More chances to win as the free-to-play Sorare Academy returns

We’re now only a few weeks away from a longer break for the winter World Cup so it seems a good time to take a look at some players who are exceeding expectations this year and might be able to turbo-charge your Academy team as you aim for the top spots.

Here are a few players that came out of the shadows this season to score higher than you might have predicted.

Goalkeeper

Yann Sommer, Borussia Mönchengladbach

We already knew Sommer was good but this year he has been incredible. He’s recently hit two scores over 90 for Mönchengladbach, including the perfect 100 score for his world-beating performance against Bayern Munich – a game in which he made a record 19 saves.

His next match is against Werder Bremen, which should be a tight fixture with some opportunities for him to be involved in the game.

As well as considering him for your Sorare Academy team, you might want to consider adding him to your Sorare gallery, given that he’ll be one of the goalkeepers involved in the World Cup, as number one for Switzerland.

Defender

Caio Henrique, AS Monaco

Monaco have started the season brightly and were on a run of three straight wins before the international break, pushing them up to fifth in the table. Left-back Caio Henrique has been key to their form, supplying four assists already this season.

This has translated into some good Sorare scores, including 97, 99 and 93 points in the last five games. He doesn’t need to score or assist to hit those heights either. In the 3-0 away win at Stade de Reims, he amassed 58 points from his all-around play. Stunning.

Monaco are at home to Nantes at the weekend and will go into the game as favourites. The odds of them keeping a clean sheet look high and there is every chance that Henrique could weigh in with another monster score.

Midfielder

Enzo Le Fée, FC Lorient

Sticking with Ligue 1, FC Lorient are another club that are defying all expectations this season. After narrowly avoiding relegation last year, they are now on a record-breaking run that has taken them to third in the league.

They’ve gambled on youth to get this far and one of the youngsters really pushing the envelope is 22-year-old midfielder, Enzo Le Fée. He is active in defense and attack, agile and good on the ball, and is already doing enough to create rumours of a move next summer. His all-around play gives a good platform for high scores with a goal or assist – and he’s had three of those so far this season.

Lorient face a tough test this weekend against Lille, but the way they dispatched Lyon earlier this season will give them some confidence (Le Fée picked up a goal in that match too). Even if you don’t fancy him for this Gameweek, he’s definitely one to keep on the radar for the future, and if you do decide to add him to your Sorare gallery, he has the additional benefit of being eligible for the U23 tournaments for another year and a half.

Forward

Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Perhaps it’s a bit of a stretch to call Haaland a surprise performer but it’s worth remembering just how good his performances have been so far this season, and how unusual it is for a player to settle so quickly after a transfer in from another league.

Yes, it’s still early days and we’re yet to see the impact of rotation (or injury) but his minutes-per-goal ratio is by far the best of any player we’ve ever seen in the Premier League and there is every indication that he will go on to shatter records this season.

He is a monster in the box but the downside to his play is he doesn’t do much other than touch the ball to put it in the goal, which means you really need him to bang at least a brace to get his score into winning territory. But this is Haaland, so that’s more than possible!

The Manchester derby will be a tense affair but it might not be a low scoring one – there have been very few no-score draws in recent years. Haaland likes the big moments and can play against tough opposition so perhaps we will see him write another part of his story into the record books this weekend?

