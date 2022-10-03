138
Set Piece Takers October 3

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

138 Comments
Share

Ahead of Gameweek 10, we take another look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

We’ll add the entries for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest after the Monday-night game at the King Power Stadium.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

READ MORE: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

GAMEWEEK 9 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.

138 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Afternoon guys. Very tempted to do Martineli to Bowen and got exact fund to do it. Bowen price rise looks likely in the next day or so so would need to act quick. Do it?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruicky
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      transferring out Martinelli (regardless of GW12 blank) this week when he'll be playing LW in an inform Arsenal team against an out of form Liverpool side with Trent on that side is a disaster waiting to happen.

      I'd hold or transfer another mid out for Bowen if necessary instead.

      Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Liverpool this week and Leeds next , would keep him

      Open Controls
    3. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I was planning to get Zaha in for Martinelli this week but Cruicky talks sense.

      Open Controls
  2. All For One
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Guaita
    Trippier, James, Ming's
    Madison, Salah, Zaha, Martinelli
    Mitrovic, Haaland, Toney

    Ward, Andreas, Taa, Neco

    1FT 0.6 ITB wildcard already played

    Best move for gw 12:

    Downgrade Taa and upgrade Andreas to Trossard?

    Any other suggestions please?

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      What do you think?

      Will you be happy to go without Trent in GW13 onward? Liverpool has some nice fixtures coming up.

      For GW12, Trent (WHU) and Andreas (AVL) has nice fixtures. Whatever you do, it will mostly be a sideways move and may reduce your points in GW13+. But, I could be wrong.

      Open Controls
      1. All For One
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I reckon I would be happy without Trent the way Liverpool are playing atm. Like you said some nice fixtures for Liverpool and Fulham, will have too see how they do.

        Thanks for replying again, you're the only person replying to my last few replies lol.

        Open Controls
  3. Sausage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Nunez's 1 point cameo cost me Trossard 2nd sub, possibly the most annoying thing to ever happen in 15 years. This happen to anyone else or anything similar?

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Ouch…

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wow ... Nunez is notorious

      Open Controls
    3. Ingstagram
      1 min ago

      Yes

      2 seasons back I had Stuart Dallas first on bench with his brace against City (classified as a defender at the time)

      Unfortunately it was blocked by a Gareth Bale cameo

      Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Lols. There are 20 teams in the league

    Danny Ward is the 22nd highest scoring goalkeeper.

    Might get up to 20th spot today though...

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think this season there are two heavy record breakers: Haaland and ... Wardinho

      Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Ward keeps his place

    Leicester: MM City line up

    Ward, Castagne, Evans, Faes Justin, Youri, Kdh, Ndidi, Barnes, Vardy, Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hope this is true line up
      TC Vardy capper here
      Shhh

      Open Controls
  6. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    A Ward/Maddison masterclass tonight would be awesome

    Open Controls
    1. No Need
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A Ward masterclass would be 2 points

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd be happy with 3 from Ward

      Open Controls
  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which Chelsea defender to purchase for the next 3 weeks:

    A) James - Some indirect free-kicks, some crosses. No corners and direct free-kicks.
    B) Cucurella - Some corners. Cheaper than nailed CBs Thiago and Koulibaly. Minutes?
    C) Thiago Silva - Rare goal attemps from corners and indirect free kicks, best baseline bps.
    D) Koulibaly - Same as Silva. Minutes?
    E) Fofana - Cheapest. Minutes?
    F) Chilwell - Expensive. Minutes?

    I can rule out Chilwell as James get more minutes at a similar price. However, I think Thiago or Cucurella may score more points: Thiago getting bonus points from clean sheets, Cucurella getting assists from corners. James attacking threat is mostly from open play crosses and some indirect free kicks.

    Any Chelsea fans to help me out here?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Out of interest, why CHE?

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Fixtures for the next 3 gameweeks: Wolves, Villa and Brentford. Low opponent xG. Reasonable xG conceded for Chelsea.

        Fulham has the best defensive fixtures: West Ham, Villa and Bournemouth, but I am worried that West Ham is getting better and Fulham has a very high xG conceded. Chelsea is second. Forest is third with Villa, Wolves and Brighton and I already have Neco.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          That sounds the narrative is few CS. If so and the money is there, James with attacking prospects. Will not overthink that.

