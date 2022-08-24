205
August 24

FPL Gameweek 4 tips: Keep or sell Williams, Mount and Liverpool defenders?

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts and own transfer plans.

Next up is seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar.

Gameweek 3 was a low-scoring one with the ‘big-at-the-back’ template failing to deliver. Meanwhile, picks from non-top six sides such as Rodrigo (£6.3m), Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) and Ivan Toney (£7.2m) all delivered once again, proving that there is life outside of the template.

What’s happening at Liverpool?

FPL managers probably had memories of Liverpool’s 5-0 trouncing of Manchester United on their mind when the two sides met on Monday night but the game turned out very differently.

I was pleased to see Erik ten Hag adapt his possession-based, play-out-from-the-back philosophy for a more direct, counter-attacking approach and it paid dividends. They were helped to a large extent by Liverpool’s porous midfield which sorely missed the pair of Fabinho (£5.5m) and Thiago (£5.3m).

The centre-back partnership of Joe Gomez (£4.5m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) does not look assured and, as the below image shows, only Leicester City, Newcastle United and West Ham United have a worse rate of minutes per big chance conceded. Two of those sides have already had the misfortune of facing Manchester City, so such numbers are understandable but Liverpool have faced Fulham, Crystal Palace and Man United – not the most daunting schedule on paper.

  1. Deul0fail
    35 mins ago

    Imagine all the people.
    Playin' for today.
    Woo! Hoo! Wooohooo.

    E$R Jesus $aka
    $$haka *Partey $degaard
    Zinchenko Gabriel $aliba Tomiyasu
    Ramsdale

    Martinelli Nketiah Neto
    Tielemans Elneny Vieira
    Tierney Holding White Cedric
    Turner

    You may say I'm a dreamer
    But I'm not the only one

    * Weak spots:
    - Elneny is a trusty backup only, while Lokonga looks more comfortable in the left 8 position for now

    $trong spots:
    - LW could have 4 top-quality players: ESR, Martinelli, Neto & Nketiah
    - RW even more!: Saka, Neto, Vieira, ESR, Jesus (& Marquinos)
    - Left 8 even more!!: Xhaka, Tielemans, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Vieira, ESR, & Lokonga
    - Odegaard's role could be covered by Vieira & ESR, which is still relatively strong
    - RCB has Saliba, White, Holding and even Tomiyasu to cover

    Next season highlights:
    - Balogun could bring quality & depth to the CF position
    - Maybe Patino will be ready to learn under Partey, though I think he's more of a Zinchenko.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      7 mins ago

      https://youtu.be/Lk3lQRmIkoM

      1. Hooky
        5 mins ago

        Are you linking this because 1994 is the last time Arsenal had a decent squad?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          just now

          I can't say that this song will ever be on any of my playlists.

    2. Freshy
      4 mins ago

      Zinc covers Ode

      1. Deul0fail
        just now

        Willing to believe!

    3. cravencottage
      4 mins ago

      You ok?

      1. Deul0fail
        just now

        Clearly not

  2. Harry (C)ane
    28 mins ago

    Using 2 FT for Robbo & Bailey to Saliba & Rodrigo?

    Yay or nay?

    1. BrutalLogiC
      19 mins ago

      I'm keeping Robbo for at least the next one

    2. cravencottage
      18 mins ago

      Keep Robbo

    3. Shattered Dreams
      13 mins ago

      Think I would.

    4. Mozumbus
      just now

      Keep Robertson

  3. SMOOTH
    27 mins ago

    Should I do cucurella or walker to perisic or save and take 2ft in to the midweek games and perhaps make a bigger move based on rotation/team sheets (ie bring in a city attacker vs nfo)

    1. SMOOTH
      22 mins ago

      Sorry should read cucurella/walker to perisic OR save

      1. SMOOTH
        21 mins ago

        Omg never mind I wrote it right

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          9 mins ago

          Don't confuse us please. All of us already confused.

    2. La Roja
      22 mins ago

      I’d save

    3. BrutalLogiC
      21 mins ago

      Save

    4. tahoe don
      17 mins ago

      Save

  4. DavvaMC
    24 mins ago

    Would you roll the below or get rid of Mount now or perhaps Haaland in for Kane?

    Ward

    TAA - Cancelo - Walker - Cucu

    Salah - Diaz - Mount - Martinelli

    Haaland - Jesus

    Iversen - Andreas - Neco - Archer

    1. Mozumbus
      just now

      Roll

  5. sirmorbach
    24 mins ago

    Chelsea won't be daft to pay £60m for Anthony Gordon surely?

