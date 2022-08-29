460
Suspensions August 29

Which FPL players are nearing a one-match ban?

You may have noticed in recent days that the Suspension Tightrope widget on our homepage has been relaunched for the 2022/23 season.

This table keeps track of which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are racking up the yellow cards and how close they are to a one-match ban.

There’s nothing to worry about for the vast majority of FPL managers just yet, with just one player – Bournemouth defender Adam Smith (£4.4m) – on four cautions.

So this introductory article is instead more of a guide as to when the cut-off dates are for suspensions and how many bookings our players have to avoid in order to dodge a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

That’ll be Gameweek 19 in most cases but of course any postponements, whether they be weather-related or Covid-enforced, would change the situation.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

Smith has impressively managed to receive four bookings in as many matches, so now has to get through Bournemouth’s next 15 fixtures unscathed if he is to avoid a ban.

The Cherries’ right-back and three others on three yellow cards all have FPL ownerships of less than 0.3% but Fabian Schar (£4.7m) is a notable name above, as he sits in 8.1% of teams and lies joint-ninth among Fantasy defenders for points.

The dubious accolade of most fouls committed in the Premier League goes to Kai Havertz (£7.8m), whose 12 offences have led to two cautions.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

460 Comments
  1. undersarmy
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    475k Rank 2FT
    Mad to go Salah & Kulu > KDB & Diaz
    Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not a crazy move if you have no other issues with your squad

      Open Controls
    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes. Too sideways and un-necessary.

      Open Controls
  2. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    2FT 0.5ITB
    Ramsdale Ward
    TAA Cancelo Trippier James Neco
    Salah Martinelli Diaz Andreas Bailey
    Kane Jesus Archer

    Is Salah & Bailey to KDB & Gross for free crazy??

    Any advice on what you'd do in my situation would be great.... thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bailey to gross yeah
      Did same move two weeks ago, paid off
      Salah to kdb 50/50
      One week punt? Long term ?

      Open Controls
      1. Junks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Need bailey out but cant without using both FTs and need city cover for next fixtures and cant swap Kane for Harlaand as Kane is scoring. Tough one this week... think ill go Salah to KDB, might regret it but need to make a move.

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Thinking same, but Salah so far is my cap so far,

          Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I have exact same team bar gross ! An 2 ft

      Open Controls
  3. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    thinking about WCing. How's this draft look?

    Ederson (ward)
    Trent James Saliba (Veltman Neco)
    Salah Diaz Rodrigo Martinelli Gross
    Haaland Jesus (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. asr
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pretty close to what I would WC into if I still had my WC:

      Sanchez (Ward)
      TAA James Saliba (Fofana Emerson)
      Salah Diaz Gundogan Rodrigo Martinelli
      Haaland Jesus (Stansfield)

      Open Controls
  4. Orion
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Malacia or Emerson as a benchwarmer? I need one 4.5 and below

    Have TAA, James, Cancelo, Williams

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Dalot
      Brighton

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’d prefer Dunk or Dalot

      Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Will Haaland stert?

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Likely… But, still it’s Pep

      Open Controls
    2. Bollard
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can’t see pep risking the breaking of his new toy on nfo, unless he is needed late on in the match. I’m keeping him though, bench can cope.

      Open Controls
    3. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Should, but risky if you want to captain him (which i have done)!

      Open Controls
    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Could rest him at weekend

      Open Controls
    5. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes, imo

      Open Controls
  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Brighton rumour

    Fiorentina’s Christian Kouame is under consideration as Brighton decide whether to sign another striker before the deadline.

    Open Controls
  7. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Take a hit for a keeper or just keep playing the Ward Iversen dream team because let's be honest it's pretty funny now

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Depends which keeper would you transfer in

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      You never know, Iversen might get some game time?

      Open Controls
    3. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wouldn't take a hit for a GK. You have Raya and Sanchez with great fixtures and good price tags, go for one next GW.

      Open Controls
    4. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don’t take the hit

      Open Controls
    5. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Took a hit last week to sanchez, paid off and will do in the coming weeks

      Open Controls
    6. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A hit for a GK is almost never worth it. I did the move last week to Sanchez for free only because Iverson was dropping and Sanchez likely to go up. Iverson already gone down now though.

      Open Controls
  8. FootballDog
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    is TAA worth -4 for Zinchenko ?

    Open Controls
    1. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is Haaland worth more than 50M?

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
      1. FootballDog
        • 6 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Orion
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Of course imo

      Open Controls
      1. FootballDog
        • 6 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not for -4 this week imo

      Open Controls
  9. Piksau
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    RAYA WARD
    TAA CANCELO JAMES PERISIC NECO
    SALAH RODRIGO GROSS MARTINELLI ANDREAS
    HAALAND JESUS GREENWOOD
    1FT, 1.8 ITB

    Any suggested changes or keep till next GW?
    Good fixtures overall for this midweek, only risk is that Haaland and Perisic minutes could be limited.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Maybe upgrade Greenwood?

