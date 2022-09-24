131
Scout Notes September 24

Sterling, James, Cucurella: FPL lessons from Potter’s first Chelsea match

After a month-long hiatus, Chelsea players are back on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) radar with some appealing fixtures in the next four Gameweeks and beyond – and they also have a new manager at the helm.

Above: Chelsea’s next eight Premier League fixtures

Graham Potter was appointed head coach of the Blues over two weeks ago but he has yet to take charge of his new team in the Premier League, with Chelsea’s Gameweek 7 and 8 matches postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

We have, however, seen Potter lead his troops into a UEFA Champions League match, the 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in mid-September.

It was a fixture that passed us by to some extent in the lead-up to Gameweek 8 (Chelsea weren’t involved in that round of games) but with the international break affording us a bit of respite, we will revisit Potter’s first game in charge here.

The obvious caveat is that it is far too premature to be drawing any concrete conclusions from what we saw against Salzburg, so we’re more at the ‘early observations’ stage.

TACTICS

On paper, at least, Chelsea set up in a 3-5-2 against Salzburg.

Reece James (£6.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) were the notional wing-backs, with Mason Mount (£7.6m) playing slightly deeper than we’re used to seeing him as a right-sided central midfielder.

Kai Havertz (£7.7m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.0m) were paired up top.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) lined up between the posts but with Edouard Mendy (£4.9m) unavailable at the time, there’s still uncertainty over who Potter will favour from Gameweek 9 onwards.

Anyone who watched Potter at Brighton and Hove Albion, of course, knows that the new Chelsea boss doesn’t really do rigid formations.

The set-up was, nevertheless, markedly similar to the one that Potter favoured at the tail-end of his tenure at the Amex, and one that brought him great success in the final quarter of 2021/22 and the opening six Gameweeks of this campaign.

“It was a back three as far as I was concerned with Reece and Raheem giving us the width. Salzburg are very strong in the middle with their 4-3-1-2, so it’s not easy to play through the middle of the pitch. We wanted to get some dangerous width, and Reece and Raheem were that.

“They were more full-backs in the lateral positions and then midfield players. I thought we got Raheem into some good situations and Reece as well down that side. Mason, too and we scored a good goal. Then they defended well, blocked, and their goalkeeper made some good saves. We can improve as well, but like I said, how the boys approached the game, I am really, really happy.” – Graham Potter

STERLING A (VERY ATTACKING) WING-BACK

A £10.0m FPL midfielder being shunted out to a left wing-back position doesn’t sound like a match made in heaven but anyone who has witnessed Solly March (£5.0m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) being used in the same roles at Brighton will know that Potter doesn’t really do ‘conventional’.

Wing-backs have become more attack-minded wingers under Potter of late; Trossard delivered six goals, five assists and a whopping 86 points (at 7.2 points per game) in his final 12 appearances under his former boss, a period that coincided with him playing mostly as a nominal left wing-back:

GWMatchMinsGoalsAssistsPoints
32ARS vs BHA82108
33TOT vs BHA901011
34BHA vs SOU90017
35WOL vs BHA82108
36BHA vs MUN811217
37LEE vs BHA86003
1MUN vs BHA73001
2BHA vs NEW72003
3WHU vs BHA89108
4BHA vs LEE76016
5FUL vs BHA90002
6BHA vs LEI841112

Above: Leandro Trossard’s Gameweek-by-Gameweek record over his most recent 12 league starts

March and Trossard are first and second among Brighton players for goal attempts and shots in the box this season, as well as third and first for penalty-box touches.

One of the keys to making this a successful tactic was the role that Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) played, with the defender lining up as a left-sided centre-half and responsible for covering Trossard ahead of him. Our resident Seagull, Az, said upon the defender’s move to west London that it was “impossible to overstate how important Cucurella was for us; he does the work of about 10 men.“

So a wing-back role isn’t necessarily a bad thing when we see screenshots like the one taken above from Michael Cox’s article in The Athletic, and indeed when we read Potter’s comments below about Sterling not being asked to do too much defending.

“Well, there is that possibility [of Sterling playing at wing-back being risky] but you have to organise around that as you don’t want Raheem really defending in his box too often, and I don’t think he did. I think Marc Cucurella managed the situation quite well. I can’t remember too many opportunities they had down that side.

“Whatever you do, there’s always a plus and a minus, but we were at home, and we wanted to be on the front foot and get some attacking ideas in those positions. Raheem is really good at attacking a backline and scored a fantastic goal. I thought he was really good in the game. Reece balances it off a little bit, and we can still defend in a four if we need to, so that was the thinking.” – Graham Potter

As for the underlying stats, two shots – one of which was Chelsea’s only goal of the game – and one key pass didn’t really do his attacking threat justice.

