FPL suspensions: Jesus and Gordon one booking away from a ban

Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) and Anthony Gordon (£5.6m) are among the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution away from a one-match ban, while Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) became the first Fantasy asset to reach five yellow cards for the season in Gameweek 8.

Our regular round-up of the disciplinary situation in the English top flight has more.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last week or so, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team 19th fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 21 Aston Villa Gameweek 20 Bournemouth Gameweek 20 Brentford Gameweek 20 Brighton Gameweek 21 Chelsea Gameweek 21 Crystal Palace Gameweek 21 Everton Gameweek 20 Fulham Gameweek 20 Leeds Gameweek 21 Leicester Gameweek 20 Liverpool Gameweek 21 Man City Gameweek 21 Man Utd Gameweek 21 Newcastle Gameweek 20 Nottm Forest Gameweek 20 Southampton Gameweek 20 Spurs Gameweek 20 West Ham Gameweek 20 Wolves Gameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

CURRENTLY BANNED

Palhinha was booked for an excessive goal celebration after scoring in Fulham’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, collecting his fifth caution of the season in the process.

He’ll now be banned for the Cottagers’ Gameweek 9 clash with Newcastle United.

Nathan Collins (£4.5m) is also newly suspended, albeit not for yellow card accumulation: he was dismissed for serious foul play in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defeat to Manchester City so will now be unavailable until Gameweek 12.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

Jesus and Gordon both picked up their fourth bookings of the season in Gameweek 8 and will have to last until mid-January without another caution if they are to avoid a one-match ban.

The pair are actually joint-fourth in the league for most fouls conceded (14) this season, so it’s no mystery as to why they’re on the above list.

Kenny Tete (£4.5m) and Ruben Neves (£5.5m) also collected their fourth yellow cards of 2022/23 in the Gameweek just gone to join Scott McTominay (£4.9m) and Adam Smith (£4.4m) on the precipice.

Reece James (£6.0m) is among the big names further back. There’s no need for any immediate concern of yet, of course, but he’ll have to avoid two bookings in Chelsea’s next 13 league fixtures to swerve a one-match ban.

The defender’s three bookings have actually come from just four fouls conceded.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.