Salah v Son v De Bruyne: Comparing the premium FPL midfielders

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser looks at the three-way battle for our services that the premium midfielders face.

I think a lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are facing a big decision with their second premium option, the first, of course, being Erling Haaland (£12.0m).

I was very curious about this myself, especially since I have the option of either holding Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m) for Gameweek 9 or shifting to either Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) or Son Heung-min (£11.7m).

A lot of FPL managers (including myself) often take the ‘Mo is Mo’ stance, but the question is: is he?

We do know that he’s not quite been the ‘King of FPL’ since the second half of last season and I wanted to make sense of this, so decided to look at the numbers. Before we look deeper into the table below, it is worth noting that there is an element of fatigue associated with Salah in the second half of 2021/22 after his sustained game-time at the African Cup of Nations. Liverpool, meanwhile, haven’t quite hit their stride as a team this season. That’s giving a fairly long leash to him but I do think that Salah deserves the goodwill, given what he’s done in FPL in the last few years.

So, let’s look at the numbers.

SALAH v DE BRUYNE v SON: THE UNDERLYING NUMBERS

This week on our stream, we break down the big hitters and look at the Gameweek 9 to 16 stretch in the company of Burning Questions co-host and Gameweek 9 Wildcarder, Pras.

  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Salah! 😆

  2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Son No 1, KDB No 2, Salah No 3 for me

    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      You have to build the suspense more than that mate. Tell people you’ll be back to exclusively reveal who is no 1, 2, and 3 for you at a later specific time to reel the audience in.

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Same for me.

      I have KDB now because Son was not even in contention before his hattrick. Now, I have to find a FT to swap.

  3. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Group A isn’t for everyone, cmon the Scots

  4. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    No premium mid for me. Hoping Foden Maddison Zaha Martinelli do the business

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Not sure about the Foden pick but good luck.

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Neither am I but thankfully got 8 points last game hoping for more of the same. Will need triple City for SOU & the run after they blank

    2. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Same have Dias, Martinelli & Sterling ad the 3 mids with Kane Haaland & Toney upfront

  5. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Feel settled for now on this wildcard. 0.5mitb. How's it looking? Thanks

    Ward (guaita)
    Cancelo James trippier (dalot neco)
    Salah maddison zaha martinelli (andreas)
    Haaland toney mitro

    1. McSlu
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      As template as it gets

    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I like to play on the edge but that’s a bit too punty for me.

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Happy with template

        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Don’t you already know it’s fine by definition though? As it’s the side that’s been pretty much universally agreed upon? Template’s fine - I’m just not sure what the point is in then posting it and asking if it’s OK to everyone who have collectively settled on it.

    3. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I am on WC now and I have the exact squad except for KDB over your Salah!

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Template. Except Salah.

      Template is good.

  6. Eastman
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Diaz to Madison? Have Trent no Salah?

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Probably not this week

      1. Eastman
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I'm considering the same and also have Trent but no Mo. Waiting on Diaz mins for Columbia and presser before deciding

    3. The Sociologist
      • 3 Years
      just now

      For free? Yeah maybe. Salah the priority from Liverpool

  7. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    I have decided to go with Haaland and Kane as my big hitters.

    I could also squeeze in KDB at the expense of Cancelo.

    Am I spreading budget too much with the following WC?

    Pope (Ward)
    James Cancelo Tripper (Guehi Zouma)
    Diaz Zaha Maddison Gordon (Pereira)
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    1. BBC_TF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      1m ITB

    2. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Team looks great and I’d keep Cancelo

    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Looks great. How much do you want Gordon? Can you bring in Martinelli instead?

      1. BBC_TF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I cant fit him in. Had him at 6.0 and sold. Need to plan for gw12 and i think saka will be the one to own.

        1. BBC_TF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          I guess i could have fit him in! Oh well

          1. kamdaraji
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Selling Martinelli if you got him for 6m was a mistake imo but I guess it's good to get in different players

  8. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Any idea what illness Daka has?

  9. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Gross and Gordon > Maddison and Andreas worth a -4?

    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      No

  10. AzzaroMax99
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    As I can see, Maddison is very popular choice around here. Just to figure out who to get rid of:

    a) Rashford
    b) Bowen
    c) Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      B

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      B or A

    4. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

    5. mrelpea
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      A (keep Bowen…he is due one and has great fixtures)

    6. The Sociologist
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      The player with absolutely 0 returns so far this season

    7. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      B

  11. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Any risers tonight?

    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Possibly Maddison

  12. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Roll here? Or just move on Ramsdale?

    Ngl I'm kinda tempted to BB :')

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Trippier
    Martinelli Salah Gordon
    Haaland Mitro Jesus

    Ward Andreas Aaronson Neco

  13. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    What do to with this team?

    Sanchez, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, James, Saliba, N. Williams
    De Bruyne, Luis Diaz, Groß, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    1 Free transfer and 1.6 in the bank.

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I think I'd roll

  14. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Isak to Toney or Mitro worth a hit?

