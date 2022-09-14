317
Champions League September 14

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review + Wednesday captaincy tips

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) got underway on Tuesday evening.

If you’re new to UCL Fantasy game, you may not know that you can still make changes to your team ahead of Wednesday’s ties.

Not only can you substitute in any players on your bench that haven’t yet played (at the expense of a player who may have blanked on Tuesday) but you can also change your captain. Again, your nominated new skipper must have a Wednesday fixture.

Here, FPLReactions takes a look at the best armband options for tonight’s fixtures and looks back on Tuesday’s action.

MAKE CHANGES TO YOUR UCL FANTASY TEAM HERE

BEST WEDNESDAY CAPTAINS

For those managers that didn’t take a stab at Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) with the armband (who are probably not going to change captain now), it’s the PSG forward Kylian Mbappe (€11.1m) that stands out as the most appealing captaincy option.

The French international’s relentless form continues, as he has now managed a whopping nine goals in his last seven matches.

TUESDAY SCOUT NOTES

Sporting CP v Tottenham

The English side entered the match as favourites but, after struggling to pierce the well-organised Sporting CP defence for large parts of the game, their opponents saw them off in a last-gasp 2-0 win.

Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan (€4.5m) registered eight points for his six saves and a clean sheet. Additionally, last campaign’s budget enabler Pedro Porro (€5.2m) continues to show why he was worthy of an initial €0.5m price jump this time.

The attacking full-back totalled seven points for his clean sheet and assist. In midfield, UCL Fantasy favourite Pedro Goncalves (€7.5m) also assisted for a six-point return.

Viktoria Plzen v Inter

Although Plzen occasionally looked dangerous, they faced the tough task of having to try and overcome an early deficit with just ten men. The Italians won 2-0.

The standout asset was wing-back Dumfries. He scored and kept a clean sheet, resulting in a 12-point haul. Forward Edin Dzeko (€7.5m) also gave a great fantasy performance, picking up a cool nine points due to his goal and assist.

Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid 

The German hosts came into this match already with six losses this season. Here, they provided a surprise 2-0 win that let down the many UCL managers that likely own an Atletico defender.

Big points came from Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich (€6m), collecting ten for his goal and player of the match award. Atletico defender Reinildo (€4.5m) had the fortune of reaching the 60th minute yet coming off before Leverkusen started scoring, meaning he banked a clean sheet.

Bayern Munich v Barcelona

Tuesday’s biggest clash put the German giants against a transitioning Barcelona. Former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski (€11.1m) had plenty of big chances to score on his return but the Germans took their chances and settled the game with a 2-0 victory.

11%-owned Leroy Sane (€9.1m) continued his UCL success with a goal and nine-point return. Now a midfielder, Joshua Kimmich (€6.6m) picked up his second consecutive points return for his assist. Yet it was the young Jamal Musiala (€7m) that stole the show, bagging a player of the match award.

Marseille v Frankfurt

Many were unsure what to expect from this match. Although Marseille are one of the best sides in Ligue 1, they have failed to translate that into Champions League form. This was also the case in Matchday 2, allowing inconsistent German side Frankfurt to squeeze three points with a 1-0 win.

Midfielder Daichi Kamada (€7m) notched nine points for his 11 ball recoveries and player of the match award. Meanwhile, teammate Jesper Lindstrom (€6.5m) brought in eight points because of a goal and clean sheet.

Liverpool v Ajax

Out-of-form Liverpool came into this game desperate for a win and accomplished it with a late winner against the Dutch champions.

Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus (€5.2m) was impressive once again; the cheap attacking enabler scored to give his owners seven points. It was the same story for those that stayed loyal to Mohamed Salah (€11m).

Porto v Club Brugge

The Portuguese side were firm favourites for this match but were dismantled 4-0 by Club Brugge.

Budget forward Ferran Jutgla (€5.5m) took the bulk of the points after his goal, assist, penalty earned and player of the match award. By scoring 14 points, the Spaniard rewarded the patience of his owners after he blanked and came off early in Matchday 1.

