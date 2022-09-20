207
FPL September 20

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 9 Wildcard

International breaks are always popular times for Wildcards in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Indeed, just under 50 per cent of site readers say they will activate the chip ahead of Gameweek 9, according to our home page sidebar vote.

With this in mind, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at the best and most discussed options in each category.

The numbers and visuals you see in this piece are from our Premium Members area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

NICK POPE

Nick Pope (£5.2m) has impressed at Newcastle United following his summer move, keeping three clean sheets in his first seven appearances. In that time, nobody has made more saves (30) or accumulated more bonus points (six) than the 6ft 6in shot-stopper. As a result, he is the top-scoring goalkeeper in FPL, averaging a very decent 5.4 points per match.

Though the sample size is small, it’s also worth noting that Pope has prevented the third-most goals (+1.50 xG Prevented), only trailing Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) and Alisson (£5.4m).

As for Newcastle, they rank sixth-worst for shots conceded (101), yet they have allowed just seven goals. That’s because many of the attempts Pope has faced are tame, low-quality efforts, as captured below.

Above: Newcastle United’s xG shots conceded map 2022/23

Despite losing their clean sheet against Bournemouth last time out, there’s not a great deal wrong with Newcastle’s defence, as only Manchester City have kept more clean sheets this season. They are also ranked seventh for fewest expected goals conceded (xGC).

Now, Pope has the opportunity to stake a claim to be England’s number one in Qatar, which should ensure his focus and level doesn’t drop in the coming weeks.

VICENTE GUAITA

Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) was involved in several key moments in Crystal Palace’s most recent match, a goalless draw with Newcastle, as he made a series of excellent saves.

Now, by the time The Eagles host Chelsea in Gameweek 9, their enforced break from Premier League football will have stretched to four full weeks.

Given that they had a disruptive pre-season, that could be a good thing for Patrick Vieira’s troops, knowing that they will have had plenty of time to work on tactics and defending set-pieces, which they continue to struggle with.

However, the fixture list from Gameweek 10 onwards is about as good as it gets, right through until we pause for the winter World Cup. That suggests Guaita can offer value, providing Vieira doesn’t start rotating his ‘keepers, which did happen on a few occasions last season.

Palace’s 10.64 xGC tally after six matches hardly screams ‘buy me’, nor do their 20 big chances conceded, but Guaita was a crucial part of a Palace defence that conceded just 46 goals in 2021/22, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.

JORDAN PICKFORD

Jordan Pickford is currently injured, but Frank Lampard hopes he will be fit for Everton’s first match after the international break, away at Southampton.

However, he can be paired with Toffees reserve stopper Asmir Begovic (£4.0m) on a Wildcard, who was called up to replace the England number one on Sunday.

As for Pickford, he has made 26 saves across his opening six matches, with his 20.8 minutes per save tally the best in the division (see below).

In Gameweek 8, Everton recorded their second clean sheet in a row, with their impressive work in the summer transfer window starting to pay off.

Indeed, Amadou Onana (£4.9m) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.0m) have made them more solid in the engine room, while their recruitment of Conor Coady (£4.8m) and James Tarkowski (£4.4m) is equally impressive, with all four of those players looking at ease in Lampard’s new 4-3-3 formation.

Everton have allowed more shots in the box than any other side this season, but only 11 big chances have been conceded. As a result, they have the joint-second best defence in the league, conceding only six goals in seven matches, which notably, is level with Man City.

LUKASZ FABIANSKI

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) and West Ham United haven’t made a great start to the season, with just one win in their first seven outings.

However, despite facing Man City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in that time, they have conceded only nine goals and rank sixth for xGC.

Now, with five of their next eight Premier League fixtures at home, Fabianski looks like one of the better goalkeeper picks on a Wildcard, given that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are amongst the lowest scoring teams in the division.

He does face competition from Alphonse Areola (£4.4m), although the Frenchman has been limited to UEFA Europa Conference League run-outs so far.

While there are cheaper options in West Ham’s backline, like Vladimir Coufal (£4.4m) and Kurt Zouma (£4.5m), including one takes up a valuable defender spot, which won’t be for everyone. If that’s you, Fabianski might just be worth a look.

