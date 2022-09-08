FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Live updates from Thursday’s pressers

Four Premier League pre-match press conferences were held on Thursday afternoon as the countdown to Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues.

We’ve got all the injury updates, team news and key manager quotes in this summary.

As well as the four managers speaking to the media today, Erik ten Hag will fulfil his Gameweek 7 media duties after full-time in the UEFA Europa League tonight and the other 15 head coaches will follow suit on Friday.

We’ll be bringing you a round-up of those pressers in another piece tomorrow.

KEY UPDATES

BRENTFORD

Ethan Pinnock is back in training as he continues his recovery from a knee injury but remains some time away from a playing return. Thomas Frank confirmed on Thursday that the plan is for him to feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the September international break.

Christian Norgaard (Achilles) remains out, while the Bees were previously taking care of Sergi Canos (hamstring) in training so his availability remains in doubt.

LEICESTER CITY

Wout Faes is in contention to make his Leicester City debut this weekend after belatedly being granted a visa – a lack of which kept him out of Gameweek 6.

Brendan Rodgers said that he had no fresh concerns for the visit of Aston Villa, so only Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) remain out.

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) and Romeo Lavia (muscle) are the only Saints players confirmed as being out for the visit of Brentford.

Illness had hit the Southampton camp earlier in the week but all seems well on that front now.

“We had a few issues with some illness during the week with Moi [Elyounoussi] and Ibra [Diallo] out, but today they are back out on the pitch so the group is now completed with only Roméo [Lavia] and Tino [Livramento] out with injuries.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BOURNEMOUTH

Joe Rothwell (thigh) and Ben Pearson (knee) remain out but Junior Stanislas (groin) is back in training ahead of the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion.