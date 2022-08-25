52
Scout Notes August 25

FPL notes: Mahrez takes City pen, EFL Cup round-up

A total of 13 Premier League clubs were in EFL Cup action in midweek, while Manchester City were contesting a mid-season friendly in Barcelona.

We’ll bring you up to speed with all you need to know from a Fantasy perspective, from minutes played and injuries picked up to any wider talking points.

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW3Players who kept their places (mins played)Other notable minutes for key players
Aston Villa5Martinez (90), Mings (90), Digne (90), McGinn (90), Kamara (71), Watkins (71)Coutinho (71), Bailey (19), Buendia (19), Ramsey (19)
Bournemouth9Pearson (90), Senesi (74)Christie (90), Anthony (90), Cook (90)
Brentford11Lewis-Potter (72), Damsgaard (64), Wissa (26), Dasilva (25), Toney (18)
Brighton11Lamptey (80), Undav (67)
C Palace9Guehi (90), Edouard (76)Olise (76), Mateta (65), Eze (25)
Everton7Rondon (90), Iwobi (90), Gray (76), Patterson (64)Coleman (90), Vinagre (90), McNeil (90), Onana (90), Tarkowski (26)
Fulham10Stansfield (90)Diop (90), Duffy (90), Mbabu (90)
Leeds9Meslier (90), Llorente (45)Gelhardt (75), Greenwood (75), Sinisterra (62), Rodrigo (15)
Leicester10Barnes (90)Iversen (90), Tielemans (90), Maddison (30), Castagne (29), Dewsbury-Hall (18)
Man City8Walker (45), Bernardo (65), Foden (65)Mahrez (90), Dias (65), Cancelo (45), Gundogan (25), De Bruyne (25), Haaland (17)
Newcastle10Willock (70)Trippier (61), Targett (45), Botman (20), Joelinton (20), Guimaraes (5)
Nottm Forest11Freuler (90), Yates (90), Dennis (75)
Southampton9A Armstrong (66), Elyounoussi (66)S Armstong (90), Adams (66), Mara (24), Aribo (24)
Wolves6Collins (90), Kilman (90), Ait-Nouri (90), Moutinho (90), Nunes (90)Jimenez (86), Semedo (79), Neto (28), Guedes (28), Jonny (11), Podence (4)

There were at least nine line-up changes made by 10 of the 13 Premier League clubs in EFL Cup action, with three of them – Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Nottingham Forest – making wholesale alterations.

The managers of Aston Villa, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers went with strong line-ups; perhaps no surprise given that another defeat would have piled further pressure on Messrs Gerrard and Lampard especially.

Lucas Digne (£4.9m), Nathan Patterson (£4.0m), Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) were among the Fantasy B-listers handed 90 minutes but most popular FPL purchases had the night off.

Of the 48 FPL options currently owned by more than 8% of Fantasy bosses, only three – Kieran Trippier (£5.1m), bench fodder Sam Greenwood (£4.5m) and Ruben Dias (£6.0m) – played more than an hour. Substitute Trippier was only on the field so early because of an injury to Emil Krafth (£4.4m), who was stretchered off in the first half.

Dias, of course, wasn’t in EFL Cup action but rather involved in Manchester City’s friendly against Barcelona in Spain (City’s line-up below):

Ortega, Walker (Stones 46), Gomez (Cancelo 46), Dias (Mbete 65 (Bobb 88)), Phillips (Rodrigo 58), Lewis (Wilson-Esbrand 46), Bernardo (Gundogan 65), Palmer, Foden (De Bruyne 65), Mahrez, Alvarez (Haaland 73)

Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) and Cole Palmer (£4.5m) were the only outfield players to last the full game, with Ilkay Gundogan (£7.6m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) and Erling Haaland (£11.7m) all making second-half cameos.

Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Kyle Walker (£5.1m) both got 45 minutes apiece.

INJURY UPDATES

Due to managed minutes or complete non-involvement, all of the big names seemed to have emerged unscathed from the midweek EFL Cup action.

The following Fantasy footnotes were flagged after the midweek action:

  • Mads Roerslev (£4.5m) – Brentford – ankle
  • Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.4m) – Brentford – knock
  • Tom Davies (£5.0m) – Everton – groin
  • Willy Boly (£4.4m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers – knock
  • Ludwig Augustinsson (£4.4m) – Aston Villa – knee
  • Jamal Lowe (£5.4m) – Bournemouth – illness
  • Emil Krafth (£4.4m) – Newcastle United – knee
  • Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) – Manchester City – shoulder
  • Luke Mbete (£3.9m) – Manchester City – head

Krafth’s injury seems to be the only real serious one from the midweek action, with Eddie Howe saying after full-time that “it doesn’t look good”.

