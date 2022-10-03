240
Suspensions October 3

Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) and Anthony Gordon (£5.6m) avoided picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season in Gameweek 9 but they and a few others will be walking the suspension tightrope for a good while yet.

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution or two away from a one-match ban and which are assets are already suspended.

We’ll update this piece after Leicester City v Nottingham Forest on Monday evening.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team19th fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 21
Aston VillaGameweek 20
BournemouthGameweek 20
BrentfordGameweek 20
BrightonGameweek 21
ChelseaGameweek 21
Crystal PalaceGameweek 21
EvertonGameweek 20
FulhamGameweek 20
LeedsGameweek 21
LeicesterGameweek 20
LiverpoolGameweek 21
Man CityGameweek 21
Man UtdGameweek 21
NewcastleGameweek 20
Nottm ForestGameweek 20
SouthamptonGameweek 20
SpursGameweek 20
West HamGameweek 20
WolvesGameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

CURRENTLY BANNED

FPL suspensions: Jesus and Gordon one booking away from a ban 1

Ruben Neves (£5.5m) will miss Gameweek 10 after he picked up his fifth caution of the season in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) returns this weekend after serving a one-match ban for booking accumulation in Gameweek 9.

Away from all things yellow cards, there are four players serving bans after being sent off.

Emerson Royal (£5.1m) and Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) will not return until Gameweek 13 after being dismissed for serious foul play on Saturday.

Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m) will only be banned for one league fixture, however, as he was sent off for two bookable offences against Aston Villa.

Neves’ team-mate Nathan Collins (£4.5m) serves the second match of a three-game suspension in Gameweek 10.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

One down, 11 to go: Jesus and Gordon managed to stay out of the referee’s notebook at the weekend but will have to last until mid-January without another caution if they are to avoid a one-match ban.

Arsenal’s Brazilian striker has committed more fouls (17) than any other Premier League player this season.

Aaron Hickey (£5.0m) and the 7.8%-owned Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) also collected their fourth yellow cards of 2022/23 in the Gameweek just gone to join Jesus and co on the precipice.

Reece James (£6.0m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) and William Saliba (£4.9m) are among the big names further back. There’s no need for any immediate concern of yet, of course, but they’ll have to avoid two bookings between now and early 2023 to swerve a one-match ban.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    These good moves for a - 4?

    Gundo➡️Zaha

    Aaronson➡️Trossard

    Odegaard➡️Xhaka?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Mmh not sure about xhaka

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Hes looked good no? Playing further forward etc?

        Open Controls
        1. Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Has a blank GW12

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    A Martinelli to zaha
    Or
    B Jesus to auba

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I have a similar dilemma this week - I'm not overly enthralled about getting rid of either Martinelli or Jesus this week, but I have 2 FT and I need to jettison an Arsenal player in readiness for GW 12. I think I'm more likely to go for B - Chelsea have great fixtures and Auba is being criminally underlooked, plus Martinelli is directly up against TAA next, who is having a mare defensively.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B mate

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      A, Martinelli v TAA could be embarrassing for the latter but I thought for the most part he played quite wide yesterday. Jesus was just superb all game and could have had a couple more and it was the same case against Brentford. I'm in the same boat as you and Jarvish in needing to renove an asset that I'd rather keep, although I have Sterling so Aubameyang isn't a consideration for me

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        It's difficult. I want to keep all my arsenal and city assets but have 6 all together and don't want to use fh so definitely need to sell some.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        I think that was an effect of the way Spurs setup & won't necessarily be replicated in the next 2 though. With Spurs defending quite deep & Zinchenko tucking in rather than providing width, Martinelli had to stay quite wide to stretch them. But against Liverpool & Leeds I reckon he has more direct goal threat with space to run in behind

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Not sure how I'd decide between them tbh. Determined to hold both

            Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          I was thinking it was possible, although it was a bit similar against Brentford too apart from very early on when he had a chance. Still think I much prefer holding Jesus personally if I have to decide between them (not that I think Martinelli is by any means a bad option this week)

          Open Controls
  3. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Good to go and save ft?

