Scout Picks - Bus Team October 10

FPL Gameweek 11 early Scout Picks: Kane selected if fit

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote – although we will continue to offer our ‘alternative’ substitutes when necessary in the final Scout Picks based on the old criteria.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the Always Cheating chaps – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 10 tips: Dance like no one's watching 1

We’ll not waste our time on explaining why FPL’s leading points scorer, Erling Haaland (£12.2m), is included; only a midweek injury will force us to reconsider.

It’s a fair bet to assume a Tottenham Hotspur attacker will feature in the Scout Picks, too. The Conor Coady (£4.9m)/James Tarkowski (£4.4m) central defensive partnership has worked pretty well for Everton so far. Still, they were exposed against Manchester United on Sunday, while The Toffees’ -5.54 xGC delta indicates they have been fortunate to concede only nine times.

Harry Kane (£11.4m) is undoubtedly the stand-out pick providing the ‘knock’ he picked up at the weekend is nothing more than that: from Gameweek 2 onwards, the England forward has plundered 10 attacking returns (eight goals, two assists) in eight appearances, and is yet to blank in that timeframe. Son Heung-min (£11.7m) is also back on the radar after he created Kane’s goal at Brighton, and was unlucky to see a trademark curling effort disallowed for a tight offside call. He may not be performing at his very top level, but he is moving in the right direction after a slow start.

Reece James (£6.1m) is another strong candidate for inclusion, with Chelsea visiting an Aston Villa side who have scored just six goals so far. The wing-back, who sits third among all defenders for xGI, was benched for Saturday’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a dead leg but is expected back in midweek. The Blues, meanwhile, followed up their 3-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League with another clean sheet in Gameweek 10.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), FPL’s third-highest scoring midfielder, will also surely be a consensus Scout Squad pick against a Leeds United side he scored two goals against in 2021/22. The hosts are winless in five, so an attacking double-up isn’t completely out of the question, via either Bukayo Saka (£7.8m) or Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m).

IN CONTENTION

FPL Gameweek 4 hot topics: Zaha, Potter's tinkering and Newcastle's form

Returning to Man City, the in-form Phil Foden (£8.2m) will be under strong consideration after a run of 38 points in his last three matches. Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) is also hovering on our radar, but the £4.4m price difference is significant, especially given the former’s recent output. An attacking double-up at City is appealing, too, given that opponents Liverpool have allowed three goals in each of their last two league fixtures, highlighting their defensive issues.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that we end up with Joao Cancelo (£7.3m) in our side. However, regardless of whatever criticisms can be thrown at Liverpool right now, their attack generally functioned well at the Emirates, with Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) showing good movement and pace throughout. It won’t be enough for any of their frontline, including Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), to be included in our Scout Picks, but it does at least suggest they can threaten City’s clean sheet in Gameweek 11.

Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) is certainly on our ‘maybe’ pile, but midweek minutes against Frankfurt will need to be monitored first. Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) and Eric Dier (£5.1m) are safer alternatives, should the wing-back starters end up being too tough to predict.

Staying in north London, Arsenal defensive representation, be it through Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m) or William Saliba (£5.0m), also looks on the cards for the Scout Picks. The Gunners have managed just one clean sheet in their last six, but have faced some tough opponents in that time, while Leeds have scored only four in five matches from Gameweek 4 onwards.

There is more confidence in Leicester City and Crystal Palace attackers than there is in their defensive counterparts, with James Maddison (£8.2m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) the talismans of their respective sides. However, there is plenty of competition in midfield this week, with Raheem Sterling (£10.0m), Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m), Mason Mount (£7.6m), Antony (£7.6m), Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.5m) all vying for places.

Further forward, Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) will also come into the reckoning and almost certainly force his way into the Scout Picks XI if passed fit. All eyes are on Marco Silva’s pre-match press conference, then.

There probably won’t be too many takers in Fulham’s defence in Gameweek 10, despite an appealing home fixture against Bournemouth, but Robert Sanchez (£4.7m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.6m) may prove more popular. Roberto De Zerbi has overseen a 3-3 draw at Liverpool and a narrow 1-0 home loss against Spurs so far but will fancy his team’s chance against a Brentford side that have managed just one goal in their last three league outings – and that was a penalty.

Perhaps one of the likeliest sources of defensive returns, however, will come at Molineux, where Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Nottingham Forest. We’ve included Max Kilman (£4.5m) for now, but Jose Sa (£5.0m) has the superior points-per-match total and may be favoured if the Scout Squad panel aren’t convinced by Ramsdale.

