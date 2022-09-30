Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 9 preview and team reveal

Mark Sutherns is reunited with Andy North tonight on the latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of Saturday’s Gameweek 9 deadline, including their own transfer plans.

Mark and Andy are live from 19:45 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the whole thing back from the start.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.