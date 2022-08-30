164
Pro Pundit Teams August 30

FPL Gameweek 5 team reveals: Lateriser, Zophar, Tom Freeman + Sonaldo

164 Comments
Share

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline following hot on the heels of Gameweek 4, we’re trying to cram in as much content as possible before Tuesday evening.

So our regular team reveals this week take the form of an ‘all-in-one’, with four of our top contributors sharing their Gameweek 5 plans and transfers in this article.

Premium Members can read their thoughts below.

The FFS Pro Pundits 26
The FFS Pro Pundits 27
The FFS Pro Pundits 34
The FFS Pro Pundits 38

LATERISER

Three-time top 200 finisher and two-time champion of India

I am looking to save a transfer this week, having removed funds from my defence in Gameweek 4 to allow the upgrade from Leon Bailey (£4.7m) to Marcus Rashford (£6.3m). As much as I want to punt on a Manchester City attacker, I don’t have a clear route right now. I’m eyeing up Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) once his suspension ends, which was another reason to take money out of defence.

ZOPHAR

Seven-time top 10k finisher

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Looking at Chelsea training photos and anyone knew if colour of bibs mean anything to Indicate who is playing? Some also have bibs on whilst others don’t ?

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      They lack of bibs

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ha ha

        Open Controls
  2. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Capt kdb or jesus?

    Open Controls
    1. jennmenn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    2. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      KDB of those two

      Open Controls
    4. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kdb my man

      Open Controls
    5. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      J-man

      Open Controls
  3. Bandwagonesque
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A Gross
    B Saliba
    C Perisic

    Open Controls
    1. jennmenn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tough one.., A I guess

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'll bench the CB here

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Players are dropping like flies and it's not even September. After the latest injury news (Elneny), Arsenal have 2 days to find a decent CM. Let's go shopping!

    Open Controls
    1. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      *Zinky raises his hand*

      Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    If James is out which to bring in:
    A) Gabriel
    B) Perisic

    Open Controls
    1. jennmenn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Reckon this is worth a -4? Would improve the bench for the congested period and I’d likely bench Andreas & Dunk this week:

    Ramsdale, Trippier & Bailey ->
    Sanchez, Saliba & Gross

    Ramsdale
    Trent, Cancelo, James, Dunk
    Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus

    Ward, Trippier, Bailey, Archer
    Bank 0.4m, 2FTs

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Decent moves to be fair. Although I like Trip as season keeper but you could do Cancelo to Trip after this week

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for me - is your 11 any better after the hit?

      Trippier about to hit a good run of fixtures too.

      Open Controls
  7. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which 4.5 FWD do people think is least likely to fall in price?

    Stansfield who might play a bit or Saydee/Ferguson who have only just been added and presumably no one will buy at all.

    Any experts on price changes about?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Stansfield atm, he is on +76% so would take a decent volume of transfers out to reverse

      Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Reece James not in the photos is just the kind of thing to gather maximum momentum on here.

    only to find out he was having a p behind a tree!!

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wasn't seen in 30+ photos though. Must've been a really long pee.

      Open Controls
  9. AC Yew
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Son & Andreas/DaSilva to Gundo & Diaz
    or
    Son to KDB

    Have 2 FT
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Kdb

      Open Controls
  10. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trent Cancelo Perisic
    (C)Salah Rodrigo Martinelli Gross
    Toney (VC)Jesus Haaland

    Ward Zinch Dasilva Trippier

    1 FT. 0.0 ITB. 2.7M OR

    Can't think of any obvious moves here

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Looks like a roll

      Open Controls
  11. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Hi,
    Which is the best move pls:

    A) Dasilva to Gross
    B) Archer to Alvarez
    1.7m itb. Any suggestions?
    Have already done Ward to Sanchez (happy to take a -4)

    Current set up:

    Sanchez - Iversen
    Trent - Cancelo - Robertson - James - Neco
    Andreas - Salah - Martinelli - Rodrigo - Dasilva
    Haaland - Jesus - Archer

    Open Controls
  12. Emiliano Sala
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Burn transfer
    B) Mendy to Pope

    Mendy
    TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
    KDB Diaz Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Ward Andreas Williams Reed

    2 FT
    0.0 itb.

    Open Controls
    1. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Keep Mendy for this gameweek
      Everything else looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 6 Years
        just now

        So burn the transfer?

        Open Controls
  13. Exeterslowly
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hi all. What are the chances of haaland starting? I can see pep playing alverez against forest but unsure

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nobody knows, everything you read is guess work.

