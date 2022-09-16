Friday team news: Bailey starts again

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins on Friday with two matches in the Midlands: Aston Villa v Southampton and Nottingham Forest v Fulham.

Both games kick-off at 20:00 BST.

Steven Gerrard makes two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City in Gameweek 6, with Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho coming in for the injured Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz.

That means Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins both start, despite feeling unwell during the week, alongside Leon Bailey, who continues on the right wing.

Southampton, meanwhile, make just one change, with Moussa Djenepo replacing Joe Aribo.

At The City Ground, Steve Cooper has reacted to his side’s 3-2 loss to Bournemouth by making three changes.

In come Willy Boly, Remo Freuler and Taiwo Awoniyi, with Joe Worrall, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jesse Lingard dropping to the bench.

Serge Aurier is still awaiting visa approval.

As for the visitors, Issa Diop starts alongside new signing Willian, but Antonee Robinson misses out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Augustinsson, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Sanson, Buendia, Ings

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo, S Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Larios, Walcott

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Boly, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates, Freuler, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Awonoyi, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Lingard, O’Brien, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Dennis.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Diop, Palhinha, Reed, Andreas, Reid, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, Chalobah, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Harris

