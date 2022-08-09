150
Digest August 9

The FPL Digest: Darwin’s impact and the Kane to Haaland switch

150 Comments
Share

We bring the curtain down on the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action and look ahead to Gameweek 2 in The Digest.

Here, we discuss the impact of two new number nines – Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) and Erling Haaland (£11.6m) – and how the Norwegians haul has forced an early price drop for Harry Kane (£11.4m).

DARWIN NUNEZ

FPL pre-season: Nunez hits four

Just as he did against Manchester City in the Community Shield, Darwin Nunez made an instant impact upon his introduction at Craven Cottage.

The forward came off the bench to both score and assist for nine FPL points, and it now feels like a matter of time before he is installed in Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice XI.

And when starting regularly, FPL managers will be faced with a decision over which three Liverpool players to own.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) will most likely take up two spots for the majority, but which of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz (£8.0m) or Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) should join them?

While far from their best in Gameweek 1, Liverpool created plenty of chances. In fact, they produced four big chances to Fulham’s one, which arrived from the penalty spot.

Darwin was introduced after 51 minutes but managed to get on the end of three of those big chances, with Luis Diaz failing to register a single attempt on goal in that time. It’s also worth noting that the Uruguayan registered four shots against Man City in the Community Shield, despite only coming on after an hour.

There have been a lot of questions about how Klopp’s side might work this season with a traditional number nine, and the early signs are certainly encouraging for Darwin. However, further analysis is surely required before deciding on the best Liverpool three.

ERLING HAALAND AND MANCHESTER CITY

“We had the feeling that we could find him more… now we have him and when the defence is high with open space, these guys have to find him. When you have this open space and Kevin (De Bruyne), it’s difficult to stop him.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

As far as introductions go, it wasn’t a bad one, was it?

Erling Haaland’s two goals, maximum bonus and 13 FPL points, plus some truly explosive pace and movement in the final-third, was simply outstanding to watch.

The Norwegian had five shots over the course of his 78 minutes on the pitch – more than twice as many as any team-mate – and also ranked top for opposition box touches, with 10.

“There are few players you see that have absolutely everything. The physicality, the strength, the power, the finishing, the understanding, the timing – they are unique. You could play against a Zinedine Zidane or a Ronaldo (the Brazilian one) when we were playing and think, ‘There is nothing I can do here’. There will be defenders in the Premier League who won’t make mistakes and be helpless. He’s too strong, too quick. It’s almost an unfair competition. He is unplayable. He is a giant and is still young, so if he stays fit, the rest are in big trouble.” – Gary Neville on Erling Haaland

Elsewhere, City’s use of Kyle Walker (£5.0m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) was interesting, as they took up narrow midfield positions in Man City’s 2-3-5 build-up shape, which is captured on their respective touch heatmaps below.

Above: Kyle Walker (left) and Joao Cancelo’s (right) touch heatmaps v West Ham United in Gameweek 1

“I like to have a lot of players in the middle, it is like the kitchen in the apartment. We just want to create.” – Pep Guardiola

If a similar system is deployed again, it could be good news for City’s two number eights.

On Sunday, that was Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£7.5m), both of whom were able to push up high and close to Haaland, knowing Walker and Cancelo were covering in behind alongside Rodri (£6.0m).

THE KANE TO HAALAND TRANSFER

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 24? 8

Going back to Haaland, there is clearly more to come from the big man, which is why his double-digit haul has already caused a transfer frenzy in FPL.

The Norwegian is the most-brought player ahead of Gameweek 2, having been snapped up by over 750,000 Fantasy managers at the time of writing.

As a result, Haaland now costs £11.6m.

However, the move has had a knock-on effect: Harry Kane has been sold by over 600,000, forcing a price drop in the early hours of Monday morning.

For those who made the move, it involved a £0.2m swing and is probably justified given their Gameweek 2 fixtures. Longer-term, however, it is perhaps still open for debate.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

150 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sparkys Barmy Army
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is Toney a trap, great run of fixtures coming up

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Best fixture of the season this week playing against mini CB

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Looks a very good pick to me.

