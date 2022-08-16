577
Digest August 16

FPL Gameweek 3 hot topics: Rodrigo, Man Utd and Perisic’s minutes

577 Comments
Share

We bring the curtain down on the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action and start looking ahead to Gameweek 3 in The Digest.

Here, we discuss Rodrigo Moreno’s (£6.1m) attacking output, Manchester United’s form and Ivan Perisic’s (£5.4m) starting prospects against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

RODRIGO MORENO

After two Gameweeks, no FPL player has scored more goals than Rodrigo Moreno, with Saturday’s brace at Southampton taking his 2022/23 tally to three.

Less than 60 seconds into the second-half, the Spaniard – who had been moved further forward at the break after Patrick Bamford’s (£7.5m) injury – converted Jack Harrison’s (£6.0m) cross. He then netted a second on the hour mark, when he was free to nod in from a few inches out.

Across the two opening rounds, Rodrigo has racked up a very respectable eight shots on goal, seven shots in the box and two big chances, while his 1.44 expected goals (xG) figure ranks joint fourth among all players, only trailing forwards Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) and Erling Haaland (£11.7m).

However, in his last two campaigns, he has managed just six and seven goals respectively, so some caution is of course urged with this early-season bandwagon.

It’s also worth noting that he won’t play as advanced when Bamford is available, although Jesse Marsch’s hybrid 4-2-3-1/4-2-2-2 formation suggests he won’t ever be playing as deep as he did under Marcelo Bielsa.

Rodrigo is certainly capable of producing moments of real quality and his displays are encouraging, but in past seasons, sloppiness in possession has made him a frustrating FPL asset to own, which means that he will need to maintain those high standards in order to avoid rotation. Indeed, he was withdrawn after just 64 minutes in Gameweek 1 after fading in the second-half.

It’s been a decent start for Leeds after a summer of upheaval which saw them lose their two best players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m), but given that they face Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in their next two fixtures, two very decent defensive outfits, it does feel like FPL managers have further time to assess Rodrigo, before potentially making a move in Gameweek 5 if his performances hold up.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag’s start at Manchester United couldn’t have gone much worse, after losing their opening two Premier League matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, teams who finished ninth and 13th respectively in 2021/22.

Both games have seen United look sloppy in possession, with the current crop struggling to adapt to their new manager’s philosophy.

“We concede goals (from) individual mistakes. You can have a good plan, but then put the plan in the bin. It’s nothing to do with tactics. The first two goals are about dealing with the ball and decisions.

I don’t want to play from the back when it’s not possible, it’s naive how we played today. You have to play more direct. (When) we attracted them, the space was high on the pitch and you have to choose that option. That’s what we didn’t do.” – Erik ten Hag

However, Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford is merely a continuation of some rotten away form. In fact, extending back to last season, United have now lost seven consecutive Premier League away matches, conceding a whopping 21 goals in the process.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S PREMIER LEAGUE AWAY FORM
SeasonGameweekOpponentsScore
2022/232Brentford4-0
2021/2238Crystal Palace1-0
2021/2236Brighton and Hove Albion4-0
2021/2234Arsenal3-1
2021/2233Liverpool4-0
2021/2232Everton1-0
2021/2228Manchester City4-1

It doesn’t get any easier for United, either, as they come up against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

And from what we’ve seen so far this season, you’d have to say Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) has the best fixture in Gameweek 3 when looking at potential captains.

WILL PERISIC START V WOLVES?

FPL pre-season: Conte on Perisic and Doherty's fitness

Ivan Perisic has had to settle for a place on the bench so far this season, racking up just 35 combined minutes against Southampton and Chelsea.

In both matches, Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) has been Antonio Conte’s preferred left wing-back, finding the net in the 4-1 opening day win. However, he was overrun defensively against Chelsea on Sunday and the first player to be substituted before the hour mark. Perisic, meanwhile, was brought on in the 79th minute, with his corner headed in by Harry Kane (£11.4m) deep into injury time to leave honours even in a fiery London derby.

Conte has since spoken about why he decided not to start Perisic against Chelsea.

It’s hard to know how to interpret those comments, with the ‘not the Perisic that I know’ line notably included again.