    Guaita
    Cresswell/James/Trippier
    Son/Maddison/Zaha/Bowen
    Watkins/Haaland/Toney

    Ward/Andreas/Williams/Andersen
    1ft 0.4itb

    Open Controls
  4. Konstaapeli
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Random question but anyone know a website that sell's decent quality replica shirts for kids? My 9 year old has a long list of shirts that he wants and would like to get him couple for his bday. Not gonna spend 60 euros on authentic shirts he's gonna out grow in 6 months 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Ebay

      Open Controls
    2. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      M and M direct

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Dhgate I think

      Open Controls
  5. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    What to do here? 2FT, 0.4m ITB & plan to WC after BGW12:

    Pope
    TAA - Cancelo* - Trippier - James
    KdB* - Gross - Martinelli*
    Haaland* - Jesus* - Toney

    Ward - Bailey - Andreas - Neco

    A) Martinelli + Gross > Madders + fodder (play one of Neco, Andreas or Bailey)

    B) Martinelli + Gross > Zaha + Almiron

    C) Jesus + TAA > Kane + Mings

    D) Martinelli/Gross + TAA > Madders + 5.7-6.1 def

    E) Martinelli > Rodrigo/Rashford & roll FT

    Was originally going to do Jesus > Mitro and upgrade Martinelli/Gross but will have to asses his fitness

    Open Controls
  6. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    pep needs to get a lot of credit for taking a chance on an unproven player like haaland and developing him into the star he is today. some managers just hoard players until they eventually land on the right one (like not getting kane so having a 100million to burn on grealish). So credit where its due. its the mark of a great coach spotting talent like that.

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Unproven? He’s scored a goal a game for 4 years in the bundesliga

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I agree, his eye for talents is nothing like I've seen before. Makes Wenger's early Arsenal transfers seem like OGS levels for buying players.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        lol I wasnt being serious, I really hope you arent either.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Oh I am certainly not, playing along with your sarcastic tone.

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            oh good, i wish you were around yesterday when i posted "haaland essential" after the city game was finsihed:)

            Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I assume this is somehow a sarcastic post ???

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I know, the closest thing to a dead cert that I’ve ever seen

        Open Controls
    4. Critical Observer
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yeah the "Walmart Darwin" has started ok. But if Red & White Kop aka the victims anonymous is to be trusted (who wouldn't?), City actually paid Dortmund (a listed enterprise, mind) several times the amount quoted in media - it's a conspiracy against the victims, who were consequently lured into depositing exorbitant amounts of €€€ to Portugal eventhough "The Great Ponytail's Second Coming" is a homegrown, same like all their starters (the jibbing saints wouldn't be caught dead paying money for their players).

      It's an unfair world, innit.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        You lost me at "ok"...

        Open Controls
        1. Critical Observer
          • 6 Years
          just now

          When you pay fifteen gazillions (unofficially of course , totally untraceable but the victims are on to it, nevertheless - more details available in every single thread at Red & White Kop) for a player, expectations should be set accordingly.

          Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        You must be fun at parties..

        Open Controls
  7. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Suddenly not feeling very confident in my team, WC a few weeks back:

    Pope
    Cancelo-Trippier-James (Coufal Patterson)
    KDB-Martinelli-Zaha-Maddison (Andreas)
    Haaland-Mitro-Toney

    £0.4m ITB and 1 FT

    Do I roll the transfer?
    Do I just keep my city/arsenal assets and FH gw12? Or do I sell Martinelli and bench all 3 city assets gw12 and use my next FTs to get 11 starters elswhere?