      Open Controls
      1. Exeterslowly
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I know but I have to know to see if I captain him or not. Pep is so frustrating

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          just now

          It is quite easy really, pick a player which you think will score the most points this GW.

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      My guess is he starts Forest & is benched for Villa, based on the assumption that he starts at Sevilla 2 days later. But my advice is to have a close look at the schedule / rest days & plan around that as you see fit:
      https://mobile.twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1564239012881203200?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

      Open Controls
  14. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    2FT
    Mendy (Ward)
    TAA-Cancelo-James (Trip, NWilliams)
    Salah-Mount-Marti-Groß-AndreasP
    Haaland-Jesus (Gwood)

    1. Just move Mount to Leeds/City mid and roll 2nd
    2. Mount + Salah > KDB + Diaz
    3. Mendy + Mount > Sanchez + Diaz
    4. Worry about the James news and address that as the 2nd transfer.

    Cheers guys and GL.

    Open Controls
    1. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I like 3.
      Whats the news about James?

      Open Controls
      1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        All the talk about him not being seen at all in latest training. I know it’s weak but I don’t have the bench to cover it.

        Open Controls
        1. Exeterslowly
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Me too if he doesn’t play then I’m stuffed

          Open Controls
  15. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    All good here; Can't decide on the cap though

    Sanchez
    Trent Saliba Robbo Cancelo
    Salah(c) Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Andreas DaSilva Williams

    Open Controls
  16. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Repost

    Captain:

    A: Jesus
    B: Salah
    C: Haaland
    D: KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Exeterslowly
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don’t know but leaning towards Salah who I don’t have out of your 4 choices

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nobody knows the right answer to this question and any of them can blank or go crazy. Just look at last GW. If you told me that 3 of them will finish without attacking returns, I'd never believe you.

      Open Controls
  17. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    According to some bookies Haaland has 63% goalscoring odds and Salah 45%. If we assume that Haaland plays around 50-60 minutes and Salah around 75-85 minutes, which player do you think should have more expected points this gameweek?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Haaland. Salah may come off around 60mins also given 2 day turnaround to Everton & then Napoli

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      the bookies odds of anytime scorer just assume they start or feature.

      They don't do xM on a game by game basis.

      Haaland 74%.

      Salah about 51% I think.

      Ronaldo is 45%.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Salah has scored against Newcastle in the last 5.

      I'd say they are both lined up to score.

      Salah 1 and Haaland 2...

      Open Controls
  18. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Arghhhh Salah or Haaland, season defining hahaha. Is somewhat annoying mind.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      if last week and captain on Salah wasn't season defining, I'm sure even 17 points either way wouldn't be this week.

      Open Controls
  19. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    How if the national fpl record just be removed from pundit tagline.
    The reason is we cant prove it, e.g. If i say I was 10 times xxx nation champion, will you guys believe it? Not that I am doubting lateriser or Sonaldo record. I enjoy every content they provided.
    But just use the Overall Rank record, that's my suggestion.

    Open Controls
  20. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Newcastle is coming barebones to Anfield. Could be brutal

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who is out?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        ASM, Bruno G, Wilson, Shelvey

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          just now

          No defenders then?

          Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      do tell

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I read that completely differently.

      Open Controls
  21. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    sorry I haven't read back a few pages if discussed but any news on Zinchenko?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Havent found anything & no sign of Arteta presser 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      https://twitter.com/charles_watts/status/1564558964460756993

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks a lot! Needed this 🙂

        Open Controls
  22. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    3 out of my 4 cap choices have seen me get points.

    Hopefully 4 out of 5 to come 🙂

    Open Controls
  23. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Repost:

    Hi,
    Which is the best move pls:

    A) Dasilva to Gross
    B) Archer to Alvarez
    1.7m itb. Any suggestions?
    Have already done Ward to Sanchez (happy to take a -4)

    Current set up:

    Sanchez - Iversen
    Trent - Cancelo - Robertson - James - Neco
    Andreas - Salah - Martinelli - Rodrigo - Dasilva
    Haaland - Jesus - Archer

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Are you going to play Gross this GW by bringing him in for Dasilva?

      Open Controls
      1. ballsy_b
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
  24. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Play one of DaSilva/Pereira or take a hit?
    Tempted to bring Harrison/Rodrigo as seem to be good for next few GWs

    Rambo
    TAA/Robo/Cancelo/Perisic
    Salah/Martinel/Gross
    Haaland/Jesus

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.