Why Perisic and Alexander-Arnold can thrive in FPL Gameweek 4

With the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season up and running, we’re welcoming back our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors for the new campaign.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout 2022/23, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman.

Gameweek 3 is over, and all in all, it was a reasonably good one for me.

Fortunately, I picked Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) over Pedro Neto (£5.3m) and Neco Williams (£4.1m) in my starting XI, with his eight-pointer helping me reach 50 overall.

The Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) transfer wasn’t great, but I’m hopeful that can still work out given Chelsea’s fixtures against Leicester City (h), Southampton (a), West Ham United (h) and Fulham (a) in the next four.

So, in this, my latest column, I’m going to highlight a couple of match-ups I like the look of in Gameweek 4, using a combination of ‘eye test’ analysis and data from our Premium Members Area.

Given the tight turnaround between fixtures in Gameweeks 4-6, I’ll also flag up any additional players who I think could benefit in future rounds.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweeks 4-6 rotation risk: How much rest does each team get?

IVAN PERISIC/SON HEUNG-MIN V NOTTINGHAM FOREST