    1. La Roja
      18 mins ago

      Looks like it tbh, silly stuff

    2. Bobby Digital
      17 mins ago

      He's worth like 15m

    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      16 mins ago

      Whilst loaning out CHO who I would say is better than him.

    4. FOO FIGHTER
      15 mins ago

      There must be something about Gordon which we are not seeing.

      It is like when LFC signed Andy Robertson from Hull and everyone laughed about it.

      1. DeuIofail
        14 mins ago

        One sage didn't laugh, me. Once again I'm not laughing, he isn't worth that much of course but he's a talented kid, annoying diving aside him and Richarlison basically carried the attack on their backs last year

      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        10 mins ago

        Agree.

  6. Shattered Dreams
    21 mins ago

    Any one know of alternative sites where you can get the same OPTA stats as you can here?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      just now

      Not sure how much this site will help you but it is useful.

      https://understat.com/

  7. Arteta
    19 mins ago

    What's worse - Gordon for £60m or Antony for £90m?

    1. tokara
      18 mins ago

      Gordon

    2. DeuIofail
      17 mins ago

      Antony for sure, £90m is outrageously bad business. Even if he's somewhat good he'll never be able to repay that amount

      Chelsea paying £60m will be forgotten as soon as they pay £80+ for Fofana, and when people realise koulibaly isn't better than Rudiger

      1. Reinhold
        1 min ago

        I don't think many have expected him to be better than Rüdiger

    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      16 mins ago

      Whatever/ whoever United bid for.

    4. Bobby Digital
      16 mins ago

      Both are batshit crazy

    5. Zimo
      11 mins ago

      Does it matter? Not our money.

      1. Zimo
        They can afford to be stupid in the market. Big club things.

    6. FOO FIGHTER
      10 mins ago

      Carlos Henrique Casimiro, age 31

      @ £70m and wages which can feed a poor country.

      This is why UTD are in the trouble they find themselves in.

      1. SonnyPikey
          9 mins ago

          he's 30 😉

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            7 mins ago

            He will be 31 soonish

            1. Zimo
              In February yes

              1. SonnyPikey
                  6 mins ago

                  so still 30

                  1. Zimo
                    Yup

                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                    30 turning 31 soonish

          2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            Re-united Re-tirement Home

          3. Zimo
            They're in trouble buying the best DM in the world?

            1. SonnyPikey
                1 min ago

                how is he the best?

              • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                Best!!!?

                1. SonnyPikey
                    just now

                    oh dear...

          4. Arseneknows14
              17 mins ago

              I'm on WC and thinking about Kulu->Zaha, Cucu->Patterson and upgrade Stanfield to Mitro for more rotation. Thoughts?

              Sanchez
              Robbo-Zinc-Trippier
              Kulu-Salah-KDB-Martinelli-Rodrigo
              Jesus-Toney
              Bench: Ward, Nico, Cucu, Stanfield
              0 ITB

              1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                7 mins ago

                All I see here is John Lennon lyrics. Try to stay on topic.

              2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                Benching madness.

            • MaRooney 5
              13 mins ago

              What to do with this mess:

              Ward, Iversen
              TAA, Cancelo, James, Perisic, Neco
              Salah, Díaz, Martinelli, Rodrigo, Dasilva
              Haaland, Jesus, Archer?

              1 FT, 0.1 ITB
              Thanks in advance!

              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                Imagine all the people...

              2. SonnyPikey
                  8 mins ago

                  erm hold?

                • Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                  8 mins ago

                  It's not bad at all really. A lot of good fixtures this GW so hold and reassess when you have 2FT for the midweek

                • boc610
                  8 mins ago

                  your joking right?

                • Mozumbus
                  2 mins ago

                  This is not mess. Roll.

                • Zimo
                  Go to the toilet. Poop. Then scoop a piece out and smear it on yourself. Problem solved.

              3. Randaxus
                5 mins ago

                I wanna see someone Wildcard with Kane Son Perisic Rodrigo Aaronson and Harrison just go full Maverick.

                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  Why don't you do it?

                  1. Randaxus
                    just now

                    I want to finish with a good rank and I am already used my wildcard, but I am 400K right now so I think I will be okay not wildcarding when everyone else does.

              4. Hooky
                4 mins ago

                Are Newcastle actually going to pay £58m for Isak? World has gone even madder than it already was!

                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  I use Maguire as a benchmark; and all transfer activity seems wise.

                2. Baines on Toast...
                  just now

                  That seems very reasonable to me? Strikers aren't cheap.

              5. arisms
                just now

                A) Martinelli + Rodrigo
                or
                B) Zaha + Xhaka