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Depends who you have coming off the bench

      1. Tsparkes10
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Andreas, Targett, Neco. But also have MGW who is flagged

  15. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    A. Kane + Bailey > Toney + Maddison -4, and likely Son (C) vs EVE in GW10

    B. Roll FT and likely hold onto Kane (C) for EVE

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Bailey
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

  16. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    I have a feeling that we are close to Salah drops if FPL Towers allow it

  17. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Hey guys, would you do:

    A) Kane + Foden -> Salah + Toney (-4)

    B) Foden -> Dias

    C) Save

    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      C

    2. Stavrosplay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      c

    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      C or B ... tough call I expect Liverpool to do well this GW

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Consider A or B only if you expect Liverpool to do well.

  18. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Why Arsenal and City will not play in game week 12? Thank you!

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Arsenal's EL tie against PSV was postponed due to the Queen's death, that had to be rescheduled quickly and that was the earliest possible slot

  19. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Anyone know if Toneys rising tonight ? also what do you guys think best option is for replacing Isak ? Have 1FT plus 0.5 in bank. Is Toney the only good option?

  20. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Is Harvey Barnes worth a punt (for Gross)? Can't afford Maddison.

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I think so if you can't get Maddison

  21. RICICLE
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Hi guys,
    As soon as last GW ended I got loads of good feedback regarding future moves etc, and the plan was to keep Gross and shift Martinelli out instead for Maddison.

    My team is (no WC)

    Pope
    Trippier - Saliba - Cancelo - James
    Martinelli - KDB - L.Diaz
    Jesus - Haaland - Toney
    ______________________________
    Ward: Andreas: Neco: Gross

    However for exact funds I can afford Maddison + Mitrovic.

    So….Gross + Jesus > Maddison + Mitrovic for a -4?

    I want these two players in, and would certainly help shape future moves leading up to the blank.

    Cheers gents

    1. RICICLE
      43 mins ago

      Meh I’m just gonna do it

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Id be tempted to hold Jesus as a set and forget he is great value imo

      1. RICICLE
        1 min ago

        He isn’t exactly lighting it up though is he, plus one booking away from a van and the blank with tough fixtures, I’ve wanted to be rid of him for a fair few games really, good value yes, but need to go where there’s more potential points, Mitrovic has great fixtures, on pens, in fine form.

        1. RICICLE
          just now

          Ban*

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Looks good transfers in my opinion.

      No injuries so far, at least none that has been reported. Hope nothing changes till the deadline.

      1. RICICLE
        31 mins ago

        Cheers bud! In fact you were amongst the many comments helping me out a plan in place when the last GW ended haha, appreciate it. It was a hell of a thread it went on haha! Martinelli GK feels right to keep really, Gross can easily go for Maddison and Jesus can take a back seat for now
        I initially thought Mitro was injured? Dunno where I heard that but he’s clearly fine otherwise we’d of heard.

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          Yeah I remember the long thread. I also remember some initial plans, but those became useless due to funding issues.

          Mitrovic had a knock, a bruised knee after the first match. Still he played today. Only hope he was not playing with a hidden injury.

          1. RICICLE
            22 mins ago

            Haha that’s correct! The help was awesome! But yeah…..finding issues out a spanner in the works. I’m happy enough keeping Martinelli. Plus it’s not like I’d be losing any value on Jesus letting him go.

            I’ve abstained from making any moves, even though each night I’ve feared Maddison rising after Jesus dropped, but as we draw near now I reckon I won’t get away with it for much longer and Maddi will defo rise, so gonna make the moves before price changes.

            Cheers for the Mitro update, it’s good that he played today, I too hope he hasn’t got a hidden injury, should be fine it seems.

            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              Agree mate. Maddison will probably rise tonight. Most were waiting for the international games to be over. We may see some price movements tonight.

              1. RICICLE
                5 mins ago

                Yeah will defo see some movement now I reckon. Gonna go do the moves shortly. Cheers as always mate really appreciate it!

  22. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    A template on here with Maddison & Zaha over, say, Diaz & Rashford ... mmm ... 🙂

  23. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Gordon, Isak -> Maddison, Toney gtg for -4?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I would considering Gordon - Maddison myself

  24. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Time to WC or can I get away with 1 more week? (due to work commitments not had much time to do it.
    1FT & 2.4 TSB
    Edersoon
    Cancelo Schar Trippier
    Antony Luis Diaz Gordon Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Jesus
    Ward Saliba Andreas Dalot

    Any input would be greatly welcomed

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Team is fine as is

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Any suggestions who to upgrade with the funds available? Gordon maybe?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Gordon to Zaha or Maddy

  25. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Hi all

    I have Haaland, KDB & Cancelo from City and was thinking of doing KDB > Salah this GW9.

    Yes or No?

    Cheers

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yes tasty fixture for salah this GW

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Only if you captain Salah.

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers for the advise lads GL

  26. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    This article was very interesting to gread. Clearly, Son has the best numbers and I am looking to bring him in my team as soon as possible. Well done to those who had him in GW8.

    I also sincerely hope that the latter part of this article will convince many managers to captain Salah this week.

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      *read. Not gread.

  27. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    I just realized that I am benching the highest scoring goalkeeper (Pope) and the highest scoring defender (Saliba). Instead, I am playing the lowest ppg goalkeeper (Ward) and a defender who has scored less than half of Saliba (Struijk). Madness!

    1. David Parkinson
      7 mins ago

      You are not investing in the past.

