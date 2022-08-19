134
Spot the Differential August 19

FPL Gameweek 3 differentials: Great fixtures for Havertz

134 Comments
Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of five per cent or less at the time of writing.

KAI HAVERTZ

Havertz shines again as Arsenal impress in FPL Double Gameweek 29 opener 6
  • FPL ownership: 3.9%
  • Price: £7.9m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: lee | LEI | sou | WHU | ful

Kai Havertz (£7.9m) should have scored against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 2, as Reece James’ (£6.1m) cross was put past the post by the German.

However, he led the line well, combining effectively with fellow attackers Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) and Mason Mount (£8.0m), and now faces Leeds United on Sunday.

Beyond that, the Blues’ fixtures look great right up until the international break, particularly from an attacking perspective. Indeed, not one of their next four opponents have kept a clean sheet this season, conceding a whopping 18 goals between them.

Across Chelsea’s opening two matches against Everton and Spurs, Havertz has attempted five shots, all inside the box. Notably, he’s also posted team-leading totals for penalty box touches, shots on target and headed goal attempts.

In Gameweek 2, Havertz was deployed alongside Sterling in a front two and given considerable freedom to roam. It was an interesting system that resembled a 4-2-2-2 in possession and relied upon James and Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) for width, which can only be a good thing for Havertz’s goalscoring prospects moving forwards, given both wing-backs crossing ability.

Havertz is owned by just 3.9% of FPL managers, and whilst difficult to fit in, could be a smart differential to take advantage of Chelsea’s kind run.

JAMIE VARDY

  • FPL ownership: 4.3%
  • Price: £9.5m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: SOU | che | MUN | bha | AVL

Jamie Vardy (£9.5m) is an intriguing differential pick in Gameweek 3, given that opponents Southampton have failed to keep a single away clean sheet in the Premier League since October 2021.

On average, they have conceded 2.6 goals per game during that run, suggesting Vardy can net his first haul of the season on Saturday.

The veteran forward looks to be Leicester City’s first-choice forward again in 2022/23, starting his team’s first two matches and assisting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s (£5.0m) strike against Brentford.  He is also on penalties and managed 15 Premier League goals last season, highlighting his FPL points potential.

Leicester haven’t got off to a great start, drawing with Brentford and losing at Arsenal, but they have scored four goals, so their attacking output hasn’t necessarily been affected. It’s also worth noting that they ranked fifth for goals scored (62) in 2021/22, with just under 55% of those goals arriving on home turf.

The swift turnaround between fixtures in Gameweeks 5 and 6 are possibly ones to watch for Vardy, given that Brendan Rodgers may manage his minutes, but there’s no Europe this season, which does help.

Vardy is a real livewire in the final third and an explosive differential for this forthcoming round of fixtures.

LEWIS DUNK

Fit-again Dunk a tempting FPL differential with goal threat and clean sheet potential 1
  • FPL ownership: 2.5%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: whu | LEE | ful | LEI | bou

Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) is a solid performer for Brighton and Hove Albion, and should now tick along nicely given his fixtures.

The Albion captain played a pivotal role in helping his side keep a clean sheet against Newcastle United in Gameweek 2, and that defensive solidity, combined with the 30-year-old’s threat from set-pieces, is appealing.

Last season, Dunk ranked 17th among all defenders for shots in the box, but in 2020/21 was second, so there does seem to be some potential for points at both ends of the pitch.

Despite losing two of last season’s star players, Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) and Cucurella, Graham Potter’s side have started the campaign unbeaten. They have won at Manchester United and then followed that result up with a goalless draw against the Magpies, a game in which they deserved to win.

Now, Brighton don’t face another top-six side until Liverpool and Spurs in October. In fact, their run from Gameweeks 3 to 8 sees them sit top of our Season Ticker, with particularly appealing matchups against Leeds United, Fulham and Bournemouth to come.

At just £4.5m, Dunk is decent value and could be a great enabler, allowing you to push more money further forward.