West Ham United failed to keep a clean sheet against Fulham on Sunday, but David Moyes has now guided his team to three straight victories in all competitions. After Thursday’s home meeting with Anderlecht, they face a Southampton side that have managed just one goal in their last four league matches. That could promote Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) and Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) in our thinking, which is something we’ll be mulling over in the coming days.

Team news will also be important this week: if Gianluca Scamacca (£6.7m) is benched in Europe, it may hint at another start in Gameweek 10. The Italian has impressed of late, delivering three attacking in three matches in the past week.

THE LONG SHOTS

Budget FPL players Duffy and Bissouma 5

Forward assets like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.1m), Ivan Toney (£7.3m), Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) and Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) are hard to make a case for, given how appealing Haaland and Kane, plus Mitrovic if fit, are in Gameweek 11.

Wolves attackers also probably belong in this camp, given that their best bets – Goncalo Guedes (£6.0m), Adama Traore (£5.5m) and Diego Costa (£5.5m) – all have various fitness issues, at least at the time of writing.

GAMEWEEK 11 – BUS TEAM

  1. DLLM
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Is mitrovic going to be fit?

    1. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Here's hoping!

    2. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Daniel posted something on this last night. Worth reading. Didn't look positive on his prospects of being fit.

    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Seems like this weekend will let us know for good

  2. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I want to enter GW13 with 2FTs, which means I need to save a FT either in GW11 or in GW12. No Wildcard. Would you save the FT this week for this team?

    Pope
    Trent - James - Saliba // Trippier - Struijk
    KDB - Maddison - Zaha - Martinelli // Andreas
    Haaland - Toney - Mitrovic
    1FT. 0.9m in the bank.

    1. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Unless Trent or Mitro are ruled out longer term I would save FT.

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I agree. That was my thinking as well.

        However, I am scared of the team value loss with Trent but there are a couple of nice fixtures for Liverpool in the next four gameweeks. So, I am not sure if it is worth a FT to replace Trent.

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes roll this week. Andreas & Trips solid bench cover for Mitro TAA

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        In fact, I may start Trippier and bench Trent this week. I am afraid that Manchester City are going to destroy Trent, lol.

        1. Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Oh they will. He's a definite sell imo, I just think you have enough cover to allow yourself 2 FT next week.

          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah, but I am confused whether to keep the wound or just use a FT to remove him.

            On one hand, FTs are extremely important to navigate GW12+13. If Trent plays, that is one extra player for GW12 and probably better than most other options for GW12. On the the other hand, Trent has become a liability and a team value sink.

  3. Wheato182
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any Chelsea defenders other than James worth considering? rivals all have him.

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Forget your rivals for now & get him.

    2. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Has there been any updates on Digne’s injury?

      Specifically need to work out if he’s got any chance of playing GW12 as he’s rotting on my bench atm.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Looks unlikely, I think - Gerrard said on Sep 30 that he'd be assessed again in "just over two weeks" (so just before GW12) to see how his heel is, er, healing, but he could be out for much longer.

        1. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks for the info - will wait and see if we get anything useful this week but if not might bite the bullet and move on (causing a -4 next GW).

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Cucurella and Koulibaly, may be. But I would buy James.

    4. FPL Laurenzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Based on the last game it looks impossible to tell who will start. I'm going to wait for them to settle with their new coach before committing beyond James (who also didn't start)!

    5. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'm monitoring Chilwell

  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Maddison
    Haaland Mitro Toney

    (Iverson Andreas Guehi Patterson*)
    2 FTs & 0.6m

    KDB & Toney to Trossard & Kane for free?

    Will have cash to get Foden for Trossard in GW13.

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Good moves but you'll be losing 2 great options as well. A coin flip in my opinion

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Do those moves in GW12. Use this week's transfer to sort out Patterson

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That’s also an option for sure. Was thinking of doing the opposite though.

      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agreed but I think longer term it sets my team up better. Gotta sell KDB either way this week or next. And Toney’s next two (BHA, TOT) look tough.

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'm considering almost the exact same scenario.

      Curious that you're ditching Toney and not Mitro though given Mitro's injury?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Will ditch Mitro over Toney definitely if he’s not fit.

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hi mate, thinking about the same but maybe with Bowen. Other option, more putty, would be Son and Darwin. Also monitoring Mitro as wouldn’t like to bench him again.

  5. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bring in Kane and Zaha for KDB and Mitrovic?

    Want to move KDB for his blank anyway, and then would replace Maddison with Foden for 3rd City slot after their blank.

