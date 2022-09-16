905
Dugout Discussion September 16

Friday team news: Bailey starts again

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins on Friday with two matches in the Midlands: Aston Villa v Southampton and Nottingham Forest v Fulham.

Both games kick-off at 20:00 BST.

Steven Gerrard makes two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City in Gameweek 6, with Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho coming in for the injured Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz.

That means Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins both start, despite feeling unwell during the week, alongside Leon Bailey, who continues on the right wing.

Southampton, meanwhile, make just one change, with Moussa Djenepo replacing Joe Aribo.

At The City Ground, Steve Cooper has reacted to his side’s 3-2 loss to Bournemouth by making three changes.

In come Willy Boly, Remo Freuler and Taiwo Awoniyi, with Joe Worrall, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jesse Lingard dropping to the bench.

Serge Aurier is still awaiting visa approval.

As for the visitors, Issa Diop starts alongside new signing Willian, but Antonee Robinson misses out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Augustinsson, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Sanson, Buendia, Ings

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-KotchapSalisu, Perraud, DialloWard-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo, S Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Larios, Walcott

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Boly, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates, Freuler, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Awonoyi, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Lingard, O’Brien, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Dennis.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Diop, Palhinha, Reed, Andreas, Reid, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, Chalobah, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Harris

905 Comments
  1. Granville
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    I enjoyed watching the queue. More eventful than the Villa game.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Surely

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      More going on in the box too

    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nice start to the season Granville

    4. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Beckham in the queue at least, entertaining the commoners with his silly peaky blinders hat. Thomas Shelby with a high pitched, squeaky voice!

      1. ScottSaniel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        I wonder how long he waited for?

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          12 hrs apparently

  2. Lallana
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    how did bailey play?

    1. SpeedyPro
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Everyone was awful

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not sure but see he was subbed off att 66 minutes so probably not good.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      You wouldn’t want him in your team.

    4. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      He was terrible. Fluffed his lines and looked hesitant. Buendia was better when he came on. I think Bailey is best used as an impact sub by Villa.

    5. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      He was dreadful.

    6. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Played as expected for price. Delivered expected.

      1. BrockLanders
        • 7 Years
        just now

        3 points is more than acceptable given how poor he was..

    7. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Think everyone's just pretending that game never happened

  3. No Need
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Well as Tony Cas said on Talksport earlier the Forest match would be a goal of games…

  4. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Mitro blank. Phase one of 'differential' fwds complete.
    Phase 2: hide behind sofa tomorrow lunch time.
    Phase 3: (K)ane does a madness.
    Phase 4: Toney smashes Arsenal.

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Are you playing without Haaland?

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        No, lol. Just captained Kane.

    2. Monty the Magpie
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      I granted Isak the Mitro opportunity.

    3. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Haaland, Kane and Toney are are your differential forwards?

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Did you not see the quote marks? Someone on here said Toney was a differential this week (I wouldn't have, but I'll take it). Kane cap, I would say is a differential. Along with no Mitro

    4. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      With you on 1-3. Jesus smashes Brentford would be a perfect ending though.

  5. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    2FTs.

    Shall I do Groß ➝ Maddison tonight in order to beat the price fall of Groß? Maddison not playing for England, so only one match against Tottenham before GW9.

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Struijk
    KDB - Sterling - Groß - Martinelli
    Haaland - Mitrovic - Toney
    (Ward - Saliba - Andreas - Neco)

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tempting fate. Can you spare the 0.1?

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, I can spare the 0.1m. In hindsight, I should have done the transfer before the deadline (and not save the FT) and bench Neco. However, I cannot change the past. Looking forward.

        Since I have 2FTs, I may be able to reverse the move if something happens to Maddison or some other long-term injuries happen.

  6. Rash
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    3 from 2 any good? Don't think I've ever owned mitro for a goal.

    1. No Need
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cool kids are 0 from 3

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I have now owned Mitrovic for a combined total of 1 point this season. 2 and -1.

    3. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Delighted about a -4 for Mitro.

  7. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    A)TAA & Bailey(sub)

    B)Maddison & Botman(sub)

    1. yeahbuddy
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maddison with a view to get TAA back GW12

      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks. I think that's the plan.

