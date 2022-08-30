FPL Gameweek 5 team reveals: Lateriser, Zophar, Tom Freeman + Sonaldo

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline following hot on the heels of Gameweek 4, we’re trying to cram in as much content as possible before Tuesday evening.

So our regular team reveals this week take the form of an ‘all-in-one’, with four of our top contributors sharing their Gameweek 5 plans and transfers in this article.

Premium Members can read their thoughts below.

LATERISER

Three-time top 200 finisher and two-time champion of India

I am looking to save a transfer this week, having removed funds from my defence in Gameweek 4 to allow the upgrade from Leon Bailey (£4.7m) to Marcus Rashford (£6.3m). As much as I want to punt on a Manchester City attacker, I don’t have a clear route right now. I’m eyeing up Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) once his suspension ends, which was another reason to take money out of defence.

ZOPHAR

Seven-time top 10k finisher