      Open Controls
      1. Piksau
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hmm...Moore is a good option as it will allow me to also do Ward -> Sanchez...
        Thanks!!

        Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Save the transfer

      Open Controls
      1. Piksau
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      You would be able to go straight to Mbeumo.

      Obviously not the most exciting player but good fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Piksau
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Moore would allow me to upgrade Ward(mentioned above). Also, Moore has better fixtures upto the World Cup.

        Open Controls
  10. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Perisic
    Salah Martinelli Groß
    Jesus Haaland

    (Ward Andreas Reed Archer)
    1FT & 0.1m

    Saving FT here.

    Plan to downgrade Robbo to Trippier/Dunk and upgrade Reed to Rodrigo or Archer to Toney for GW6.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Sounds like a solid plan

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
    2. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sounds good!

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  11. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Tempted by a Gundo punt this GW

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good punt but difficult for me to put him in my team with Martinelli, Rodrigo, Salah, Pereira and Diaz

      Open Controls
  12. C_G
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    did Salah---> Diaz, and will do KDB ---> Salah after Newcastle

    Open Controls
  13. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Has there or will there be any news on Zaha’s fitness?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Being linked with CHE

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Zaha is linked with something or someone every year. He sparks briefly, it doesn't happen, he sulks till GW 38.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Card this!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Spot on

          Open Controls
    2. Valar(Keith)
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Press conference live now. We should get an update within 30 mins

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah great, thank you

        Open Controls
  14. Kobayashi
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Meslier (Ward)
    Cancelo Trent James Saliba (N. Williams)
    Salah Martinelli Rodrigo (Dewsbury-Hall, Andreas)
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    2FT, 1.9M ITB.

    No idea what to do with this lot! Almost 2m to spend, but most of the team have good fixtures this week. Could upgrade KDH to Groß perhaps, but that will just leave me with bench points and a starting XI headache each week...

    Open Controls
    1. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Would upgrade Ward

      Open Controls
  15. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    27 mins ago

    Should I bench James (Chelsea) or Toney (Brentford) this week? Debating between the two, because I honestly see Southampton scoring and breaking a clean sheet for Chelsea, but I also don't know how Toney will do vs Palace. I feel I'd regret benching Toney more if he does well.

    Open Controls
    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      you shouldnt have this sort of benching headache

      what does your team look like?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Sanchez (Mendy)
        Saliba, TAA, Cancelo (James, Neco)
        Martinelli, Gross, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (Dasilva)
        Jesus, Toney, Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCoyote97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          Sanchez (Mendy)
          Saliba, TAA, Cancelo (James, Neco)
          Martinelli, Gross, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (Dasilva)
          Jesus, Toney, Haaland

          Open Controls
        2. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bench Saliba or Gross

          Open Controls
        3. Lingard’s Shin Guards
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          play james over saliba then gtg. way higher ceiling

          Open Controls
    2. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Surely have worse options to bench

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      There must be better benching alternatives in your squad than James and Toney

      Open Controls
    4. Flying Dutchman
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't bench players who have the potential to score/assist.
      Rather bench Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. Del Griffith
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Er, didnt saliba score & assist in the last 2?

        Open Controls
        1. F_Ivanovic
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          He did. Small sample/variance though.

          Open Controls
    5. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think it's between Saliba and Toney. Definitely don't bench James - his attacking threat makes up for the slightly less chance of a CS. I would lean towards Saliba but that is a rough choice to make

      Open Controls
  16. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Play 1 -

    A) Kulusevski (west Ham away)

    B) Toney (crystal Palace away)

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would play both. Who are you playing instead?

      Open Controls
  17. Bollard
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    I’d bench Toney as James always seems to find a way to come out of even a poor game with points + bps

    Open Controls
  18. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who to captain from below?

    A) Diaz
    B) KDB
    C) Haaland
    D) Kane
    E) Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      got to be between b and c

      Open Controls
    3. Flying Dutchman
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  19. Bollard
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Contrary to the founding fathers of the fpl community, I think fpl towers got the pricing structure spot on this season. There are so many affordable and credible options in all positions it means the game is much more open this year. I like that the template can change dramatically week to week now, much more fun!

    Open Controls
    1. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Transfer moves post-release of FPL prices have allowed for bottom of the barrel prices with almost full time in minutes. If those same transfers had happened earlier in the window then it wouldn't have been so easy to make a good team.

      Open Controls
  20. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bit of a boring one,Who would you keep as first sub?
    A)Pereira
    B)Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. iCon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A for sure

      Open Controls
    3. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    2FT 0.5ITB
    Ramsdale Ward
    TAA Cancelo Trippier James Neco
    Salah Martinelli Diaz Andreas Bailey
    Kane Jesus Archer

    Not sure i will do this but i need more city cover so, if you had to choose what would you do....

    A. Salah to KDB
    B. Kane to Harlaand

    Open Controls
  22. Flying Dutchman
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play Walker or Perisic this week? (can't play both)

    Open Controls
  23. ToffeePot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Any pressers today?

    Open Controls

