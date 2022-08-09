275
Moving Target August 9

FPL new signings: Assessing the appeal of £5.0m Marc Cucurella

After a summer of continuously being linked with a move to Manchester City, confirmation arrived on Friday that Chelsea had swooped in to purchase defender Marc Cucurella (£5.0m).

The Spaniard excelled in his one year at Brighton and Hove Albion and won both of the club’s Player of the Season awards, having played the majority of it at left wing-back but ending as a centre-back.

Eyebrows were raised at the £55m fee, with potentially another £7m of add-ons, but the west London side believe they have bought quality in two positions.

We assess the versatile Chelsea arrival in our Moving Target report.

CAREER HISTORY

Born and raised in Catalonia, a young Cucurella progressed through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy but failed to ever play a single minute of senior league football.

SeasonTeamDivisionAppsGoalsAssists
2021/22Brighton and Hove AlbionPremier League3511
2020/21GetafeLa Liga3732
2019/20Getafe (loan)La Liga3716
2018/19Eibar (loan)La Liga3112

Two loan spells at fellow La Liga sides Eibar and Getafe brought regular starts before the latter activated their option to buy him.

12 months later, the excellent scouting system at Brighton recommended the Spanish international for a £15m Premier League move and it immediately became clear that a top-level player had been acquired.

The Seagulls conceded the second-fewest goals outside of last season’s top four, bagging 11 clean sheets in the process.

Yet, despite being a bit of a bonus magnet, Cucurella’s lack of attacking returns restricted his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) potential.

From 26 games as either a left-back or left wing-back, the 24-year-old registered no more than one goal and one assist.

This is despite taking 709 touches in the final third – only topped in defence by Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) – and creating the sixth-most chances of those in his position (42).

Data collected from our Members Area

However, he ranked joint-fourth throughout the whole league for tackles won (93). Combine this with making the most recoveries of all defenders (247) and suddenly head coach Graham Potter was experimenting with Cucurella in his back three.

According to Transfermarkt, he started seven of the final nine matches from there – four of which ended with a clean sheet.

WHERE CUCURELLA FITS IN AT CHELSEA

The early quotes of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel suggest he sees Cucurella as both a centre-back and a left wing-back.

“I don’t want to get too excited but I have the feeling we signed the new (Cesar) Azpilicueta, in terms of his mentality, attitude, even in terms of his position – just with a left foot. He can play in the back three, he can play wing-back and he is a very nice, very humble guy with his personality.” – Thomas Tuchel

Saturday’s debut cameo against Everton put him out wide for 15 minutes, as Tuchel is still hesitant to give Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) minutes until he has fully-recovered from his long-term knee injury.

“We played with Ben Chilwell who was not, for me, 100% ready to start but the situation with Marcos Alonso and the late signing of Marc Cucurella made it necessary that we took the risk.” – Thomas Tuchel

The Marcos Alonso (£5.5m) situation referred to is his imminent sale to Barcelona.

IS CUCURELLA WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

Assuming Alonso departs, the versatility of Cucurella is probably a good thing for Premier League starts – especially if Chelsea are unable to buy another centre-back such as the heavily-rumoured Wesley Fofana (£4.5m).

This would make him both a first-choice centre-back and a regular Plan B for Chilwell, all at a very low £5.0m price.

The Blues’ fixtures are very good from Gameweek 3 onwards, although many FPL managers will likely decide that the explosive attacking abilities of Reece James (£6.0m) are worth the extra million.

Currently on 8.1% ownership, Cucurella is a cheap way into one of the league’s best defences for those without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (£5.0m). There is even potential for a double-up.

This makes him definitely worth considering, although purchasing another defender would likely become one risk too far.

275 Comments Post a Comment
  1. keefyefc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    A strange consequence of Kane's price drop
    Anyone who sold him for Haaland early avoiding the £0.1m fall
    Could later buy him back (making a £0.1m profit) by selling another forward
    Use that profit to buy a player who was previously out of reach because of a £0.1m rise
    Here's an example (I'm not planning to do this)
    Son/Jesus/Archer to Kane/Mitro/JWP = both £24.5m

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      yeah, every season a bunch of good picks fall by 0.1/0.2 early on - Perisic is probably going to be another one, Jesus might be 7.7 if he blanks vs Leicester - nothing a nice GW3/4 wildcard can't take advantage of

      Open Controls
    2. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Im on wildcard and sold Kane before the price drop. I haven't completely ruled out bringing him back in before the deadline for 11.4 and possibly even 11.3.

