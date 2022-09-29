198
Captain Sensible September 29

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 9?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are mainly looking to Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City players for the Gameweek 9 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland (£12.0m) is the clear winner of the captain poll, with just under 46% of total votes from users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 19% of votes at this stage, with Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) currently in second place, backed by 18.3% of our users.

James Maddison (£7.9m) occupies third place with circa 9% of votes, followed by Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Ivan Toney (£7.3m), with 4.24% and 4.06% respectively. 

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

MOHAMED SALAH/TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Mohamed Salah re-enters the captaincy conversation after an enforced hiatus which saw Liverpool suffer consecutive blank Gameweeks after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. 

Salah rediscovered his goal-scoring touch on international duty, bagging a brace in Egypt’s 3-0 victory over Niger before his early return to Liverpool – adding further minutes of crucial rest to the bank. 

The immediate fixture against Brighton represents a “make or break” moment in Salah’s season with difficult fixtures to follow, against Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, likely to test the resolve of even the most ardent Salah supporters. 

Salah’s underlying goal threat numbers make for underwhelming reading, with 17 shots and 14 shots inside the box over the last six matches significantly behind the division-leading Aleksandar Mitrovic – who has registered 28 goal attempts over the period. 

Despite Salah failing to hit the dizzy heights of his gold standard, Liverpool’s Egyptian ranks fifth-best for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) over the last six matches, with 4.09. 

Above (click to expand): Mohamed Salah ranks fifth-best for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) over the last six matches, with 4.09

The return from injury of the metronomic Thiago Alcantara (£5.2m) should give Liverpool more control in the Reds’ problematic midfield area which has struggled with ball progression and control in his absence. 

Liverpool’s visitors Brighton have impressed defensively this season ranking joint best for clean sheets (three) and goals conceded (five) over the last six matches. 

The Seagulls place third-best for shots on target conceded (18) and have conceded a mere seven big chances over the period – with only Tottenham Hotspur conceding fewer (six). 

Zonally, Brighton have demonstrated a strong defensive spine ranking joint-third best for chances conceded in central positions (12). 

However, these gold standard defensive numbers were accrued under the stewardship of Graham Potter whose departure leaves a huge void – and big shoes for newly appointed manager Roberto De Zerbi to fill. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has endured a difficult start to the season with Liverpool, which has been compounded with his possible omission from England’s World Cup squad for Qatar. 

The Liverpool full-back is a darling of both models and metrics because of his proven career-level production but two attacking returns and a solitary clean sheet struggle to justify his lofty price tag. 

While the underlying numbers offer some solace with Alexander-Arnold ranking joint-best among defenders for chances created (13) and big chances created (two) over the last six matches – the Liverpool full-back is accustomed to creative parity with Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m). 

Above (click to expand): Trent Alexander-Arnold ranks joint-best among defenders for chances created (13) and big chances created (2) over the last six matches

Liverpool’s Gameweek 9 opponents Brighton have failed to score just once in their opening six matches, at home to Newcastle United, and have produced strong underlying offensive numbers this term. 

Furthermore, the Seagulls place in the top four over the last six matches for big chances (17) and expected goals (xG), with 10.91. 

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE

  1. FPL_Bharat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    0.1m short of this on WC grrr...ideas?

    Ward Iversen
    TAA Cancelo James Trippier -- Williams
    Salah Maddy Zaha Martenelli -- Andreas
    Haaland Mitro -- Solanke

    A: Trippier >> Guehi..and use Solanke as a starter
    B: Cancelo >> Perisic...and then start of Perisic/Solanke based on fixture or likelihood of playing
    C: Cancelo + Solanki >> Guehi + Toney
    D: Andreas >> 4.4m mid
    E: something else

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Trent - Perisic?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      D or drop Solanke to someone cheaper

    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Solanke to cheaper fwd and get a better GK

    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Downgrade neco. He’s not worth the hassle

    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Downgrade Solanke. Get a non-Leicester GK.

