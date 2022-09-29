0
Team Reveals September 29

FPL team reveal: Chelsea’s James in for Gameweek 9

Az is back with his regular team reveal ahead of Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The FPL BlackBox co-host used his Wildcard several weeks ago so is relying on free transfers to negotiate the next eight Gameweeks before the World Cup break.

On the shopping list this week is Reece James (£6.0m), with a representative of Az’s beloved Brighton and Hove Albion side set to make way as a result.

Az is persevering with no premium midfielder for now but Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is on the wishlist in the coming weeks.

You can hear what Az has to say on his team plans in the embedded video below:

Az Membership Strategy Manager for FFS and one half of the FPL BlackBox YouTube series with Mark Sutherns. Follow them on Twitter

