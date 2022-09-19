209
Suspensions September 19

FPL suspensions: Jesus and Gordon one booking away from a ban

209 Comments
Share

Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) and Anthony Gordon (£5.6m) are among the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution away from a one-match ban, while Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) became the first Fantasy asset to reach five yellow cards for the season in Gameweek 8.

Our regular round-up of the disciplinary situation in the English top flight has more.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last week or so, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team19th fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 21
Aston VillaGameweek 20
BournemouthGameweek 20
BrentfordGameweek 20
BrightonGameweek 21
ChelseaGameweek 21
Crystal PalaceGameweek 21
EvertonGameweek 20
FulhamGameweek 20
LeedsGameweek 21
LeicesterGameweek 20
LiverpoolGameweek 21
Man CityGameweek 21
Man UtdGameweek 21
NewcastleGameweek 20
Nottm ForestGameweek 20
SouthamptonGameweek 20
SpursGameweek 20
West HamGameweek 20
WolvesGameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

CURRENTLY BANNED

FPL suspensions: Jesus and Gordon one booking away from a ban 1

Palhinha was booked for an excessive goal celebration after scoring in Fulham’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, collecting his fifth caution of the season in the process.

He’ll now be banned for the Cottagers’ Gameweek 9 clash with Newcastle United.

Nathan Collins (£4.5m) is also newly suspended, albeit not for yellow card accumulation: he was dismissed for serious foul play in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defeat to Manchester City so will now be unavailable until Gameweek 12.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

Jesus and Gordon both picked up their fourth bookings of the season in Gameweek 8 and will have to last until mid-January without another caution if they are to avoid a one-match ban.

The pair are actually joint-fourth in the league for most fouls conceded (14) this season, so it’s no mystery as to why they’re on the above list.

Kenny Tete (£4.5m) and Ruben Neves (£5.5m) also collected their fourth yellow cards of 2022/23 in the Gameweek just gone to join Scott McTominay (£4.9m) and Adam Smith (£4.4m) on the precipice.

Reece James (£6.0m) is among the big names further back. There’s no need for any immediate concern of yet, of course, but he’ll have to avoid two bookings in Chelsea’s next 13 league fixtures to swerve a one-match ban.

The defender’s three bookings have actually come from just four fouls conceded.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

209 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Newcastle with 2 weeks to heal. Who will be benched when CWilson and ASM are healthy? Fraser surely but do they change shape to 2 up front.

    Jesus to Toney or Isak is my FT this week. Toney at BOU looks tasty for instant payoff. Isak looks the better long term but could share goals with CWilson.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Having 3 each of ARS & MC is pushing this

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      ASM has apparently had a bit of a setback so we might not see him for a while. And I think he'll ease Wilson back in knowing his vulnerability to hamstring injuries, so Isak through the middle in GW9 and maybe GW10. Longer term, there are noises about a possible Isak-Wilson-ASM front three with Isak playing wider, but it's pure speculation. Given our options at centre-half and the attacking ability of Trippier/Targett, I think a 3-4-1-2 (Pope; Schar, Botman, Burn; Trippier, Joelinton, Bruno, Targett; ASM; Isak, Wilson) would be worth looking at - but now we're purely into fan opinion!

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        From what Ive seen Almiron would be best wide attack over Isak. Isak seems more suited to give me the centrally and I will score.

        By the way your educated answer to my question is what makes this forum so great.

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Also ASM playing behind 2 strikers seems a better spot for BrunoG like it does for BrunoF. ASM is too crazy for that position IMO.

          Almiron - Bruno G - ASM
          -------Isak - CWilson-------

          Idle speculation.........................

          Open Controls
      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Think 3-4-1-2 would be great both for Newcastle and from an FPL perspective!

        Open Controls
      3. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Can't see Howe playing with two strikers personally.

        Eddie Howe 2022: "I think a lot of the problems with two strikers, and why I wouldn’t say gone out of the game, but probably going out of the game, is because off the ball, you have big spaces.