OTHER CANDIDATES

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard 1

At Chelsea, Edouard Mendy (£4.9m) will be a name many Gameweek 9 Wildcarders are considering, it’s just we can’t be 100 per cent sure of his place in the starting XI right now. The Senegalese stopper missed Graham Potter’s first match in charge v Salzburg through injury, with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) filling in between the sticks.

However, some have suggested the Spaniards’ superior distribution skills will be favoured by Potter longer-term, with Mendy already succumbing to a few high-profile errors this season. Whoever gets the nod in goal for Chelsea could potentially be a great pick, it’s just at this stage, it’s impossible to know who that will be.

Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) did feature among the main candidates, that’s until he withdrew from the France squad with a thigh injury on Monday. However, if he does recover in time, he could be a shrewd Wildcard pick. That’s because he is usually a week-in, week-out starter, something which may be an issue for Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) and many other Tottenham assets after the international break, with the two-games-a-week schedule set to continue all the way to the World Cup.

Spurs’ approach, meanwhile, has limited their opponents to just six big chances, the fewest in the division, with 51 of their 105 shots faced coming from outside of the box.

Above: Tottenham Hotspur’s xG shots conceded map 2022/23

Elsewhere, having conceded 11 goals in their last two games, Leicester City’s goal difference already sits at -12. In fact, no team has conceded more than Brendan Rodgers’ side (22), who have shipped at least two goals in six of their seven games.

As a result, Danny Ward (£4.0m) is struggling, but he is cheap and has been a regular starter so far, so is still a reasonable pick, providing he is sitting on your bench most weeks. The Foxes do at least face an easier schedule in the coming weeks, too.

David Raya (£4.5m), Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and Jose Sa (£5.0m) are alternative options, although it is hard to put them above some of the ‘keepers included above, while Emiliano Martinez’s (£4.9m) appeal takes a hit, given that Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne are available for £4.3m and £4.7m respectively.

GAMEWEEK 9-16 POINTS PREDICTIONS: WHAT RMT THINKS

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

Our points projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player both this Gameweek and in future ones.

207 Comments
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Guaita, Madds, Zaha, Solanke ... the WC9 FFS template is going to look very strange ...just as Kante is due back for Chelsea, Matip & Thiago for Liverpool and the clever money is going to be big at the back again with Liverpool attackers thrown back into the pot ... get ahead of the curve 😉

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Agreed

  2. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    Salah + Toney
    Or
    Kane + sterling

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      B

    2. Begbie.
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      B but with a different midfielder.

  3. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Can't see Trent in any of gw9 wildcards, any reason why? I mean I get the fixtures and form part, but he can still get an attacking return anytime and Liverpool are bound to tighten up at the back

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      These are not valid arguments for 7.4, I’d rather bet on James and settle with Trippier and Cancelo

    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      The way they're playing Robertson/TAA aren't getting as advanced as they were — at least the early season heat maps laid it pretty bare by comparison. Lack of defensive cover in the middle has meant width being primarily created by the wingers, and one of the reason Salah seems so (so) wide comparitvely on the right. Everton took advantage of this in last derby. Pushing advantage with Onana/Gueye/Iwobi attacking wingers ahead of Myko/Patterson. Meaning they were able to win ball back and counter from positions where usually they'd be overrun.

      In short — TAA is not as potent when asked to defend more than attack — and with less pressure on the ball in the middle, they can't afford to get in the overlap posistion as often as we've seen in previous seasons. Fully expect it to change (Thiago injury key factor). But, that I think is the reason.

      That or they're a bunch of sheep.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      He's in a lot of GW9 wildcards including Andy LTFPL.

      I don't like the pick tbh. Bad fixtures, bad form, expensive. I think he's a nice position to save some money in.

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Good, less people with his 15pts then 😉

    4. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      On a WC, not getting him for now.

    5. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Nailed in mine

  4. Olesathewheeel
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Holaa people!

    Where would you improve on this

    Ward
    James Trippier/Walker Guehi (Justin, Patterson)
    Madison Zaha Son Diaz Sterling
    Mitro Haaland (greenwood)

    Gracias!

    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      You should include how many FTs you have, how much money in the bank, and if you have a WC (if so, when you plan to use it). That's the minimum information required for anyone to give you any valuable input.

