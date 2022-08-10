565
Watchlist August 10

The FPL Watchlist: The players rising and falling ahead of Gameweek 2

565 Comments
Share

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Will (aka TopMarx) is updating the rankings regularly in 2022/23 and we’ll assess his first update of the new campaign proper here.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 1

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*Points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days. These form ratings will become more useful after three to four Gameweeks have passed.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

The FPL Watchlist: Which players are rising and falling? 3

We’d generally need a damn good reason to tinker after one solitary Gameweek and that’s exactly the case with the goalkeepers, none of whom shift from their pre-season standings.

Alisson (£5.5m) remains top of the pile ahead of his fellow cut-price premiums from last season: our Rate My Team tool has him not only as the highest-scoring goalkeeper of the next four Gameweeks but also up until the September international break.

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) and Arsenal are top of the Season Ticker over the next four Gameweeks, with favourable fixtures also the primary reason why Jose Sa (£5.0m) features in the above list; another ropey showing from the four-man Wolves backline in Gameweek 2, however, and last season’s xG thwarter will no doubt start to tumble down the list.

Danny Ward (£4.0m) consolidates his place on the list after getting the nod to start in Gameweek 1. With Leicester’s fixtures on the iffy side and the Foxes a soft touch defensively last season, however, he’s low down on the Watchlist despite the affordable price.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

The FPL Watchlist: Which players are rising and falling? 2

Our first risers and fallers come in the defenders category.

Lucas Digne (£5.0m) takes a tumble of two places, with Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) nudging ahead of the Frenchman.

Aston Villa were always a relatively short-term hold anyway, with the fixtures decent in Gameweeks 1-3 but stiffening thereafter. Digne then would have soon slipped down the pecking order regardless of his opening-day returns but that has been accelerated by the dismal Gameweek 1 defeat to Bournemouth.

There was hope that the arrival of Diego Carlos (£5.0m) and Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) would further solidify a backline that looked promising under Steven Gerrard in 2021/22. That may still happen but with time against Villa as viable FPL assets given the fixtures, it’s something that is perhaps best addressed in Gameweek 8 when the schedule looks more favourable.

Gabriel and Arsenal are top of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty over the next four Gameweeks, following on from their clean sheet in the curtain-raiser against Crystal Palace. Leicester City’s vulnerability at set plays is something that the aerially dominant Brazilian might be able to exploit in Gameweek 2, as well.

As for Trippier, it’s fair to say that his rise is more to do with Digne’s slide. Newcastle’s defence is looking very promising indeed – that’s now five clean sheets in the last eight home matches – and Trippier’s set-piece threat, creativity and bonus points potential mark him out as one of the best, if not the best, long-term £5.0m defender holds in FPL. But matches against last season’s top two come in the next four Gameweeks, so he’ll not get any higher in the Watchlist until Gameweek 6. If you’ve got Trippier and midfielder Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) in your squad, the budget Fulham asset could at least cover the Newcastle man in Gameweeks 3 and 5.

There’s no kneejerking with premium defenders, who remain as they were, but Jonny (£4.5m) may be on borrowed time should Wolves concede to unfancied opposition yet again in Gameweek 2.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

The FPL Watchlist: Which players are rising and falling? 1

We didn’t see enough in Gameweek 1 to alter the midfielder rankings, meanwhile.

The more favourable fixture runs of Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) keep them ahead of Son Heung-min (£12.0m), although we’ll of course keep have to keep tabs on the Egyptian’s output as Darwin Nunez’s (£9.0m) star rises.

Arsenal’s featured midfield duo are knocking on the door of Luis Diaz (£8.0m), who was only a post width’s away from joining the other top five players above in delivering a Gameweek 1 attacking return. Liverpool’s favourable fixtures and Diogo Jota’s (£9.0m) injury keep Diaz high in our estimation, for now.

