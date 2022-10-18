416
Scout Picks October 18

FPL Gameweek 12 Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up and Kane

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 12 ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

These selections are, of course, dependent on any team news filtering out later in the day.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard 2

Crystal Palace battled to their second clean sheet of the season so far at Leicester City on Saturday, with Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) the star of the show. The Spaniard was a commanding presence in goal, with his six saves securing maximum bonus and an 11-point haul. Now, The Eagles meet a managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit that have netted just three non-penalty goals all season. They have also failed to score an away goal since the opening weekend and rank among the bottom three sides for shots in the box (63), efforts on target (28) and big chances (12).

DEFENDERS

Could Kieran Trippier improve Newcastle's defence and become an FPL option? 3

Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) was back to his best at the heart of Liverpool’s defence in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in Gameweek 11. Remarkably, it’s now 69 Premier League games for the Dutchman at Anfield without a single defeat. Questions remain over whether The Reds’ defence really has rediscovered its best form after Sunday’s clean sheet, but a home match against West Ham United nonetheless feels appealing. That’s because The Hammers have struggled in attack on the road this term, scoring just three goals in five away matches. With doubts over the game-time of the usual Scout Picks staples at full-back in this three-match week, van Dijk also offers a security of starts.

A goalless draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United extended Newcastle United’s unbeaten league run to five games, a period which has seen Kieran Trippier (£5.7m) average 6.6 points per match. In that time, the England right-back has attempted a whopping 54 crosses and created 17 chances, at least seven more than any other FPL defender. Only Liverpool have beaten The Magpies at St James’ Park in the league since the turn of the year, with another Merseyside club, Everton, up next in Blank Gameweek 12. No side has conceded more chances from their left-flank (48) than The Toffees so far in 2022/23.  

Roberto De Zerbi is still awaiting his first win since replacing Graham Potter at Brighton and Hove Albion but will hope to hit that milestone against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. The Seagulls have lost just one of their four league outings at the Amex this season, keeping two clean sheets, with Lewis Dunk (£4.6m) collecting bonus on both occasions. On Saturday, Steve Cooper admitted Nottingham Forest were “nowhere near good enough with the ball” as they slipped to the bottom of the Premier League table. They have also failed to score in four of their five away league matches this season.

MIDFIELDERS

 

416 Comments Post a Comment
  1. theodosios
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who would you captain this GW:

    A) Mitrovic
    B) Son
    C) Zaha
    D) Trippier
    E) Mount

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

    2. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      C

    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      D

    4. Independiente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      C (had to be done)

  2. LLoris
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Play with 9 players
    B) Solanke (-4)
    C) Trippier (-4)
    D) Solanke and Trippier (-8)

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Trippier should be worth the hit at least. Maybe even both

  3. Jonny HOW SON?
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you do Toney to Mitrovic?

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Not this week

    3. LLoris
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nope

  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier Doherty Guehi Patterson*
    Salah Maddison* Zaha Andreas
    Toney Mitrovic

    (Iverson Haaland Cancelo Martinelli)
    1 FT & 1.6m

    Missed the Maddison price drop because I dozed off at night.

    Tempted just roll with these 9 players now and sell Maddison & Zaha for Saka & Foden for free next week.

    Thoughts?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah roll

  5. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hitting the bottom post with alarming consistency these days so a repost:

    Best option for James replacement:

    A - Dunk/Webster
    B - Gomez
    C - Any other defender 6.0 or less

    Would want him to play in gw12 and gw13. Have Guehi, Trippier and Dier already and want to leave money in the bank to upgrade Trossard to Saka for gw13.

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      A dunk

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

  6. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    WC gtg?

    Kepa

    Gomez / Trippier / Veltman / Guehi

    Zaha / Trossard / Salah (C) / Andreas

    Darwin (v) / Solanke

    (Ward / Haaland / Cancelo / Martinelli)

    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hmm think I'd try and get in Mitro over Solanke somehow

  7. Shavedgoat
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Chances of Tsimikas starting for Liverpool on Wednesday?
    I have one FT left but would be looking to roll it to get an Arsenal/City player in next week. I have 11 players playing if Tsimikas starts but tempted to do Tsimikas -> Dunk to ensure I guarantee the starts.

    What do you reckon?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      No idea but prefer vibratingbumfacedgoats

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        13 mins ago

        Head over to ltfpl mate, you'll not be disappointed.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          There once was a great Aussie punk bank called Lubricated Goat!

          1. Mirror Man
            just now

            They've just gained one extra fan!

    2. Mirror Man
      16 mins ago

      I'll shave your goat if you shave mine mate 😉

  8. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Pick one:
    A) Gomez
    B) Castagne
    C) Dunk

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Have the same dilemma - on A at the moment but waiting on Klopps presser this afternoon before confirming

    2. Goonerly
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      A, assuming Konaté is still out

      Otherwise C, if you can afford to bench him in GW13 & 14

    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

  9. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    5.5 to spend, which Spurs def should I get? No Tottenham at the moment.

    A) Perisic
    B) Doherty
    C) Dier

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    3. Sho-kun
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

    4. Roten Teufel
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Spurs is a weird one. A is not guaranteed to play each week and B is likely a transfer waiting to happen. I'd get Davies and save some money.