      1. Olesathewheeel
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Fair enough, thanks
        I am on a WC!

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    There's no overriding reason why rail strikes in the UK should postpone football matches, people have weeks to work out alternatives by road or pass tickets on etc.

    But this will be a recurring theme, these 24 hour strikes are planned for Saturday 1st October, if agreement isn't reached before then.

    https://twitter.com/PickardJE/status/1572203756930084870?t=YFrIKexSh0mBh33_-ylwxg&s=19

    1. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      What matched are under threat?

      1. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Matches*

        1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          They won't be postponed 99%

  6. Athletico Underachieving
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    This WC worthy? Would target Guaita, Maddison, Mitro, Patterson, maybe Andersen to set up for GW12

    Sanchez
    Tripp, Cancelo, James
    KDB, Martinelli, Diaz, Andreas
    Jesus, Haaland, Isak

    (Ward, Saliba, Dasilva, Neco)

    1. Athletico Underachieving
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Should add 1FT. 3m ITB

  7. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    What to do with this lot? 1 FT & 0.4m ITB

    Pope
    TAA - James - Cancelo - Trippier
    KdB - Martinelli - Gross
    Haaland - Jesus - Toney

    Ward - Bailey - Andreas - Neco

    A) Jesus & Gross > Mitro + Zaha

    B) Gross/Bailey + TAA > Zaha + def?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Hold, then A for free

  8. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Wc draft

    Pope
    Cancelo trippier james
    Salah Madison zaha martinelli
    Mitrovic haaland Toney

    Thoughts?

    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Very strong. My perfect WC team.

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Not really

        Toney fixtures turn in week 10
        Double new at back is not super (prefer ederson) especially with mitro
        Salah isnt value without captain rotation imo

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          I wouldn't say they 'turn'. You can comfortably hold Toney until the World Cup imo and he's super nailed, on pens and FKs.

          bou new BHA CHE avl WOL nfo mci is his run until the WC. Only one I don't really like is City and maybe Chelsea. The rest are decent fixtures he could get something in. The City game is also the last one before the WC so you can deadend and remove him ahead of that game.

          Prefer Toney over all the other budget forwards except Mitro.

          1. The Legend Squad
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Couldn’t agree more.

        2. The Legend Squad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Toney fixtures are great.
          Newcastle double defence didn’t play out for 1 week but fixtures support it.
          Salah is becoming a differential!

          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            You know - you may be right, ive seen a viable alternative to have Salah for Son for me week 12 and captain him with low EO in week 12 and 13 could be the play

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Get a bench

      1. jackruet
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Doesnt matter. Pereira,patterson, neco

    3. Jet5605
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Nice. What;s your bench?

      1. jackruet
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Pereira,patterson, neco

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think there's value in considering other players over Pope and Martinelli.

      Guaita is an attractive option until the World Cup fixture wise and price wise. Martinelli feels too safe for me. You can go for someone exciting in that spot like a Chelsea attacker or someone very differential like Eze with fixtures to match.

      I'd at least look into the various midfield options to see if there's a differential worth picking up over Martinelli.

      Some will suggest dropping Cancelo as well but I wouldn't. Every fixture is green for City imo and he's the most nailed and best defender. I think he'll easily be top scoring defender this year so an easy hold even through the blank for me.

      1. jackruet
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        So downgrading pope to find someone differential in stead of martinelli?

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          I would be on Maddison and Barnes double up 100% over Martinelli on WC

          big upside and little downside

          Martinelli has : SPURS LIV blank
          Barnes : NFO bou CRY

          doesnt get much better for a low risk high reward punt

          1. Hy liverpool
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            I like that.. Which is weird nowadays on ffs.

  9. The Legend Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Where do I go with this? 1FT. 1.8 ITB.

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Trippier Saliba
    Salah Maddison Martinelli
    Haaland Mitro Toney

    Ward Andreas Patterson Dasilva

    Saliba to James?
    Martinelli to Zaha?
    Roll?
    WC?