Mason Mount’s (£8.0m) excellent Gameweek 3-5 fixtures and Leon Bailey‘s (£5.0m) potential value for money sees us keep the faith but with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski (£8.1m) and a promising-looking Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) sniffing about, we’re not short of Watchlist candidates in the middle of the park.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

The FPL Watchlist: Which players are rising and falling?

One ‘AM’ makes an exit and another one arrives on our forwards’ Watchlist.

Erik ten Hag’s confirmation of an injury to Anthony Martial (£6.9m) and the lack of a timeline on his recovery sees us jettison the Frenchman.

In comes Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m), fresh off the back of his Gameweek 1 brace; if the Serbian can score against one of the best two defences in the division, the omens are positive – right? We’ve been here before with the Fulham hitman, of course, lured onto the rocks by his prolific Championship record and then left frustrated by his output in the top flight. But he is, for starters, now playing under a more front-foot manager in Marco Silva than he was previously under the cautious Scott Parker.

Gameweek 8 looks a good time to hop on the Fulham train given the fixtures but the schedule from Gameweeks 2-5 isn’t all that bad in isolation, with a suspect-looking Wolves defence and a Brentford side who are themselves two first-choice centre-halves down to come next.

The decision to opt for Erling Haaland (£11.6m) over Harry Kane (£11.4m) as our first-choice forward has only been cemented after Gameweek 1, while we’re not even close to writing off Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) yet with the pre-season form and the upcoming fixtures too encouraging. And despite another benching, Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) is a name on many FPL managers’ lips after game-turning cameos against Manchester City in the Community Shield and Fulham on Saturday.

Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) was a whisker away from featuring; his injury record, the historic rotation risk at Brighton and the in-form defence of Newcastle just saw him overlooked here but he’s most definitely on the radar.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

565 Comments Post a Comment
  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Fofana for £85m?

    Have I died and woken up in an alternative universe?

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Youraisedmysubmarine

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Maguire went for a few million less in 2018 but yes it's a bit much

      Open Controls
      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Which turned out really well

        Open Controls
    3. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes, but not the alternative universe. Welcome to hell, pal. Pain and torture starts with the 37 remaining GW's of FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Feels like you might be right

        Open Controls
    4. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thats Leicester's financial worries sorted then. Likely hold on to Maddi now....

      Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Any chance Damsgaard comes in at 5.5m? Same price as Eriksen at Brentford last year?

    Open Controls
    1. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      W.a.i.t.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I think he will be 6.0 due to set pieces. Eriksen was an unknown at the time as we had no idea how he’d react after his recovery.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I agree and think he'll end up at 6.0m

          Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Most xG accumulated in Gameweek 1:

        ◎ D. Nüñez - 1.70 (1⚽️)
        ◎ E. Haaland - 1.59 (2⚽️)
        ◎ P. Gross - 1.25 (2⚽️)
        ◎ A. Mitrovic - 0.97 (2⚽️)
        ◎ G. Martinelli - 0.88 (1⚽️)

        Taken from @xGPhilosophy on Twitter.

        Darwin racking that up in 30 mins is crazy.

        Small sample size but the readings are similar for the pre-season and Community Shield games.

        Very interesting pick - could make a mockery of the 9.0 price.

        Open Controls
        1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          The service he gets is insane, Trent and robbo, Salah and Diaz

          Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          Darwin gonna force a lot of WCs after GW2 is my prediction. A lot of triple up with double Poo defence will struggle to get to Darwin in less than a -8

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            59 mins ago

            *Pool

            Open Controls
            1. European Bob
              • 10 Years
              53 mins ago

              Got it right first time

              Open Controls
          2. EL_FENOMENO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            56 mins ago

            Could go Robbo to James/5mil def and Jesus to Darwin?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              52 mins ago

              True - but if Jesus does well this weekend then people will be reluctant for him to be the fall guy

              Open Controls
              1. Baines on Toast...
                • 11 Years
                51 mins ago

                Mitrovic though 😀

                Open Controls
              2. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                50 mins ago

                JEsus+Haaland+Darwin on WC

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  That's what I'm on

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Iceman
                      just now

                      Me three.

