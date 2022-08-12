198
Rate My Team August 12

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

198 Comments
Share

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is drawing ever nearer and while some of us are content to roll a transfer after the opening weekend, there are head-scratching decisions for other FPL managers to make as we approach the Saturday deadline.

So whether you’ve got a Harry Kane (£11.4m)/Erling Haaland (£11.6m) dilemma, are considering a Darwin Nunez (£9.1m) move or doing anything in between, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be here to answer some of your conundrums over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

198 Comments Post a Comment
  1. VAR United
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone on bib watch?

    Open Controls
  2. BT31 - WE ARE ALL TINKERMEN…
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Right to start Pereira over Neto and Bailey?

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd start Neto and Bailey over Pereira, personally.

      Open Controls
    2. TN
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      No

      Neto
      Bailey
      Pereira

      Imo

      Open Controls
    3. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Just start bailey . Thank me later

      Open Controls
  3. white91
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    last comment on previous page so reposted

    Mendy
    Cancelo Dalot Trippier
    Salah Diaz Bailey Marti
    Jesus Haaland Darwin

    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      yes, have you used your free transfer? If not I would take out Dalot in a blink of an eye.

      Rest is fine tho

      Open Controls
      1. white91
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        I took a hit to get rid of Kane due to price changes! I also have B White or Patterson on the bench

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Same as me then! (My post is below)

          Start White 100% over Dalot

          Open Controls
        2. TheAbear53
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Oh dear

          Open Controls
  4. TN
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Last minute advice!

    Used my free transfer on Kane -> Haaland, my team now looks like so:

    Meslier (Ward)
    Trent Cancelo Trippier Zinchenko Cash
    Salah (v©) Diaz Rashford (Neto Andreas)
    Haaland (©) Jesus (Plange)

    Should I:

    A) Take a -4
    B) Stick with it

    If A:
    1) Rashford -> Martinelli
    2) Luis Diaz -> Kulusevski

    Open Controls
    1. FerJesusAkeAyewBlind
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B. I'd stick with this team

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thank you and good luck

        Open Controls
  5. winchester
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Gtg?

    ramsdale
    taa cancelo james trippier
    salah mount martinelli bailey
    haaland(c) jesus

    (ward greenwood andreas neco)

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      just now

      yep - I'd change your bench order tho, bailey might not play.

      I'd do

      Andreas Neco Greenwood tbh

      Open Controls
  6. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Zinchenko, Nunez and Haaland all make home debut.

    Gonna score biggg....

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Or...

      Zinch < Tierney
      Nunez does nowt
      Haaland doesnt play

      Jk

      I hope not, I have Haaland and Zinch

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      imagine if they all start on the bench 😆

      Open Controls
  7. iCon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Did Conte mention anything about Perisic in his presser?

    Open Controls
  8. fantasywalker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    If you had to start Dalot would you roll or transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      roll

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        This.

        Open Controls
    2. TN
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Transfer

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends who you upgrade to. I it is to Trent or Cancelo then yes.

      Open Controls
  9. putana
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    everton likely to sit back again or go for it against villa?

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I predict a 1-1 draw

      Open Controls
  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Aaronsen (sot)
    B) Saliba (LEI)
    C) Cucurella (TOT)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B or C. probably C as Spurs will score.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Well over due ain't they , 0 Goals in the last 6 games in all competitions v Chelsea

        Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd bench Cucurella from that lot.

      Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Please help , who do I (c) ?

    A) Salah
    B) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sorry or C) Salah

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Close

      Open Controls
  12. Ayankc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hi Tom, below is my team. Any suggestions please:

    Ederson (Ward)
    TAA, Zinchenko, James, Walker, Williams
    Salah, Martinelli, Bailey, Neto, Andreas
    Darwin, Jesus, Haaland.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Roll the transfer.

      Hope and pray Haaland/Kane don't explode, otherwise it will be a big red arrow.

      No easy fix for that without a -4, but the rest of your team is really nice so I'd just roll the transfer

      Open Controls
      1. Ayankc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't do anything would be my advice, lovely team.

      Open Controls
      1. Ayankc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you so much Tom

        Open Controls
  13. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which 2 would you bench out of this lot?
    A. R. James
    B. Andreas
    C. Trippier
    D. Bailey

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      B
      D

      Must be a good team!

      Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Andreas + Bailey I reckon.

      Open Controls
    3. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I have all of those, and am benching D and B in that order
      .

      Open Controls
  14. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    KdB (C).

    Have Haaland and Salah.

    I pray it pays off.

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      definitely a shout...

      Either a big green arrow or a big red one!

      I have Haaland capped atm

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        he won't get a big red one when he owns the other two

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          That’s the trade off. Son(C) last week lost me 14, but still got 65 points with an own goal in my too too.

          Open Controls
        2. TN
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          idk...

          If the majority of people captain Haaland or Salah (and they haul) and KDB doesnt haul then he will get a red arrkw

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            just now

            That is the biggedt problem ain't it when most will own Salah and Haaland.

            KDB not ghe right choice but each to their own.

            Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Go for it and gl

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good luck!

      Open Controls
    4. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same here! Capt kdb lets go!

      Open Controls
    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland will be the most capped player. GL!

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers, all.

        Open Controls
    6. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://media.giphy.com/media/oNKLBehxbnoqY/giphy.gif

      Open Controls
    7. La Familia
        just now

        We will pray for you in my bible study group.

        Open Controls
    8. yepmoP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bench Dalot or Andreas?

      Open Controls
      1. Men in green tights
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dalot especially the way they are playing

        Open Controls
      2. Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Dalot

        Open Controls
    9. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would you do Son to KDB with FT?

      No Haaland, big fomo

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Difficult situation.

        Open Controls
      2. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have, and I have Haaland. Without Haaland, I would BUT only if you don’t plan on using FT’s for Haaland next week.

        Open Controls
      3. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm keeping Son for GW3 captaincy, Wolves are turd

        Open Controls
    10. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't forget we are playing EO fantasy

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes. That's why I didn't pick Jesus in GW1.

        Open Controls
    11. Sergio Giorgini
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Man City experts - does Foden ever start on the left? Cos if not then the right side could be between Foden & Mahrez, leaving Grealish free to repeatedly start on the left? I know...Pep roulette etc.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.