Team News September 29

FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Live updates from Thursday’s pressers

There is plenty to dissect on the injury front ahead of Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with Premier League and FPL managers alike having to deal with various fitness issues picked up over the international break.

We’ll be covering all of the team news quotes from the Premier League press conferences being held over the next two days, starting with this round-up of Thursday’s media gatherings.

Just four managers faced reporters today, with the other 16 bosses set to fulfill their obligatory duties on Friday.

Away from the press conferences, Thursday also brought news that Emile Smith Rowe would be ruled out until December after having groin surgery.

KEY UPDATES

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES:

CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte gave little away on the team news front when asked about Spurs’ fitness latest ahead of the north London derby.

Hugo Lloris pulled out of the France squad over the last fortnight with a thigh problem, while reports on Thursday morning suggest that Dejan Kulusevski is a big doubt because of a hamstring issue.

Conte, however, wouldn’t give us concrete news on either player – or anyone else, for that matter.

“We have to wait, we have to wait till tomorrow to check some players because they returned from their national teams with some physical problems. Tomorrow’s last training session will be very important to understand the players that we can count [on]. At the moment, we have to wait.

“Honestly I don’t want to speak about the injuries because I don’t want to give advantage to Arsenal. But for sure we have to face some problems, some physical problems and we have to know also that we have just started to play the first game in a run that we have to play 13 games in 43 days. For sure we have to try to make the best solution and not take big risks. If we were to take big risks and lose players for the rest of the games, it will be a disaster. I repeat: to play with three games I need to count on the whole squad.” – Antonio Conte

Conte at least acknowledged that Kulusevski had a problem in another comment, perhaps hinting that the Swede wouldn’t be involved this weekend – and suggesting that it wasn’t a given that Richarlison comes straight into the starting XI:

“For sure [playing three central midfielders] can be a good option because we have midfielders who are good also to play as a three. Bissouma when he came in against Leicester played well and he is really well integrated with Pierre and Bentancur. Yeah, this could be an option, not only for tomorrow but also for the future because if we need to give rest to other players, especially when you have this type of situation that happened with Kulusevski having this injury, it can be an option.” – Antonio Conte

Speaking to in-house media in a separate interview, Conte also confirmed that Lloris was one of the players who was set to be assessed:

“Hugo is one of the players with some physical problems, but we hope to see him on Saturday.” – Antonio Conte

Ben Davies (knee) and Lucas Moura (tendon) had been expected to be close to fitness after the September international break but again, there was no word from Conte on either player.

Elsewhere, Conte briefly discussed Son Heung-min‘s set-piece responsibilities after the winger scored a rasping free-kick for his national team in the last week.

“Son is one of the three players who have the task to take set pieces. We have him, Harry and Eric Dier. For sure now he has great confidence because he scored but already before he was one of these three players.” – Antonio Conte

EVERTON

The Toffees announced yesterday that Nathan Patterson will miss the next four to five weeks with the knee injury he picked up while playing for Scotland over the September international break.

The young full-back joins Mason Holgate (knee), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (leg) on the sidelines for the trip to Southampton.

“It’s a blow for us all because he’s been fantastic. His level of performance has been great.

“The four-to-five week estimate is probably more positive than what our first thoughts were. Let’s hope we can get him back quickly.” – Frank Lampard on Nathan Patterson

Jordan Pickford is available after recovering from a thigh injury but Lampard was cautious when asked if the fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be involved in the squad this weekend.

“We’re considering it. Dominic, we’re working to make sure he comes back in the best fitness and strength for us. We’ll see on that one.” – Frank Lampard

BOURNEMOUTH

Lloyd Kelly (ankle) remains sidelined for Bournemouth’s match against Brentford, with no timeframe put on his return.

Joe Rothwell (thigh) and Ben Pearson (knee) are “much closer” to returning, while Ryan Fredericks (unspecified) is making “big improvements” – although it wasn’t abundantly clear whether caretaker boss Gary O’Neil was completely ruling all three out of this weekend’s fixture.

David Brooks had been on the cusp of a return from a length lay-off after fighting cancer but suffered hamstring discomfort in an academy game a month ago and took a step back with this rehabilitation.

