Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 4 preview and Wildcard team reveal

And it’s live active! Mark Sutherns has hit the ‘Play Wildcard’ button and he’s discussing it with Andy North tonight on the latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The Wildcard talk dominates but there is plenty of room for other hot topics as Andy and Mark chat about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in the run-up to Saturday’s Gameweek 4 deadline.

Mark, a four-time top 1k finisher, collected 35 points in Gameweek 3 but was unfortunate enough to remove Brennan Johnson (£5.9m) in a four-point hit, just before he bagged nine points at Everton.

‘Sutherns Comfort’ was still without Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m) last weekend, so Son Heung-min (£11.9m) was handed the captaincy for his blank against Wolves.

How many of his original side have survived the cull?

As well as revealing their Gameweek 4 teams and transfers, Mark and Andy will also answer some questions from those tuning into the stream live.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.