FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

An early deadline for Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, so we’ve again enlisted the services of five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman to answer some of your questions over the next hour.

From injuries to Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) and Reece James (£6.1m) to the upcoming blanks for Arsenal and Manchester City, there are plenty of posers for FPL bosses to consider ahead of the weekend.

Wildcard drafts, free transfers, points hits: whatever your strategy is and whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