  8. yeahbuddy
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Mitro & Andreas with Reed last on bench. Gotta love FPL

    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      I did reed to lavia when I had transfers to burn a few weeks ago

      Lavia scored from my bench but got injured

      And it meant I didn't have reed today. Oh well

    2. Claudio555
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m in exactly the same situation

  9. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    First stab at a wildcard. Got about 0.8mitb. Any views / changes?

    Thanks

    Pope ward
    Cancelo James trippier zouma neco
    Kdb Maddison Zaha martinelli andreas
    Haaland isak mitro

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      What's Neco doing there? 😛 Similar to mine but keeping Salah over KDB and still thinkering the 4.5 defender and midfielder.

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Seems to be the template for now. Don't like the cat beater, as a person. Probably okay for FPL.

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Zouma could be any defender roughly 4.5m.....maybe palace / dalot....anyone

        Neco still seems the best cheapo defender

        Bowen might end up in this team. Could also go Patterson instead of zouma. Can't see this changing too much. Thanks

        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Fofana maybe

  10. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    This’ll be a crap gameweek

    1. Big Mike
        9 mins ago

        Why?

      • No Need
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        To go with the other 7

      • FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        As long as you got your cap on the Haaland, think you should be fine.

      • DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Swings and roundabouts. Mitro blank balanced out the Neco, Andreas points. Probably a positive start for me.

    2. Big Mike
        40 mins ago

        Is anyone else wondering why they have Andreas or is it just me? He's blanked again........

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          he's a 4.5 filler that needed playing today, thats all

        2. No Need
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          Bench fodder just was needed tonight. Was quite involved by all accounts

        3. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          Because he's cheap maybe?

        4. Valar(Keith)
          • 13 Years
          35 mins ago

          Because he is basically free and I can call him off the bench in emergencies. Expecting more than 1 to 2 points is a fools errand.. enjoy the points when they do happen and ignore the blanks too

        5. Rash
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          A sure starter 4.5 mid on set pieces.. yea mind boggling.

        6. ScottSaniel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          33 mins ago

          He took a free kick tbf.

        7. Big Mike
            33 mins ago

            Ah. Just realised that he got booked.

          • DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Cheap bench fodder. Attacking starter in an attacking team. It's just you, whining 😀

          • DycheDycheBaby
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Because he is cheap and nailed. Silly question in my opinion.

        8. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          39 mins ago

          I watch the Forest Fulham 2nd half. It was absolute chaos. Shame no points but what a game

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            this is a good point.

            People and solvers think they can predict player points in a match.

            There's not even a reliable algorithm to beat the bookies in a systematic predication of a team winning, losing or drawing.

            ... in one game week it's essentially unknown, especially for an individual player in a team game.

          2. Wild Card this!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Text book trap for NF manager. Fulham is not Mitro. I know it didn’t work for us “FF managers” but in real life - worked like a charm.
            Focus on Mitro and rest will score. Such a pathetic managerial display from Coops.

        9. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          39 mins ago

          This Forest side... there's something wrong there for sure. With all the money they spent...

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            Too many new faces

            1. Rash
              • 5 Years
              26 mins ago

              Fulham made the same mistake last time they got promoted.

              1. Shark Team
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                It’s actually overspending because they get a lot of money when they get promoted so they buy tons of players (talents actually) so they have a strong squad to get promoted again right away if they are relegated

            2. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              25 mins ago

              Definitely

          2. diesel001
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            They're not a team. Haven't formed the relationships on the pitch to be greater than the sum of their parts.

          3. CABAYE4
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            When they beat West Ham, O’Brien & Toffolo were brilliant and looked like players who could step up from Championship.

            They’ve then gone on and replaced them already with bigger names.

          4. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            It's... It's like we've seen this before, somewhere. Hmm

            (caugh-fulham-caugh)

          5. Wild Card this!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Manager is naive.
            Cover Mitro, great plan lol

        10. Shark Team
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          Finally, Fulham built a team that won’t get relegated.

        11. Daniel - FPL Therapy
          • 13 Years
          32 mins ago

          Just checked my template rating

          It says Very Differential

          Juhuuuuu, proud of myself going against the template managers

          1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
            • 13 Years
            11 mins ago

            What’s yours ?