BRENTFORD

Still to come

  1. Erez Avni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Coufal (wolves) (H)
    B. Bailey (Leeds) (A)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  2. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Those Conte comments don't sound great, although as someone that has double Arsenal attack it looks good. Could easily be playing mind games though, he's certainly seemed to retain a certain irritation towards Arsenal not only as rivals but also because of the derby postponement last season

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      I wonder if the 352 might be beneficial for Son at least. Think that's the shape they were in when he came off the bench against Leicester. Cutting out the Richarlison role could boost Son's GI %, and replacing him with Bissouma gives another ball carrying option from deep, allowing Son to play more on the shoulder

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Conte did mention the option of playing with 3 midfielders which might be necessary and should facilitate that, and this fixture should suit Spurs' attackers as Arsenal certainly won't sit back. I wonder if he trusts Bissouma to start in a game like this yet

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      I am still 50/50 about shifting Kane to Nunez. Only problem is it will be for a hit. Just got a feeling Spurs will struggle at Arsenal.

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I would wait on Nunez yet to prove he is the "answer"

  3. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I think I’ve got two options this week:

    A) Isak to Toney with FT
    B) Roll transfer and move Isak down to 4.3 to raise money for Trent. Would mean playing one of my bench players.

    Best move? 1 FT and £0.7 ITB.

    Pope
    Cancelo - James - Trippier
    KdB - Maddison - Saka - Martinelli
    Haaland (c) - Mitro - Isak

    Bench: Iversen; Coufal, Andreas, Neco

    1. HNI
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Get A as Toney has some amazing next 2 matches. Can advice me below?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd roll and play Coufal

    3. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Roll and play Coufal

  4. HNI
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Everton has cleansheet in last 2 matches and big chances conceded have also fallen to just 4 total in Last 3 combined. Am I missing something on why isn't he being covered over poorer defences like Crystal Palace and AstonVilla?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      I've seen some mentioning Tarko

    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      I think Pickford is a good choice as GK on wildcard with Begovic as 4.0. Not sure I’d pick any of their other defenders now Paterson is injured.

      1. ebb2sparky
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Do you think Begovic is a better option for sub keeper than Ward (assuming first keeper is pickford of course)?

  5. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is this ready to go?

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo Trippier James (Zouma Neco)
    Diaz Maddison Zaha Sinisterra (Pereira)
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    0.3 iTB

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Yup good to go. Nice team.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yes I like it

  6. Ekipica
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    I'm pretty close to choose between those two on wc,any thoughts?
    1.

    Guaita(Ward)
    Cancelo,Saliba,Trippier(James,Neco)
    Salah(c),Zaha,Maddison,Martinelli(Andreas)
    Haaland,Mitrovic,Toney

    2.
    Guaita(Ward)
    Cancelo,Saliba,Trippier,Cucueella,(Neco)
    Salah(c),Martinelli,Zaha(Bailey,Andreas)
    Haaland,Mitrovic,Kane

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      1 but i prefer Kane>Salah next 3 gW's

      1. Ekipica
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thx

  7. putana
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Better one week punt:

    A) toney
    B) Daka

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A for safety B for high risk but high reward

  8. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Probably last decision on wc. Who do you see scoring more points till world cup?

    A) Son and Diaz
    B) Salah and Martinelli

    Cheers!

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      B if GW13 and 14 go to plan

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      B

    3. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      B

  9. chelseaboy14
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    take -4 and take out kane and bailey for madders and toney? or play kane and gordon?

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      -4 to lose the player with the second highest pts that's playing in one of his favourite fixtures? Big no

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      No

  10. SamH123
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is Arsenal vs. City not getting rearranged until after the WC?

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      No room in the calendar. All teams in Europe will be playing midweek games every week from now until the world cup and then there's the busy winter period after Christmas too. Think I remember Ben Crellin saying late January/February might be the earliest possible window for postponed fixtures to slot into

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        The only game that "is possible" before WC is a midweek game Brighton V Palace (which being a Palace fan, Sussex Police love a midweek evening game in the derby, as they are not used to "derbies")

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah I've had a look at Crellin's posts and he's mentioned that, although he did say that they may do that later on, seem to be a couple of other fixtures that won't be televised that might happen on European nights as well

  11. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Captain -

    Haaland
    Maddisson

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      What lol

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's not a lol question In a 1 off ether or could come out on top.
      Go gut !

