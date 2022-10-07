170
Pro Pundits October 7

Didn’t captain Haaland in FPL? Don’t give up…

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser wonders whether knowing your current rank could negatively affect how decisions are made, looks at Liverpool’s new tactics and urges positivity to those Fantasy managers who didn’t captain Erling Haaland in Gameweek 9…

The FFS Pro Pundits 34

Gameweek 9 was brutal for me. As one of the few that captained Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) instead of Erling Haaland (£12.2m), alongside also being a Manchester United fan, let’s just say that Sunday’s derby wasn’t fun.

That night, my overall rank fell from 400k to 1.3 million yet, thanks to James Maddison’s (£8.1m) brilliant 18-pointer on Monday, it quickly settled on 800k.

Don’t Give Up

I normally don’t cite these rises and falls in my articles but it’s important to do so this week. There was so much season-ending online sentiment amongst those that didn’t captain Haaland, where people were already talking about giving up on their team.

Managers kept whining about how everyone is going to permanently captain Haaland and there will be no opportunity to make up this difference which, honestly, felt like so much over-the-top overreaction to me.

Most of us who captained Salah lost 18 points to the field (because everyone owns Haaland) and those that captained Maddison lost only five points. You don’t need an extreme captaincy call to make these points and your season is definitely not over.

I entered Gameweek 8 at around 893k, so am only a week back in terms of rankings. One or two decent weeks where a couple of your players beat the field and you’re back in business.

The campaign is extremely long and we’re not even a quarter of the way through it, with Double Gameweek season still to come in the second half. Again, I talk about this because I had a poor start in 2020/21 and the mistake I made was doubling down on my initial problem and subsequently becoming different for the sake of being different in order to shoot up the rankings.

This was very much a mistake that we need to learn from and you don’t need to necessarily go differential to make up the points. Opportunities will arise and sometimes when you least expect them.

I had Marcus Rashford (£6.5m) from Gameweek 4 onwards and, in the game against Arsenal, I wasn’t expecting much but he brought me 18 points, which alone helped me gain 600k in rank. In fact, it is very important that after taking such a big hit, you don’t go on tilt which only leads to you falling behind.

The negative impact of live ranks

One of my friends from the community, FPL Reuser, plays the whole FPL season without looking at his overall rank. His thinking is that not knowing rank helps you make optimal decisions and simply pick the best players, rather than overthinking and panicking.

This makes a lot of sense. I was recently on the FML FPL podcast where host Alon asked how to recover from a poor start and my answer was simply that I don’t know because, if I knew, I’d be able to salvage my season.

However, upon thinking a little more, I remembered Reuser and replied that the answer is probably to not think about rank and focus on making the right transfers. Alon said “so basically, dance like no one’s watching” and I simply smiled and agreed.

So much of FPL is psychology and emotion, at least for me. I was chatting to my pod partner Zophar just this morning, telling him how so many transfers may even depend on the day you make it because our thoughts are always evolving, we just don’t know whether it’s for better or worse.

New Liverpool tactics

Moving on, one recent thing has caught my interest. Liverpool tested out a new 4-2-3-1 in the Champions League against Rangers and the FPL implications of that could be very significant.

A lot of us will be looking to buy Liverpool assets when they follow a couple of tough games by facing West Ham United (H), Nottingham Forest (A) and Leeds United (H).

There was an excellent video on this on TIFO, which you can see below:

It could mean that one of the Liverpool forwards becomes an option, while maybe Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) could be more withdrawn. We don’t yet know how it will impact Mohamed Salah.

Either way, let’s observe over the next two or three weeks and begin planning because you will want their players soon enough. And it’s worth paying attention to Jurgen Klopp’s words:

“It had a little bit to do with the game but not too much. It was for us, we wanted to defend differently to what we usually do.”

Keeping this in mind, you need to decide where to allocate funds in the upcoming weeks. But I’m monitoring the £9.0m striker bracket closely due to certain Liverpool and Chelsea forwards becoming options in the future.

I feel like there is more upside to chasing Gameweek 12 onwards and whatever you do with your transfers, you need to keep these fixtures in your thoughts.

That’s it from me, I’ll see you next week. In the meantime, you can check out our Gameweek 10 pod here:

  1. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    If Mitro is out, are Mitro/Da Silva to Solanke/Zaha good moves?

    Open Controls
  2. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Mitro news?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Presser today (1.30 I think)

      Open Controls
      1. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Gmt?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          GMT yeah. Or that was Silva's slot last week anyway

          Open Controls
  3. Jota this down
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Gtg

    Ward
    Tripper, guehi, saliba, James
    Kdb, zaha, maddison
    Kane, haaland (c), scamacca

    Bench, snachez, dunk, Andreas, da silva

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Think I would play Dunk over Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. Jota this down
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Really? I fancy arsenal to beat Liverpool, tho in saying that Liverpool could score, spose spurs have not been convincing

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          I also fancy a resounding Arsenal win (4-1 is my prediction) but no CS. Think Brighton v Spurs will be a bit tighter. Close though

          Open Controls
          1. Slouch 87
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            This is just the kind of game to spark a Liverpool resurgence . Arsenal have had a kind run of games generally and I think there will be a fall off at some point

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Could be. I certainly wouldn't rule out a more even, high scoring game like 3-3, especially if Klopp plays this 424 again. All the more reason to side with Dunk

              Open Controls
  4. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    For me, an underrated part of doing well at FPL is simply being sad enough to still care by Easter, by when so many people have dropped out.