    Pope
    James Cancelo Trippier Perisic Neco
    KDB Martinelli Maddison Bailey Andreas
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I would rather upgrade Bailey than deal with Mitro. How about KDB Bailey to Bowen Trossard?

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Perisic is a sell I'd rather a 4 man midfield

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If Mitrovic is fit for GW12, then I would sell Toney instead of Mitrovic. That would mean, I need to know the status of Mitrovic either in pre-match or post-match (if Mitro is unavailable for GW11) press.

  6. rossweiruk
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Can someone explain how free hit works?

    I have cancelo, kdb, haaland, saliba, martinelli and jesus in my team so thinking GW 12 i will do some tinkering 🙂

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      You get to pick a brand new team for one week. The following week your team goes back to how it was before.

    2. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not the best week to use the FH chip, there's plenty of people in the same boat...

      What's your full squad? What's more important, OR or mini-leagues?

      1. rossweiruk
        just now

        Thank you, was planning for next week when arsenal and Man city aren't playing.

        Pope
        Trippier Saliba James Cancelo
        Zaha KDB trossard martinelli (C)
        haaland (VC) jesus

        ward toney andreas neco

        thanks my current squad

  7. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    A lot of insightful feedback tonight, love to see it. Wondering if I can get some thoughts on my three week plan please?

    GW11 team (roll FT):
    Ward
    Cancelo, James, Cucurella, Trippier
    KDB, Maddi, Martinelli
    Haaland (c), Scamacca, Jesus

    Pope, Andreas, Neco, Longstaff

    GW12;
    KDB & Jesus > Bowen & Kane (free)

    GW13;
    Longstaff > Foden & Cucu > 4.1M or Kane > Jesus (-4)

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      why not gamble on say Daka/Bobby F for week 12? Easy swap for Jesus again.

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Daka, is just a forever no.
        Bobby maybe but Liverpool just don't excite me (I also might be letting my heart cloud my judgement slightly being a West Ham fan)
        I think Kane could maybe run riot against Man U in GW12. The only reason I'm considering the switch back is a) Jesus fixtures and b) do I really want double 4.1M defenders? Doing Kane back to Jesus banks me 2.5M for a GW14 upgrade/change etc etc

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          I own Jesus as well and Im either holding for 12 and selling Saliba or switching Jesus to a striker in 12 for a 1 wk punt

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            pointless ding a -4 I think for Jesus

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              Wilson vs EVE maybe?

    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      looks decent
      the chelsea double up is a but too much, so I would get a cheaper def

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I've been sat on the double CHE for ages now, just had more pressing fires. Typical CHE's first CS in ages came when James was benched otherwise would've been well worth it, lol.

        Question is, who do I get as a second 4.1M defender? Do I want two 4.1M defenders in my team with Andreas as my bench?

        1. nolard
          • 8 Years
          just now

          yeah, that is a worry
          maybe better to spread the money around more
          neco, 4.1 and andreas is too weak

  8. nolard
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Dead ending my team, and have to move at least two city/arsenal assets.
    The one´s going out are KDB and Jesus.

    a) Which one goes first?
    b) Who to replace them with?

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      a) Save FT and sell both on GW12. KDB and Jesus both have nice fixtures on GW11.
      b) Son, Bowen, Trossard, Kane, Firmino, Darwin -- many options out there from WestHam, Liverpool and Spurs.

      1. nolard
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        I have 2FT btw.

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Then I would sell Jesus. Depends on your targets and money -- for example, if you want Kane / Bowen, then you have to sell KDB first and then Jesus next week.

          1. nolard
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            yes, you nailed it there. the strikers i can afford are not so tempting this GW. Otherwise I would not consider selling KDB.
            it is like Scamacca, Daka or firmino, if kdb goes out too, it is another ball game.

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Pick two:

    A. Mings
    B. Justin
    C. Ait Nouri
    D. Guehi
    E. Tarkowski

    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      for this week?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mid term

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I own Mings.

      B. Lack of clean sheet??
      C. Rotation risk
      D. Conceding goals
      E. Tougher fixtures

      B or D for me

    3. nolard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D and A or E

  10. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Ain’t the time to sell Mitro if he won’t be fit again?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Too late now

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        if he won’t play anyway I wouldn’t say that it is too late

    2. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      I am considering it for this week, otherwise have a problem if he doesn't play 12.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        GW12 is midweek

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Any news on the injury? Fixtures are great but like many can’t afford to not have a playing FWD foR GW12

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Probably have to wait for the pressers

      2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        here are some news

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/10/fpl-gameweek-11-early-scout-picks-kane-selected-if-fit/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25394082

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      I will sell only if he is unable to play GW12. My bench can cover GW11.

