Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

Ahead of Gameweek 10, we take another look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

We’ll add the entries for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest after the Monday-night game at the King Power Stadium.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

READ MORE: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

GAMEWEEK 9 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.