However, with an extra week of full training before Tottenham Hotspur’s next game against Wolves, it could be enough for Perisic to finally make his first competitive start. If he does and makes it past 60 minutes, there is clearly haul potential.

All eyes on Conte’s press conference later this week, then.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

577 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best replacement under 5 million for Bailey -

    DaSilva or Andreas?

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      DaSilva was my move

      Open Controls
      1. AlphaTeam
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        I want DaSilva too however thinking was he just lucky or there are some underlying stats?

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          2 shots, 2 goals from 0.06xG.

          Averaging 45 minutes per GW with Damsgaard yet to make his debut...

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Shhh I want that .1 SV Rainer, let them buy!

            Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Da silva won’t keep his place

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Andreas by a distance!

      Open Controls
      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Just thinking Brentford's fixtures are really good thats all

        Open Controls
        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Don’t ever see your username and not think…..What a f*****g tune. 😛

          Open Controls
          1. 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Open Controls
            1. maglia rosa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Charlatans reference no ❓ my local band, seen them easily 20 plus times 🙂

              Open Controls
      2. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    4. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Andreas. It's not even close.

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is this worth a bench boost?

    Ederson
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Saliba
    Kulu - Diaz - Martinelli
    Jesus - Haaland - Toney

    Ward vs Southampton
    Dasilva vs Fulham
    Rodrigo vs Chelsea
    Williams vs Everton

    Feel like the bench players all have decent ish fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isn’t the worst, to be honest.

      The chip is overrated, anyway.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
        8 mins ago

        Not just yet, IMO.

        I expect Ward and Neco Williams to concede, and Dasilva won’t be playing against De Gea every week.

        Open Controls
      • FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bench boost is a difficult chip to crack espicially with the 5 sub rule.

        I am picking a random GW and playing it.

        TC and FH for DGW

        Open Controls
      • Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Nope

        Open Controls
    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      GtG?

      Ward
      Cancelo, Walker, James, Zinchenko
      Salah (C), Martinelli, Pereira
      Kane.(VC), Jesus, Haaland

      Subs: Iversen, Neto, Williams, Murphy

      Open Controls
    4. Yordan Letchkov
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thoughts on this team? 1FT; 0.9itb

      Ward, Iversen
      TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, Trippier, Neto
      Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Bailey*, Andreas
      Haaland, Jesus, Greenwood

      Bailey price drop incoming.

      Bailey to Gross?

      Thanks for any comment.

      Open Controls
    5. AlphaTeam
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Is it ok to go with Neco, Patterson & another £4.0 (Phillips - Liv or Valery - Sou) for one defender slot i-e play one each week?

      Any other potential £4.0 million starters better than Phillips or Valery.

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Don't touch Phillips anyway, shouldn't get back in unless Gomez gets injured.

        1 nevermind 3 £4.0ms seems a risky play with the value available in back lines. If I didn't have 5 atb, I want it.

        Neco & Patterson at a push, definitely not any more.

        Open Controls
    6. Hindsight Hazz
        11 mins ago

        Can Iversen start? Ward was terrible against Arsenal but he is still my starting GK for GW3. I have Sanchez on the bench and don't expect Brighton to keep clean sheet against West Ham.

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
            10 mins ago

            Rodgers has a habit of sticking with crap goalkeepers no matter how many mistakes they make - see Mignolet.

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
                9 mins ago

                Also I would play Sanchez. Leicester are a shambles whereas Brighton look well drilled and have a fantastic record vs West Ham.

                Open Controls
            2. Rash
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Wouldn't worry to much about that.

              Open Controls
          • Rash
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Better option here?

            A. Robbo to James leaves 1m to upgrade Bailey

            B. Robbo to neco means can get 8m mid for Bailey

            Ward
            Trent cancelo Gabriel robbo
            Salah mount martinelli andreas
            Jesus Haaland

            Iversen Bailey trippier greenwood

            2ft 0itb

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              just now

              B because you have Trippier

              Open Controls
          • LiamK17
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            I’ve only got 1FT and I have Bailey and Rashford - it’s not worth taking both out for -4 , but would you take Rashford out for:

            A) Gross
            B) Trossard

            Or Bailey to KDH and keep Rashford?