    So in contrast to LR, I say please DO quit if you didn’t cap Haaland, ‘cause it’ll make it easier for me to recover from my own horrible starts 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Blimey you really are the Salt of the Earth!

      Open Controls
      1. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        I’m a generational talent!

        Open Controls
  5. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Diaz to Zaha for free yeah

    Open Controls
    1. Sterling Archer
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Im looking at this transfer also however i would be selling Diaz reluctantly as hes playing really well! and lots will want him in if Liverpool show any signs of a resurgence before the fixture swing!

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      I much prefer Diaz, but if you’ve never been trolled by Zaha now is the time.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        I've not really ever owned Zaha. He seems to be a better player under Vieira.

        Diaz has two horrible fixtures whereas Zaha has great fixtures and on pens.

        Open Controls
        1. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          I was at the Palace game last weekend and he was fairly anonymous I have to say. Was expecting more. Think I’ve seen Zaha play three times live now and he’s never doing anything!

          Open Controls
          1. Deyanski
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Please, tell us if you're going to any of the next few Palace games 😀

            Open Controls
  6. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    1ft and 1.4 itb what to do? WC available

    Pope
    James Cancelo Trippier
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Harrison
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward Neco Schär Andreas

    A)Harrison>Zaha
    B)Save
    C)WC

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  7. ratski
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Currently on WC
    Do we think aubameyang a good bet? Think I prefer over Kane as some fixtures then an easy swap back to Jesus gw13

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Wolves are weak atm so could be good short term return, as long as you have a plan if it doesnt work I think its worth a shot

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    This GW, would you rather play;

    1. Saliba/Bailey/Andreas + Kane
    2. Bowen + Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Oh no don't say that. I'd just convinced myself not use my WC!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          This GW only - I dont like the fixture at all for Spurs, Fulham seem to have a weakness down their left flank with Robinson out, and Wilson has a pretty good fixture. But next week I would rather have Saliba & Kane...

          Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Kane and Saliba could still work well for you. I'd have Kane over Bowen or Wilson and Saliba has been consistent

      Open Controls
  9. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Ah press conference day. And it only cost me half a million in team value to wait.

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wow. Which 5 players dropped in price?

      Open Controls
  10. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    A. Gordon to Zaha
    B. Cancelo & Gordon to Gomez & Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Donny_Rover
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      A. Liverpool’s defence is terrible at the moment and who knows if Gomez will play.

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Donny_Rover
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who would you transfer in for Coufal here?

    A) Castagne (bou, CRY, LEE)
    B) Guehi (LEE, lei, WOL)

    Also may do Mitrovic -> Wilson if we get any concrete (bad) news - can afford either way (have 2 FT)

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, ???, Williams
    Foden, Maddison, Zaha, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have an almost identical team to yours.

      I've gone with Guehi - just trust Palace's defence more than Leicester's

      Open Controls
      1. Donny_Rover
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think Guehi is the safer choice, Castagne could easily get benched/injured but I reckon Monday will have given Leicester a bit more confidence, and Faes/the return of Evans looks to have stabilised their defence as well so might go after the upside.

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I think that 0.1 saved could come useful later. Had to make an extra transfer downgrading my 4.5 defender to Guehi as I was 0.1 short of doing Gordon to Zaha.

          Was faced with a similar dilemma in going for Castagne or Justin over Guehi but the team is quite solid and in all honesty Castagne/Guehi is only likely to be used for gw12 and will be sitting as my 1st sub for most of the gameweeks anyway so went with the cheaper option in the more trusting defence

          Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  12. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    For next 2 gameweeks only

    A) maddison (bournemouth, PALACE)
    B) zaha (LEEDS, Leicester)

    Will be getting the other one I don't choose in 2 gameweeks time

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maddison

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  13. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who to get
    Antony or Zaha ?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  14. tokara
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any west ham insider news

    Open Controls
  15. juicewagz
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best replacement for Fofana with 0.3 ITB?

    A) Schar
    B) Guehi
    C) Mings
    D) Dalot
    E) Tomkins
    F) Castagne
    G) Zouma
    H) Dunk

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      G or B for safe picks
      F or D for excitement
      If no Newcastle then A

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      F

      Open Controls
    5. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    A. Trossard+Wilson
    B. Zaha+Solanke
    C. Maddison+Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      D Zaha Welbeck?

      Open Controls
      1. gooner_112233445566
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Like zaha and welbeck picks

        Open Controls
      2. Taegugk Warrior
        • 4 Years
        just now

        oh yes.. thanks... never thinking about him, but curious why not so many mention him..

        Open Controls
    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really don't like the Solanke pick (or any forward around his price point) but Maddison is the one I'd want out of all the players listed so C

      Open Controls
  17. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Draft league question

    Martial or Scamacca for the season?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial

      Open Controls
  18. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Decisions decisions....

    For next 2 gameweeks only

    A) maddison (bournemouth, PALACE)
    B) zaha (LEEDS, Leicester)

    Will be getting the other one I don't choose in 2 gameweeks time

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.