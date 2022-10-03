Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

Ahead of Gameweek 10, we take another look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.
We’ll add the entries for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest after the Monday-night game at the King Power Stadium.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.
READ MORE: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
GAMEWEEK 9 SET-PIECE TAKERS
Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.