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        either

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      In that order

  12. FPL Mentor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Roll the FT?

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Emerson
    Foden Maddison Bowen Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Iversen / Perisic / Andreas / Nico

    0.0ITB

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes

  13. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    1 FT (0.6m)
    Pope (Iversen)
    Trippier, Cancelo, James (Botman, Patterson)
    Saka, Martinelli, Maddison, Zaha (Andreas)
    Haaland (C) Kane, Mitrovic

    Need to sort out Saka, Patterson), Patterson can go to Guehi in GW12 or Botman if Patterson come back early)>

    A. Saka to Sinisterra this week
    B. Hold

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thanks

  14. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Cheers

  15. jimmy.floyd
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Jesus to Toney (-4)?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        For me it is foolish hit and could end up badly but I might be wrong , if you have the gut feeling go for it

    2. gooner_112233445566
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

  16. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts on Solanke?

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheap so yeah if he can fit value plans down the line

  17. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo James Tripp
    Zaha Maddison
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Leaves two players to choose from. Not very exciting is it?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What I meant was it leaves two spots to fill...

  18. estheblessed
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    G2G :

    Pope,
    Trips, Cancelo, Dier
    Andreas, Martinelli, Zaha, Salah
    Mitro, Haaland, Kane

    Ward, Emerson, Williams, Bailey

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes imo

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      yep

    3. gooner_112233445566
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Would be tempted to start Emerson over Andreas

  19. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Pope
    Trent, trippier, cancelo, James
    Kdb, Gordon, martinelli
    Haaland (c), Jesus, Toney

    Ward, Andreas, neco, dasilva

    1ft, 1.7 itb

    A) Gordon to barnes with Ft
    B) Gordon to zaha with ft
    C) save ft and do Gordon to zaha next week
    D) Gordon and Jesus out for maddison and mitro -4

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      b

  20. evilfish
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you start GroB, away to Pool, or Andreas, home to Newcastle?

    1. gooner_112233445566
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Andreas

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Andreas

    3. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think Andreas. But probably both will only get 2 points.

  21. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Guaita
    B) Raya

    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think Raya.

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Guita long term

  22. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    This gameweek only

    Zaha home to Chelsea
    Gordon away to Southampton

    Got Gordon now, thinking save ft so have 2ft's next week and get zaha next

  23. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Luis Diaz > Maddison for free?

    Thank you!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sure

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      did that last night , esp if u got king Mo

  24. Rushford
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) Martinelli + Trippier
    B) Sinisterra + Trippier
    C) Bailey + TAA

    Best duo on WC?
    Martinelli has two tough fixtures and a blank in the next 4. I have Pope as the best GK option but don’t like doubling on Newcastle defense. Bailey might be a trap that i fall in for the second time this season.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

  25. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    What do to with this team?

    Sanchez, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, James, Saliba, N. Williams
    De Bruyne, Luis Diaz, Groß, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    1 Free transfer and 1.6 in the bank.

    Thank you!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gross to Zaha

  26. ooga booga
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    KDB and bailey or Foden and Sinisterra?

    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think De Bruyne and Bailey.

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      can’t go wrong with KDB

  27. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    play
    a. Bailey vs Lee
    b. Da silva vs Bou

  28. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    What is better?

    A) Save the transfer because I have six players from Arsenal and City
    B) Luis Diaz > Maddison or Zaha for free
    C) Groß > Maddison or Zaha for free
    D) Luis Diaz and Groß > Maddison and Zaha for - 4

    Team is:

    Sanchez, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, James, Saliba, N. Williams
    De Bruyne, Luis Diaz, Groß, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    1 Free transfer and 1.6 in the bank.

    Thank you!

    1. Big Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      C. I like Maddison this week but prefer Zaha in general.

      I wouldn't take a hit to take Diaz out this week, unless Klopp hints at a rest.

      Save next week to give you 3 transfers for Arsenal & City players before the blank

      1. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thank you! Nice pictures. I like hippos.