        "Your midfield and back four find themselves with huge spaces to defend. It’s not something I’d say that I’d never do, but it’s certainly not something that’s in my immediate plans to play that way."

        https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-united-eddie-howe-strikers-2392420606.amp

        Open Controls
        1. Ingstagram
            15 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
        2. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Why hasn't the injuries page been updated with the news of this 'setback'? I made a transfer yesterday, leaving money ITB for him, thinking there was a good chance he'd be back this GW.

          "Hamstring injury A "worry" ahead of the Liverpool game on 31/8 because of a hamstring injury and missed out. "Close" to a comeback for the Crystal Palace fixture on 3/9 but his manager says he'll "definitely" be available for the West Ham match on 11/9 if he misses out"

          Open Controls
    3. Jet5605
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Hi all, 1 FT, 2.2m ITB and all chips available

      A - GroB > Maddison using FT
      B - WC

      Ramsdale - Ward
      Cancelo - James - Trippier - Perisic - Henry
      Bernardo - Martinelli - GroB - Harrison - Andreas
      Haaland - Jesus - Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        40 mins ago

        A
        Unless you want to upgrade all your mids

        Open Controls
    4. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Did anyone see that briefly on the FPL app the United V Leeds and Chelsea v Liverpool games were part of GW9 with time and date as TBC?

      Open Controls
      1. SHOOTER MCGINN
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        😮

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        They can’t be rescheduled for GW9 btw

        Open Controls
        1. Rocket Raccoon
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          It was 100% there. As the first two fixtures too, but now it’s gone.

          Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Jesus hitting form when everyone sells/avoids due to worrying about an upcoming ban like Diego Costa would be peak FPL, I'm right here for it. Have to sell him by GW12 anyway but happy to keep until then with those games with the way he's looked

      Open Controls
      1. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I’m keeping too & he could easily have had a haul again yesterday & I will deal with the ban when it comes

        Open Controls
    6. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Who scores more in the next game:

      A) Jesus vs Spurs
      B) Mitro vs Newcastle

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Tough, maybe A

        Open Controls
      2. Tate
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    7. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      How are Leeds likely to lineup with Bamford, Rodrigo, Sinisterra, Aaronson & Harrison all available? Wouldn't mind owning one of the mids but not sure which one/worried about rotation

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Rodrigo will drop out according to most Leeds fans I've seen

        Open Controls
    8. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Should I do anything here for GW9? Have 1FT plus cash for Gordon > Maddison. Gordon away to SOU so you never know, he could pocket a return but Forest an absolute disaster defence so that could be my move. The only thing I can bank on Henderson for now is save points lol. Plan is to do Martinelli > Zaha GW10. Can downgrade Gabriel to fund the move.

      Henderson
      James Trippier Saliba
      Sterling Diaz Martinelli Gordon
      Haaland Kane Mitrovic

      Ward Gabriel Dasilva Neco

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I'd be tempted to roll the ft presuming nothing radical happens over the IB, true the Forest fixture looks great for Maddison but selling Gordon before Southampton isn't ideal I guess! Would look to move keeper eventually but not when you only have 1FT. Like the planned GW10 move though

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Henderson will be gone before GW13 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        So early to do anything mate.
        Moving Martinelli will be brave. I have Kulu and he will go to Zaha but I can wait a week. TBH I would d a simple move Hendo to Guaita. Nothing else needed.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          CRY vs CHE so don't want to do it yet.

          Open Controls
          1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Understand that. As I said, no need to do anything really.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Sometimes better to do nothing I guess.

              Open Controls
    9. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Thoughts ? Fourmium team?

      Pope
      Trippier / Cancelo / Fofana / Patterson
      KDB / Gordon / Sterling
      Kane / Haaland / Mitrovic

      Bench: Ward, Neco ,Andreas, Reed.