      Open Controls
    3. MyNameIsBigManRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Among the better differentials imo

      Open Controls
    4. gogs67
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      I have him and Bamford, both looked excellent at the weekend but I'm having to get rid of one for Haaland , keeping Toney

      Open Controls
  2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    All I want is to see the template break

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      The template wears armour and is for kinnear!

      Open Controls
  3. CYN
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Reckon Mount will hold his price this week?

    Open Controls
    1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Probably, but wouldn't be surprised if he dropped either

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Who would you pick between Martinelli and JWP?

        Open Controls
        1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Martinelli

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            41 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Getting itchy fingers and not sure if I should hold onto Mount.

    Would you give it a few more games then reassess or be more aggressive and transfer out?

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Think it depends what you’d be moving him to and what your alternatives that you could be addressing would be.

      I wouldn’t be in a big rush to move him on if I had him.

      Open Controls
    2. French Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'd take a punt of Foden for BOU at home - Mount > Foden before you get priced out.

      We know the risks with City midfielders but upside is also a high point ceiling. Up to you sir

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Nah, would rather have Mount.

        Open Controls
      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        Got 3 city already though.

        Open Controls
    3. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Think I’d hold for another week or two

      Open Controls
    4. yeahbuddy
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Holding as is the general FPL rule for proven players... Won't take long to pick up form again with decent fixtures. For me personally, if I trade him out he will haul and I'm sure there will be other pressing issues to deal with.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes you are right, will hold for now.

        Open Controls
  5. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Cornet just added as a 6.0 Mid.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Maybe he will be a better option for 0.5 more over Neto.

      He just needs regular game time.

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        If he starts with those upcoming fixtures, 6.0 looks very good value.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          37 mins ago

          Agree

          Open Controls
    2. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Fair price and someone im very interested in

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      It will be interesting to see how he does playing in a better side.

      Hopefully we'll get a budget Bowen - 6m is a nice price if so.

      Open Controls
  6. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Kane & Rashford to Darwin & Kulu for free a no brainer correct? (in GW3)

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Already own Haaland & Salah

      Open Controls
    2. MyNameIsBigManRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      59 mins ago

      As it stands that looks good, yeah

      Open Controls
    3. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. BigManZimo
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  7. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1556924773204213761

    Spurs have reached an agreement to sign Udogie, yet another left-back. I'm sensing this possibly confirms what I first thought when Perisic signed (although later felt I was wrong on), that he'll mostly be there as a squad player for rotation or cover if needed. I'm I'm Reguilon will go but 3 options at both LB and RB now

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      *by "he'll most be used as a squad player" I'm referring to Perisic, and "I'm I'm Reguilon" should be "I'm sure Reguilon"

      Open Controls
    2. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Looks like they're loaning him straight back

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Looks like I should learn to read

        Open Controls
    3. GenerationalTalent
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      He’s being loaned straight back

      Open Controls
    4. Lindelol
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      i thought you made up the name

      Open Controls
  8. Sparkys Barmy Army
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Little point in doing Ward > 4.5 for a hit is there?

    Open Controls
    1. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nah

      Open Controls
  9. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Better Kane replacement?

    A: Haaland
    B: Mateta

    Open Controls
  10. Puntillimon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Have walker and zinchenko - looking for another 5.0 def. Who’s the best option at that price?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Saliba 4.5 if you do not own triple Ars and bank the 0.5

      Open Controls
    2. Sparkys Barmy Army
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Best options are double ups unfortunately, Ake is a good short term option or obviously Saliba/Gabriel

      Open Controls
    3. yeahbuddy
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Trippier

      Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Any objections here?

    Raya Ward
    Trent Walker Saliba
    Salah Saka Kulusevski Martinelli
    Haaland(C) Darwin Mitro

    Ward Neco Andreas Patterson

    I have decided to invest more in midfield and attack but Trent is still there to provide attacking returns+cleanies and City+Arsenal budget defenders to help out with those 6 pointers.

    Open Controls
    1. Sparkys Barmy Army
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Not sure on Saka but excellent team

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Why you not sure on Saka?

        Open Controls
        1. Sparkys Barmy Army
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Would rather have Cancelo at the price

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            Yes but then I am stuck with playing Neto or Bailey every week and as I said, I have invested more in midfield and attack.

            Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Nope, looks nice

      Open Controls
    3. Q
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Cracking team

      Open Controls
    4. BigManZimo
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Could do Trent to Robbo. Get rid of Raya and just play Ward. Then u can afford Cancelo over Mitrovic. But this is good too. Fulham looked seriously good and playing to Mitrovics strength.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        I have looked at all options, players and formations and this is the best for my team.

        One has to go with their gut!

        Open Controls
    5. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Nice team dat.

      Open Controls
    6. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      So is this a WC team?

      Open Controls
    7. flava
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Much similar to mine. But chose Sanchez instead of Raya. He looks to be in excellent form

      Open Controls
  12. BigManZimo
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is Zinchenko worth it honestly? I can get Saliba for 0.5 less. How attacking was he? He wasn't at all in final preseason against Villa. I'm worried he was only involved more as it was sort of a 3-5-2 formation with Saka helping White deal with Zaha which allowed Zinchenko to move up. And this won't happen for the next 7 easy fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. BigManZimo
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sevilla*

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes, White is a bit of a downer for Saka but I do not see a better 8m mid option other than Kuluvseski and is why I have both 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        And Saliba at 4.5m is strawberries and cream.

        Open Controls
      2. BigManZimo
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        I mean I wasn't talking about Saka but sure.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          I agree about Saliba!

          Open Controls
          1. BigManZimo
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Nice 🙂

            Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      I went with Saliba but admittedly didn't have the budget for Zinch.

      The only question mark is how Tierney fits into the equation once he's back and how this will affect Zinchenko's role and/or playing time.

      Open Controls
      1. BigManZimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah there's that too. Guess I'll stick with Saliba

        Open Controls
    4. Il Papera
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Zinchenko can easily get 10 assists this season. 0.5 for 30 points plus baps.

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I agree that there are question marks over his position and what sort of a role he'll have if the full squad is fit. His assist wasn't exactly a typical one from a left-back either. He'd be a wait and see for me. I punted on Saliba to start the season with so it's an easier choice for me but I do think some of Zinchenko's buyers this week may end up a little disappointed or frustrated. I assume Tierney will get minutes this weekend and then when he's fully up to scratch is when the questions arise. I was sure he'd take Xhaka's spot but it doesn't look like Arteta will drop him easily.

      Open Controls
  13. CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Morning

    Had to take a hit to get Haaland unfortunately.

    Does the team look ok or would you play Andreas over Maddy or Bailey?

    Ramsdale
    Robbo - Cancelo - James - Saliba
    Salah - Kulu - Maddison - Bailey
    Haaland - Jesus

    Steele / Andreas - Neco - Archer

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Good looking team. I'd be happy to run with Bailey for another week.

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cheers both, appreciate it.

      Open Controls
    4. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      "Had to take a hit to get Haaland unfortunately."

      No you didn't

      Open Controls
  14. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Chaps with the Spurs WBs it’s clear they are going to rotate heavily as they have 2 decent options on both flanks & have two games a week from GW4.

    It may become clear that they just rotate game by game & a pattern emerges. Is it worth having Sess @ 4.5 as our 5th defender (over Neco) to play if this pattern emerges & we can just stick him in when we know there is a very good chance he plays the next game?

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Don’t think so, not guaranteed 60 minutes and better options at 4.5

      Open Controls
    2. BigManZimo
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Probably won't find a pattern

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      I'm not sure there'll be a specific pattern, especially with CL games inbetween. There are some decent 4.5 options about that will play most weeks, I'd rather go with one of them

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Neco will do well in home games and the best part, he is a starter.

      So perhaps find a decent 5.0 to rotate with him?

      Open Controls
    5. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Yeah your all right I can just see the fullbacks hauling every week in that team & wanted a slice of the action!

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I get the temptation for sure. Superb value if you can predict Spurs rotation & dodge most the 1pt-ers. But would probably need to be paired with a more nailed 4.5 who you can sub in. Not something I'd go for just yet but I'll keep an eye on the situation

      Open Controls
  15. Big Weng
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    How do I get Kane > Haaland (£0 ITB)

    Sanchez | Ward

    Trippier | TAA | Cancelo | James | Neco

    Rash | Mahrez | Salah | Martinelli | Andreas

    Jesus | Kane | Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Ninja Škrtel
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Rash>Neto/Rodrigo...

