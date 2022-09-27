Salah v Son v De Bruyne: Comparing the premium FPL midfielders

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Lateriser looks at the three-way battle for our services that the premium midfielders face.

I think a lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are facing a big decision with their second premium option, the first, of course, being Erling Haaland (£12.0m).

I was very curious about this myself, especially since I have the option of either holding Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m) for Gameweek 9 or shifting to either Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) or Son Heung-min (£11.7m).

A lot of FPL managers (including myself) often take the ‘Mo is Mo’ stance, but the question is: is he?

We do know that he’s not quite been the ‘King of FPL’ since the second half of last season and I wanted to make sense of this, so decided to look at the numbers. Before we look deeper into the table below, it is worth noting that there is an element of fatigue associated with Salah in the second half of 2021/22 after his sustained game-time at the African Cup of Nations. Liverpool, meanwhile, haven’t quite hit their stride as a team this season. That’s giving a fairly long leash to him but I do think that Salah deserves the goodwill, given what he’s done in FPL in the last few years.

So, let’s look at the numbers.

SALAH v DE BRUYNE v SON: THE UNDERLYING NUMBERS