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Defenders could hurt you

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Eze instead of Gordon long term.

        Open Controls
      3. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just not sure myself if
        Kane = Toney+4.2M or Isak+4.4M
        That money is better spread out IMO

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Counting on Fofana / Patterson / Gordon is not optimal

          Open Controls
    10. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Who would you look to move out first, or just swap Veltman out CuCu or Villa/CP?

      Reya,
      Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba,
      Martineli, KDB, Maddison, Diaz
      Jesus, Toney, Hauland

      Ward, Andreas, Neco, Veltman,

      1FT & .9 itb.

      Open Controls
    11. ArseneAllTheWay
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Do Saka > Zaha now before price rise or keep for Spurs game ?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Saka has hit form. Do the move next week. Zaha vs Chelsea, Saka at home so could be sideways making the move.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Sorry, meant for GW10.

          Open Controls
    12. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Was thinking of getting Mitro for Jesus in GW10. Do it this week itself?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Jesus bound to drop again but Mitro vs New. Could go either way.

        Open Controls
    13. Tsparkes10
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      1FT 3.4ITB

      A) Wildcard
      B) Neto to Maddison
      C) Jesus to ?

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo James Trippier
      Martinelli KDB Neto MGW
      Haaland Jesus Isak
      (Ward, Targett, Andreas, Neco)

      Open Controls
    14. tim
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      2FT atmo and will do Martinelli to Zaha and Jesus to Mitro next week.

      So can do 1FT this week.

      Any ideas? 0.0 ITB

      Pope Ward
      Patterson Trippier Walker Saliba Neco
      Gross Martinelli Salah KDB Andreas
      Toney Haaland Jesus

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    15. SomeoneKnows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Pope
      Trippier, Cancelo, James
      KDB, Martinelli, Gross, Andreas
      Haaland, Jesus, Toney

      (Ward, Saliba, Bailey, Neco)
      With 1 FT + 3.9M itb + WC intact

      Who should I transfer out for Maddison assuming I'll probably WC in GW11 or GW12

      A) Bailey (lee, nfo, CHE)
      B) Gross (liv, TOT, bre)
      C) Andreas (NEW, whu, BOU)

      Open Controls
      1. Kane Train
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Gross, 100%

        He's got tough fixtures and given you'd be benching him to fit in Maddison, there's no point benching an extra £1m.
        Bailey and Andreas are great cheap bench options.

        Open Controls
    16. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC draft?

      Pope
      Trippier Cancelo TAA James
      Salah Martinelli Maddison
      Haaland Toney Mitro

      Ward Andreas Neco 4.3

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I personally prefer Zaha/Bowen over Toney

        Open Controls
    17. Sj3451
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Anyone aware of the ideal chip strategy at this point if you haven’t played WC yet?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Playing mine now to try to benefit from the price changes - reckon I can get 0.2-0.3 swing over the next couple of weeks.
        Also allowed me to drop Salah/TAA this week (for KDB & Trippier, decent points!) and get them back in when their prices are lower (TAA already dropped).

        For me WC should always set you up for next 6 GWs... given we have a WC in 16 I favour using it now to get the most out of it.
        There's also good fixture swings in GW11/12/13 that some are holding it for.

        Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        City got excellent fixtures 13-16 and apart from Chelsea, so have Arsenal. Think the idea is to dead end to BGW12 and get City, pool, Arsenal etc WC13

        Open Controls
      3. Athletico Underachieving
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Personally going for it this week, was if not for the World Cup I probably wouldn’t, but seems a good time as my desired moves would mean a -4 or even -8 and only have to worry to GW16

        Open Controls
    18. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Best option?

      A) Toney
      B) Isak

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Close one but I would go A

        Open Controls
      3. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Toney vs bou seems the match for him
        Isak longer term

        Open Controls
    19. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      RVP was once priced at 14m. I reckon Haaland will be 14.5m. What do you guys think?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        If he keeps it up, yes can see him at 13.5-14.
        Current PPG over 38 games would be almost 350 points...