      Open Controls
      1. keefyefc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        I might be wrong here but
        Will playing wildcard this week wipe out the previous transfer ?
        Like it never happened ?

        Open Controls
        1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          No, that happens with a free hit

          If you play your wildcard now whatever transfers you already made this week just don't cost you points

          Open Controls
          1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            E.g let's say I've taken a 8 point hit, and then realise 2 other players are injured, if I wildcard the transfers remain but the 8 point hit is wiped out, and of course I can continue making free transfers

            Open Controls
  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    I have Sánchez and Pickford as my rotating keepers. I was that sure about Pickford but still interested to see if it will work. Do you think with the addition of Coady to organise the Everton defence and Tarkowski in there we might start to see a more solid back line and potentially decent returns for Pickford?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Doubt it.

      The best form of defence is attack. Everton have no available strikers besides Rondon. They could promote youngsters but won't solve any problems. Pressure will pile up at the back until the volcano erupts. End game.

      You have to wonder why they signed Coady when they needed a striker.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        I got Rondon in as my 3rd striker simply because Everton have no strikers, so the guy is bound to get minutes from this week on until DCL returns.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          just now

          DCL's fitness nowadays is like trying to start your car but the battery is flat.

          Open Controls
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Save points? 😆

        Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Man City are on the verge of signing Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez

    This could be the cheaper alternative to Cancelo, should Gomez sign of course.

    Open Controls
    1. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Would you say using a transfer for Walker is not wise then?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I have Walker but my plan is to shift him to Cucurella either for GW 3 or 4 until I have seen how Tuchel sets up his defence from GW2.

        Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Worried about Walker if he comes in. He's a decent lad and good alternative to Cucurella

      Open Controls
    3. Humperdoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      5 ft 7 in 😯

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Diddy little defenders are all the rage now

        Open Controls
  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Sometimes I really question the value of xG stats. Grealish was 7th best out of the mids. I watched the game in full and he literally did nothing.

    There is something to be said for the eye test. My best performing FPL years was when I used to watch a lot of football and rely on the eye test.

    Open Controls
    1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      From watching most of the highlights of games it probably makes sense that he is 7th this week, not many standouts

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        But how can he be ahead of KDB who had a good chance to score but dragged it wide and set up the second goal. Surely those actions are enough to register higher xG stats than Grealish who as I said may as well not have been playing. I dont recall him him having any involvement at all in anything.

        Open Controls
        1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Kdb shot from outside the box, it was a decent chance for him but far from something I'd expect to rate too highly on xG metrics. He set up Haaland but that's nothing to his own goals either

          Agreed the above is still more than what I recall Grealish doing I can only assume he was in the box a lot and registering lots of touches in the box? Can't really think of anything that would put him 7th other than that

          Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Diaz was fairly close to sliding onto the end of a Robbo cross, if Robbo put a little bit less power on it they probably get big xG/xA stats (and FPL points to boot) - watching a game gives you a better idea on attacking threat imo

      Open Controls
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Grealish doing nothing is a recurring theme 😆

      I think City will miss Sterling when you consider how congested the season is with fixtures and I just don’t see Grealish giving City much output at all.

      Open Controls
    4. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Can't beat the eye test

      Open Controls
  5. davethedaveman
      35 mins ago

      I keep going round in circles here, but I just feel like Leon Bailey could shine against Everton, but Saliba is a must buy.

      Open Controls
      1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        What's the connection between the two? Your potential transfers in?

        Open Controls
      2. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Saliba is not a 'must buy'.

        I'm a Gunner, and he is great! But not a must buy.

        Open Controls
    • DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Chappers gone to sky.

      Open Controls
    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      James to Walker to fund Kane to Haaland? (I missed the price swing)

      Open Controls
      1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        If Haaland captain then yeah

        Open Controls
    • RMT Refresh & FPL Points Added
      TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Open Controls
    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Do we think Foden is fairly nailed now?

