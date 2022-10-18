Scout’s Matchday 12 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

Sponsored by SPITCH

Hot on the heels of Matchday 11 is an almost-full round of midweek meetings, with only Arsenal and Manchester City not participating.

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline may have passed but there’s still time for the teamsheets of Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Wolves before submitting a SPITCH line-up.

This new, exciting Fantasy game effectively gives you a Free Hit chip to play every week. Furthermore, as you’re only judged on your five best matchdays of the season, accidentally missing a round of fixtures isn’t a problem.

There are two season-long options for 2022/23, one of which is free to enter and has a £2,500 prize pool.

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 11 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players from the latest round of matches.

GK DEF MID ST Raya (455) Diop (452) Mount (645) Kane (535) Guaita (435) Tarkowski (429) Rice (520) Sinisterra (451) Alisson (432) Salisu (342) Mac Allister (504) Toney (443) Kepa (411) Dier (303) Paqueta (477) Mitrovic (374) Fabianski (328) Schar (302) Caicedo (444) Scamacca (359) Guehi (300) Odegaard (437) Son (340) Doherty (295) Lerma (395) Ings (326) Dunk (281) Maddison (366) Solanke (321) Perraud (279) March (339) Benrahma (307) Justin (272) Tavernier (335) Antony (291)

Meanwhile, 22 players finished with a negative score, of which the 13 forwards were ‘headlined’ by Jamie Vardy (-62).

The stoppage time introduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold was still long enough to get -16 points but that was nothing compared to Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge. Also brought on for the briefest of cameos, his foul and yellow card led to -43 points. A remarkable performance.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 12 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 11 yielded 2,559 points, ranking at a disappointing 1,506th place.

Ruben Neves did score from midfield yet only totalled a 307 score. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (239) bagged the only goal at Elland Road but, such is the nature of SPITCH, was outscored by the FPL blanks of Luis Sinisterra (451), Lucas Paqueta (477) and many more.

Martin Odegaard (437) and Harry Kane (535) were successes but the clean sheets of Nick Pope (118), Matt Doherty (295) and Diogo Dalot (201) mean nothing in this game.

Another 3-3-4 formation this time, with a starting point of 146 points thanks to being ₵146 under the budget. Truth be told, without any Manchester City or Arsenal assets for Matchday 12, it would’ve been tough to use all ₵1,200.

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (₵81) is selected due to having the second-most saves (38) and facing Newcastle United – the side with the fourth-most goal attempts (152). Logically, the saves should keep coming, bringing in 40 points each time.

This back three includes the attacking weaponry of Doherty (₵61) and Kieran Trippier (₵77). The Spurs wing-back certainly seems to be in Antonio Conte’s good books.

“About Matthew, honestly I’m really happy, really happy. He played a good game against Brighton but today he played better than the last game. He played well in the last game and I was happy also with it but today I have seen again the Matt Doherty of last season. I was really pleased and said to him ‘finally now you are the player that I know!’.

As for Trippier, he is on a streak of five successive FPL returns and has only blanked on two occasions this season. He has supplied the most crosses (18 points) and corners (12 points) of all players so far, with James Ward-Prowse (₵90) next-best for both. On Southampton’s penalties, the midfielder is about to have a go at Bournemouth’s back line.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (₵168) doesn’t get the same attacking hype as team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold (₵120) and Andrew Robertson (₵92) but no defender has more shots from inside the penalty area. Furthermore, his 721 passes are best amongst all players taking part in Matchday 12.

Two of the weekend’s highest scorers are backed to repeat their heroics. Mason Mount (₵101) assisted twice in Matchday 10, before netting a brace on Sunday. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister (₵74) ranks fourth throughout the league for tackles won, is on penalties and will face Nottingham Forest at home.

Mohamed Salah (₵160) is about to begin a redemption journey in the eyes of Fantasy managers, whilst Aleksandar Mitrovic (₵128) is back from injury and has a chance to add further misery to both Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.

The front line is completed by Callum Wilson (₵49) – who has six goals and 43 FPL points from his last four encounters with Everton – and Dominic Solanke (₵65). Bournemouth’s main man has six goal involvements from the last five games and is about to face the only side yet to collect a clean sheet.

