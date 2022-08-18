328
Scout Reports August 18

FPL new signings: Who is Man City defender Sergio Gomez?

Having spent the summer pursuing Marc Cucurella (£5.0m), Manchester City were unwilling to meet the transfer fee that Chelsea happily paid and moved on to other full-back targets.

They settled for another graduate of Barcelona’s La Masia academy in Sergio Gomez, spending around £11m to secure him from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Priced at £4.5m by the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game, there will be keen interest in seeing how long it will take for Kyle Walker‘s (£5.1m) – or even Joao Cancelo‘s (£7.1m) – place to be under threat.

So will he be more than a developmental talent at the champions and what impact will he have in FPL?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

THE HISTORY

At 17, Gomez decided to leave Barcelona and go abroad, with the excellent talent spotters at Borussia Dortmund seeing a lot of potential in the then-attacking midfielder.

SeasonTeamDivisionStarts (subs)GoalsAssists
2021/22AnderlechtBelgian First Division39 (0)612
2020/21Huesca (loan)La Liga4 (25)01
2019/20Huesca (loan)Segunda Division19 (17)13
2018/19Borussia Dortmund IIRegionalliga West14 (0)23
2017/18Borussia DortmundBundesliga0 (2)00

After a year playing for their reserve team in the Regionalliga West, his progression continued with two campaigns on loan at Huesca.

The second was frustrating for Gomez, being mostly restricted to substitute appearances after their return to the Spanish top flight. Just one goal and four assists came during his time there.

Yet Anderlecht head coach and Man City legend Vincent Kompany saw enough to sign Gomez permanently, for a low fee, and immediately convert him into a left-back.

Funnily enough, this is when the attacking returns began to stack up for him, as six goals and 12 assists led to him being named the club’s Player of the Season.

“He called me and said I could do very well in that position. To be honest I was a little bit surprised. I didn’t expect it, but he seemed very sure about the decision and that gave me confidence. I will always be thankful to Vincent for the opportunity. I’m still playing as a left-back and I really enjoy it.” – Sergio Gomez on Vincent Kompany

Simultaneously, he is bringing in impressive numbers for the Spanish under-21s by scoring six times in his last six outings.

PLAYING STYLE

Soon to be 22, Gomez has plenty of time to improve on any defensive deficiencies, having grown up not needing to hone that skill set too much. His WhoScored? profile shows a left-back with good technique but a height of just 5ft 7in that makes aerial duels difficult.

SofaScore confirms that he tends to be an overlapping full-back who likes to attack the byline and cross.

When attacking, Guardiola will occasionally ask Walker and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) to progress into central midfield whilst a combination of Jack Grealish (£7.0m), Riyad Mahrez (£7.9m) and Phil Foden (£8.0m) stay very wide. This was a feature of the 2-3-5 set-up in Gameweek 1.

On other occasions, as in Gameweek 2, only Walker ‘inverts’ into central midfield, with Cancelo pushing wider and higher. The width of that full-back, Cancelo in this case, means that whoever is playing on the left wing can then position themselves more centrally and closer to goal. Gomez would seem to be more of this Benjamin Mendy type of left-back.

It’s a tactical flexibility that the head coach values greatly.

“He was a number ten, like [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, now he’s adapted in that position. When that happens, [Johan] Cruyff told me all the time that when a winger can play at left-back they will be the best left-back. When a holding midfielder can play as a central defender, they will be the best central defender.” – Pep Guardiola

Gomez was on a big share of set plays for Anderlecht last season, which boosted his minutes-per-chance-created average to a very healthy 51. By way of comparison, that’s what the attack-minded Marcos Alonso averaged at Chelsea.

An extra skill of Gomez is that he can take penalties: he scored four from four from the spot last season. Try taking them away from Erling Haaland (£11.7m), of course…

WHERE GOMEZ FITS IN AT MANCHESTER CITY

Initially, it seemed that Man City’s plan was to immediately send Gomez to Girona – another club in the City Football Group network.

However, with time running out after the failed Cucurella pursuit, Guardiola has already confirmed that Gomez will remain at Man City to compete in the first-team squad.

“He’s for now, he will stay with us, the squad, alongside Joao [Cancelo], Josh [Wilson-Esbrand] and him for the left-backs.” – Pep Guardiola

Those initial loan plans suggest that the youngster isn’t ready to start immediately, will be eased into proceedings and won’t therefore affect Cancelo or Walker’s short-term game time, although ‘Pep Roulette’ should make a comeback once European football returns.

As for Cancelo, he largely avoided any rotation last season and his versatility means he can switch flanks. Amongst outfielders, his 3,227 minutes were far ahead of second-placed Rodri (£6.0m), making 36 league starts.

He also seemingly has better powers of physical recovery than Walker, who would appear to be the likelier of the two senior full-backs to drop out when the schedule ramps up and rotation kicks in:

“He’s a guy whose physicality is incredible, he could play again the day after a game and this is so important us to have players consistently fit.” – Pep Guardiola on Joao Cancelo

IS GOMEZ WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

Unless there is a big injury to Cancelo or Walker once the summer transfer window has closed, there is no reason to consider Gomez at this juncture.

The brilliant Legomane has showcased the intense schedule facing Man City above. From Gameweek 4, every midweek until the international break will see them play competitive football and this continues until the World Cup in November.