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Alvarez looks sharp and would be harsh to keep him benched imo, so could be 4 players for 2 spots still - so I guess not

        Open Controls
      2. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        If Silva goes, maybe. Too much rotation for me. A city defender and Haaland seem the way to go

        Open Controls
    • ᴋiɴɢ
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      So annoyed to have started with Bailey and now I've no idea what to do with him...

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Some 4.5 defender is going to score morebpoints this season than Bailey.

        Open Controls
        1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Saliba definitely is

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            just now

            🙂

            Open Controls
      2. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        How does your team look?

        Open Controls
      3. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        what will you do with him if he starts and scores against Everton?

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I often wonder about this.

          Villa looked bad on Saturday, but they could look completely different at home against Everton this weekend.

          You could sell him and then hauls.

          Or you could keep him and he gives you a 1 pointer.

          Open Controls
      4. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Go down to a 4.5 mid and spend the .5 elsewhere. 5 is a tricky price point

        Open Controls
      5. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Just hold him. Villa have a couple good fixtures coming up and look to ship him after GW 3 or 4

        Open Controls
      6. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Let's assume he blanks again against Everton.
        I think I'll downgrade him.
        I'm not locked on a WC in the IB between GW 8 & 9, but could be a decent time to use it before having free transfers during World Cup.

        Andreas could easily be started for GW 3,5 & 8.
        N. Williams could easily be started for GW 6,7 & 8.

        You need to find a 4.5 with a good fixture in GW4.
        DaSilva could be very good if he can nail down a spot.
        Gives you a decent starter and a decent first on bench every GW to atleast IB.

        Also gives you .5 ITB to spend elsewhere.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          I think Perreira makes this easier.

          He genuinely looks like a legitimate FPL starter as a 4th mid, so you could get someone like DaSilva or spend the same amount on Dewsbury-Hall, who is nailed.

          Open Controls
          1. Salarrivederci
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Ye true.
            Just play Andreas and then bench him against the top teams if DaSilva or N.Williams have a nice home fixture.

            Also gives .5 ITB to play with

            Open Controls
          2. Salarrivederci
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Still think I play Bailey > Andreas this GW.

            Open Controls
      7. timmmuh
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Dewsbury-Hall?

        Open Controls
      8. Essan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm holding for this week

        Then re-assess and possibly move to which ever sub 6m player looks best (I have 1m in the bank)

        Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Cash > Cucurella a smart move?

      Open Controls
      1. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        Villa look gash so Cash out might be good. Cucurella a bit too much of a rotation risk for me atm

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          And Emerson Royal also a bit risky for rotation?

          Open Controls
          1. Clintymints
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            I think so yeah

            Open Controls
      2. The Iceman
          14 mins ago

          Good transfer once this week is out of the way, IMO.

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            It’s one of the ones I’m looking at for GW3.

            But he’s at home to Everton this GW, so I would keep him.

            I genuinely don’t think Villa will be that bad in their first home game of the season and especially with Everton who are awful away from home.

            Open Controls
        • SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          I have Cucu and he is defo a wait-and-see for now, so no

          Open Controls
        • Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Hold the Villa boys for 2 more GWs

          Open Controls
        • Tonyp
            12 mins ago

            Too early! Both are good players, but Cash does have a better fixture and Cucurella start isn’t certain. So doesn’t cost you much to observe for at least one game week and then go for zinchenko 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              I already have Zinchenko thankfully! But yeah good to observe the Cucurella situation and see how he fits into the Chelsea side first.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyp
                  just now

                  Cash is a great pick for next game week. We do still remember how bad Eve was away last season, and they seriously lack upfront as it is, so even if they just try to park it I reckon Villa will have a great day practicing their offence and if the bottle should pop open then the wingbacks are gonna be in the middle of it

                  Open Controls
            2. Essan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              a possibility I am considering (have no CHE atm) but not this week

              Open Controls
            3. iL PiStOlErO
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Not yet.

              Open Controls
          • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Do we think anyone else who has already has a price rise other than Haaland will rise again before deadline???