Matt Targett (£4.9m) and Liam Cooper (£4.5m) were among the players returning from injury, meanwhile.

Of more interest perhaps was the players who remained on the sidelines: Jack Grealish (£6.9m) and Nathan Ake (£5.0m) weren’t involved for City, while Callum Wilson (£7.4m) was absent for Newcastle as assessment continues on a groin problem.

Friday’s pre-match press conferences will hopefully tell us more on that front.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

West Ham v Man City team news: Haaland and Foden start, Mahrez benched
MAHREZ ON PENS?

Deep into stoppage time at the Nou Camp, Haaland and Barca’s Andreas Christensen came together in a tangle of legs. A spot-kick was duly awarded but up stepped Mahrez to convert and not his Nordic teammate.

This was the first time the two players had been on the same pitch for a City penalty, with Haaland scoring in Gameweek 1 when the Algerian was off the field.

There was nothing from Pep Guardiola after the match but the City boss had previously suggested that his players will decide between themselves who will step up for a penalty, while also praising Mahrez’s ability from 12 yards.

PENALTY WATCH

Elsewhere on penalty watch, Mateusz Klich (£4.9m) and Luka Milivojevic (£4.5m) stepped up for Leeds and Crystal Palace respectively but Rodrigo (£6.3m), Patrick Bamford (£7.4m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) were all off the field at the time.

Danny Ings (£7.0m) meanwhile took responsibility for Villa’s spot-kick with Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) and Philippe Coutinho (£6.8m) on the pitch.

And Raul Jimenez (£6.9m) looks set to remain first in line at Wolves – the benevolent Mexican stepped aside on Tuesday to give Hwang Hee-chan (£5.9m) the chance to net a confidence-boosting goal, only for the South Korea international to miss.

“Raul is a generous guy and also Hwang needs confidence, but this kind of thing is not for confidence and the guy who should take it is Raul. He took a decision to give the penalty to Hwang, but it’s not for that, it’s for the man who is supposed (to take it). I know the goals are important for players, but more important for me is the way they perform for the team and not for themselves. I understand, but I don’t agree and Raul should take the penalty.” – Bruno Lage

BAILEY BOOST?

Villa’s team news was of interest, as Leon Bailey (£4.9m) was only among the substitutes as Watkins, Ings and Coutinho took to the field as the Villans’ front three.

Bailey emerged as a late replacement and scored a brilliant goal to round off a 4-1 victory; does a 19-minute cameo bode well for a start in Gameweek 4 or does the generous Tuesday-Sunday turnaround mean that we can’t take many clues from the EFL Cup line-up?

Villa have one of the most tightly packed schedules from Gameweek 4-6 so the midweek rest does raise the hopes of at least two starts for the Jamaica international over this period.

BERNARDO FUTURE REMAINS UNCERTAIN

Exisiting and prospective owners of Gundogan will be keenly following the ‘will he, won’t he’ saga concerning Bernardo Silva (£6.8m) and a possible move to Barcelona.

Gundogan benefitted from some extended game-time in the first two Gameweeks while the reported tussle for Bernardo’s services played out, while the pair were used in the same line-up at Newcastle on Sunday. The hubbub seemed to have calmed down in the last week but comments from both Barca boss Xavi and indeed Guardiola after Wednesday’s game suggest we might not quite be done yet.

“I’m no one to tell Barca to forget about Bernardo. We want him to stay with us, but I don’t want anyone who’s not happy. The first thing would be for the clubs to come to an agreement, but there has been no offer for him in these last two years.

“I don’t want him to go, he’s a superlative player and a great person… and there are only seven or eight days left (in the window) and we would have to turn to the transfer market. I want him to stay. That said, it is true Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot.” – Pep Guardiola

52 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Pep really is a troll... the lip on him.

    Open Controls
  2. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is it really a good idea to keep WC for playing it on GW9?

    You will be selling ARS, LIV, MCI, BHA players because of tough fixtures.
    And buying players from LEI, BOU, CHE, FUL for their easy fixtures.

    I'm a bit doubt.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      "You will be selling ARS, LIV, MCI, BHA players because of tough fixtures.
      And buying players from LEI, BOU, CHE, FUL for their easy fixtures."

      No I won't...

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Yeah I think its fair to say that fixture swings carry a bit less weight given that the pricing makes it easy to stick with the top clubs. I think Maddison & Mitrovic might be 'fixture swing' picks for me, but otherwise I don't envision huge changes. Arsenal is an interesting case given how stark the swing is, but with the way they're playing I'm not sure I'm giving up Martinelli & Jesus even for Spurs/City/Pool

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Martinelli and Jesus are just so criminally underpriced at 14m combined that I think they're probably season long keepers.

