FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Live updates from Klopp, Pep, Conte and more

We’ll have all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates, team news and key manager quotes as we cover Friday’s Gameweek 4 press conferences in this live blog.

There are 16 managers in total speaking to the media today, following on from the four we had yesterday.

The major updates from Thursday’s pressers can be found here.

KEY UPDATES

Newcastle United : Wilson out for “a couple of weeks”; Isak deal close

: Wilson out for “a couple of weeks”; Isak deal close Everton : Calvert-Lewin set for Gameweek 7 return

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES:

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe confirms that Callum Wilson (groin) will be out for “a couple of weeks” but is hopeful that the Alexander Isak transfer will be completed in time for the Swede to be eligible to face Wolves.

“It’s not completed, we hope to get it done. Fingers crossed, there’s no guarantee with these things because we’re in other people’s hands but hopefully. With Callum’s injury, which we don’t believe to be serious, we’re hopeful that Callum will only be out for a couple of weeks… but naturally I think we reacted slightly off that.” – Eddie Howe

EVERTON

Ben Davies (groin) is in contention to make a swift recovery after picking up an injury in midweek but Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Andre Gomes (muscle), Yerry Mina (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (leg) remain out.