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      with a WC in your pocket id go agressive for 2 weeks and go Martinelli to Barnes

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Roll, any move here can easily backfire
      Or Saliba to James

  10. Rohirrims
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    RMWCT
    Meslier
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Patterson
    Salah (C) - Maddison - Martinelli
    Toney - Haaland (V) - Mitrovic

    Guaita - Bailey - Dalot - Andreas

    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Very strong indeed.

      Not worried about starting Patterson? To be honest it enables such a great team with strong bench for rotation you’ll be fine

  11. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    FT done : Gross to Maddison to avoid price rises as had just about enough

    Ederson
    Cancelo Trippier James
    Son Zaha Maddison Martinelli
    Jesus Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward neco Schaar andreas

    Barring injuries (Which will occur) had a look at some nice haul chasing FT until week 16
    10: Jesus to Solanke for his 3 : LEIC Ful soton
    11: Roll
    12: Son and Schaar to Diaz and TAA for WHU/nfo/LEE
    13: Solanke to Darwin : Liverpool triple up for nfo LEE
    14: Maddison to Saka
    15/16 tbd

    With Haaland almost (son c was nice) a perma choice dont see the value to take a -4 to get salah in for Son and drop one of James/Ederson/ Cancelo for it.

    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Enviable place to be in. No fires to put out, just chasing hauls. Love it. Good luck

      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Cheers

        Im coming back from a terrible start as i dumped Jesus on an agressive unlucky week 2 WC (for darwin), that 20 point swing put me down to over 3mil from 100k.

        Jumped 2mil up to 1.4mil this week with Son (C)

        So now feel at least somewhat in the game again

        1. The Legend Squad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          This season is hard.

          I’ve had a good start, with a 195k rank now after a big red last week from nearer 100k.

          Still lots to play for.

          Amazing how expectations have been reset!

          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 22 mins ago

            Yep

            Patience is needed to really know when to target an attack and change captain - i earmarked Son v Lei at home weeks ago and got lucky

            Now that i look at fixtures maybe actually im wrong below and Salah with a dropping ownership is very viable captain week 12 (no city ) and away to NFO week 13 when everyone will go Haaland

  12. Drogba Legend
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Help appreciated. Should I WC or hold team below? Looks like I’m only 4-5 off WC template..

    Ward
    James - Cancelo - Tripp
    Salah - Foden - Mart - Andreas
    Mitro - Haaland

    Sanchez - Neco - Groß - Archer

    A) WC
    B) Save FT
    C) use 1 FT and save WC for 12/13

    Cheers

    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      C. Gross to Maddison

      1. Drogba Legend
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Cheers, only have .5 itb so can’t do that.

        Also, sorry, forgot to add Ben White into my squad above.

  13. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Hi all, 1 FT, 2.2m ITB and all chips available

    A - GroB > Maddison using FT
    B - WC

    Ramsdale - Ward
    Cancelo - James - Trippier - Perisic - Henry
    Bernardo - Martinelli - GroB - Harrison - Andreas
    Haaland - Jesus - Kane

    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Worried about Bernardo rotation?

      1. Jet5605
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Of course. It's Pep we're talking about. I only got Bilva last week as a Kane enabler

  14. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    If you had to run with only one:

    Salah or KDB

    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      KDB. But I think it will be close

    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Neither

      Salah is not captain option until maybe week 12 (maybe), and 13 (but Haaland) - so no
      KDB - blank week 12 , not going to captain over him

      I have Son and will look to downgrade week 12

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      If you mean keep one until gw17 then it has to be Salah due to no blank & very unlikely to be benched.

      If short term upto gw12, then kdb

    4. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Salah

  15. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    After being on vacation and the beach, I am back with some analysis on GW 8.

    I had no Haaland captain and no WC played.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7NlrV22s5M

    In the end, there is a sneak peek of the WC and my famous juuuuuhuuuu 🙂

    Let me know what do you think?

    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      https://youtube.com/clip/Ugkx13cY9nA9hTDsytEXUaWsn88TsUWvd6qX

  16. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Just had a quick glance at De Zerbi.

    The Cb’s will be bps magnets, providing they can keep clean sheets because they start a lot of the attacks and are a sort of springboard when dominating games to establish even more control in the opponents half. When I say springboard, I literally mean they are like the wall when you were a child and use to kick up against it for hours on end.

