when season ends. I don't understand that. Every real expert just has to aim higher than that.

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Twitter is full of experts, content provider / influencer types (or whatever it is called) coming out with inane drivel every hour trying to stay relevant ... they have some good views though every week or so.

    2. Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      http://www.livefpl.net/leagues/elite shows the managers with the best FPL histories

    3. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/368/standings/c

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys

  8. MAc
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Good luck to everyone! 10 points to start with for me isn't too bad

  9. Zim0
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Jesus is gone in GW5 for me anyways so it's okay.

  10. socho
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Proud Saliba owner 🙂

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Nice get.
      was never really a consideration for me given uncertainty over him and/or White in the future - so I went with Gabriel.

      Seems like Saliba is working to nail down that spot though.

      1. socho
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        I was 0.5 short of any other Arsenal coverage. Also follow the French league carefully so I could imagine Saliba will walk in into that XI

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          The French LEAGUE? It's one team isn't it?

          1. socho
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Was one team and...Saliba!

            Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Biggest non-English Premier League players pretty much all played in that league

          3. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            It’s had more league winners than the PL in the last two seasons lol

            Ligue 1 isn’t great but the Bundesliga is what you’re talking about. Bayern Munich signing their main rivals’ players and managers every time there’s a slight threat and then battering everyone.

            1. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Whilst I'm not particularly a Ligue 1 basher, "in the last two seasons" is a bit of a funny metric to choose lol

              1. Qaiss
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Yeah it’s a crap league tbh but not the worst

            2. Bushwhacker
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yeah odd metric . . . and the state of the rest of the league is very poor.

    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Well done, a little jealous. He’s a beast. Went safe with Ramsdale but still happy with him.

      Nice that when Tomiyasu and Tierney can’t play, we still have a really solid defence. No more Cedric and Rob Holding stinking up our team. They cost us top 4 last season.

  11. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Watched the first two episodes of All or Nothing: Arsenal and absolutely psyched. Should have just waited for this instead of watching all the games last season.