  10. Laurel and Vardy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hi all. Looking for cheap replacement for James in order to save some cash for Trossard-> Foden next week. Which one would you pick:

    A) Joe Gomez
    B) Dunk
    C) Dalot
    D) Other /please specify/

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A as replied to Malinwa a couple of posts above

      1. Laurel and Vardy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  11. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Last night, I just went for it. Took the hit including Kane out and Salah in. That fixture run is just so tasty.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Finger lick’n good Colonel!

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don't think West Ham and Spurs are tasty fixtures at all, and as Leeds showed on Sunday they're capable of keeping it tight and putting in good performances against better teams

      1. Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        WHU, nfo, LEE - that's a pretty good trio right there.

        We'll see. As a United fan with Kane playing us, the timing was just too nice. At least Salah is a good captaincy option this week

      2. Goonerly
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Leeds are capable of doing that at Elland Road, not at Anfield.
        Hammers with no available CB's (Dawson might be)
        Leeds
        Southampton
        all at Anfield before the WC, coupled with NFO, makes Salah pretty damn appealing

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Sure, but I wonder how much of a fervour there'd be for him if he didn't score that one goal. In the end that's all it was and I just don't see why there's such a huge turnaround on him because of one game against one side that allowed him room to break at them twice from the halfway line where their defence was pushed up to. Not saying he definitely won't repay the faith but people seem to have forgotten how much Liverpool have struggled this season against tight defences or low blocks. Heck I've seen heaps of people wanting TAA now ignoring the fact that his highest pts from any game that wasn't the Bournemouth demolition was 3, and ignoring that him not playing against City was a big reason why Liverpool were better.

  12. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Transfers done!
    Sterling Maddy to
    Salah Pulisic.
    Sleep time

    Pope
    Trippier Koulibaly Dalot Tarks
    Salah Zaha Pereira Pulisic
    Mitro Watkins

    Iverson City City City

  13. Shteve
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Nunez or Wilson as a one week punt - will be my 11th starter.

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Firmino

      1. Shteve
        • 13 Years
        just now

        You think he'll start? I guess that's the problem with the Liverpool forwards - apart from Salah we just can't be sure of mins so prob leaning towards Wilson..

  14. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Dunk or Doherty longer term?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Doh

    2. Shteve
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Dunk

    3. Mirror Man
      11 mins ago

      Doherty but you're only allowed to buy him of you can pronounce his name properly.

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Do'erty not Dockerty

        1. Mirror Man
          9 mins ago

          Close enough. Matthew it is.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            McCouneghy?

    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Doc

    5. Roten Teufel
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Long term? Dunk.

  15. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Maddison to Mount or Trossard this week?

    Taking a -4 with KDB to Salah the other transfer

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      just now

      Mount is a slight rotation risk. Trossard has Forest.

  16. Baked baines
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    On a WC whos the priority to have?
    Salah or Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      2 mins ago

      When on a WC, there is only one priority.

    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      You have to think Salah is coming info form. Kane is, in form, but has done 10 point scoring weeks on the trot

      Adv Salah?

      1. Baked baines
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It's a tough one

  17. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    On a free this week:

    Gomez or Castagne?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Castagne in form.

  18. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    This is the form team per FPL site:

    Lloris
    Castagne Trippier Young
    Trossard Almiron Mount Bruno G
    Kane Solanke Wilson

    I might go with this and see what happens. Form over fixtures they say.

  19. DRIZ ✅
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Should i take -4 hit to field all players, currently only 10.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who would you bring in, and how many points would you expect from them?

    2. Shteve
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah

  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Haaland being shipped out rapidly lol

    Open Controls
    1. DropkickMurphys
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I know right I can’t believe that lol. Like everything nowadays, super fast consuming…

  21. Cucurella-ella
    13 mins ago

    Sterling to Bowen

    Thoughts?

    Think Sterling will be rotated, especially with Brentford on Weds and United on Saturday

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am considering Bowen on the WC next GW. Sterling, not so much.

      1. Cucurella-ella
        1 min ago

        Yep, from next GW onwards it makes sense

        Could stick with Sterling for this gw, but I have doubts he even plays

  22. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    James to Perisic, Wolves defender or VvD?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Robbo?

  23. DropkickMurphys
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Is it worth to take a hit for KDB to Mount(or another similar price range midfielder)?
    Otherwise I’ll start with 10 players.

    Open Controls
  24. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    If I could get one free team sheet per season, I'd use mine on Liverpool this GW

  25. G Banger
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any glaring issues with the below? Am planning to bring in Foden + Saka for Mount + Trossard next week(s)

    Kepa
    Guehi / Trippier / Dunk / Gomez
    Trossard / Mount / Almiron / Salah(C)
    Mitrovic / Solanke

    Ward / Cancelo / Martinelli / Haaland

  26. Scotty84
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Captain
    Wilson or Trossard?
    Isn't Trossard a rotation risk?

  27. LiverpoolKG
    9 mins ago

    I have 10 players playing at present, Haaland, Cancelo and Martinelli on the bench.............I have James injured..........am I best to swap him out and take a -4 or play with 10?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I will play with 10, my hit would be for a defender but unlikely would be clean sheet

  28. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    New article.
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/18/who-are-the-best-fpl-midfielders-to-replace-james-maddison/

  29. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    WC team GTG?

    Kepa
    Trippier - Neco - Guéhi - Gomez
    Salah(c) - Trossard - Zaha - Andreas
    Toney - Mitro

    Ward - Haaland - Cancelo - Martinelli

    GW13 = Tross+Zaha > Foden+Saka