                      Open Controls
                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    I also toyed with this front three. Then went Jesus to Mitrovic.

                    Now I am Darwin Haaland 4.5

                    Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              51 mins ago

              Yee haw! Starting with him in a 343 alongside Haaland & Jesus is looking like one of my best FPL decisions

              Open Controls
          3. Baines on Toast...
            • 11 Years
            57 mins ago

            Was there something new about the way Gross was operating or was it a one-off?

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              12 mins ago

              Seems to be more advanced

              Open Controls
              1. Baines on Toast...
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                Interesting. Any idea how nailed?

                Open Controls
                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  nO idea, but on setpieces if he plays
                  No idea why Maupay didn't play

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Iceman
                      just now

                      One to monitor for the time being. Usually he plays a bit deeper in more of a creative role so it could have been a one off tactic to exploit United’s defence.

                      Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              55 mins ago

              Get onto the Darwin and Haaland train soon. It is about to leave 🙂

              Open Controls
          4. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Some gossip making the rounds

            Torino have agreed a deal with West Ham for the signing of forward Nikola Vlasic

            Newcastle are going to make an official offer above €30m in the next days for Benfica's Goncalo Ramos

            West Ham have made an offer to sign PSG defender Thilo Kehrer

            Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres is interesting Everton

            Larne FC centre-back Kofi Balmer has agreed to join Crystal Palace on a three-year deal

            Nottingham Forest are interested in Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis

            Open Controls
          5. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            30th year of the prem. For a bit of fun this would be my all time premier league team. 4-3-3 formation. Schmeichel, Arnold, Terry, Van Dijk, Cole, Scholes, Vierra, De Bruyne, Henry, Shearer, Salah.

            Open Controls
            1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
              • 8 Years
              53 mins ago

              Are you doing these are the best players you can think of, or this balanced team of people would beat an 11 somebody else chose? Two very different things, with the Viera pick I think you've gone for the latter

              Open Controls
              1. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Ive done it taking into account several factors, individual stats, actual success/premier league titles won and years in the premier league etc. There are obviously numerous other players who were amazing but somebody has to miss out. Also the specific formation I have chosen would not favour certain players.

                Open Controls
            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              52 mins ago

              Salah over Ronaldo?

              Open Controls
              1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                Salah has beaten almost all the records so why not.

                Open Controls
              2. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Yes. Ronaldo's premier league stats are actually not particularly great and some way short of Salah's. His best years stats wise were at Real Madrid. The fact that Ronaldo has had more premier league success than Salah did make it quite a close call though

                Open Controls
            3. European Bob
              • 10 Years
              42 mins ago

              Ferdinand over van dijk, many many choices above Trent

              Open Controls
              1. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Like who? There havent been many particularly outstanding right backs in the premier league and Im not gonna put bloody Gary Neville in there!

                Open Controls
            4. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
              • 8 Years
              41 mins ago

              If we're doing peak of player

              Alisson (for saves and playing out from the back, unfair on the older keepers but oh well)

              Azpi Stam Van Dijk Cole
              Modric Vieira
              Salah Rooney Ronaldo
              Suarez/Henry can't pick

              Open Controls
              1. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Suarez was absolutely ridiculous when he was at Liverpool but the fact that he wasnt in the premier league that long and never won a title eliminates him from consideration in my criteria.

                Open Controls
            5. the_frizzler
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              37 mins ago

              No Gerrard or Lampard?

              Open Controls
              1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                They'd make my "premier league greats" team but not my "these are the best players who've ever played a single minute in this league" team

                Open Controls
              2. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Both candidates but you cant pick everyone. Gerrard no because he never won a premier league title.

                Open Controls
            6. PartyTime
              • 1 Year
              25 mins ago

              Scholes over Lampard?! & no Ronaldo. Wow!

