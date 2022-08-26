FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Live updates from Klopp, Pep, Conte and more

We’ll have all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates, team news and key manager quotes as we cover Friday’s Gameweek 4 press conferences in this live blog.
There are 16 managers in total speaking to the media today, following on from the four we had yesterday.
The major updates from Thursday’s pressers can be found here.
KEY UPDATES
- Newcastle United: Wilson out for “a couple of weeks”; Isak deal close
- Everton: Calvert-Lewin set for Gameweek 7 return
PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES:
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Eddie Howe confirms that Callum Wilson (groin) will be out for “a couple of weeks” but is hopeful that the Alexander Isak transfer will be completed in time for the Swede to be eligible to face Wolves.
“It’s not completed, we hope to get it done. Fingers crossed, there’s no guarantee with these things because we’re in other people’s hands but hopefully. With Callum’s injury, which we don’t believe to be serious, we’re hopeful that Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks… but naturally I think we reacted slightly off that.” – Eddie Howe
EVERTON
Ben Davies (groin) is in contention to make a swift recovery after picking up an injury in midweek but Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Andre Gomes (muscle), Yerry Mina (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (leg) remain out.
“Tom Davies we hope is in contention, he had a small feeling in his groin in the warm-up before Fleetwood. Pulled out of that game but hopefully is in the squad.
“Doucoure is injured, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will train next week. Other than that I think we’re pretty much as we were.
“I think [Calvert-Lewin] is slightly ahead of schedule but we must be calm because we can’t push him at this stage. If he trains in the middle of next week will it make him available for Liverpool [in GW6]? That’ll be tough. But can we start to look at the games after that? Hopefully, if all goes according to plan.” – Frank Lampard