    The wingers are high, very high. So, Trossard, and I assume March, will receive the ball in advanced positions, admittedly often in wider areas. That does not mean they don’t come narrow when the other flank has the ball (E.g., March back post ball to Trossard). However, often, their role is to create for Welbeck and…

    Gross should act as a second forward, and a late runner into the box which suits his skill set fairly well. MacAllister will also make those late runs with cover provided by the wingbacks.

    So, De Zerbi will offer a possession-based style of football that demands control. Whether Brighton will be able to establish control in the big games they face is another matter, but their attacking style and formation should be rewarded. They won’t sit back that is for sure.

    From this, I’d expect Trossard, Gross, Welbeck, March, and MacAllister to be key, and they should have good % involvements in Brighton FPL returns.

    Dunk and Webster will do well in the bonus, whilst Estupinian/Veltman/Lamptey will have low ceilings.

    Brighton assets should do well, so whilst the fixtures are bad I wouldn’t expect a major drop off with Potter’s exit.

    Trossard will be an even better asset imo. But, I think the one that will be really good is Welbeck as he will become a fox in the box. Far less, about running the channels in a Zerbi system.

    Again, these are only musings and analysis derived from a limited set of research into articles and videos.

    Sorry it’s long…

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Nice one. All helps

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Potter built that team to play a certain style and he was great at what he did, the minute someone undoes any of that I can only see regression. The Brighton squad is not the best, Potter got so much out of it.
      I'll avoid until I see evidence that they can coping well without Potter

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        My point is, the style is very similar in many aspects.

        Naturally, you are going to see regression because it might take a couple of weeks to implement it.

        But, from what I’ve seen, the similarities are staggering.

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 7 Years
          4 hours ago

          I watch a lot of Serie A whilst I'm not sure about style of football but all I can comment on is his Sassuolo days, they were very dodgy in defence and but good going forward.
          Didn't watch any of his shaktar games

    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Sorry folks I FORGOT to add:

      Brighton will largely employ a 4-2-4.

      When control is established, the more advanced pivot will push on. The two wing back will support the other defensive pivot. It will end up a 2-3-5.

      It’s all about establishing control through intricate and tight passing

      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Very confused by all of this. Wingbacks and wingers in 4-2-4? Trossard and March won't be wingbacks, but wingers so will profit in FPL terms? Lamptey and Estu are wingbacks in a 4 and will join midfield to form a 3 in possession?

        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Hmmm - just wait and see how they play against Liverpool I think is the best bet!

        2. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Sorry in the modern day game I call fullbacks wing backs. So wingbacks are what should be called fullbacks.

          Sorry again

  17. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    RMWC draft please

    Pope - Ward
    James - Cancelo - Trippier - TAA - Patterson
    Saka - Maddi - Zaha - Sinisterra - Andreas
    Haaland - Mitro - Toney

    1. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      if not Salah or KDB you have to have Kane

      2 premiums I feel is better then a heavy defence!

    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      A week 9 WC for me I would try to be abit more aggressive and do things people without such a WC could not do

      Pope to Guita
      Cancelo to Stones
      Saka to KDB
      Sinisterra to Barnes
      Toney to Solanke

      Then look to move something like this (money permitting - maybe downgrade Trippier to get cash)

      KDB to Son week 11
      Son to Salah (c) week 12

      1. Jet5605
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Thanks - good suggestions.

        I already changed my draft to bring in Guaita, KDB and like the Solanke idea as he's on pens and nailed.

        You don't think Maddi and Barnes is too much Leicester? Sinisterra has nice games and has a great eye for goal.

  18. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    1Ft 0.1m ITB.

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Kulu KDB Martinelli Bowen
    Isak Haaland(c) Mitro

    Ward Andreas Neco Emerson

    A) Kulu --> Maddison (think makes a lot of sense)
    B) Save FT

    1. Samsonite
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yup, A looks good

    2. Robertson-Walker metric
        5 hours ago

        Is Cancelo worth keeping?