              Open Controls
          6. niaz1982
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Panicking after 1 week...
            Current line up

            Ramsdale
            Robbo Cancelo James Gabriel
            Bailey Son Diaz Mount
            Kane Jesus

            Subs: Mes, Neco, Murphy, Greenwood.

            I'm torn up about Son and Kane now. Do I:

            A. Switch Son to KDB to spread the Chelsea fixture
            B. Swap Kane to Mitrovic to free up funds for next week
            C. Go Son & Kane to Kulu/Foden & Haaland
            D. Nothing

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
                16 mins ago

                I would want a Man City premium for the Bournemouth game.

                Kane > Haaland is the obvious switch but perhaps you have missed the price swing?

                If so doing nothing might be better as Son and Kane play a disjointed Wolves the week after.

                Open Controls
                1. niaz1982
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah missed that would have to do Son to KDB if i was going to do something for that week,.

                  Open Controls
              • Mozumbus
                  15 mins ago

                  Unique situation. I'd do D since none of the other options seem to heel.
                  I think Salah TAA Cancelo and Haaland are a must to have.

                  Open Controls
                • Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  You picked Son and Kane over Salah and Haaland for a reason.

                  You surely picked them both for more than just one game?

                  I think either you make it worthwhile by using WC and get those two in or stay as you are and trust the players you had 4 weeks to chop ad change.

                  Open Controls
                  1. niaz1982
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Correct long term I wanted to go with Son and Kane so will stick with that. I didn't go Salah as wanted to be a bit different.

                    Open Controls
              • AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                GW2 clean sheet probabiliies:

                MCI: 68%
                LIV: 55%
                ARS: 43%
                AVL: 39%
                WHU: 37%
                WOL: 34%
                BHA: 33%
                MUN: 33%
                CHE: 31%
                NEW: 28%
                SOU: 28%
                FUL: 27%
                TOT: 24%
                LEE: 23%
                BRE: 21%
                EVE: 21%
                NOT: 21%
                LEI: 15%
                CPL: 10%
                BOU: 7%

                Open Controls
                1. European Bob
                  • 10 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Cheers Ace

                  Open Controls
                2. Konstaapeli
                  • 5 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  BOU 7% must be one of the lowest percentage I've seen.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                    • 7 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Feels high to me

                    Open Controls
                  2. GREEN IS GOOD
                    • 6 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Bailey/Cash haul incoming

                    Open Controls
                3. JELLYFISH
                  • 10 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Helpful thanks - surprised to see Villa at 39%

                  Open Controls
                  1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    The Everton factor

                    Open Controls
                    1. JELLYFISH
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      but Villa are just as bad?

                      Open Controls
                4. Stimps
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Travers (c)

                  Open Controls
              • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Am I mad for considering a WC?

                out
                Trippier
                Son
                Bailey
                Plange (bench)
                Kane

                in
                Walker
                Floden
                Dasilva (bench)
                Haaland
                Darwin

                Open Controls
                1. European Bob
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Yeah

                  Open Controls
                2. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 6 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  King George level madness but you should have done Kane to Haaland on Sunday

                  Open Controls
                3. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  45 mins ago

                  Not really enough changes. Not really a fan of selling Trippier & Son. I get the Darwin-envy for sure but would probably look for another way. Would probably just stick with Kane - Haaland, assuming you've done it already

                  Open Controls
                4. Bluetiger1
                    2 mins ago

                    Yes - wait for international break - take time to see things settle down

                    Open Controls
                5. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Oddly this week is extremely dull FPL wise.

                  Everyone is rolling FT or has already done Kane > Haaland. Just want the games to come again and then we can actually have some discussion about GW3 transfers.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    I was thinking exactly the same.

                    Also regarding the actual gw2 everyone now has Haaland and nobody has Kane so there is nothing to anticipate regarding that battle. As dull it gets, the main differentiator this week will be captain Mo vs Erling.

