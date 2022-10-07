Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 10?

After his 23-point haul last weekend and a favourable match-up against Southampton to come, it’s very difficult to look past Erling Haaland (£12.2m) for the captaincy in Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Nevertheless, the Captain Sensible article is here to discuss the pros and cons of other potential candidates for those willing to gamble on someone other than the free-scoring Norwegian.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s later-than-usual 13:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland continues to dominate the captain poll with just under 83% of total votes from users at the time of writing, a true reflection of the Norwegian’s unstoppable production.

No other player has garnered more than 6% of votes at this stage, with James Maddison (£8.1m) currently in second place, backed by 5.2% of our users.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) occupies third place with a mite under 3% of votes, while Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is the only other player who has garnered more than 1% of the vote.

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

ERLING HAALAND

Erling Haaland was crowned the most popular player in Fantasy Premier League history as his ownership surpassed 8,500,000+ FPL managers – and Haaland marked the occasion in emphatic style.

The Norwegian has rendered the captaincy conversation almost obsolete, notching his third consecutive Premier League home hat-trick in Manchester City’s 6-3 dismantling of Manchester United on a truly super Sunday.

Haaland’s performance was a masterclass in centre-forward play demonstrating power, pace, and positioning – with his elite-level spatial awareness on show.

The Norwegian can also create, with the marksman turning provider for Phil Foden (£8.1m) on two occasions, placing top in Gameweek 9 for expected assists (xA), with 0.76.

Unsurprisingly, Haaland’s underlying goal threat numbers reaffirm his dominance, placing top for shots inside the box (23), big chances (11), and shots on target (17) over the last six matches.

The Norwegian’s supremacy extends to division-leading expected data, placing comfortably top over the period for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 5.83 and 6.94 respectively.

Above: Erling Haaland ranks top for shots inside the box (23) and shots on target (17) over the last six matches

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Kevin De Bruyne produced two assists in Sunday’s demolition of Manchester United, taking his attacking return tally to nine for the season, legitimately laying claim to the “second premium” mantle this term.

City’s playmaker has produced his vintage best, scoring one goal and supplying eight assists this season, to place top of the midfield standings on 53 points.

De Bruyne’s underlying numbers highlight the key role he plays in Manchester City’s juggernaut attack which places top this season for expected goals (xG), with 18.29.

The Belgian demonstrates elite-level creativity, placing top over the last six matches for big chances created (7), total assists (6), and expected assists (xA), with 2.79.

De Bruyne can also shoot, registering 16 goal attempts over the last six matches – a total bettered by only Erling Haaland among Manchester City colleagues.

PHIL FODEN

Phil Foden notched his first Manchester City hat-trick in Gameweek 9, producing a 19-point haul and underlining his importance to the Citizens’ attack.

The Stockport native has registered 12 shots inside the box over the last six matches – with only the irrepressible Erling Haaland producing more among teammates – and his recent game-time dispels the notion of Foden as expected minutes risk.

The England starlet has started in each of City’s last six league matches, averaging 78 minutes per appearance, with Foden legitimately entering the mid-priced midfielder conversation.

Notably, Foden betters De Bruyne over the last six matches for shots on target (seven to five) and expected goals (xG), with 1.97 to 1.63 – highlighting his relative value ahead of favourable fixtures until the FIFA World Cup break.

Manchester City face under-fire Ralf Hasenhuttl’s Southampton in Gameweek 10, with the Saints the only Premier League side yet to register a clean sheet this season.

Surprisingly, City’s visitors Southampton have demonstrated reasonably strong defensive underlying numbers over the last six matches, placing in the top four best for shots conceded (57), shots on target against (19), and expected goals conceded (xGC), with 6.46.

However, slender defeats to a trio of bottom-half rivals – Everton, Aston Villa, and Wolves – inspire little confidence in Southampton ahead of a visit to Etihad Stadium.

REECE JAMES

Reece James (£6.0m) showed glimpses of his attacking best as Chelsea outclassed AC Milan 3-0 in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash, lighting the touch paper on both his season and Graham Potter’s tenure.

The English full-back supplied an assist and scored the Blues’ third goal at Stamford Bridge, with these shoots of form bringing James into Fantasy focus ahead of very favourable fixtures for Chelsea until the FIFA World Cup.

The underlying numbers highlight James’ importance to the Chelsea attack, with seven shots ranking in the top four among his Blues’ teammates over the last six mates.

James’ possesses elite-level creativity, with the full-back placing in the two among Chelsea teammates for successful crosses (eight), chances created (nine), and big chances (two) over the same period.

Wolves have parted company with manager Bruno Lage following a poor run of opening results which garnered a solitary win over the first eight matches – against fellow strugglers Southampton.

Chelsea’s visitors Wolverhampton Wanderers offer James the high probability of a clean sheet, with a toothless Wolves attack ranking worst for goals scored (three) this season.

Analysing team-level goal threat, Wolves place in the bottom three over the last six matches for shots inside the box (37), big chances (seven), and expected goals (xG), with 4.88.

RAHEEM STERLING

Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) has registered four Premier League attacking returns in the blue finery of Chelsea this season, courtesy of three goals and one assist.

The underlying numbers for Sterling over the last six matches show promise, with the England winger’s 10 shots inside the box, four big chances, and six shots on target all team-leading totals.

Sterling’s creativity offers multiple routes to fantasy points, with the forward ranking best among Chelsea teammates over the same period for big chances created (three) and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 3.24.

