Spurs v Leicester team news: Son benched, Kulusevski and Perisic start

The 17:30 BST kick-off between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City rounds off the day’s Premier League action.

There is more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in this fixture than usual, with a combination of widespread Wildcard deployment and a reduced fixture list leading to a small spike in popularity for Spurs players in particular.

Four of the 11 most-bought FPL assets of Gameweek 8 come from Antonio Conte’s squad but one of them, Son Heung-min, doesn’t start tonight.

But the other three, Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski, make the hosts’ starting XI this evening.

Son is one of four players who drop out of the line-up from Tuesday’s Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal are also among the substitutes, while Ben Davies is injured and misses out.

Dejan Kulusevski, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon and Clement Lenglet all come into the starting XI, with Sessegnon’s inclusion presumably meaning that Perisic starts on the right flank – something that Conte hinted at in his pre-match presser.

As for the visitors, Jamie Vardy is benched for the second successive league match as Patson Daka is entrusted with the responsibility of leading the line.

Brendan Rodgers has made three changes from Gameweek 8, with new signing Wout Faes handed a debut and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Timothy Castagne recalled.

Boubakary Soumare, Luke Thomas and Kelechi Iheanacho are benched.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Romero, Royal, Tanganga, Bissouma, Skipp, Gil, Son.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Faes, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Daka.

Subs: Iversen, Thomas, Amartey, Albrighton, Praet, Soumare, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy.

GAMEWEEK 8 RESULTS SO FAR