                    Open Controls
                  2. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
                    • 8 Years
                    56 mins ago

                    The biggest differentiator I can see over the coming weeks will actually be captaincy, but even there we would all fall in line depending on who of Salah or Haaland does well this weekend

                    Open Controls
                  3. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Not for me Camzy

                    I missed the prize changes due to being on a flight and I am deciding on a =4 or not or ride it out with Kane and Haaland

                    I could downgrade either Persiac, got big 5 at the back) Bailey or Neto.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      As long as you have Haaland for this week it's fine imo. Would not want to go into this week without him.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Crunchie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Thank you.

                        I will captain him anyway

                        The other are are quite template
                        Ramsdale
                        TAA Robbo James, cancelo perisic
                        Salah neto Bailey Andrea's Martinelli
                        Kane jesus Archur

                        May just do perisic to walker as the -4. As persisic is worrying me a bit

                        Open Controls
                  4. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Im WC so no complaints

                    Open Controls
                    1. Crunchie
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      43 mins ago

                      How did the BB go?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        lol...crap
                        x

                        Open Controls
                    2. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      38 mins ago

                      That's interesting.

                      What you thinking? I genuinely wouldn't know where to start with a WC now. I feel like I don't know anything yet other than get Haaland in and captain him.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        I BB in wk 1
                        Just trying to keep myself interested
                        Ignore me.

                        Open Controls
                  5. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    49 mins ago

                    And a strange combination of boredom-satisfaction for those who already have Haaland? Feels that way to me anyway.

                    You rolling Cam? Who did you go for as your Perisic replacement?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      Yep I'm rolling...

                      I switched Perisic + Trippier > James + White. Happy enough. I'm probably gonna start Pereira this week and bench White.

                      Open Controls
                  6. CONNERS
                    • 3 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    I took a hit to get Haaland. Hoping to save FT next week barring any issues...

                    Next up will be finding another cheapie for Bailey (if he blanks against Everton and Palace).

                    Don't know who though - not much choice at 5m. Dewsbury Hall perhaps?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Crunchie
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Who was the sacrifice?

                      Open Controls
                  7. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                    • 7 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    You could wow us with some stand-up comedy to pass the time

                    Open Controls
                  8. CONNERS
                    • 3 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    @ Crunchie

                    I had to lose Wilson and Trent which I'm far from happy about, but they're easy enough to get back later when I re-jig the team. It was the only feasible way of getting Haaland without resorting to WC.

                    Open Controls
                  9. DeuloRad
                    • 6 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Son > KDB later in the week! Buzzing!

                    Open Controls
                6. Patty
                  • 7 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Is Walker completely nailed?

                  Probably should’ve planned for this but Trippier > Walker seems to just make sense.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Well tripper still did alright. Could be good for one more game?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Patty
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      I’ve got no complaints from Trippier, but when you look at the fixtures, Walker outscoring Trippier looks inevitable.

                      Open Controls
                  2. JELLYFISH
                    • 10 Years
                    47 mins ago

                    Not sure any city can be considered completely nailed, but he looks good for the next few imo

                    Open Controls
                  3. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Yes imo. When Cucurella signed for Chelsea I changed my mind on Walker and brought him in. Even at the expense of Cancelo.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zimo
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Wellwellwell seems like I win. Agreement on Cancelo is an overrated pick confirmed.

                      Open Controls
                7. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  I think there are some who have secretly hit their WC and don't want to mention it 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. BigⒿⒶⓇⓋⒾⓈⒽMan…
                    • 8 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    I suspect Pundit of Punts, but he'll never tell

                    Open Controls
                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    41 mins ago

                    Probably. Fair bit of unnecessary WC-shaming going on as usual

                    Open Controls
                  3. DeuloRad
                    • 6 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    My team is just that good

                    Open Controls
                8. lindeg
                  • 3 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Who would you play?

                  A: Bailey (EVE)

                  B: Trippier (bha)

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Which player would you say has the higher ceiling at this point?

