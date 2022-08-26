279
Pro Pundit Teams August 26

FPL team reveal: Why I’m keeping faith in premium defenders

With Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, we’re once again getting tips and advice from our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors.

Next up is FPL Milanista, who is ranked 50th in our Hall of Fame and has posted overall ranks of 473rd and 1,547th in the last two FPL seasons. He is also a nine-year veteran of the Fantasy Football Scout site.

The FFS Pro Pundits 31

Gameweek 3 was not free-scoring but it was one that we can learn a lot from. One of the most important Fantasy Football traits that must be carried by any successful manager was grossly illustrated here – patience is a virtue.

It is always said that a person who can wait for something without frustration is possessing a very useful skill and that is exactly what you need in FPL. Owners of Ivan Perisic (£5.5m, 12 points) and Marcus Rashford (£6.3m, ten points) will understand.

However, instead of being distressed by past events, we shall keep our minds focused on what is happening next. A lot of social media talk has circulated about how badly the premium defenders failed in Gameweek 3 and, alongside the suspended Kalidou Koulibaly, we see Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Reece James (£6.1m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.9m) amongst the five most transferred-out defenders.

So is this a logical move? Not really. These four premiums are exactly the ones in my own squad and I haven’t even considered letting any of them go.

Even if I was Wildcarding today, they would certainly remain in there without hesitation. Each is playing at home in a favourable Gameweek 4 fixture and we all know how explosive they can be on their day. Let’s just look at Perisic’s haul and hope that this weekend will bring similar rewards for these.

Premium defender stats

Additionally, here are some relevant stats to determine if we are being just blinded by their past historical FPL points or if they have simply been unlucky of late.

Alexander-Arnold, as always, is still dominating all creativity stats among defenders throughout the first three Gameweeks, with his 1.15 expected assists (xA), eight chances created and two big chances created top of the list.

279 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    clean sheet odds:

    CLEAN SHEET (%)

    LIVERPOOL 63%
    MAN CITY 55%
    ARSENAL 49%
    CHELSEA 47%
    TOTTENHAM 47%
    BRENTFORD 38%
    BRIGHTON 37%
    MAN UTD 33%
    ASTON VILLA 31%
    NEWCASTLE 31%
    WOLVES 31%
    EVERTON 24%
    WEST HAM 24%
    LEEDS 20%
    SOUTHAMPTON 15%
    NOTTINGHAM FOREST 14%
    LEICESTER 12%
    Fulham 9%
    CRYSTAL PALACE 7%
    BOURNEMOUTH 6%

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballpundit.com/premier-league-clean-sheet-odds/

    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/25/fpl-team-reveal-keep-bailey-jesus-as-captain/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25242679

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        cheers

    3. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Me with Ederson, TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, James:
      Friday - looks good, hauls inbound
      Sunday - 1 0 1 0 1

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        just now

        The binary back 5

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I hope those four first cleanies materialize...

  2. ankj70
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Start 1

    A) neco
    B) Patterson
    C) andreas

    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

    3. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

    4. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

  3. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Before you make any transfers, take a look at schedule and rest times for each team. This is in my opinion the most useful article of the week and everybody should check it out, if you haven't already:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/23/fpl-gameweeks-4-6-rotation-risk-how-much-rest-does-each-team-get/

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have taken one hit this GW, wanted to take another one.

      I have ditched the 2nd hit but the 1st one sets me up for GW4 and GW5.

  4. southernpacific
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can someone explain what xG means?

    1. Captain Vantastic™
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ex Gf.

      1. southernpacific
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Got it

    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Expected Grief

  5. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Reps

    Start one:

    A: Neto
    B: Bailey

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why’s this site always down?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      The hamsters need breaks.

    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Lack of viagra

  7. Chilli Heatwave
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mitrovic or Zaha?

  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do people expect Tsimikas to start the 'easier' game vs Bournemouth this GW or the GW5 midweek vs Newcastle to rest Robbo just before Everton away and the UCL that following week?

    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think a change or two might be in order. Very hard to see what those will be.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Maybe minutes managed, which Klopp has already been doing, but no travel for Liverpool players G4-6 means that rest between games is okay until UCL. I'm also not sure Liverpool are in a position to rest players at the minute.

  9. nolard
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repost, as no one replied.

    Any moves worth a hit here?
    Justin to Perisic?
    4.5 to Harrison?

    Pope
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Justin
    Andreas, Martinelli, Salah, Kulu
    Jesus Haaland

    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      just now

      is your 4.5 mid playing? can you bench Justin for them?

  10. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    On a wc

    A) Andreas
    B) neco

    1) zaha
    2) Toney

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      First depends on how many defenders you want to back? Both good bench fodder!

      Toney!

  11. Gazpilicueta
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Joe Gomez an option?
    4.5 liverpool CB, looks like starting?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Don't think I'd go there but not sure how long is Matip out for?

  12. Magic Hamster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    I should know the answer to this by now....

    I have 2FT and don't really have any moves I want to make. If I don't make any moves will I have 2FT for game week 5 or do I drop back down to 1?

    Thanks folks.