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        I don't think so given the general drop in price points this season apart from Salah. Unless FPL decide to revert to previous perhaps, but raising a forward already at the higher end of premium prices by 3m is a lot especially as they don't earn the same ppg as mids do

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          Points per goal not per game, plus clean sheets pts, etc.

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          It’s more the captaincy reliability he has compared to others. I really see it happening. Don’t think I’ve got a predicted price wrong yet. Ooh mummy look at me.

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Was the same with Salah last season though

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              True? But never saw him being priced more. There’s a biased affiliation with strikers and their price point.

              Open Controls
      3. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        They should make him the most expensive player without a doubt.

        Open Controls
      4. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        I doubt Jesus will be 8.0 next season. It was a mistake to make him that cheap.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          But wasn’t he a City player when FPL launched?

          Open Controls
      5. Arn De Gothia
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I remember that, he was a machine, and worth the 14 mil, so you might be right

        Open Controls
    20. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Bamford will be back and in full swing from GW9. Netted a hattie last Friday for the Leeds U21s vs SOU.

      Fixtures are a bit iffy though after Fulham.

      AVL(H) CRY(A) ARS(H) LEI(A) FUL(H) LIV(A) BOU(H) TOT(A) MCI(H)

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        He’ll just get injured again. Can’t see a future for the lad.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          just now

          True, made of glass.

          Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        In full swing because he played one game for U21s?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He got 45 minutes GW8 so yes, he will start GW9.

          Open Controls
      3. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Built like Sturridge though.

        Open Controls
    21. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Pope
      Cancelo James Trippier
      KDB Zaha Martinelli Bailey
      Haaland Kane Mitrovic

      Ward Andreas Neco Emerson

      Getting some early ideas together. Which would you go for?

      A. Roll the FT

      B. Kane + Bailey > Toney + Maddison -4

      C. Pope + KDB > Guaita + Salah -4

      D. KDB + Martinelli > Salah + Aaronson -4

      Open Controls
    22. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Is this good enough to save the WC for GW13? 0 FT 0 ITB

      Ward (Sanchez)
      TAA Cancelo Perisic Trippier (Neco)
      Son Diaz Martinelli (Gros)(Andreas)
      Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        You could easily save but the benefits of wc13 seem so short term to me.

        Starting ward and having multiple players involved in the North London Derby is probably as good a reason as you'll need to use wc if you wanted to

        Open Controls
    23. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      think solanke could be an option with bournemouth kind run of fixtures? cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        The next 4 fixtures is as good as it gets for a striker, I'm going Solanke over Isak/Toney on my wc. Imo it's a risk worth taking

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
    24. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’m on a WC, thoughts on that plan?

      KDB GW9-10, Son GW11 and Salah since GW12.

      I’ve been thinking about Kane but not so sure about him/fixtures 9-10 and takes Toney/Isak spot as well.

      Open Controls
    25. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Captaincy and Son vs Salah vs KDB

      Son back in form, returning hauls, looks like he can score against anyone, ars next though

      Salah, liv getting players back, signs of improvement, but Nunez the chance hogger back, does Salah stay wide and more creative ?

      KDB, tricky fixture vs manu, but then SOU, and blank...

      Salah better captain than Haaland next gw ? What will Potter less Brighton be like, new system ?

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Have KDB, makes sense to keep for next two, but Salah captain could change that

        Open Controls
    26. cutch
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've got 3 Arsenal players and 3 Man City players. No WC availabale. Time to move on ahead of the blank GW 12, I guess. So...

      Martinelli, Jesus -> Maddison, Toney for a -4 hit, yay or nay?

      Open Controls
      1. theplayer
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I would say nay. Save the transfer and take it from there.

        Open Controls
    27. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm sorely tempted to punt on Darwin Nunez for Kane next GW

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.