                    Open Controls
                    1. lindeg
                      • 3 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Don’t know tbh

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Get rid of Bailey

                        Open Controls
                        1. lindeg
                          • 3 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Yeah later on, but who would you play of these two? Thinking Bailey is a better shout just this week.

                          Open Controls
                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 2 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            I am going to have a cup of coffee

                            Open Controls
                            1. lindeg
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Enjoy!

                              Open Controls
                9. CRAZY TRAIN
                  • 11 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Happy summer everybody! It's great to be back...I think you're all so swell, in a word its a dream, the way its always been

                  Open Controls
                  1. Echoes
                    • 2 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Happy summer to you too, Black Zappa Sabbath

                    Open Controls
                    1. CRAZY TRAIN
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      New car, caviar, four star, daydream
                      Think I'll buy me a football team

                      Open Controls
                10. Echoes
                  • 2 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Better KDB replacement?

                  A: KDH
                  B: Gross
                  C: Jorginho

                  Open Controls
                11. Ahmed Adam
                  • 4 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  TC haalland on game week 2?

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 13 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    nah

                    Open Controls
                  2. DangerFC
                    • 3 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    its a tough one, it would be brave decision. I like to play my TC later in the season incase im trying to make up points

                    Open Controls
                12. DeuloRad
                  • 6 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  RMS. My new Veja V-10 sneakers rub my little toe(s). Will they stretch over time or should I send them back?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ask Yourself
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    10/10 if you’re a 50 year old woman

                    Open Controls
                    1. DeuloRad
                      • 6 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      10/10 then

                      Open Controls
                13. Catastrophe
                  • 11 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Advice appreciated!

                  Obvious moves are Rashford -> Martinelli, Kane -> Darwin etc. Right to save FT for now and reassess after GW2?

                  Ward
                  TAA, Dias, Walker, Trippier
                  Salah, Rashford, Bailey
                  Haaland, Kane, Jesus

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. DangerFC
                    • 3 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    id say you could roll your free transfer.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Bluetiger1
                      just now

                      hold GW2 transfter to have two for GW3 & see how results go - no panic too early

                      Open Controls
                  3. DangerFC
                    • 3 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Am I G2G? I made my free transfer kane to haaland.

                    Raya
                    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Dalot, Trippier
                    Mo, Martinelli, Mahrez
                    Jesus, Haaland

                    Ward, bailley, greenwood, andreas

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 13 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Looks good, just have to hope Mahrez does well.

                      Open Controls
                      1. DangerFC
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Yeah i contemplated taking a hit on him but hopefully a home game and lack of gametime in GW1 means he plays the majority of the game. Probably take him out after this gameweek once i assess who pep is favouring

                        Open Controls
                    2. FourLokoLeipzig
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      I’d start Bailey over Dalot

                      Open Controls
                    3. Catastrophe
                      • 11 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Yes, no need to take any hits this early on. Would start Bailey over Dalot who is absolutely shocking

                      Open Controls
                  4. Valdez
                    • 10 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    RMWCT please:

                    Ward
                    TAA - Walker - Trippier
                    KDB - Kulusevski - Saka - Martinelli
                    Haaland - Darwin - Mitrovic

                    Iverson - Saliba - Andreas - Patterson

                    Open Controls
                    1. CRAZY TRAIN
                      • 11 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Solid.....like my morning turd.

                      Open Controls
                      1. DeuloRad
                        • 6 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        Humble brag

                        Open Controls
                    2. DangerFC
                      • 3 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      brave going without mo.....sometimes fortune favors the brave, but it is Salah!

                      Open Controls
                    3. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Looking good

                      Open Controls
                    4. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 13 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      I'd probably get a different GK on WC.

                      Open Controls
                    5. Annie
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      so a team of people who didn't blank GW1, can't fail.

