Team News October 14

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

An early deadline for Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, so we’ve again enlisted the services of five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman to answer some of your questions over the next hour.

From injuries to Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) and Reece James (£6.1m) to the upcoming blanks for Arsenal and Manchester City, there are plenty of posers for FPL bosses to consider ahead of the weekend.

Wildcard drafts, free transfers, points hits: whatever your strategy is and whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Is Chilwell now an option that James is out long term?

    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Its tempting but probably too much risk since we need players gw12 and recently not that convincing minutes.

    2. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      i don't think so as they play on opposite wings.

  2. ExpressoMySonny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Any mitro news lads?

    1. No Need
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'm a lady can I answer?

      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Can I have your instagram

        1. No Need
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          OnlyFans maybe...

          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            😀

  3. Roysgotnoboys
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Best defender for the next 2 ahead of GW 13 WC … Trippier?

  4. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Thoughts on a wc in gw12 with Cancelo, Haaland, Martinelli

  5. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    The kind of update we were always expecting I guess...

    On Mitrovic: "He's getting better. He did the warm up and the session today was more strategy. Today was the first day he was involved with the team. After 2 weeks without. We're checking and assessing him." Says still soon, and will check later.

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      So unhelpful 🙁

    2. No Need
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      That says bench to me

    3. The Mandalorian
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Sounds like he'll be back for GW12.

      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        Such a quick turnaround though between this week and next, he was a sell as soon as Daniel posted his translation of the Serbian newspaper article immediately post last gw but I’ve had other fires to put out. I’m not hopeful at all of a start next gw either 😕 🙁

        1. AARON-1
          33 mins ago

          Don't forget, even if he starts, easy to aggravate the problem and he's off after half an hour again. I'm benching him

          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            31 mins ago

            Agreed. He’s still not a sell for me as I have Trent and James 🙄 😡

  6. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Best James replacement?

    A. Anderson
    B. dunk/Veltman
    C. Dier (Have Perisic)
    D. Other

    1. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Dunk

  7. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Dier or Dunk?

    1. The Train Driver
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      You just answered Dunk in the post above, this community, smh...

      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        He has Perisic, I don’t.

        1. Jones Kusi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          That guy and that community... smh

          1. Jones Kusi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            this*

    2. frenchfries
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dunk

  8. frenchfries
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    KDB -> Son this week or next?

    1. CryTyped
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      This week I would say, get the good fixture for Son, miss a medium fixture for KDB

  9. CryTyped
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Captaining Son or Haaland, gut says don't fix what ain't broke and go Haaland, brain says Son's fixture is much better!