        I do think that getting off of Ramsdale or an Arsenal defender at GW9 has some legs though. But I sure won't be replacing them with anyone from Leicester, Bournemouth, or Fulham.

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          The replacement could be Chelsea DF if they are looking more solid.

          Open Controls
      2. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah. Mitrovic & Maddison could be interesting picks. That will be a few changes which we can manage by FTs.

        Open Controls
  3. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is Bailey to a 4.4 mid an awful decision if it looks like Bailey is going to drop in price again?

    Open Controls
  4. DRIZ ✅
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Lewa v Bayern UCL, tasty

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haaland v Dortmund

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        UCL draw is rigged

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Inter in that group as well. Group of Death

      Open Controls
  5. MyNameIsRedro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    For those asking, here's my schedule of exclusive reveals this week:

    How many players I have playing at home - Friday 11am
    How many players I have in the Saturday 3pm kick offs - Friday 9pm
    How many players I have from the scout picks - Saturday, 10am

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      All GMT by the way

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      What is this?

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        21 mins ago

        That's my schedule mate

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Trembling with excitement

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 mins ago

        2 will SHOCK you

        Open Controls
    4. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Can you let us know your last 5 seasons ranks too?

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        No, sorry, I'm only revealing the really interesting stuff

        Open Controls
    5. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Whens the reveal about who you're keeping third on your bench?

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I'll give you that one for free now as a little tease - it's Plange

        Open Controls
    6. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Redro's invaluable hot & cold takes > BigManBakar's The Preview

      Open Controls
  6. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Damn, Dortmund for City. That's probably 4 Haaland games already (Sevilla also)

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Really depends how they're looking in the league by the end of the group stage.

      Dropping points in the league (if a close race) matters way more than at the end of the group stage.

      Open Controls
    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      I think they'd have probably just always played him until they were qualified. It's a bit of an issue in that it could take them longer to qualify now due to the quality of the opposition.

      Open Controls
  7. The whole saka
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    What's more important, A or B

    A. having a team with a back 4 off Trent, cancelo, James and saliba with a froint two off Jesus and Toney,

    B. Having a team with back 4 off Trent, walker dunk, saliba, with a froint two off Jesus and Kane ??????

    Thots please, it's an early wildcard so whatever I do now as to do me till the world cup

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      Not sure I've done anything to warrant being called a thot but I'd go A

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Zaha being priced at 30m by Palace. Why aren't top teams jumping on that?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      He's only 29 yrs old too...

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Far too inconsistent for a top team to be licking their lips

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Was always a good Sadio Mane backup for me in FM!

        Open Controls
  9. hotine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I have made many many mistakes this week which has culminated in a premature wildcard. Currently one issue I’m having is which duo to pick
    Haaland and Rodrigo
    KDB and Harrison or other 6m mid
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      1st one

      Open Controls
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same situation for me and I've gone A

      Open Controls
    4. hotine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks all. I’m pleased it’s so decisive

      Open Controls
    5. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      On a wildcard I'd probably go KdB and Harrison although I have Haaland and Rodrigo. I think the first 2 are better medium term picks as Rodrigo won't stay hot forever and Haaland will be rested more than KdB

      Open Controls
  10. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Yikes my whole team plays between the 3PM and 5.30PM kick-offs this week. Lucky there are midweek games. Never fun going into a day with multiple games on where you have nobody so you're just watching yourself drop in MLs

    Open Controls
  11. DIMITRIS
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you go - 4 for this:
    Saka & Bailey Out for
    ASM & Zaha In

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      I wouldn't

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I'm just thinking about it. If there are players which can give you a goal or assist agains City/Pool then these are the two you can bet on. Plus they can score against a "regular" opposition.

        Open Controls
  12. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Anyone know how long it takes for the UCL fixture list to come out? Site says "in due course"

    Open Controls
  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

    Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

    Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

    Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille

    Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

    Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

    Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

    Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Spurs in dreamland

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Nah, Sporting and Marseille to progress

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      UCL = UEFA Corrupt League

      Open Controls
  14. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Please comment on my Wildcard team. No Tottenham a concern

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Gabriel Henry
    Salah Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Jesus Tony

    Ward Rodrigo Neco Andreas

    Also is bench correct?

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
  15. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Barca are gonna get wrecked.

    No more than they deserve.

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I see them taking points off Viktoria Plzen

      Open Controls
  16. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    If u could only have one on your WC which one Salah or Haaland?

    I can't get the midfield I want when u have both..

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Salah for me

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probably Salah.

      Open Controls