            Open Controls
          • panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Who is the best keeper to get on wildcard?

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
                7 mins ago

                Ederson is the best premium.

                Sanchez / Raya are the best cheapies.

                Open Controls
                1. Sgt. Schultz
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  This

                  Open Controls
              • Coldplay
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Depends on budget, team. Best could be Ederson imo

                Open Controls
              • Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                It'll probably be Ederson, Sanchez if saying £s.

                Open Controls
              • Botman and Robben
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Ederson

                Open Controls
              • Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                Ederson but does use up another city slot and you might want to keep that open.

                Mendy looks very good value.

                Raya the pick of the 4.5s given the fixtures and he always scores highly in BPS

                Open Controls
            2. Coldplay
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              A) Edouard + White -> Mitro + Patterson (-4)
              B) A but over 2 weeks
              C) White -> Walker (Stuck with Edouard and play 451/541 most weeks. Max out on City without Haaland)
              D) Save

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                  4 mins ago

                  C looks good. Maybe downgrade Edouard completely following this to allow for an upgrade elsewhere.

                  Open Controls
              2. AD2110
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Thoughts on Willock as Bailey replacement?

                Open Controls
                1. The Iceman
                    6 mins ago

                    Not nailed long term and has Man City and Liverpool in his next three. Not for me.

                    Open Controls
                  • Coldplay
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Not good enough to play in a starting XI imo and if you want for the bench get a 4.5 mid and save money

                    Open Controls
                2. Zoostation
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  WC tweaked, can’t do a threemium too unbalanced…

                  Mendy (Ward)

                  TAA Gabriel Cancelo Patterson (Williams)

                  Salah Kulusevski Martinelli (Dasilva, Andreas)

                  Haaland Jesus (C) Toney

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Iceman
                      3 mins ago

                      Looks strong, GTG.

                      Open Controls
                  2. BobbyDoesNotLook
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    1.0itb

                    Cash to
                    A) Cucurella
                    B) Walker
                    C) 4.5 (Brentford Henry?)
                    D) else

                    Current squad:
                    Ramsdale (Ward)
                    Taa Cancelo James Cash Neco
                    Salah Diaz Martinelli Bailey Andreas
                    Haaland Jesus 4.5

                    Open Controls
                  3. banskt
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Let my rephrase my question regarding Arsenal defense. Besides Gabriel, there are two other CBs in the Arsenal team: Saliba and White. The latter can also deputize as RB. When Tomiyasu comes back from injury, he will probably start at RB. Now, the questions are:

                    1) How many gameweeks do we have until Tomiyasu is back from injury?
                    2) Will Arteta bench Saliba or White in order to play Tomiyasu at right back?

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Iceman
                        just now

                        1) Tomiyasu is back but won’t be match fit just yet

                        2) Saliba is much better than White - White is the one at risk of rotation

                        Open Controls
                    2. The Iceman
                        2 mins ago

                        You can only pick one for the rest of the season - who you going with?

                        1) TAA
                        2) Cancelo
                        3) James

                        Open Controls
                        1. Visionaries
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          2

                          Open Controls
                        2. Wild Rover
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Pointless question

                          Open Controls
                      • Sid07
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        have 2 fts
                        planning to do bailey to rodrigo and need 0.1
                        tripper to max 4.9 defender??

                        Open Controls
                        1. Visionaries
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Saliba?

                          Open Controls
                      • Visionaries
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Best WC team?

                        A. (0.8 itb)
                        Raya
                        Trent, Cancelo, Cucurella
                        Salah, KDB, Mart, Foden, Dasilva
                        Jesus, Toney

                        Neco, Patt,

                        B.
                        Raya
                        Trent, Cancelo, James, Zinch
                        Diaz, KDB, Mart
                        Jesus, Toney, Haaland

                        Dasilva, Neco, Andreas

                        Open Controls
                      • Permanently bannedⓄⓃⒺ…
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        How's this for the least template team you've ever seen. 343 is back

                        Raya
                        Cucerella Saliba Neco
                        KdB Sterling Diaz Mount
                        Haaland Jesus Firmino

                        Open Controls
                      • Hindsight Hazz
                          just now

                          Bailey->March?

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.