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            I think the narrative is "chasing clean sheet" by picking players who play against low xG teams.

            1. Money is not a problem right now, but from GW13, it may become a problem if I want to get an all-out attack from Arsenal, City and one Spurs. Something like Haaland, Jesus, Kulusevski / Richarlison, KDB, Foden, Martinelli, Saka. At current prices, I can still afford that target with James, but a cheaper option gives me more wiggle room for potential price changes over the next month.

            2. I am not sure if James is the best attacking prospect right now in Chelsea. He was very clearly shackled and did not overlap very often. This may not change until Potter rates the defensive solidity of the team. On the contrary, Cucurella is on corners and the CBs are on set-piece headers. They may get an assist or score a goal. Looks like Cucurella has the highest possibility from set plays. Thiago may outscore others with the bonus points (if no attacking output from others).

            Open Controls
        2. SpaceCoyote97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Chelsea's defence has been pretty shocking and isn't coming together despite having good individual players. But it depends on your current defender lineup.

          James is probably the best investment if you have to get one.

          Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      1. Are there any defenders who is guranteed to play 270 minutes in the next 3 PL games of Chelsea (assuming no injury)? Would that be James and Thiago?

      2. How many minutes do you expect Cucurella and Koulibaly to play in the next 3 gameweeks (assuming no injury)?

      Open Controls
  8. RealSocialDads
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    On WC13 with triple Arsenal and triple City, 4 FT between now and then.

    A. Only use transfers on Arsenal/City to dead end into 12
    B. Transfer out L.Diaz and use other 3 transfers on Arsenal/City

    Team is:

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James
    KDB Martinelli Gross L.Diaz
    Mitro Haaland Jesus

    Ward Gabriel Andreas Neco

    2FT

    Appreciate any advice!

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      I came exactly to post this question 🙂

      Diaz out or ars/city out

      Open Controls
      1. RealSocialDads
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Its a tough one, could remove L.Diaz this week and still have 11 playing with FT in GW12

        Open Controls
    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      It looks good. Diaz could be dropped, and keep an eye on Mitrovic for his injury situation. Keep an eye on James too if he continues to under-deliver.

      Open Controls
      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Diaz dropped? Probably the first name on Klopps teamsheet

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCoyote97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          I mean from his fantasy team, not from the actual Liverpool squad. My bad.

          Open Controls
          1. No Need
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Understood, but I don't get this Diaz out lark. He looks like scoring points to me in a misfiring side let alone when they sort it out.

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCoyote97
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              He's not awful or even really bad, but with 2 FT (and assuming nothing in the bank), I think he's the most expendable there.

              Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      What do you think gains you the most points - Diaz replacement over 3 weeks, or an extra 1 week punt in GW12 over Neco/Andreas (whichever you leave on the bench if replacing 4x Ars/City)?

      Open Controls
      1. RealSocialDads
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This is a good way of thinking about it. Probably Diaz replacement over 3 weeks - one of Bowen Maddison Zaha

        Open Controls
  9. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    Any update on Mitrovic?

    Open Controls
  10. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    I will gladly take 2 points from Ward.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I will take 2 points from Castagne

      Open Controls
  11. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    How do we like Rodrigo as an option now that Bamford is back?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Keep an eye, don't commit to him yet.

      Open Controls
  12. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    What is the difference between:
    "not very good vs Shocking"?
    About 3 days on this site. (smile)

    Open Controls
  13. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    What do to with this team? If nobody will hurt in the Champions League, Europa League ...

    Sanchez, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, James, Saliba, N. Williams
    De Bruyne, Luis Diaz, Groß, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    2 free transfer and 1.6 in the bank.

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Sorry ... 2 free transfers ...

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      Could replace Andreas with Almiron. Or maybe swap out Diaz.

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Diaz > Maddison/Bowen or Gross > Zaha

      Although may need to think of ARS MCI players out before GW12 ...

      Open Controls
  14. Better Call Raul
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    A) Saka -> Zaha
    B) Roll FT

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Roll, Liverpool are conceding plenty. I have 2 FTs but don't really want to ditch any of the 5 Ars/City players I have right now. Tough spot

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      I'd go A, Palace have a great streak of games coming up.

      Open Controls
  15. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/03/fpl-gameweek-10-scout-picks-early-selection-zaha-triple-city/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.