                      Open Controls
                    6. Mozumbus
                        just now

                        Red arrow more likely than not without Salah

                        Open Controls
                    7. You Must Be Jokin Ere
                      • 9 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      We haven't had many rule changes in the past 10 years and the scoring has stayed the same for as long as i can remember. How about a few changes in the coming years ? - Some suggestions :

                      Penalty Kick - 2 pts if scored for ALL players (-1 if missed).
                      Allow 4 Players from a Club - but ONLY 3 to play in the 11.
                      Allow a Vice Captain score double for one Gameweek only (GW to be assigned by FPL before season starts).
                      Goals from Outside Box get 2 extra points.
                      Own Goals changed to -1.

                      Thoughts?

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        I still think a live sub function will make this game ultra competitive as you would need to have a decent bench with the players subbing out, their points going to your score and same with the player subbing in.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Mona Lisa
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        I don't really see any of those improving the game, just my opinion

                        Open Controls
                    8. JELLYFISH
                      • 10 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      My biggest regret so far this season (one that possibly even eclipses Kane over Halland) is going with the Ward and Iversen double up, whilst keeping 1m back! On reflection utter madness, given my plan for an early WC.

                      Open Controls
                      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        SNAP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

                        Open Controls
                      2. EmreCan Hustle
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        I'm very happy with my 1m saving personally.

                        Open Controls
                        1. JELLYFISH
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          I am glad that you are in a happy place with it.

                          Open Controls
                    9. Captain Vantastic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Start Andreas, Rashford or Bailey?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                        • 7 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        No

                        Open Controls
                        1. Captain Vantastic™
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Please answer

                          Open Controls
                      2. EmreCan Hustle
                        • 10 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Rashford

                        Open Controls
                      3. Botman and Robben
                        • 5 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Rashford

                        Open Controls
                      4. Mona Lisa
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Can't see much between them really, Andreas is on set pieces, maybe him?

                        Open Controls
                      5. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        How did you end up with all three of these?

                        Open Controls
                    10. myteamissheeeeeeeet
                      • 12 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Has the sun got to me here chaps?

                      Kane, Jesus & Robbo OUT for Haaland, Darwin & Zinchenko for -8 with 0.7 in the bank?

                      A. Go for it
                      B. Don’t do it.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mona Lisa
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Calm those knees

                        Open Controls
                      2. Zimo
                        • 4 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Just Wildcard if u really wanna do it

                        Open Controls
                        1. waltzingmatildas
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          This

                          Open Controls
                      3. CRAZY TRAIN
                        • 11 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Its the sun my friend....or too much of the weed?

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      4. Bluetiger1
                          9 mins ago

                          Wildcard - too early to take such a hit

                          Open Controls
                        • Mozumbus
                            1 min ago

                            Moves make sense, hit doesn't.
                            So wait for one week.

                            Open Controls
                        • ᴋiɴɢ
                          • 4 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          Price prediction for Auba if he joins Chelsea?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Zimo
                            • 4 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            6.9

                            Open Controls
                          2. Mona Lisa
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            10.0

                            Open Controls
                        • waltzingmatildas
                          • 11 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Raya
                          TAA Robbo Cancelo Ait-Nouri Neco
                          Salah Son Mount Martinelli Bailey
                          Jesus 4.5 4.5

                          A) stick
                          B) Son to KDB
                          C) Son and 4.5 to Dewsbury-Hall and Haaland (-4)
                          D) WC, make roughly 6 transfers

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mona Lisa
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                          2. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 2 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Your team at least needs Haaland.

                            How you go about getting him should be your decision 🙂

                            Open Controls
                          3. Mozumbus
                              3 mins ago

                              B

                              Open Controls
                          4. ganjalf
                              2 mins ago

                              What should I have for lunch?
                              A.Rice
                              B.Salah and Vinagre

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mona Lisa
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Leighton Beans

                                Open Controls
                              2. Boz
                                • 10 Years
                                just now

                                Can you fit in both?

                                Open Controls
                            • Boz
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Mount to Martinelli or hold that knee?

                              Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.