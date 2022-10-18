278
Scout’s Matchday 12 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

Hot on the heels of Matchday 11 is an almost-full round of midweek meetings, with only Arsenal and Manchester City not participating.

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline may have passed but there’s still time for the teamsheets of Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Wolves before submitting a SPITCH line-up.

This new, exciting Fantasy game effectively gives you a Free Hit chip to play every week. Furthermore, as you’re only judged on your five best matchdays of the season, accidentally missing a round of fixtures isn’t a problem.

There are two season-long options for 2022/23, one of which is free to enter and has a £2,500 prize pool.

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 11 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players from the latest round of matches.

GKDEFMIDST
Raya (455)Diop (452)Mount (645)Kane (535)
Guaita (435)Tarkowski (429)Rice (520)Sinisterra (451)
Alisson (432)Salisu (342)Mac Allister (504)Toney (443)
Kepa (411)Dier (303)Paqueta (477)Mitrovic (374)
Fabianski (328)Schar (302)Caicedo (444)Scamacca (359)
Guehi (300)Odegaard (437)Son (340)
Doherty (295)Lerma (395)Ings (326)
Dunk (281)Maddison (366)Solanke (321)
Perraud (279)March (339)Benrahma (307)
Justin (272)Tavernier (335)Antony (291)

Meanwhile, 22 players finished with a negative score, of which the 13 forwards were ‘headlined’ by Jamie Vardy (-62).

The stoppage time introduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold was still long enough to get -16 points but that was nothing compared to Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge. Also brought on for the briefest of cameos, his foul and yellow card led to -43 points. A remarkable performance.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 12 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 11 yielded 2,559 points, ranking at a disappointing 1,506th place.

Ruben Neves did score from midfield yet only totalled a 307 score. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (239) bagged the only goal at Elland Road but, such is the nature of SPITCH, was outscored by the FPL blanks of Luis Sinisterra (451), Lucas Paqueta (477) and many more.

Martin Odegaard (437) and Harry Kane (535) were successes but the clean sheets of Nick Pope (118), Matt Doherty (295) and Diogo Dalot (201) mean nothing in this game.

Another 3-3-4 formation this time, with a starting point of 146 points thanks to being ₵146 under the budget. Truth be told, without any Manchester City or Arsenal assets for Matchday 12, it would’ve been tough to use all ₵1,200.

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (₵81) is selected due to having the second-most saves (38) and facing Newcastle United – the side with the fourth-most goal attempts (152). Logically, the saves should keep coming, bringing in 40 points each time.

This back three includes the attacking weaponry of Doherty (₵61) and Kieran Trippier (₵77). The Spurs wing-back certainly seems to be in Antonio Conte’s good books.

“About Matthew, honestly I’m really happy, really happy. He played a good game against Brighton but today he played better than the last game. He played well in the last game and I was happy also with it but today I have seen again the Matt Doherty of last season. I was really pleased and said to him ‘finally now you are the player that I know!’.

As for Trippier, he is on a streak of five successive FPL returns and has only blanked on two occasions this season. He has supplied the most crosses (18 points) and corners (12 points) of all players so far, with James Ward-Prowse (₵90) next-best for both. On Southampton’s penalties, the midfielder is about to have a go at Bournemouth’s back line.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (₵168) doesn’t get the same attacking hype as team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold (₵120) and Andrew Robertson (₵92) but no defender has more shots from inside the penalty area. Furthermore, his 721 passes are best amongst all players taking part in Matchday 12.

Two of the weekend’s highest scorers are backed to repeat their heroics. Mason Mount (₵101) assisted twice in Matchday 10, before netting a brace on Sunday. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister (₵74) ranks fourth throughout the league for tackles won, is on penalties and will face Nottingham Forest at home.

Mohamed Salah (₵160) is about to begin a redemption journey in the eyes of Fantasy managers, whilst Aleksandar Mitrovic (₵128) is back from injury and has a chance to add further misery to both Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.

The front line is completed by Callum Wilson (₵49) – who has six goals and 43 FPL points from his last four encounters with Everton – and Dominic Solanke (₵65). Bournemouth’s main man has six goal involvements from the last five games and is about to face the only side yet to collect a clean sheet.

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    My 7 points from Toti Gomes at the weekend was random, unexpected and a thing of beauty. Unlikely to see him feature much again this season so it was a memorable moment for a 3.9 defensive pick.

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      FPL memories are the best.

  2. fusen
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Wildcard active!

    I'm liking my new attack of

    Foden, Mount, Saka, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    It'll be a rubbish world cup break if there's a bunch of red arrows in the next few weeks.

