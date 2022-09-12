1751
FPL September 12

FPL Gameweek 8 goes ahead – but two more matches are postponed

1,751 Comments
Share

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will go ahead this weekend – but there’ll only be seven Premier League matches taking place.

As feared, two further fixturesManchester United v Leeds United and Chelsea v Liverpool have been postponed because of policing resources needed in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which takes place next Monday.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace also remains off, despite the train strike that precipitated the postponement now being cancelled.

The revised Gameweek 8 schedule now looks like this (UK dates/times are listed):

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR FPL MANAGERS? INITIAL REACTION

After an opening month in which there was plenty of ‘template’ tedium and thinly veiled humble brags from FPL managers burning transfers because their squads were apparently unimprovable, we’ve now got some welcome chaos.

It’s not quite the full-on bedlam many of us had feared/hoped for, however, as there had been initial suggestions that all three London-based fixtures would be called off. That scenario would have left many of us well short of a full starting XI and prompted a lot more discussion about Wildcards and Free Hits.

As it turns out, most of us may be able to get to an 11-strong line-up without much fuss – although the lack of a fixture for Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton in particular may be the Buckaroo moment for those FPL managers hovering over the Wildcard button.

We’ll be exploring the pros and cons of a Gameweek 8 Wildcard in a follow-up piece.

1,751 Comments Post a Comment
  1. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Lose Trent or Salah on a WC this week?

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Possibly both. Who do you think will find form and how many replacements do you need?

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
        23 mins ago

        It’s looking like both really, just depends which one you wanna keep if any. Neither are shooting anywhere near their value.

        Open Controls
      • gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Pretty sure I'm going to ditch both, but will have KDB and the funds to turn him back into Salah.

        But I'm a Liverpool fan, so if they find form I have that silver lining.

        Open Controls
      • I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Both.

        Open Controls
      • POTATO
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        I've only played FPL for four seasons, but that experience makes it hard to give up both even though I know I should based on this season so far.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
            3 mins ago

            Can understand that, but in this game gotta be ruthless, and they aren’t only doing damage to the rest of the team value wise, they’re gonna stop your team from progressing well, both are quite useless dead weights at the moment. Maybe Thiago will improve things, but right now, both are a no go. I’m removing both for hits if it’s any consolation haha

            Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Both

          Open Controls
      • nerd_is_the_werd
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Trent + Foden ---> Trippier + Son (-4)?

        Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Used free transfers last night to get Trippier and Mitrovic- would you

        A WC
        B Play these 9 players with no hit
        C- 4 on Salah to Son/KDB depending on CL games
        D- 8 and switch Groß to Bailey or Sanchez to Pope
        E any other options you would consider?

        Ward
        Cancelo Trippier Neco
        Martinelli Andreas
        Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

        Sanchez* Salah* L Díaz* Groß* James* Cucerella*

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        2. OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          just now

          C

          Open Controls
      • confused01
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        What are the benefits of wild carding this week rather than next other than potentially fielding more players, as downside is having to make more changes during international break?

        Do you think player values will rise and fall much before next gw making it harder to pick your ideal team after this gw?

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          If there were no postponements then a WC this week would actually be easier as you could pick from anyone and still have a strong first eleven.

          For those of us who planned to WC9 and have fewer than ten starters, there seems little reason not to WC8 if no further announcements.

          Open Controls
        2. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          The benefit this week is just to avoid the blanks this GW. If you can field anywhere close to 11 players this week then you can afford to hold it.

          Open Controls
          1. confused01
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Ok makes sense...
            I have:
            Ward (Mendy)
            Cancelo Trippier Gabriel Neco (TAA)
            Marti Andreas (Salah, Rashford, Groß)
            Haaland Jesus Isak
            1FT, 0.4 itb

            I was going to WC for gw9 but I'm debating whether to just do it this week due to weak midfield

            Open Controls
            1. confused01
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              And also in case any of my players start to drop further, Salah etc...