Gomez will likely be fast-tracked into one or two appearances but, again, it’s not enough to justify an FPL purchase despite the low £4.5m price. His main initial impact on FPL, then, will likely be the odd rest Guardiola can now hand Walker in particular.

328 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Werner Bremen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Play Bailey or Andreas?

    1. KEN YA DIG IT
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Andreas

    2. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      If only there were someone who knew the answer.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Andreas if fit

    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Both will blank

  2. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do this week? 1ft 0.4 itb

    Ramsdale
    TAA,Cancelo,James,Dias, Robertson
    Salah, Martinelli, Bailey
    Haaland, Jesus,

    Ward, Pereira, Colback, Archer

    Cheers

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gtg that, wondering to play Bailey or Andreas ...

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Play one please:
    A. Neco
    B. Andreas
    C. Dasilva

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Flip a coin between Dasilva and Neco.

    2. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Neco

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Cheers!

    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Neco

  4. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Pick 2:
    A) Diaz
    B) Maddison
    C) Mount
    D) Kulu

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      AD

    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      AD

    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      A and C

  5. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is the template squad starting to look like a 433 - 523 - 532? All the midfielders in the 5.0-6.5 bracket (bar Martinelli) don't seem very inspiring. Lots of options at the back, including some solid 4.5 options & Neco to easily field 5 playable options. Everyone has Haaland/Kane + Jesus up top and can squeeze in a mid priced forward (Mitro, Toney or reach to Darwin when he's back).

    What formation are you building towards?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      3 up top.

      Not sure about a back four or three though but that will be much clearer in a couple of GW's from now.

      At the moment 433

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Relatively happy with 4-4-2 at the moment, might become 4-3-3 though. Always been a 3-4-3 guy but happy enough with a back 4 of TAA/Robertson/Cancelo/James (Neco) until I WC

  6. Thomas Magnum
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Have a FT to burn, and 0.0itb and the only player that’s really worth taking out is Callum Wilson, is it worth selling him for the sake of using the FT or just keep him and lost the FT?

    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Quite like the look of Welbeck personally, not sure if he tickles your fancy? Injury prone player to injury prone player?

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Hadn’t even considered him honestly, but he looks like a decent shout! Is he nailed though? Any chance he’ll get dropped for Maupay or even Undav?

        1. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Thought Maupay was off elsewhere, Undav not ready yet. It's Welbeck's spot to lose.

        2. sulldaddy
          • 12 Years
          48 mins ago

          Maupay off to NF I believe

    2. iCon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Can you do Wilson to Toney for their decent run?

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        definitely is possible, just kicking myself I missed his price rise earlier in the week!

  7. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    For GW3:
    A - Kulu + Haaland
    B - Diaz + Kane

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      In most weeks I'd go A, but given Diaz plays United and it could be 12-0 I'd say B for GW3 only.

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      This GW in isolation? B.

  8. hoya4life3381
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Does this "banking potential on Rodrigo" strategy make sense? I was able to get Rodrigo at 6 before his price hiked.

    Hence my team is:
    Sanchez/Raya
    TAA James Cancelo Walker Saliba
    Salah Diaz Martinelli - Rodrigo
    Jesus Haaland
    Bank: 0

    The idea is I would start Sanchez and Saliba for a back 5 the next 2-3 weeks with Rodrigo on the bench. In essence, I've locked in his 6.0 price just in case he is the next Saka, Gallagher, Bowen, from last year. However, I'm still able to get in on Arsenal and Brighton/Brentford great upcoming fixtures for shutouts particularly Saliba. If Gross, Perisic, Cucharella start to shine, then it's easy to make the swap out of Rodrigo for one of them. Is this a wise strategy or its just better to wait for more data on Rodrigo and pay more?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Just wait if you won't play him. Decent option if you want to try cash in on his form but I guarantee you he is not the next Saka

      1. hoya4life3381
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        The dilemma is what to do with the 10th outfield player and should that be a 5th defender or a 4th midfielder. 5th defender is the safest option of course. 4th midfielder in the 5-6 range can be potentially super valuable case in point Martinelli this year and then the examples from last year. I think Rodrigo has a chance of becoming a Gallagher type scorer as he is playing out of position and Leeds seems to have the right balance of chemistry / roles unlike Aston Villa which you could argue has more talent.

        Going in on Rodrigo entirely with a 4-4-2 system would have Ramsdale as goalie and Williams as the 5th defender (more a bench guy). Figured the above way was a way to straddle 5-3-2 and a 4-4-2 by taking advantage of 4.5's being viable at goalie and defense given good fixtures and gives me the option on Rodrigo.

  9. Rex Lapis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Iversen to Sanchez/Raya or save FT and play Ward?

    1. Kloppage Time
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I would play Ward for this week, home to Southampton

      1. Rex Lapis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        maybe next GW then. cheers

  10. Caleb's Kitties
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard draft? Playing 5-3-2

    Ederson
    TAA cancelo james cucurella gabriel
    Salah diaz martinelli lavia andreas
    Haaland jesus dervisoglu

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with that.

      Lavia and Cucurella might come in for me this week.

    2. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I like it

  11. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Start one of:
    A) Chilwell
    B) Antonio
    C) H Barnes
    D) Henry (BRE)

    This is draft league... thanks

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Barnes

      1. iCon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Isn't Barnes injured?

