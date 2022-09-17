65
Dugout Discussion September 17

Spurs v Leicester team news: Son benched, Kulusevski and Perisic start

65 Comments
The 17:30 BST kick-off between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City rounds off the day’s Premier League action.

There is more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in this fixture than usual, with a combination of widespread Wildcard deployment and a reduced fixture list leading to a small spike in popularity for Spurs players in particular.

Four of the 11 most-bought FPL assets of Gameweek 8 come from Antonio Conte’s squad but one of them, Son Heung-min, doesn’t start tonight.

But the other three, Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski, make the hosts’ starting XI this evening.

Son is one of four players who drop out of the line-up from Tuesday’s Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal are also among the substitutes, while Ben Davies is injured and misses out.

Dejan Kulusevski, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon and Clement Lenglet all come into the starting XI, with Sessegnon’s inclusion presumably meaning that Perisic starts on the right flank – something that Conte hinted at in his pre-match presser.

As for the visitors, Jamie Vardy is benched for the second successive league match as Patson Daka is entrusted with the responsibility of leading the line.

Brendan Rodgers has made three changes from Gameweek 8, with new signing Wout Faes handed a debut and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Timothy Castagne recalled.

Boubakary Soumare, Luke Thomas and Kelechi Iheanacho are benched.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Romero, Royal, Tanganga, Bissouma, Skipp, Gil, Son.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Faes, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Daka.

Subs: Iversen, Thomas, Amartey, Albrighton, Praet, Soumare, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy.

GAMEWEEK 8 RESULTS SO FAR

Newcastle United1 – 1Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 3Manchester City
Nottingham Forest2 – 3Fulham
Aston Villa1 – 0Southampton

  1. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Time for Kane captain to pay off big time

    Let's go Sir Harold

    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Amen

    2. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Red card + peno miss incoming

  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Sanchez starting is a surprise for sure. Son being dropped not that surprising.

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Spurs have a big squad and will use it this year.

      Lloris, Dier, Kane + 8 others with varying likelihood of minutes.

    2. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Did you do Ward to Pope in the end?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        WC. You can click team link in profile.

  3. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Score predictions?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      2-0 Kulu and Rich, Ward 9 saves

    2. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      0-3, Madds HT...

      {disclaimer, born and bred in Leics!}

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      3-1

    4. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Spurs 3 4 Leicester

    5. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Spurs 1 - 2 Leicester

    6. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      6-2 to Spurs

      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Kane brace and 2 assists, Son goal from bench

    7. mdm
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      8-2

      1. mdm
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Kane 5 goals + 3 assists

    8. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      3-2 to Spurs, probably low scoring first half

  4. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    If things go as planned for spurs, can see Richy coming off for Son around the 60 mins mark.

  5. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Son of a…

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Son of a bench?

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Maddy took a nic in warmups from teammate
    right ankle it looks like

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Great, 1 point autosub possibly.

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hes not the tape it up and go type is he?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          Only going off your comment.

    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son starts after all then

    3. Josh.E
        9 mins ago

        hold up, he's injured already?

    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      LMS safety score currently 20

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        I won’t hold my breath on reaching thst the way this game week is going! I’d say it’s goodbye from me

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Clinging on also. Probably down to Perisic & Sessegnon whether I survive the week

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        22 including autosubs.

    5. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Kane hatty to send Rodgers home

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I’ll take that. Rogers can sneak off in the middle of the night and do what he did at Celtic

    6. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Funny how commentators turn every VAR decision to "controversial". Today's penalty call is one of the best examples to illustrate why VAR was introduced in the first place.

      1. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Agreed

    7. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Time for the BLOODBATH

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Kloodkath

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          I see what you did there

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            You see how annoying it is 😉

            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Haven’t done it today

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                Still plenty of time left but well done.

                1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  If the main man speaks I might get a bit excited

    8. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son owners in the mud.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Says the guy ranked 7m

      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Goal off bench confirmed

    9. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      @OfficialFPL
      SCOUT: In 13 starts against Leicester, Harry Kane (£11.4m) has racked up 125 points including seven double-figure hauls

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        How many of those 13 starts were without Son though?

      2. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        He has 17 goals against them. Shearer has the most with 20. Let’s hope Harry equals it or betters it today!

      3. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        🙁

    10. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      James Madisynn to last until HT?

    11. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Perisic needs to save my GW
      No KDB Kane or Isak

    12. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kane + Perisic

      let's go!

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Where?

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          just now

          demolition

    13. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      With the other 3 up front firing Conte had no choice on who to bench.

    14. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who’s on the Maddison train?

      So long as he scores should survive no Spurs.

    15. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      These teams of the week have some serious cheating going on.

      Last week there was the Triple cap on Toney
      Dude top, joined new this week put the C on Ramsey. With pretty much every goal scored even Awoniyi!

      Didn't know it was possible to hack the game?

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        And the biggest evidence is Collins last on the bench lol

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Sheer volume wins - someone lucks on the right combo. Way weirder stuff out there than TC Toney

    16. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Ward cleanie will be highly welcome

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hope for a penalty save.

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          just now

          That'd be magical

    17. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Always one gobshite in a crowd

    18. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Main course ready, let’s tuck in

    19. PogChamp
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Please Harry save my GW. A dodgy pen and an assist will do.

    20. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Are we avoiding Sess at our peril?