    Not really interested in Liverpool assets at all lol

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      GW12 is easily manageable without FH since you only have 4 blankers. Bench is starting to look a bit concerning though considering you'll probably have to play them all

      Open Controls
      1. The Wheeler Dealer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah probably best that I have 2 FTs to put out whatever fires are there then (i.e. Coufal is benched again or something)

        Open Controls
    2. Harvey_27
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Don't think you have a reason to feel like that. Only your defence is questionable given you'll want Coufal/Patterson to cope with BGW12. Newcastle should've had two clean sheets in last two GWs so you were unlucky there plus surely James will return in next two against two of the weakest xG teams. The rest looks good with most bases covered. I would save the transfer unless Mitro confirmed out for more than one GW and that'll allow you to plan a bit better for GW12, for which I would not FH but rather play 10 or even 9 if necessary.

      Open Controls
      1. The Wheeler Dealer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah good shout cheers

        Open Controls
  8. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Surely we have to consider Firmino as a good option now?

    Could be a perfect differential for GW12 and beyond.

    Debating whether to plan for him instead of bringing in Mitro GW12.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Klopp said Nunez wasn't fit to start so I'm not sure, there have been a few games this season where I thought he was in a much better place than Nunez to start and he didn't and it's also a risk with Jota too (although he can play LW too of course)

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah for sure, but 4G and 3A’s in the last 3 home games. Becoming undropable

        Open Controls
  9. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    are there any articles around on defenders, I feel like my defence needs a reshuffle...

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Think there was a best defenders for WC article during the IB. Scroll back a bit

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        cheers!

        Open Controls
  10. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Should i wildcard this team in GW10?

    Feel I could lose a few players here

    Sanchez, ward
    Cancelo, taa, James, trippier, Saliba
    KDB, Martinelli, Aaronson, Gordon, DaSilva
    Haaland, mitro, Jesus

    Open Controls
  11. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    sell 2 from a) saliba b) Walker c) Gordon? Guess depends whether Walker fit?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      A & B are probably expendable now if you don't intend to carry them through the blank

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ok thanks - yeh looking to get rid / bench BGW12 then WC13

        Open Controls
  12. All For One
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Guaita
    Trippier, James, Ming's
    Madison, Salah, Zaha, Martinelli
    Mitrovic, Haaland, Toney

    Ward, Andreas, Taa, Neco

    1FT 0.6 ITB wildcard already played

    Best move for gw 12:

    Downgrade Taa and upgrade Andreas to Trossard?

    Open Controls
  13. Lallana
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Haaland might eclipse Ronaldo and Messi one day if he keeps this up.

    Open Controls
    1. Netsix and Chill
      just now

      Just 1 pen too

      Open Controls
  14. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bloody hell it’s Monday and I’m already considering Cash @ 4.6m…

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      How about Digne? 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Cash returns from an injury today, Digne sadly is injured so I can’t

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          😉

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            Just joking. If its get to the point where you're running a comparison between Villa defenders, you know what to do....

            Open Controls
            1. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Salivating after Villa back to back clean sheets…

              Open Controls
  15. Netsix and Chill
    54 mins ago

    Nobody is talking about Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Think we are all fed up on the state of the economy right now

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      The Chancellor's reversal on the 45% tax rate has helped

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        And some people have already done very well from shorting it!

        Open Controls
  16. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Haaland and Foden are very weird looking individuals

    Open Controls
  17. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Who had the community team this week? Scout picks had a right shocker with Trent, Dias, Coufal, Salah, Sinisterra, Mitrovic, Toney...
    I would have loved to have been promoted from the sub this week!

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      For sure - Haaland must have out-scored the rest of the squad combined!

      Open Controls
  18. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hmmmm, I have 2FT and was planning on moving someone out to make funds to then move Martinelli to Zaha as he was my priority and I unfortunately have to move out an Arsenal or City asset now before I then remove two more in GW12. Just watched MOTD and Eze looked superb for Palace yet again, started every game this season too. I can move Aaronson to him and that would let me hold Martinelli for the next two and I guess move Cancelo out next week instead, before getting rid of another two in GW12. Only issue is a tendency for Vieira to sub him early but he's looked really good on the occasions I've seen him this season

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Is Eze shown enough to be considered an FPL option?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        From what I've seen I think so, created a few chances yesterday, on setpieces, great fixtures, he's just had bad runs with injuries in the last year that have slowed him up

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Eze is absolutely class and will I think tick over nicely as he''s great on set pieces too.