        1. McSauce
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          100% season keeper

      • Jet5605
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        RMWC draft please

        Pope - Ward
        James - Cancelo - Trippier - Saliba - Patterson
        SKDB - Maddi - Zaha - Sinisterra - Andreas
        Haaland - Mitro - Isak

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          Standard

          Dont like Isak (excellent player but will be off pens most likely and perhaps wider soon with Wilson back) - and Newcastle arent a real attacking team yet

          See above my comment on WC i would go with

      • Sparkys Barmy Army
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Sanchez
        Cancelo - Trippier - Gabriel - Fofana
        Sterling - Fernandes - Martinelli
        Haaland - Kane - Jesus

        1 FT and 0.3itb, got Fernandes for a punt before their game was called off but unsure what to do.

        The most likely options are:
        A. Jesus > Isak
        B. Fernandes > Maddison
        C. Hold

      • Robertson-Walker metric
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Wildcard advice: Keep price rising players in the team even if you are not going to play them. Make your final decision just before next GW starts because players can get injured during international games.

        • Bambi
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          Bit of a different WC team but what do you think?

          Guita
          Cancelo - Trippier - James
          Son - Sterling - Maddison - Zaha
          Haaland - Mitrovic - Solanke

          (Ward, Andreas, Neco W, Patterson)

          1. The Wayfarer
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 40 mins ago

            It's a strong team and, as you say, a bit different. I know he has some nice fixtures coming up, but Solanke is absolute dirt. Hard to recommend him!

          2. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            I like it, solanke has to be the wc punt to go for with his next 4 fixtures. I'm going for him on my wc too.

            The only minor concern is Son over KDB and Salah, 3 away fixtures in the next 4 games but you never know he might be the better one over those 4 games

        • undersarmy
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Would you WC this?? Y/N
          Current rank 248k & 1FT so would do Kulu* > Maddison
          Ramsdale/Ward
          Cancelo/Trippier/James
          KDB/Martinelli/Gross/Maddison*
          Halaand/Mitro/Jesus
          Andrea/Dunk/Neco

          1. The Wayfarer
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            You've got 6 players who blank in GW 12, so be aware of that! I'd probably WC, tbh.

        • Begbie.
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Pope
          TAA James Gabriel Cancelo
          Odegaard Martinelli KDB Luis Diaz
          Mitrovic Haaland

          (Ward, Dalot, Longstaff, Greenwood)

          Wildcard this or just use my FT on Odegaard to Zaha?

        • Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          Martinelli ➡ Maddison (-4)

          Y/N??

          Ederson
          Cancelo James Trippier
          Sterling Diaz Bowen Maddison
          Haaland Mitro Toney
          - Saliba Andreas NWilliams

          1. McSauce
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            100% no

        • oggyninho
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Pope
          Justin, Cancelo, Trippier
          KDB, Maddison, Sterling, Zaha
          Haaland, Toney, Isak

          Iversen, Patterson, Andreas, Neco

          On WC, 0 ITB. Thinking of going Pope > Guaita, KDB > Salah & Justin > 4.5 ahead of GW 12 ( Dependent on Pope & KDB rising once and Salah falling once during this break.) Thoughts? Perhaps Ait-Nouri is better than Justin since Leicster defense looks shaky, however great fixture offensively? Am I planning too far ahead, booking all free transfers 3 GW:s ahead? Could go Isak > Mitrovic in order to upgrade Justin to a 4.4 and save one transfer.

        • SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Guys on a wc

          A) taa cancelo solanke
          B) taa trips toney

          1. Tcheco
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            C. Cancelo Trips Toney

        • Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          How would you get Maddison in?

          2 FT + 2.0M ITB

          ————-Pope
          —Cancelo James Trippier
          Diaz Foden Martinelli Groß
          —Haaland Kane Mitro
          Ward Andreas Patterson Neco

          1. Begbie.
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            How short are you when you do Gross to Maddison?

            1. Deul0fail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              160cm 🙁

          2. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours ago

            Gross to Maddison by selling Andreas for 4.3 bench fodder.
            Easy 2FT, nice team

        • Sultans of Ping FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Wildcard draft #1

          Guaita, Ward
          TAA, James, Cancelo, Trippier. Patterson
          Salah, Maddison, Zaha, Martinelli, Andreas
          Haaland, Mitrovic, Greenwood

          1. Conte's Son
              2 mins ago

              Perfect defence
              Any way you can move martinelli. You a 4.5m and greenwood to tone?

