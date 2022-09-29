FPL team reveal: The ‘threemium’ selection – but no Salah

Gianni Buttice is back for his weekly team reveal, hosted by Az over on our YouTube channel.

Momentum is strong for ‘Buttice’s Babes’ and his Gameweek 8 Wildcard was used from a position of strength. A score of 60 points then made it six out of seven green arrows, with the latest rise being from 634k to 471k.

Gianni opted for a ‘threemium’ squad that contains Erling Haaland (£12.0m), Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m) but no other midfielder priced over £6.6m.

Over half of the 60 points arrived from his Manchester City trio – as Joao Cancelo (£7.2m) scooped the maximum bonuses at Molineux despite having no part in any of their three goals.

In the second half of this video, Gianni discusses his formation, starting XI and transfer plan for the upcoming weekend.