Above: Raheem Sterling ranks top among Chelsea teammates for shots inside the box (100), big chances (four), and shots on target (six) over the last six matches

Wolves’ have demonstrated defensive resoluteness, a polar opposite to their attacking failings, registering two clean sheets and conceding seven goals over their last six matches.

Analysing team-level defensive data, Wolves place top over the same period for big chances conceded (five), with their 48 shots inside the box conceded and 25 shots on target against over the last six matches both ranking in the division’s top half.

MOHAMED SALAH

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) delivered an improved performance in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Brighton in Gameweek 9, with the Egyptian somewhat unlucky not to haul.

Salah’s 20 shots, 16 shots inside the box, and 24 chances created are all team-leading totals over the last six matches, although Liverpool’s Egyptian has lacked goal threat parity with the division’s “big hitters” and accuracy – finding the target just six times.

Analysing goal threat at a team level over the last six matches, Liverpool place in the top three for shots inside the box (95), shots on target (42), and 11.9 expected goals (xG).

However, Liverpool’s hosts Arsenal have continued to produce strong defensive underlying numbers over the last six matches, despite a fixture run which included Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Arteta’s Arsenal place in the top three over the period for shots inside the box conceded (31), shots on target conceded (18), and expected goals conceded (xGC), with 5.22.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

Harry Kane (£11.4m) scored his seventh goal of the season from the penalty spot as Tottenham Hotspur slumped to a 3-1 North London derby defeat at Arsenal in Gameweek 9.

However, the England captain’s underlying numbers continue to underline his importance to the Spurs’ attack, placing him in the top three over the last six matches for shots on target (12), big chances (6), and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 5.55.

Kane’s hosts Brighton produced a thrilling 3-3 draw in Roberto De Zerbi’s managerial debut for the Seagulls.

Over the last six matches, Brighton rank top for clean sheets (three), with the Seagulls placing in the top five for shots on target against (20) and expected goals conceded (xGC), with 6.55.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) comes into fantasy focus ahead of a very favourable run of fixtures for Crystal Palace, with the Eagle ranking top of Scout’s fixture ticker until the FIFA World Cup starts.

The underlying numbers highlight Zaha’s importance to the Eagles’ attack, with the winger’s 13 shots inside the box, nine shots on target, and 3.45 expected goal involvement (xGI) all more than any teammate.

Zaha’s visitors Leeds have registered two clean sheets in their last six matches, but rank third-worst for big chances conceded (18) and sixth-worst for expected goals conceded (xGC), with 9.79.

Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) scored once, and provided a somewhat fortuitous assist, to deliver a 14-point haul in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The underlying numbers show an increase in attacking promise, with Bowen’s 17 shots, 13 shots inside the box, and 1.73 expected goal involvement (xGI) all team-leading totals.

Above: Jarrod Bowen ranks top among West Ham teammates for shots (17) and shots inside the box (13) over the last six matches

Bowen’s visitors Fulham registered the worst expected goals conceded tally of Gameweek 9, with 3.55, in their crushing 4-0 defeat by Newcastle United – although Nathaniel Chalobah’s (£4.4m) red card and subsequent game state are mitigating factors.

However, Marco Silva’s charges place bottom two over the last six matches for shots on target against (39), big chances conceded (20), and expected goals conceded (xGC), with 13.89.

James Maddison (£8.1m) was instrumental as Leicester City cruised to a 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest to move off the foot of the Premier League table.

Much of the recent James Maddison discourse centres on his exclusion from Gareth Southgate’s international fold but the Foxes playmaker sparkled producing an 18-point haul, courtesy of two goals, an assist and top bonus.

Maddison’s 17 shots, eight shots on target, and 2.47 expected goal involvement (xGI) are all team-leading totals which highlight the playmaker’s influence on Leicester City’s attack.

Leicester’s hosts AFC Bournemouth have conceded the third-most goals (15) over the last six matches, and place bottom three for shots on target against (35) and set-piece attempts conceded (34).

The Cherries’ zonal weakness from their left flank is a continuing theme, ranking bottom for both crosses conceded (99) and chances conceded (34) from that side.

RATE MY TEAM

Erling Haaland tops the RMT ratings in Gameweek 10, with City’s Norwegian forecast to score 8.49 points against Southampton.

Kevin De Bruyne comes in at second place with 6.06 points, followed by Raheem Sterling in third on 5.58.

PREMIER FANTASY TOOLS

Our friends at Premier Fantasy Tools offer a whole range of captaincy tools on their website, one of which is the Captain Picker.

They side with Erling Haaland this week, with Phil Foden in second and James Maddison in third of the key names we’ve mentioned here.

You can also use Premier Fantasy Tools‘ Captain Analyser to assess your armband picks for the season – and see where it went right and wrong.

CONCLUSION

Ahead of Gameweek 10, it’s no great surprise that this author, RMT, and the captaincy poll all favour heavyweight option Erling Haaland with the captain’s armband by a landslide.

The Norwegian represents the perfect combination of form and fixture, with his reduced game-time in UEFA Champions League action against Copenhagen boding well for Haaland’s expected minutes in Gameweek 10.

Kevin De Bruyne takes the runner-up spot with the creative maestro a model of consistency, and also goes into arguably the best fixture on paper in Gameweek 10 against Southampton fresh following his mid-week rest.

Completing this Gameweek’s top three list is Reece James, with the marauding full-back fancied for returns at both ends of the pitch against Wolverhampton Wanderers. James has returned to his usually highly productive right-side role under Graham Potter, with the centre-back deployment ceasing following Thomas Tuchel’s departure.