            1. Rash
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              62% = moderately differential

              1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Hi 5, that’s amazing in the year when the template dominates

              2. Rash
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I expect it to be closer to template once the gw9 WC kick in

          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            58%

          3. Wild Card this!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            That’s great, you must be very high ranked then, is it?

          4. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Hang your head in shame!

        12. DycheDycheBaby
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          4 points from 3 players. Lovely!

          1. Wild Card this!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            17 mins ago

            Not WC, right?

            1. DycheDycheBaby
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              No, on a -4

              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Noice. I'm currently -2 from 2. All (well, 9) to play for

              2. Wild Card this!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Uh

        13. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Anyone activated their wc yet?

          1. MyNameIsRedro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            23 mins ago

            Yes

          2. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Weeks ago

            1. Wild Card this!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              4 mins ago

              Same. Only 2 points so far. Disaster 🙂

              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Right person, wrong thread?

          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            6.25 pm this evening

        14. Krafty Werks
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          WC time right? With so many rises and falls looking likely and with it being an International Break it seems rude not to? My team actually looks ok moving forward but it just feels like the right time and will lose a fair bit of TV if I leave it? WC...yay or nay? Thanks.

          Sanchez / Ward
          TAA / Cancelo / Trippier / Saliba / Neco
          Diaz / Kulusevski / Bowen / Martinelli / Gibbs-White
          Haaland / Jesus / Mitrovic

        15. Viper
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          Do these moves warrant a WC as they're likely all I would change?

          Cucurella -> Guehi
          Gross -> Zaha
          Kulusevski -> Maddison
          Jesus -> Isak

          Pull the trigger for the price rises/falls alone?.

          1. CABAYE4
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            You could make an argument for all 4 of those moves being a downgrade.

            I’d keep the WC for GW13

        16. Defaid Daniel
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Massively regretting Bailey Andrea’s double already. Let’s see if the threemium is worth it.

          1. Eleven Hag
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            If you are not captaining KDB or Kane for eg, do you expect a combo of KDB, Andreas and Bailey to do better than something like Diaz, Maddison and Zaha?

            1. Defaid Daniel
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Got Zaha in. It was basically Gordon , Bailey and KDB or Bowen, Maddison and Foden. And I just didn’t think Bowen was worth the money seeing as he’s not gathered much points or Maddison either really. Seems to be the wrong call tonight though let’s see what KDB.

          2. Wild Card this!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            C’mon dude…you’re regretting points from sub 5 mil players? Any points from those is blessing. They are bench fodders anyway.

            1. Defaid Daniel
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Haha I know it’s just Bailey looked terrible tonight though I’m sure he’ll be dropped and I need him to start really.

        17. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Son (C) benched tomorrow?

          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            That’s the spirit!

          2. Viper
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            Certainly being predicted anyway

          3. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            I mean. I can guess, if you want?

            1. MIGHTY JOE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              It’s a 1+1 pointer incoming, isnt it!?!?

              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                I can guess. If you want?

        18. Ingstagram
            15 mins ago

            4pts from 3
            On WC

            Just wow

          • NateDog
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Feel like my team looks like garbage for next week. This isn't going to be a fun IB (which is standard procedure tbf)

            1. Eleven Hag
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Everyone has the same team, so everyone is going to have a garbage team dont worry

            2. Wild Card this!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              6 mins ago

              Well, you can always use WC, right?

              1. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Living up to your username, I respect that

                1. Wild Card this!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  This

          • Kryptonite666
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Threemium fail again

            Who makes way - KDB or Kane ?

          • Shark Team
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Who gets the most assists in the league this season?
            A) KDB
            B) Kenny Tete ?

          • Reckoner.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Any worries on risers and faller tonight? May have to activate WC now to protect team value.

            Jesus down and Mitro up likely?

            1. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk

            2. Wild Card this!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              If you want to do WC - do transfers to get price risers but don’t forget to activate it eventually.

              1. Futbol Heritage
                • 13 Years
                just now

                This

          • Taff1952
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            My game week showing bench boost played. If I did so it was an obvious mistake as ward is my only player. The others being Dias rashford and James. I would never even have considered a bench boost this week when I took a hit to get 11 playing. I Feel that has just destroyed the season for me . Is there anything I can do or just accept it and get on with the game ?

          • Jeppe1234
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Digne on WC