      Open Controls
    2. Sparkys Barmy Army
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Trippier > Saliba

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Rashford or Mahrez out I think. The rest of your team is good but I don't fancy either of those two personally

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think I'd downgrade Rash to a 5.5 or 6.0 mid to free up the funds.

      Brentford have a lovely fixture run coming up and Wissa could be good value at 5.5m.

      Open Controls
  16. ᴋiɴɢ
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Walker or Cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. BigManZimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Both probably.

      Open Controls
      1. BigManZimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Walker if just one. Use 2m to improve rest of the squad

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Always Cancelo, but Walker is a good option for now at least too. Just be wary of the possibility of City signing someone at LB or Stones possibly playing at RB too

      Open Controls
  17. Il Papera
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    I think Mitrovic could be a gold mine this season. Looks incredibly fit and sharp and has done for 15 months now. Zinchenko is another massive value shout playing like that as Martinelli tucks in. Spoilt for choice this season!

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Certainly could but I'm withholding judgement. Definitely looks in better shape than ever and the team is playing to his strengths, he looks confident. That being said, the first goal would have been dealt with by the majority of defenders and the penalty was a little dubious. I'd need to see a few more games first

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        We could say many defenders should deal with balls better. Majority don't.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          It was a simple header away in that situation and position, he made no attempt to deal with the ball or Mitrovic, it was awful defending

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            Yes but that was not the first time it happened to a defender.

            You can look up any season where this happens all round in every team.

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yeah didn't say it doesn't ever happen, I said that most defenders would deal with that, even more diminutive ones, he didn't even have a full run on TAA and the ball was floated rather than blasted there.

              Open Controls
          2. Il Papera
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Hickey and Ait-Nouri were both less than impressive and can be bullied too.

            Open Controls
      2. Il Papera
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Agree. Thought his play was intelligent as he didn’t attack VVD head on but always at an angle coming from the channels. Wolves and Brentford next who both have full backs who can be attacked - think he becomes a 7.0 million option soon and that is starting to look expensive.

        Open Controls
  18. ᴋiɴɢ
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who'd you consider to be a better pick this season?

    1. Cancelo
    2. Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Too early to tell

      Open Controls
    2. DeuloRad
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      In terms of overall points? Probably Darwin.

      Hard to measure how good a pick is. Value-wish, I would still lean towards Darwin. Though Cancelo claws back some ground when considering the whole season, due to more nailed-down minutes, as far as we know right now.

      Darwin.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Darwin!

      For a player to come on and in 39 minutes two attacking returns, goal and assist in a pressurised situation, deadly!

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think they'll both score about 200 points, so Cancelo on a points per £ basis I guess.

      At lot will depend on playing time and how Klopp rotates the squad, particularly around CL fixtures and to what extent Jota and Firmino eat into Darwin's minutes.

      If he were to become 1st choice week in week out he'll get more like 230-250 points.

      Open Controls
    5. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Really Cancelo + 2mil vs Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        just now

        1.5mil but yea

        Open Controls
  19. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    According to RMT Walker over Perisic means a 3 point increase in expected value for GW2 alone. Perisic to James almost the same. Once you add in GW3 and 4, the gain rises to 5.2 for Walker and 7.4 for James.

    Seems like the use of a FT should be duly compensated here. Or am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I wouldn't be buying James this week with the GW2 fixture, but both are viable options until at least GW6.

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      It's a decent shout. Completely mudded if Perisic starts and point scores against Chelsea

      Open Controls
    3. DeuloRad
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's what's pushing me towards Son > KDB

      Open Controls
  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Where does Cornet fit in at West Ham?

    Open Controls
    1. DeuloRad
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      On the left?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Think he will be my Martinelli alternative

        Open Controls
        1. ᴋiɴɢ
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Price of Cornet?

          Open Controls
          1. DeuloRad
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            6.0

            Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Didn't he play right side or central for Burnley.