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Not sure what do to with my defence or midfield, 1.8itb

    Trent James Trippier Neco Patterson
    KDB Zaha Madds Martinelli Andreas

    Don't want any more city/Arsenal players due to the blank coming up

  3. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    anyone know if Daka is expected to start? Thinking of a one week punt

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      To risky as nobody will know who starts up top for Leicester

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      Try here for predicted lineup
      https://twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL

  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Latest news

    *Emile Smith Rowe groin surgery

    *Lloyd Kelly wont be available yet

    *Auba 'needs more time' and is not 100% fit

    *Kante back in training

    *Jordan Pickford is fit and available

    *Calvert-Lewin could be considered this weekend

    *Patterson out for 4 to 5 weeks

  5. maksud
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Callum Wilson should start this week? Right?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Made of glass

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes but doubtful that he will play 4 games in a row, could have minutes managed.

      1. maksud
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        I only need him for the next two.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Wait for presser tomorrow but I like the 2 week punt if fit

    3. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Start, but won't finish

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes. Should star- aaand, he's injured

  6. SLBenfica
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Hi guys! Name two to start between these two:

    Callum Wilson(ful) vs A.Armstrong(EVE) vs Welbeck(liv)

    Thanks!

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Interesting team!
      First 2

      1. SLBenfica
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        The possible, because this is a draft league that we do! So we cannot have th same players!

      2. SLBenfica
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        (And we are down to 14 players! So very unique teams!)

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Aha. I haven't tried draft yet; maybe next season. Must feel good to Wilson back 🙂

          1. SLBenfica
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Think so! And he is like 95% sure to start right? And he is on pens, so thats cool!

            It is pretty challenging draft league, as each player on your team counts! for instance, Haaland for the mojority of the teams do not count, as they are playing against other teams that own him as well

  7. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Is that theory true that Eddie Howe's teams always struggle after international breaks?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Whose theory? Didn't have that many internationals at Bournemouth?

      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        King, Fraser, ake, boruc, lerma, and i think Wilson also have Internationals while plaging there. And Billing, and maybe more which i dont remember. Quite a few.

  8. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    On WC, which combo is better?

    A) Martinelli, Toney, Tarkowski (or other 4.4), Pope
    B) Sterling, Solanke, Emerson, Guaita

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A.

      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Thanks guys, thats where I'm at currently

    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A for sure

  9. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Guaita, Ward
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, (Emerson, Williams)
    KdB, Bowen, Maddison, Zaha, (Andreas)
    Kane, Toney, Mitrovic

    0 itb. Thoughts on this WC?

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      No Haaland? Interesting.
      Template apart from that.

  10. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Maddison surely goes up in price tonight

    Surely

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Shirley

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Zaha too

  11. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Is this worth -4?

    Cornet Kane ➡ Salah(c) Solanke

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      No way

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Certainly is mate , if Salah hauls its a big big plus

  12. maksud
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Pick one on WC:

    1) Pope
    2) Sa
    3) Guaita

    TIA

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      3

    2. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      I got Pope but Sa is a good option

      I don't trust Guaita after he missed several random games last season when I had him

      1. maksud
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yea. Im also leaning on Sa atm. Good keeper, good defence and also good fixtures and also own Trippier.

        1. maksud
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Also the fixtures Wolves have seem better than Newcastle in terms of clean sheet potentiality.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Its a really close call...I'm on Guiata but its partly down to low-ish TV & needing the funds elsewhere. Don't think he'll be too far behind Pope/Sa. Now that I look, I think I actually prefer Sa's fixtures

    4. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Fabianski not a bad shout either

    5. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think they could all score very similar over the next 10 or so games, so personably I would go Guaita for the cash saving.

  13. Aksekladden
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Diaz (no Mo) ➡️ Madders for free?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Sure

  14. jb1985
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Tempted to bench boost this GW with the below as possible could outscore a double game week then again could easily just score 4-6 points in total. 1FT 0.8M ITB

    Pope,
    Cancelo, Tripper, James
    Zaha, Maddison, Martinelli, Foden,
    Mitro, Kane, Haaland

    Bench: Ward, Bailey, Coufal, N.Williams

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Wait for the doubles... Should be some big ones this season.

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Nah wait mate

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ward, Bailey and Coufal? You'll absolutely have a better bench than that at some point this season

    4. jb1985
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Makes sense to wait as I doubt the time they roll round that will be my bench. Hopefully during WC they sort the rearranged fixtures out as cant see anything happening before then.

    5. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Crazy to BB that.
      Absolute max you’ll get is a CS for Coufal and maybe a Bailey attacking return. Not worth it at all with the DGWs that will happen

  15. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Antonio Conte is unable to give an update on Dejan Kulusevski, Hugo Lloris and others.

    We have to wait tomorrow to check some players because they returned from the national teams with some physical problems.

    Tomorrow will be very important, the last training session to understand the players we can count on.“

  16. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/AlasdairGold/status/1575487810840121347

    Not spunding good on Spurs injury front. Conte says he won't give details to not give Arsenal an advantage but says they have issues and also is aware they're starting a run of 13 games in 43 days so he has to be careful not to take risks with players that may end up out for longer

    1. Robertson-Walker metric
      2 mins ago

      4D chess by Conte.

  17. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A. Kane to toney
    B. KDB to maddison
    C. Save FT

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      C

      Or

      D. Get Maddison another way!

    2. lloydy2001
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      save

    3. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      c

    4. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Wouldn’t lose KDB, but would find another way to maddy.
      Obviously depends what you’d do with the saved cash. Would consider A if it meant a decent upgrade elsewhere.

  18. lloydy2001
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is anyone else on a WC considering Chilwell?

    I've got 5.9 to spend on last defender spot in a 433 (to go alongside James, Cancelo, Trippier). Tempted with a punt on Chilwell, hoping that with a few weeks off he'll be back to fitness (of course will wait and see if we get a hint from presser tomorrow). But other than Chilwell I don't know where else to look. I don't fancy ARS with their fixtures + blank coming up, Perisic is a rotation risk and not sure on other TOT defenders. Coufal was my other choice but seems a bit boring compared to the potential of Chilwell.

    Interested to hear anyone else's thoughts.

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I made those sorts of gambles a few times last season and they never worked out. Better to just wait until you know the situation better and go with a safe choice first

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I like chilwell a lot. But feels wary and risky.

      Potter may well prefer cucarella

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Not with Sterling starting at 'lwb' in Potters first match in charge.

      Too risky

    4. HNI
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Going ahead of curve is only sensible when you have stats. Injury is no stat and at this level it takes weeks before he even cements position forget form

  19. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Roll transfer here right?

    Pope
    Cancelo / trippier / James
    Zaha / de Bruyne / Bailey / martinelli
    Kane / haaland / mitrovic

    Iversen / Emerson / Andrea’s / Williams

    1. lloydy2001
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      how much do you have in the bank?

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sorry should have said. Nothing in the bank

        1. lloydy2001
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          then yeah i think roll the FT

  20. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Apologies if posted earlier, but supposedly both Martial and Rashford are out this weekend: https://mobile.twitter.com/utdreport/status/1575450169797115908

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      UTD fixtures are not the best either

  21. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    And the panataloon duck white goose neck quacked

  22. HNI
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Everton has cleansheeyt in last 2 matches and big chances conceded have also fallen to just 4 total in Last 3 combined. Am I missing something on why isn't he being covered over poorer defences like Crystal Palace and AstonVilla?

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Upcoming fixtures maybe? Man U, Spurs and Newcastle away in next 4 aren’t great.

  23. Robertson-Walker metric
    51 mins ago

    Wildcard draft no5.:
    Pope-Iversen/Ward
    James-Cucurella-Cancelo-Neco-Trippier
    KDB-Martinelli-Zaha-Maddison-Bailey/Andreas
    Toney-Haaland-Mitrovic

  24. Robertson-Walker metric
    48 mins ago

    I think City will destroy United. United was very lucky against Arsenal.