      Given the choice I might go Olise instead though - more direct threat perhaps and only concern being Ayew in his own way has been very effective. That said Palace showed that could play both against Chelsea and upcoming fixtures way kinder.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        As a Reading fan I have no objections to Olise, had him for a brief spell last season which worked out well, my only worry is as you say Ayew especially since he's been good this season, Olise has only started twice since returning from injury in GW2. He takes setpieces as well though, right? I'll have a think on it, if Mitrovic is injured it'll scupper this idea as I can only move one non-City/Arsenal player before GW13 but hopefully it'll be fine

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      I haven't watched the Palace game yet but I (obviously!) like that if it allows you to keep the 2 Gabis together longer. I'm also finding it hard to imagine a Leeds goal in the next 2 tbh

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah it seems like an ideal solution. I'm wary Cancelo could punish me against Liverpool but it's only one game while Martinelli has two that he could do that to me in. I'll have to see what the Mitrovic situation is though as I can only get rid of one non-Arsenal/City player in the next few weeks. But I agree, Leeds look like they've gone off the boil a bit in an attacking sense of late, Aaronson didn't seem as involved yesterday as he had been in previous games that I watched

        Open Controls
    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      If Mitrovic is injured, then I might go Mitrovic to Edouard. Just a random shot in the dark.

      Open Controls
  19. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any early thoughts here ahead of next week.
    1. Bowen-> Zaha or 2. just save probably?
    Anything else standing out?

    Pope.
    Cancelo, James, Trippier.
    Bowen, KDB, Martinelli, Maddison.
    Toney, Haaland, Mitrovic.
    Ward, Emerson, Andreas, Neco.
    1ft, 0.3m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd just save I think. I was at the Fulham game at the weekend and they were pretty poor (admittedly with 10 men) but Bowen could easily do well

      Open Controls
    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      just save for now I think..

      Open Controls
  20. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    1ft and 1.4 itb what to do?

    Pope
    James Cancelo Trippier
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Harrison
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward Neco Schär Andreas

    A)Harrison>Zaha
    B)Save
    C)Else?

    Open Controls
    1. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd either do A or move on one of your City/Arsenal players given the upcoming blank

      Open Controls
  21. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    UCL team all set. Ready to feast! Bring it on babyy!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      WC? Are you adjusting for City rotation in one of the Copenhagen games, or just going full strength, f--k rotation for now?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        LL. Not worried about rotation this gw.

        Open Controls
    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      ...thanks for the reminder...

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm in no way ready either! WC active but don't really remember my bus team

        Open Controls
  22. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    James Maddison if by any chance you are reading, please pull a sickie today so I can get the Haaland VC

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Please don’t as I have TAA Vc

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Guy in my ML captained Tielemans instead of Haaland, I’m pretty sure Tielemans or someone else would outscore Maddison tonight.

      Open Controls
  23. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    -8 worth doing TAA and Bailey to Zaha and Schar/below 5.9 def?!

    Already used my FT on Trossard.

    Massively behind already as well!

    Open Controls
  24. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any merit in wildcarding GW12? I have exact cash for Diaz>Foden but that goes against dead-ending into the blank.......

    Open Controls
  25. Netsix and Chill
    16 mins ago

    Nobody is talking about Raheem Sterling

    Open Controls
  26. MANGE TOUT RODNEY
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    260,000 transfers out for Mitro, they might come to regret that...

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I will join them soon

      Open Controls
  27. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any suggestions or is this an easy hold? Have sufficient bench cover for a week if Mitro is out I think

    Pope
    Cancelo James Tripps
    Salah Madders Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    Ward Guehi Neco Pereira

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      hold for now...same 15 as me...

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah. Just roll

      Open Controls

