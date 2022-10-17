292
Captain Sensible October 17

Who is the best captain for FPL Blank Gameweek 12?

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is without a fixture in Blank Gameweek 12, so the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy debate is more open than usual.

Another premium pick at Liverpool, of course, is still the front-runner for the armband.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is the clear winner of the captain poll, with over half of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 15% of votes at this stage, with Leandro Trossard (£11.4m) currently in second place, backed by 14.11% of our users.

Harry Kane (£11.4m) occupies third place with a little over 10% of the vote, followed by Mason Mount (£7.7m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m) some way further back. 

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

MOHAMED SALAH

Mohamed Salah delivered the knock-out blow in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over modern-day rivals Manchester City, handing City their first defeat this season.

Liverpool’s Egyptian spun Joao Cancelo (£7.3m), all too easy for the Portuguese international’s liking, before slotting coolly past Ederson (£5.5m), who had previously denied Salah one-on-one. 

Much of the recent Salah narrative in the community focuses on whether the Egyptian represents value with Erling Haaland (£12.2m) dominating the captaincy armband conversation every week. 

In recent days, Salah has issued a stark reminder that rumours of his demise have been greatly exaggerated, with his eight-point return against the division’s best team in Gameweek 11 swiftly following the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history. 

Liverpool generated more than two expected goals against Manchester City, and an advanced and central deployment helped Salah place top for non-penalty expected goal (NPxG) in Gameweek 11, with 0.86. 

Notably, Salah ranks second over the last six matches for non-penalty involvement (NPxGI), with 4.33, bettered by only the imperious Erling Haaland. 

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Above: Mohamed Salah (No.11) was pushed front and centre against Manchester City, leading to greater goal involvement for the Egyptian

Salah’s visitors West Ham arrive at Anfield following a disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton in Gameweek 11, with wayward finishing costing the Hammers. 

Despite one clean sheet in the last six matches, West Ham demonstrate strong defensive underlying numbers over the period ranking best for expected goals conceded (xGC), with 3.73.  

The Hammers’ place in the top three for shots inside the box conceded (32), set piece attempts against (eight), and bog chances conceded (four) over the last six matches. 

However, a raft of injuries to senior centre-backs Craig Dawson (£4.8m), Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) and Angelo Ogbonna (£4.4m) has forced David Moyes into fielding an unorthodox and unestablished defence which Salah, Nunez et al can exploit. 

HARRY KANE

  1. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Better Pool defender in to field 11?

    A) Van Dijk (guaranteed to start)
    B) Robertson (more attacking threat but 50/50 to start midweek with Tsimikas)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I assume you're short on players like most teams, so have sure starters is a big bonus this week

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Personally think Robbo will be rested again Forest (Ajax away is an important game)

      Open Controls
  2. jay01
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is anyone else not planning to buy Salah until after WC?

    How are you feeling about it?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am debating on whether Son out for a hit to Salah is worth it. Difficult choice

      Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      My plan was to get him for the GW13 NFO fixture.
      Now I am in two minds about whether to get him now by sacrificing Kane.

      But then I feel Pep's overthinking and wrong tactics made Liverpool look good.
      I think WHU wont allow leave the door that open .. Still debating in my head..

      Open Controls
  3. Rafster
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which Brighton defender , Dunk or Webster ?

    Both seem nailed, so thinking Webster as the extra 0.1 might come in handy, but see most people have got Dunk.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Webster for me, since I think Dunk is the defender with most own goals in the PL and I don't want that

      Open Controls
  4. Super John McGinn-
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pope
    Tripper, Perisic, Guehi, Neco
    Zaha, Martinelli
    Kane (C), Mitro

    Iverson, Haaland, Foden, Cancelo, Martinelli, Maddison*

    2 FT 0.6 ITB

    A) Maddison + Neco > Trossard + Dunk (Can do Trossard > Saka next GW)
    B) Maddison + Kane > Salah (C) + Wilson/Toney
    C) Other

    Open Controls
  5. acidicleo
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bottomed!!!

    Who scores more in GW12?

    A) Kane [mun] (c) + Zaha [WOL] + 4
    B) Salah [WHU] (c) + Mitrovic [avl]

    Open Controls
  6. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Worth James out for a hit to complete the 11? Can afford any defender other than TAA. 1 week punt, will WC next week

    Open Controls
  7. MikeLowrey
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Does Auba start? Thinking of going Auba to Solanke to afford Emerson to TAA

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd bet he starts. Jealous of the spot you're in if you can afford to make those type of transfers

      Open Controls
    2. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably I’d say but managed minutes (like Villa). I’m planning to swap him for Kane gw13

      Open Controls
  8. DF Team
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    -8, Patterson, Maddison, Jesus for:

    A) TAA, Trossard, Solanke
    B) TAA, Almiron, Toney/Firmino

    Open Controls
    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do you think Kane score vs United away?

    Open Controls
    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe one

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      just now

      On form yes

      Open Controls
  10. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Took a minus 8 to get this team.
    Pope
    Trippier- Dier- Nico
    Salah - Mount- Zaha- Groß- Andreas
    Bobby-Mitro
    Bench is…
    Ward- Haaland- Cancelo- Saliba
    Do you think I should be worried about the likes of Nico- Mount- Groß and Bobby not starting? Thanks in advance…

    Open Controls
  11. King Huth
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bottomedd

    Contemplating between 2 options:

    Ward iverson
    Cancelo neco trippier guehi james
    Bowen maddison zaha andreas foden
    Haaland kane mitrovic

    0.0 itb 1 ft

    A. James maddison —> taa trossard -4

    B. James maddison kane —> salah wilson perisic -8

    A seem safer but B gets me salah (c)

    Thanks guys!! Need to decide today before maddi dropp

    Open Controls
  12. dshv
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Robertson or Vvd (because or 100% starting)

    Open Controls
  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spurs fans........do you expect Doherty to keep starting PL matches once Emerson is back from his red card suspension?

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Doubt it. Not a Spurs expert though.

      Open Controls
  14. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who would you pick here?

    A Webster
    B Andersen

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  15. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    What do I do here lads, I’m kinda lost here. Not sure if Salah is a way to go. 2FT, 0.4 ITB. Cheers!

    1) James, Maddy, Foden—>Dunk, Trossard, Mount (bring Foden back next week)
    2) James, Maddy, Foden—>Dunk, Salah, Almiron
    3) Just do James and Maddy—>Dunk and Trossard(or Mount)

    Guaita
    Trippier,James*,Neco,Guehi
    Foden*,Maddison*,Zaha,Pereira
    Kane,Toney
    Subs:Ward, Haaland,Martinelli,Cancelo

    Open Controls
  16. Manani
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    who would you captain?
    A. Mount
    B. Zaha
    C. Kane
    D. Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C.
      However do feel like this is the week to take a punt

      Open Controls
  17. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    just now

    What option is best?

    A. -4, Play 10 - Maddison out for upto £10.8m Mid

    B. -8 Play 11 - Cancelo & Maddison out for upto £5.2m Def & Salah (C)

    C. -8 Play 11 - Foden & Maddison out for upto £6.2m Mid & Salah (C)

    In B & C I have no clear route to bring back Cancelo / Foden with remove Kane & taking a hit in GW13

    Open Controls