It may be that, like Trossard at Brighton, Sterling will be used in different roles in different games. It’s hard to imagine the more orthodox left wing-back Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) sitting out the entire season, while the toils of Havertz and Aubameyang up top may persuade Potter to redeploy Sterling centrally.

For now, though, it’s a promising start in an unconventional role.

“I played in a slightly different role under the new manager, and it is one I enjoyed playing, out wide. Over time, I will get better. I am happy to play along the front line but he wanted me out wide, getting at the full-back, getting in the box and creating chances. The more time under him [Potter] I think the better it will be for us.” – Raheem Sterling

JAMES AND CUCURELLA

 

  1. mdm
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Pick one to play:

    A. Schar (ful)
    B. Walker (MUN)
    C. Neco (lei)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I'd side with Walker (even if he's not your only City defender). Fulham have scored seven in their first three home matches, while I can't see Forest keeping a clean sheet any time soon.

      Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Walker

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think all 3 concede. A matter of who you think can nick an attacking return. Neco perhaps

      Open Controls
    6. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Schar

      Open Controls
    7. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Sterling and James based on this article will be nice assets to own.

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah, a 6.0m wing-back that gets 6 points for a goal and 4 points for a CS , and a 10.0m wing-back that gets 5 points for a goal and 1 point for a CS. It's a toss up...

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Sterling is not doing any defending, well, he did not vs Salzburg and the positions he got possibly will result in a decent amount of goals and assists.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          *role

          Open Controls
      2. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        This. 10 million is too much for someone playing so wide. Sold last week to Foden

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Salah is occupying a wide roll. 13m vs 10m.

          I don't like being without Salah but like the fact that Sterling will be involved in attacks majority of the time for Chelsea.

          Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Sterling was the most advanced player for Chelsea against Salzburg. Yes, you can say he was nominally a WB, but his heatmap showed he was high up the pitch during every Chelsea attack, and every time he got the ball he looked to cut in and drive at goal to shoot as he has always done. 10m is an awkward price point no doubt but the early signs are very good, especially given Trossard's recent form in this role and given Sterling is a much more selfish player in front of goal.

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      I so old them last game for Cancelo & Maddison!

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Heat map comparisons between this season and last demonstrate Salah is no wider than usual. People are just looking for a reason why he hasn't smashed it so far. He has been extremely close to at least 3-4 more goals than he has registered so far. I'm keeping him.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          This is true but Salah is more of a playmaker now. He will still be involved in the points as always but how many points is the question.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            On what basis is Salah 'more of a playmaker now'?
            I see none, personally.

            Open Controls
            1. Echoes
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              The term playmaker gets thrown around so easily, players like Pirlo and Fabregas must be having sleepless nights at the thought of this.

              Open Controls
              1. Well you know, Triffic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                I agree. Salah is anything but a playmaker. At the moment he's just playing as a RM, rather than a RW. Granted he is passing the ball more, but he's not exactly dictating play and threading balls through like KDB.

                Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              How many Liverpool matches have you watched this season?

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                Plenty. Bye

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Ok, then.

                  I have watched them all.

                  Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          I think the issue with Salah hasn't necessarily been that he's wider, it's that he's not been as involved as he normally would be (as Klopp alluded to after the Everton game), other players aren't finding him like they should be as often. A big part of that is probably down to Elliott, who has the makings of a very good player but is slowing up the play and often cuts in on his left foot and moves the ball to the other side

          Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/F365/status/1569334781539762176?s=20&t=zGgv6MXFAm-AQasOtM70rw

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Sterling is a good option, for the money James is better but they are only so many defenders you can have.

      James next week could have a more defensive role but that can not be said for Sterling, he wil certainly not be required to defend

      A back three didn't mean Sterling was a wing back so I am with you on this one.

      Open Controls
  3. cm790
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Bentacur worth a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I don’t think so. Freak returns vs. Leicester

      Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Quite liking Sessegnon if Perisic is injured.

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      This^

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Did you go for the Peri/Sess double up, DD?

        Open Controls
        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          I did for a week and it was a dismal failure so now time just for Sess. IMO he is better than Perisic but Conte does not think so..

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            I've only been on it 2 GW (only 1 with any matches in it) but luck seems to be falling my way - started both against Leicester & now am well prepared for a short-term injury to Perisic - but probably too soon to say if its successful or not (didn't exactly get me many points last week)

            Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Small sample size alert!

    Nonetheless what a great article to go with the morning coffee. When it's Neale rolling the Spike Lee joint, quality is always guaranteed.

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      What was in th coffee, virgin?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        It was Irish 😉

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          (And Starbucks house blend)

          Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Agree, such a fine specimen that Neale

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        I love it when he has the time during the international break to take a bit longer with his articles.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Been a while since I've done so, but yeah, coffee & a joint is a mighty fine way to start a day with no plans

      Open Controls
      1. Aksekladden
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Wow, that takes me back.

        Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yeah, been a long time I've done this too. But a joint first thing in the morning is quite a thing.

        Open Controls
  6. james 101
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Captain and VC choice?

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Haa?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Haaland at home to UTD.

        I think the cap is quite clear here.

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I actually think Arsenal will annihilate Spurs. Spurs could have conceded 4/5 vs Leicester and Arsenal will be all over them.

      Jesus if I was to take a punt.

      Open Controls
      1. Ingstagram
        just now

        Lol

        Annihilate's a strong word

        Open Controls
    3. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Martinez had Haaland in his pocket when Dortmund played ajax last year.

      Open Controls
    4. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Haaland & Kane

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        just now

        Salah (c) Haaland (v)

        Open Controls
  7. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Sterling at LWB will not be sustainable. Chelsea will leak goals. It's one thing turning the likes of March and sometimes Trossard into defenders, as they have a high work rate defensively as it is. Sterling does not have that natural defensive mindset + he's awful at defending and heading the ball.

    I expect Chilwell or Cucurella to claim that spot once Chelsea start conceding.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      There's not a huge amount of defending involved in the role though, especially with Cucurella covering. Looking at the 12 game period covered by the article, Trossard won 4 headers (out of 10), made 8 successful tackles & 5 interceptions - yet they kept 8 CS out of 12. These numbers are dwarfed by shots (22), dribbles (31), chaces created (24) & penalty area touches (72!).

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        This, Cucurella at LCB and one of the mids will be cover for Sterling playing as the most advanced role of any CHE player.

        Open Controls
    2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I hear you but if you remember Sterling did play a defensive position at Liverpool. I personally think you lose his attacking threat though. At 10 mil he is not quite the same value for money as Trossard and no 4 point clean sheet to boot.

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Sterling won't be a left wing back.

      Potter even said he looked upon his team structure as a back three

      Open Controls
  8. winchester
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    What to do here? 1ft and 2.1m itb

    ward
    james cancelo trippier
    martinelli andreas kdb diaz
    haaland jesus isak

    sanchez neco patterson andreas

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      You helping others yet?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        United Nations in disguise?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I well remember the Rout of Winchester in 1141. Big fire. Marshmallows for everyone!

          Open Controls
      2. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Come now Knight, he does say ‘cheers’ back to the occasional helper

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
      3. Pumpkinhead -
        • 13 Years
        1 hour ago

        Hehe , I think it's Scotty B in disguise

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Haaland > Archer

      Open Controls
    3. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      You put Andreas down twice. If he is in your 11 then move him on for someone.

      Open Controls
    4. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Start helping others you leech

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I’m normally the first to recommend a course of leeches, but not in this case!

        Open Controls
  9. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Wildcarding. Is getting the Leicester goalkeeper combo for the next 4 or 5 GWs lunacy (I really need them to allow all the other pieces of the jigsaw to fit)?

    Surely there's a reasonable chance of a clean sheet or two when your forthcoming fixture are NFO BOU cry LEE wol and your xGC Delta is +9.1 (or is that merely a stat that tells you Ward is that bad)?

    I know I'm clutching at straws here but Leicester have been competitive enough up to half time in their seven games so far (only Manchester United and Arsenal have lead them at that point) so a result or two could be imminent.

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I don't think it's lunacy, though I did ditch the combo on WC myself

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      You've not watched Leicester have you. If you like binary scores for you keepers then Ward/Iversen is the one.

      Then again you might even be better off getting two 3.9s and using the 0.1 elsewhere 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        in my opinion, going with 2 LEI keepers is like fielding 10 players every game and hoping for a bonus point added to your total score if lucky.

        Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Leicester have no idea how to defend. GK will not matter so the double up on GK is the worst mistake anyone has made so far and the worst mistake you can make now.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        the Leicester combo keepers is right up there with removing Jesus in gw2!

        Open Controls
    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Dyche could be in by BOU and then Ward/Iverson will be golden.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I doubt Leicester are going to pay Rodgers out and bring in another manager having to fork out more cash.

        As it is, they had the quietest transfer window when it came to making new signings.

        Open Controls
    5. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Interesting replies as always. Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        don't do it.

        Open Controls
    6. pingissimus
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Tad optimistic.

      Taking the half-times as a guide does make the home fixtures look plausible though so not impossible as neither Bournemouth or Forest are banging right now.

      Bit more plausibility is that the table for the other 14 is pretty much sorted on home form alone. This is a week out of date but the pattern remains: home advantage is huge

      https://twitter.com/Other14The/status/1569986097362477060/photo/1

      Open Controls
    7. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Resist the temptation

      Open Controls
  10. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Isak or Mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Mitrovic

      Open Controls
    2. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Isn't isak injured?
      Have logged on a while

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        He is but might hold until it's confirmed in presser

        Open Controls
      2. Pumpkinhead -
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        He is. Saw someone mention on Twitter that he's very doubtful for next prem game. Muscular or something

        Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    I really do not want to get rid of Kane but want to get in Nunez by GW12.

