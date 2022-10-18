FPL Gameweek 12 Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up and Kane

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 12 ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

These selections are, of course, dependent on any team news filtering out later in the day.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Crystal Palace battled to their second clean sheet of the season so far at Leicester City on Saturday, with Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) the star of the show. The Spaniard was a commanding presence in goal, with his six saves securing maximum bonus and an 11-point haul. Now, The Eagles meet a managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit that have netted just three non-penalty goals all season. They have also failed to score an away goal since the opening weekend and rank among the bottom three sides for shots in the box (63), efforts on target (28) and big chances (12).

DEFENDERS

Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) was back to his best at the heart of Liverpool’s defence in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in Gameweek 11. Remarkably, it’s now 69 Premier League games for the Dutchman at Anfield without a single defeat. Questions remain over whether The Reds’ defence really has rediscovered its best form after Sunday’s clean sheet, but a home match against West Ham United nonetheless feels appealing. That’s because The Hammers have struggled in attack on the road this term, scoring just three goals in five away matches. With doubts over the game-time of the usual Scout Picks staples at full-back in this three-match week, van Dijk also offers a security of starts.

A goalless draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United extended Newcastle United’s unbeaten league run to five games, a period which has seen Kieran Trippier (£5.7m) average 6.6 points per match. In that time, the England right-back has attempted a whopping 54 crosses and created 17 chances, at least seven more than any other FPL defender. Only Liverpool have beaten The Magpies at St James’ Park in the league since the turn of the year, with another Merseyside club, Everton, up next in Blank Gameweek 12. No side has conceded more chances from their left-flank (48) than The Toffees so far in 2022/23.

Roberto De Zerbi is still awaiting his first win since replacing Graham Potter at Brighton and Hove Albion but will hope to hit that milestone against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. The Seagulls have lost just one of their four league outings at the Amex this season, keeping two clean sheets, with Lewis Dunk (£4.6m) collecting bonus on both occasions. On Saturday, Steve Cooper admitted Nottingham Forest were “nowhere near good enough with the ball” as they slipped to the bottom of the Premier League table. They have also failed to score in four of their five away league matches this season.

MIDFIELDERS