    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Bold to go without Salah vs NFO..

      1. fusen
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        He's expensive and my points should hopefully be more spread out by the other players all chipping in

    2. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I am going 4 4 2

      Raya
      TAA Cancelo Trippier Guehl
      Salah Foden Saka Martinelli
      Haaland Jesus

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Similar to what I'm on. I'm like Saka but treble Arsenal attack is a lot invested in one attack.

        Kepa, Ward
        TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Perisic (Patterson)
        Salah, Foden, Martinelli (Andreas, Murphy)
        Haaland, Jesus, Mitro

    3. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      This will be non wc team from next week when I move on Trossard & Sterling to Foden & Saka other than your Mount to my Bowen

  3. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Jonny on the bench. Now we playing with 10..

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      That puts me at 9. Great.

  4. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    WC13 IS HERE!!!!!!!!!!

    so far

    Pickford, Iverson
    TAA, Cancelo, Gabriel, Guehi, Toti
    Salah, Foden, Saka, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Mitrovic, Solanke

    0.3 itb.

    Tinkering will happen.

  5. Fintroy
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Am I missing something - lots of rivals burning their 'free hit' - just wild card now....and then cos of the World Cup unlimited transfers ????

  6. Ten Hag of Bud
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I'm rolling with six

    Ward
    Veltman, Williams
    Antony, Perreira
    Mitrovic (c)

    Dunk, Son & Kane. Benchwankery FTW

  7. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Anyone know if that Wolves left back is good?

  8. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Lineups for Crystal P please.

    1. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Google it .

  9. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Now I have until Saturday morning to decide whether to start Trippier (tot) or Guéhi (eve)

    Probs trippier

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Trippier

    2. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Always start Trips

  10. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Loooot of free hits played in my minileagues, including from a few that I really didn't expect. Going to drop away but have to think of long-term benefit of holding onto it...

    1. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      why free hit - wild card instead....world cup soon and unlimited transfers ?

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Wild card has to be used by GW16 when we get free transfers, BUR the free hit, I dunno. I have seen a few teams here where it was probably the best call but in most scenarios I've thought people could get away fine this week with -4

      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        *when we get free transfers for the World Cup, but the free hit

    2. RICICLE
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Exactly same here

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Ofc... I really don't get people playing the FH. I don't.

  11. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    WC active 🙂

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Same here currently on this

      Kepa, Ward
      TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Perisic (Patterson)
      Salah, Foden, Martinelli (Andreas, Murphy)
      Haaland, Jesus, Mitro

      1. RICICLE
        25 mins ago

        No Saka?

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Martinelli better value, but may go Saka over Jesus come the weekend.

  12. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Will probably use my FT for Trossard to Mount. Let me eat a few James price drops.

  13. RICICLE
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    WOW, almost EVERY player in my main ML has FH’d or WC’d! hopefully that’s advantage me in later weeks

  14. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Trippier captain. Don't know if it's a good call. Goes against the general FPL practice of not capping a defender.

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I did the same. GL to us both!

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Went for it too, was my first thought after I ditched the Trossard idea and I never deviated from it

    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Same here. 15 pointer incoming.

  15. The Mighty Hippo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    What do you reckon, Saka or Foden over the longer term?

    1. RICICLE
      56 mins ago

      That’s tough, I tried deciding but couldn’t, so I’m bringing both in

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Both

  16. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Estupinan punt week ago for these weeks fixtures went the bad way 😀

  17. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Interesting teams, I saw some Wolves fans looking for Moutinho to be dropped and for Nunes to play deeper. Don't see Ait-Nouri on the bench but he was dreadfully wasteful against Forest, even moreso than Traore, hopefully Costa gets some service today. Thought Eze might get a rest today but I was clearly way off, very attacking Palace side

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Definitely saw them wanting Boubacar to start too. Sure they'll be happy with this.

      Mitchell @ Palace has been struggling for form of late so him vs. Traore could be a worrying prospect for Palace.

  18. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Are these the three best players from City and Arsenal for my WC?

    Haaland Foden Cancelo
    Jesus Saka Martinelli

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yessir

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Probably I'll have 5 of them it's Saka or Jesus for me.

  19. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Haaland is more capped than Trossard in top 10k, lol.

  20. Coaly
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    James to Chilwell or Coady?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Chilwell

  21. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Webster header incoming.

  22. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    Seems my players have been playing crossbar challenge alot lately

  23. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    I can confirm that Trossard is getting nothing from this game and will be hooked on the 59th minute.