    If I do go Haaland Kane Nunez front three it would mean playing 433 all the time.

    Kane is doing really well this season so far. I have till GW11 to make my decisions.

    Is anyone else keeping Kane long term?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      yep but no interest in Nunez, so its easy for me.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        If it was not for his red card in GW2, missing 3 PL games, who knows how things may have turned out to date.

        Open Controls
        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think Nunez has done his level best to stay on the bench. His red card followed by an ineffectual performance vs Everton and forcing Salah in playing a roll he clearly does not enjoy will impact on hid appearances short term. By GW13 we will all have a better idea though.

          Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        None?

        😉 And could be it's a tad disingenuous if you have a zombie team.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          So Nunez would have done nothing having missed three full PL games?

          You sure about that?

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          I have created an "active" team last week fwiw 😉

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            welcome back!

            gw8 crew.

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Lets see if I can takeover some GW1 active teams 😀

              Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Thinking of keeping Kane long term - I don't think playing 433 all the time is a problem

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yeah, I want to keep Kane as well but let's see how things go GW9, 10 and 11.

        3 GW's enough time to make a more informed decision.

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          should be

          Open Controls
    3. Third Eye Vision
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Shout out to the little hissy fit Nunez had when Tarkowski gave him a push in the second half of the derby. He actually pounded the floor.

      That guy is going to be targeted by every defender in the league. I predict more red cards.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        How many red cardsdoes Nunez have over his career? So the PL is his 1st experience to defenders irritating him? If you do happen to want to get Nunez in at some stage your post will be void.

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.za/darwin-nunez/detaillierteleistungsdaten/spieler/546543

        Open Controls
        1. Third Eye Vision
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          To date, your entire fpl history is void.

          Open Controls
  12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Morning all!! Who would you play with this??! Have Pope and Mitrovic

    A- Andreas
    Or
    B- Trippier

    Fulham score plenty of goals and have been decent so far this season so leaning towards A at the moment

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      B - defo

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Trippier back in starting line up!!

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'm starting Trippier. I don't rate their CS chances all that highly but still don't think its a great fixture for Andreas either

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Agreed mate on trippier think he might rely on an attacking return, Andreas 2 returns have both come at home this season which is the only reason I’m considering which one to start, think il go for Trippier too now

        Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      You have to go with the better player 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Sound advice mate!!! Thankyou

        Open Controls
    5. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  13. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Jesus to Mitrovic or Toney - GW9 through to GW13 WC?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Flip a coin. Both are good options but I would rather have Mitrovic.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Pwps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Fulham’s fixtures just edge it for me. Mits.

      Open Controls
    3. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
  14. El Tel
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Last piece of the jigsaw:

    With both options one would start and other would be on the bench.

    A) Barnes & Greenwood
    B) Solanke & Eze (any 5.5m)

    Muchas gracias

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B because both are playing assets.

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      I'm struggling to find any enthusiasm for Solanke tbh. Eze's not a bad option. Even though Barnes was pretty much invisible last game, I feel like he is a bit of flat track bully so could be a decent differential, especially if you can't stretch to Maddison. Would just consider him a 4 week punt though, whereas Eze you could keep for longer

      Open Controls
      1. El Tel
        • 7 Years
        just now

        - Its the last part of my wildcard to pick. Barnes would be in addition to Maddison, so would be a double up punt for roughly 4 GW's then potentially downgrade to an alternate cheaper options. There are not many appealing midfielders at £5.5m or under

        Open Controls
  15. El Tel
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Its the last part of my wildcard to pick. Barnes would be in addition to Maddison, so would be a double up punt for roughly 4 GW's then potentially downgrade to an alternate cheaper options. There are not many appealing midfielders at £5.5m or under

    Open Controls
    1. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      reply fail

      Open Controls
  16. Ingstagram
    43 mins ago

    What's with all the Solanke love

    Reminds me of pre-season Neto

    Open Controls
    1. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Cheap, nailed, pens and fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Ingstagram
        1 min ago

        Weren't these all the reasons Neto was being picked aside from Pens

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      worth a shot with those fixtures if you dont want to invest in likes of Kane and Jesus

      Haaland-Mitrovic-Solanke looks a decent frontline with a balance of template and differential. Low risk imo.

      Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      5 goals in 67 career PL appearances. Basically Haaland levels (if he'd played 65 games fewer)

      Open Controls
  17. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Salah, KDB or Son on WC?

    Open Controls
  18. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which one on WC?

    A) Sterling
    B) Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Are they the same price?

      Open Controls
      1. Kane Train
        • 7 Years
        just now

        For sure

        Open Controls

