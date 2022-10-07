FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Live updates – will Mitrovic be fit?

We’ll be bringing you live team news updates from all the pre-match press conferences ahead of Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

At least 13 top-flight bosses will face the media on Friday, following on from the smattering of managers who took questions on Thursday. You can read the key lines from those five pressers here.

The embargoed section of Erik ten Hag’s post-Europa League press conference, held on Thursday evening, should also be released today.

It remains to be seen whether we hear from Antonio Conte ahead of Saturday’s deadline, however. The Tottenham Hotspur coach had been due to face the media on Thursday but his presser was cancelled after news broke that Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone had passed away.

KEY UPDATES

Brighton and Hove Albion: Caicedo should be fit

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Long-term Jakub Moder (knee) remains sidelined and Enock Mwepu (illness) is not expected to be involved against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, while Moises Caicedo is being assessed after missing training on Thursday.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was confident of Caicedo recovering in time for Saturday’s match, however.

“Moises Caicedo didn’t work with the team yesterday. We will be looking at the situation today, but I don’t think there will be a problem.” – Roberto De Zerbi