        I think he can play across the front line and down the left.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          just now

          9 g 2 a in 1764 at Burnley is impressive 160 mins per GI 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Slouch87
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      In the icream freezer next to Mr Golds top shelf magazines.

      Open Controls
  21. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Shoul I WC to bring in Haaland for son ? Already used my FT.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      No, if needs must then get him in for a hit next week but don't waste a WC for one player

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play your own game!

      Open Controls
  22. ᴋiɴɢ
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Not going to lie, Darwin is tempting me..

    Tempting me to wildcard...

    What could go wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Don't do it. Absolutely not necessary

      Open Controls
      1. ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah but when will I even use the WC otherwise.. not much upside later right?

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Certainly is in the IB

          Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      bit early for deciding who the best Liverpool trio is imo (might be more obvious after the United game, but still Jota to return), all it needs is a clean sheet and Diaz G+A and people will change their tune

      Open Controls
      1. ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        have you seen Darwin's xG and change in Liverpool's attacking philosophy?

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I said before the season started that Jota and Mane's XG playing as the 9 were massive, and Nunez is obviously a great pick but Trent and Robbo might be (and probably are) better - only time will tell

          also at this stage I'd say Toney/Wilson/Bamford just edge their midfield equivalents, but it's too early to base anything on that (JWP/Zaha/Martinelli also look nice!)

          Open Controls
          1. ᴋiɴɢ
            • 4 Years
            just now

            yeah but you have more defender picks that can match one of Robbo or Trent, so there's no need to own both.

            the 6th attacking spot is where i see only Nunez as a good option, i don't think anyone can come close to him (apart from Toney but Brentford will not create as much)

            Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          It was one game

          Open Controls
          1. ᴋiɴɢ
            • 4 Years
            just now

            two in fact. same numbers in CS

            Open Controls
      2. Slouch87
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Well said. Or returns from Robertson for that matter

        Open Controls
  23. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wanting more and more to get Darwin before a price rise

    Ward
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Perisic
    Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Rashford
    Haaland, Jesus

    Iversen, Andreas, Neco, Archer

    A - Save FT
    B - Jesus, Diaz -> Darwin, 7.0 mid (who?) (-4)
    C - Jesus, Diaz, Perisic -> Darwin, Saka, Saliba (-8)
    D - WC

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd keep Diaz so no point in hitting.

      Wait a while.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      B with Aaronsen

      Open Controls
    4. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Madness to take out Jesus but go with your gut

      Open Controls
  24. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    So I'm having to work in the office today for the first time for months. Working from home I always have this site open and read most / all comments throughout the day.

    My boss has just walked past my screen and this site is open - she told me to close it.

    Do I:-
    !. Do as she says
    2. Ignore her and carry on as if I was working form home.
    3. Other

    Any suggestions to No. 3 greatly appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Report her for sexism.

      Open Controls
    2. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I, like you, am just as effective at working while this site is open all day long

      Open Controls
    3. MyNameIsBigManRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      1. Always respect authority and adhere to the rules imo

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Still not a Mod yet though - should I follow this advice without that authority?

        Open Controls
        1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Matter of time mate. Apparently Neale’s writing up an article to announce me as we speak.

          Open Controls
    4. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      3. Show her the following message

      Jarvish says it's okay, and he'll consider ringing you back if you let me keep this site open

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Done - thank you. She will be in touch with you shortly

        Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably keep it closed when the boss is walking past.

      You've just given your game away!

      I don't look in the office. But it's a welcome break when switching off from concentration at home.

      Best not join a work league with a similar user name to here tho!

      Open Controls
    6. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      just now

      almost no.2, but try to switch window whenever she comes near - if that isn't possible, just go FULL no.2 and then hand in notice if she keeps it up - if it actually makes you worse at your job, then 1

      Open Controls
  25. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wernhole opening up over Leipzig.

    Open Controls
  26. DeuloRad
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Emailed FFS specifically to turn on my auto-renew. They said did. But still no membership. More emails to go then

    Open Controls
    1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Haha I remember when I emailed them because I stopped getting email notifications from replies on here. They tried to fix it, it never worked and then they just gave up

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.