            Open Controls
            1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Zincenko probably will

              Open Controls
            2. Clintymints
              • 13 Years
              10 mins ago

              Mitrovic and Zincenko might be close. Both at 30% already... 2 days after a rise

              Open Controls
            3. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Realistically, other than Haaland, it’s only Mitrovic, Zinchenko or Kulusevski that can double rise, isn’t it?

              Open Controls
          • Tcheco
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            It feels like an opportunity to go all in on City, Liverpool & Arsenal with those fixtures coming up (3 players each). Would you do it on WC?

            Open Controls
            1. Tcheco
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Something like this:

              ------------Sanchez
              TAA Robbo Cancelo Walker Saliba
              ------Salah Kulu Martinelli
              -------Haaland Jesus

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Looks good

                Open Controls
              2. The Iceman
                  1 min ago

                  Have done something similar with Darwin and James. With Thiago out for six weeks I think LFC will have to emphasise attack more.

                  Open Controls
              3. timmmuh
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                I am on 3 of each, but with Grealish instead of Walker ... but yes the next 5/6 weeks are golden for those 3 teams ...

                Open Controls
                1. timmmuh
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  and Ramsey instead of Saliba

                  Open Controls
              4. SADIO SANÉ
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                the only problem with that is I think it's far from settled who the best 3 is from each team - in fact that's the main thing I'm not sure on at all

                I'm (probably wrongly) fairly confident on the best 6-7.5 mids/fwds being Martinelli, JWP, Zaha (last season's stats and GW1 threat) and Mitro, Toney, Bamford, Wilson (nailed, pens, talisman)

                Open Controls
            2. Sausage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              Anyone else thinking of wildcarding?

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                7 mins ago

                Not me.

                Open Controls
              2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 mins ago

                I’ve got a funny feeling Cundit might WC but he’s keeping awfully quiet about it.

                Open Controls
              3. lugs
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                i had a terrible start but i'm not thinking of wildcarding, i'm happy enough with my team so i'd only make a few transfers anyway

                Open Controls
              4. mr messi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                No

                Open Controls
              5. The Iceman
                  just now

                  Yes. Started without Haaland, Darwin, James and to a lesser extent Kulusevski all of who I now want.

                  IMO you just have to go with your gut feeling on these things. Used a GW2 WC to bring in Mahrez and Vardy early during Leicester’s title winning season and ended up doing really well.

                  Open Controls
              6. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                12 mins ago

                Why does the media keep talking about United needing to buy players? Individually the players are decent, together they are poor. United need to sell their way out of this by getting rid of those damaging the culture

                Open Controls
                1. Clintymints
                  • 13 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Both needs to happen

                  Open Controls
                2. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
                  • 8 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Can't sell everyone though, and most are on massive wages so nobody will even bid

                  Good to see they've learnt those lessons though with the Rabiot deal

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    So buy out their contracts

                    Open Controls
                    1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
                      • 8 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      And be left with what players? They may be rich but they don't have unlimited money

                      The best thing for them was to get a long term manager and do an arteta style project spending wisely and spending in each window but instead they're just doing what they always do

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Adding more players so the current crop are benched is not cheaper, its more expensive as the wages are compared

                        Open Controls
                  2. All de Gea no iDier
                    • 4 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Shame they missed out on Arnautovic. He would have sold some shirts lol

                    Open Controls
                    1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 mins ago

                      £10m just to get him to work in the club shop?! No wonder the fans were unhappy!

                      Open Controls
                3. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  what players are still there from the Alexis Sanchez days? not sure if that story was a load of crap but he didn't like it there almost immediately

                  Open Controls
                4. Humperdoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  The players are not decent.

                  Rashford, Sancho, Elanga, Martial, McTominay, Fred, VdB, Dalot, AWB, Shaw, Williams, Lindelof, Jones are not at the required standard.

                  Whilst I couldn't quite put DDG on the list, his distribution is disgracefully bad, and not suited to the style of Ten Hag. Maguire too is better suited to a low block too. It's a mish mash.

                  Open Controls
              7. The Iceman
                  12 mins ago

                  A) Ederson, Cucurella
                  B) Sanchez, James

                  Closer than it seems or am I overthinking it?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
                    • 8 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    We don't know what the cucurella plan is yet

                    Open Controls
                  2. iL PiStOlErO
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    B for now

                    Open Controls