              Open Controls
      • Manani
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        thoughts on this WC:
        Ramsdale Ward
        TAA Perisic Fofana Cancelo Trippier
        KDB Martinelli Andreas Bailey Zaha
        Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Wouldn't have triple Arsenal on WC.

          Open Controls
          1. Manani
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            Martinelli seems a must, Jesus is still dangerous, and dont see any good option for keeper at 5m (especially I already have Trippier, so dont want to double up)?

            Open Controls
          2. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            Yeah, not really sure why Ramsdale would survive a wild card. brentford, spurs, liverpool. leeds, city is a dreadful run of fixtures.

            Open Controls
      • FFFoxy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        A) -8 with - Jesus, Toney, Ward
        B) Free hit - Mitro, Isak, Pope

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Badly framed question?

          Open Controls
      • jwilliams
          21 mins ago

          Is this midfield too weak until World Cup?

          Bowen, Maddison, Zaha, ASM

          Have Haaland, Kane up top..

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            not at all. that's 4 good midfielders.

            Open Controls
            1. jwilliams
                just now

                Thanks!

                Open Controls
            2. jwilliams
                19 mins ago

                Or Martinelli/Rashford over ASM

                Open Controls
              • THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Maddison is sore on my eyes.
                I don't see how anybody goes for the Foxes, regardless of fixtures, knowing what we know and seeing what we see.

                Open Controls
              • Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                11 mins ago

                Nope

                Open Controls
            3. ct mariner
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              2ft and 0.8ITB - current team - can field 11:
              Ward
              Cancelo, Trippier, Perisic ,Neco
              Martinelli, Bailey, Andreas
              Toney, Haaland, Jesus
              Sanchez, Salah, TAA, Rashford

              Thinking:
              Sanchez/Salah to Pope (bench Ward) and KDB (bench Neco or Andreas)

              Yay or Nay?

              Open Controls
            4. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              Best Diaz replacement? 8.1m max.
              Need to add a playing player for this game week.

              Open Controls
              1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                I brought Maddison in. Has stunning fixtures after 'tot.'

                Open Controls
              2. Snake Juice
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Bowen.

                Open Controls
            5. FantasyClub
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              James or Cucu out for Trippier?

              Open Controls
              1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Cucu easy

                Open Controls
                1. FantasyClub
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Under Potter he’ll be playing LCB most likely eh?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    I think when Chilwell is fit again, he will be left wing and Cucu cover and in centre back more often yes.

                    Open Controls
            6. Gunnerssss
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Antonio a good pick now?
              But will need -4 to sell taylor and salah to son and antonio

              Open Controls
              1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Sorry but I'd rather pick a scab.
                Don't mean to be blunt, but that is just stinking your house out, like you haven't emptied the cat litter tray for four years, like some mad foaming at the mouth mutant cat lady.
                I'm logging off now, thanks to you!

                Open Controls
            7. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Since the beginning of last season only Mo Salah (147) & Harry Kane (128) have more FPL pts away from home than James Ward Prowse (122).

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                https://twitter.com/goweramg/status/1569352040375111681?t=DlYpim-f0Kea-kuajsL_yQ&s=19

                Open Controls
            8. Eleven Hag
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Would you Diaz to Son (-4) and bench Dasilva?

              Open Controls
            9. Sz21
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              1. WC.
              2. TAA + Salah + Archer -> Cancelo + Son + Isak (-4)
              11 players probably.
              3. Other moves.

              Leaning WC tbh- what do reckon?

              Ward.
              *TAA, Trippier, *James, Saliba.
              *Salah, Andreas, Gundo, Martinelli.
              Haaland, Jesus.
              *Sanchez, *Cucarella, *Diaz, *Archer.
              2ft, 0.0m.

              Open Controls
            10. POGON 1948
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Might as well pull the gw9 wc now if I can only field 9 with free transfers right?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.