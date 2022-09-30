45
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 9 preview and team reveal

Mark Sutherns is reunited with Andy North tonight on the latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of Saturday’s Gameweek 9 deadline, including their own transfer plans.

Mark and Andy are live from 19:45 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the whole thing back from the start.

  1. RMT & Projections Update
  2. Echoes
    1. alsybach
      Lose your job, oh and get a life

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    Evening all! WC so close to being locked. Thinking I’m gambling on Barnes!

    So…

    A. Toney (3/4/3)
    B. TAA (4/4/2)

    Guaita 
    Cancelo - James - Tripps 
    Salah - Madd - Zaha - Barnes
    Haaland - Mitrovic
    (Ivo, Neco, Andreas, X)

    1. Echoes
      A for me

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        Can I ask why?

        1. Echoes
          Because I think Toney outscores TAA over the next few atleast.

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            Fair enough thanks. And up until the WC?

            Problem is it’s tricky to switch the formation even though it’s just a single choice on the face of it right now

  4. JELLYFISH
    Iversen looking like he might rise tonight. A lot of WCers bringing him in no doubt

    1. Jimmers
      WC transfers not counted for price rises

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      Then he won’t rise if that’s the case

  5. rozzo
    Lots of teams on here going without TAA

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      See above. Close call for me

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      Most will have him from GW12

    3. Echoes
      As good as a wingback is with attacking returns, until CSs are being provided "regularly", the prise ain't worth it imo.

      1. Echoes
        Either you gotta be Dani Alves in his prime years to be fruitful even without CSs, or there's always a better combination value elsewhere.

    4. Rupert The Horse
      That’s to be expected

  6. FCSB
    Have a Isak >> Toney / Solanke dilemma, so planning ahead from next week what is the better combo:

    1. Toney Rashford
    2. Solanke Zaha
    3. Or Save FT next week (injuries permitting) and use 2FT to work Zaha in the following to have Toney Zaha

    Thanks

    1. Werner Bros
      3

  7. Rash
    Really liked my team when I wildcarded last gameweek but gambling on kane destroying Leicester and bringing in ASM hasn't worked out.

    Any changes needed?

    Pope
    James cancelo trippier
    KDB martinelli ASM Gordon
    Mitro kane Haaland

    Ward Andreas N.Williams Patterson

    1ft 0itb

    1. Rupert The Horse
      Not with 1 FT. Wait and adjust accordingly

  8. Better Call Raul
    Anyone starting Iversen over Pope?

    1. The Tinkerman
      Leicester fan and nope, also don’t expect him to play. Rodgers defending Ward again in press…

      1. Better Call Raul
        If he doesn't play then Pope comes in anyway though

  9. Manani
    Foden to Maddison or save?

    1. gellinmagellan
      Contemplating the same myself. Maddison fixtures are too good, but Leicester...

  10. gellinmagellan
    11 mins ago

    Pope
    Saliba Neco Cancelo TAA James
    Martinelli Foden Salah Gross Andreas
    Haaland Jesus Archer

    1 FT 0.1 ITB.

    A) Foden > Maddison
    B) Foden > Zaha
    C) Wildcard
    D) Something else? -4?

  11. Eleven Hag
    Bench one

    A) Bowen wol h
    B) Zaha che h
    C) Solanke bre h

    1. The Tinkerman
      C

  12. The Tinkerman
    Away on holiday, deadline in middle of the night for me and haven’t followed any news this week… G2G?

    Pope
    Cancelo, James, Trippier
    KDB, Maddison (v), Bowen, Martinelli
    Haaland (C), Mitro, Toney

    Iversen; Andreas, Neco, Patterson

    Bowen to Zaha is the plan for next week. 0FT.

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      Nice yeah. gw8 wc I assume

      1. The Tinkerman
        Yep.

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          Any help above? Although I think you might say Toney since it’s like your team

    2. FCSB
      Gtg, enjoy your break

  13. Lionel Fellaini
    GW9 WC’s overlooking Jesus? Think I might keep him fancy him to score against Spurs and if he gets that 5th yellow easy downgrade to Mitro

  14. FCSB
    Transfer dilemma, Isak >>

    1. Toney
    2. Solanke (for extra funds to do Bailey >> Zaha)

    1. The Tinkerman
      Toney far ahead of Solanke, but if you’re starting Bailey every week then it has to be 2

      1. FCSB
        It’s a Bailey Perisic Andreas Neco conundrum but I could potentially sort that next week ?!

  15. Fernandito
    8 mins ago

    Guaita Iverson
    Cancelo James Trippier Coufal Malacia
    Zaha Maddison Salah Sinisterra Andreas
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic

    Any changes u would make to this WC team?

  16. lilmessipran
    Feels wrong starting double Newcastle defense and Mitro..would you start Bella kotchap ahead of Schaar?

  17. Echoes
    Omitting the double Leicester GK myself on WC, for understandable reasons. But I just get this feel their defense turns for the better soon. Still wouldn't advice people to go that route though. I know it cause I went that way GW1-4, and it's a hard journey if there seems no way out. Ward + 4.5/5 is the way to go imo.

  18. Connor's Calling
    WC choice:

    A:
    Dier
    (Jacob Murphy)
    Jesus

    vs

    B:
    (Guehi)
    Martenelli
    Mitro