    5. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Just gave Andreas first sub again 😉

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It won’t happen twice 🙂

  11. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Best Coufal replacement:
    A. WHU - Zouma
    B. Wolves - Kilman
    C. Palace - Guehi
    D. Brighton - Webster
    E. Leicester - Justin
    F. Other suggestions?

    Need for GW12 + cover James rotation

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      I made a similar question above

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Just responded. I’m thinking of going with Webster

    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      C or E

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      F. Estupinan, Dalot or Cresswell (higher price).

    4. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Having same debate. Considering C,B,D in that order

    5. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Thanks all

    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Doing Guehi for Patterson GW12

  12. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bailey doesn't start this evening

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      1 point incoming

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Really?

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is he in the squad?

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      ITK Source(s)

      https://twitter.com/Teamnewsandtix/status/1579512562324238337

      Always better to post a link

  13. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    More quotes on Mitrovic in relation to my earlier research

    https://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1579144860669337606

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/09/fpl-gameweek-10-sundays-goals-assists-bonus-and-statistics/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25392995

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Great work Daniel. Thank you for your effort and for sharing it with us.

      GW12 is the big week for him in my team. Reading the comments from Stojkovic and Silva, I feel optimistic for the game on Oct 20, which is still 10 days from now.

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hope we get more official news sooner than later... It hinders my plans by not knowing.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers for this. I'm glad I sold, might end up being wrong but I didn't believe Silva when he said he'd definitely be available for this weekend. I don't see how you can have a player that has an injury that has impacted them in 3 games and say he has damage to the ligament yet then say he'll be fine in less than a week

  14. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    I'm doing salah to trossard this week to give the team below. What to do now....

    A....stick

    B....greenwood to kane - 4 and bench zouma at saints

    If I stick I'll get kane gw12

    Thanks

    Guaita (ward)
    Cancelo James trippier zouma (guehi)
    foden maddison trossard zaha (andreas)
    Haaland mitro (greenwood)

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      you got foden instead of trossard this week, i wish i did lol.

      I would probably stick, but Kane points at the moment is what is keeping me at the same point every week, he is my differential?

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yup. Took the hit for foden and lost taa and sinisterra

        So worked out nicely - although average week

        Gone from 200k to 600k on gw9 wildcard

  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Potentially no Neco too tonight, as expected...
    https://twitter.com/Teamnewsandtix/status/1579513828760784897?t=a4PR-1dApgwmS2eC4iafQw&s=19

    1. C-Dawgg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      You can understand that?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        ... yes?

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not sure how trustworthy the source is. But, most Forest fans have wanted Aurier to start since their last game. I am eager to see how Cooper thinks about it.

    3. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Oh I do hope so. I've currently got him coming 1st off my bench for Mitro with Andreas sitting in 2nd spot.

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Well this will make a decision on whether to get rid of him for a hit in GW12 a lot easier

  16. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Diaz out until December it seems.

    For me this makes Jota, Firmino & Darwin all very interesting for my wc13.

    https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1579518786532962305

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wow,

      If they carry on with 4-4-2, it looks that way.

      Who would have thought this year, no Liverpool mids is the way to go.

      PS i dont know whether to stick with Kane, or go Darwin for a -4 against Forest

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Was likely to go with Nunez in GW13 anyway, this might make Jota a decent option too

  17. Old Gregg
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo-James-trips
    Martinelli-Maddison-Zaha-Bowen
    Halaand-Mitro-Kane

    Botman-Neco-Perreria

    2FT

    A) Martinelli > Trossard
    B) pope + Neco > kepa + Webster (Gw 12 in mind)
    C) any recommendations?

  18. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Diaz our long term.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1579518983551979521

  19. Eman47
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Bowen or Maddison to replace Diaz?

  20. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Very bad news for Liverpool regarding Diaz!

    Another dangerous act from Partey that went unpunished...

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Partey hasn’t been charged or suspended.

      You’re a sexual predator. Look anyone can say it

    2. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Was it deliberate from Partey?

  21. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Still have WC - worth deploying now, with a couple injuries? 2FT 0.9m ITB, though.

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Cancelo James Trippier Saliba (Neco)
    KDB Diaz** Martinelli (Gross DaSilva)
    Haaland Jesus Martial**

    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What are your moves?

